Crude higher

Crude oil futures prices ended higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade rose 14 cents — closing at $71.92 a barrel.

Crude oil futures prices ended higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade rose 14 cents — closing at $71.92 a barrel.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.