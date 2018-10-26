Community Service Award

Leidos The legal team at Reston-based Leidos has displayed its dedication to the community in several key ways within the past year. It all started with a partnership with Corporate Pro Bono (CPBO), the global…

The legal team at Reston-based Leidos has displayed its dedication to the community in several key ways within the past year.

It all started with a partnership with Corporate Pro Bono (CPBO), the global partnership project of the Pro Bono Institute and the Association of Corporate Counsel. Last year, Leidos General Counsel Jerry Howe pledged to meet CPBO’s goal of 50 percent pro-bono participation among members of his legal department. By the end of 2017, nearly everyone in the 30-plus-member legal team had performed some form of pro bono service – an achievement that far exceeded Howe’s pledge.

As part of this effort, Leidos offered CPBO’s Clinic in a Box® program. The clinic, which was co-hosted with Cooley and the United Way National Capital Region, helped D.C.-area nonprofits with non-disclosure agreements, as well as their policies on privacy and social media. Combined, 22 members of the Leidos legal department volunteered 88 hours in just one day.

“Leidos realizes…