Crystal City is getting a bowling alley

The 44,000-square-foot venue aims to open in fall 2019 at 320 S. 23rd St., according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Bowlero, which is an offshoot of the Bowlmor AMF chain, will take space previously occupied by GDIT on the building’s ground floor. It will also take space that was until recently home to Uyghur Chinese restaurant Queen Amannisa, which has closed.

Bowlero Crystal City will have 32 lanes, including the group’s blacklight bowling lanes, an arcade and a full bar and restaurant. The menu features pub food including wings, tacos, burgers and hot dogs as well as pizza.

Steve Gaudio of District Equities represented the landlord, Dweck Properties, in the lease deal. Michael Patz of KLNB represented Bowlero.

