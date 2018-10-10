Comstock scores another first at Reston Station

CVS Pharmacy is the first tenant to lease space at 1906 Reston Metro Plaza, the third tower to be developed at Reston Station by the Wiehle-Reston East Metro. That’s hardly destination retail, and it’s leagues…

That’s hardly destination retail, and it’s leagues away from having the same draw as, say, a Wegmans, but Comstock Cos. (NASDAQ: CHCI) spokeswoman Maggie Parker said she believes CVS’s decision to open a nearly 8,500-square-foot store on the plaza level of the 180,000-square-foot trophy office building is a sign of momentum for the larger mixed-use project.

“It really is a game changer for the neighborhood. We’re happy to have this in the heart of the neighborhood. It’s a big deal,” Parker said. “They have been looking at it, and they feel that the neighborhood shows great rooftop depth in the near future.”

Rooftop depth being the potential for more residents moving to the area, and thus, more prospective customers.

While it’s the first tenant to sign on at 1906 Reston Metro, under construction since the spring, CVS joins a host…