Cyber accelerator Mach37 has some new bosses — and we have the details

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 10, 2018 2:55 pm 10/10/2018 02:55pm
The Mach37 Cybersecurity Accelerator is officially under new management — sort of.

The Center for Innovative Technology and Alexandria-based startup consulting firm VentureScope entered into a joint operating agreement over the summer, in which VentureScope runs the day-to-day operations of the accelerator and shoulders the brunt of the staffing. And with a fresh cohort of startups underway, it’s putting that joint venture to the test for the first time.

The move was not announced publicly, but in an interview CIT CEO Ed Albrigo and VentureScope CEO Jason Chen outlined their plans for the new arrangement — which Albrigo said has no set time limit, and will hopefully continue indefinitely.

“The goal was always to have a partnership with a private organization that would continue to build out and operate Mach37,” Albrigo said. “This has been the outcome of three or four years of working on this.”

The 90-day accelerator will now be staffed primarily by VentureScope (and on…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

