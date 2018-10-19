202
Home » Latest News » Crude rises

Crude rises

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 3:54 pm 10/19/2018 03:54pm
Share

Crude oil futures prices ended higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade rose 47 cents — closing at $69.12 a barrel.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500