D.C. Council repeals Initiative 77, postpones vote on home-sharing restrictions

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 16, 2018 3:05 pm 10/16/2018 03:05pm
The D.C. Council on Tuesday repealed a ballot initiative to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers, and unexpectedly postponed a bill that would have enforced some of the most restrictive home-sharing regulations in the country.

Legislation to repeal Initiative 77, which was introduced by Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and adopted 8-5, overturns a referendum approved by voters in June that would have replaced the tipped wage system and required restaurants to pay front-of-the-house employees the full minimum wage, or $15 an hour, by 2026.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to sign the bill given her previous opposition to Initiative 77.

Council members Mary Cheh, D-Ward 3, Brianne Nadeau, D-Ward 1, Elissa Silverman, I-At large, Robert White, D-At Large, and Charles Allen, D-Ward 6, voted against the repeal.

“I just want to be clear that today we are overturning the will of the voters,” said Silverman, who led an unsuccessful effort to find a compromise two weeks ago.

Cheh said the…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

