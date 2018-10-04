CoStar files lawsuits from D.C. to California alleging widespread unauthorized use

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) filed federal lawsuits from D.C. to California Wednesday against people or companies for the widespread unauthorized use of its subscription-based commercial real estate data. It’s hardly the first time the…

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) filed federal lawsuits from D.C. to California Wednesday against people or companies for the widespread unauthorized use of its subscription-based commercial real estate data.

It’s hardly the first time the District-based data giant has sued to protect its property information and images, and it comes nearly a year after one of its targets, Xceligent, filed for bankruptcy. None of the defendants are based in Greater Washington, and only one of the lawsuits was filed locally. In all, the company filed seven suits in federal courts in California, New Jersey, Oregon and California, in addition to the case in D.C.

The lawsuits follow remarks by CoStar CEO Andy Florance during an April earnings call vowing to go after people or companies illegally accessing CoStar data. The company was in the midst of contacting the first batch of 1,000 suspected users at the time.

“We intend to find these freeloaders to strongly encourage them to purchase a valid license,”…