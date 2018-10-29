202
Columbia software firm Zentail raises $5 million in funding

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 29, 2018 10:07 am 10/29/2018 10:07am
A Columbia tech firm that helps small retailers manage their e-commerce operations across websites like Amazon.com and eBay has raised $5 million.

Initialized Capital led the Series A round for three-year-old Zentail, with participation from FundersClub. Both were existing Zentail investors. The company has previously raised about $1.2 million in seed funding.

Daniel Sperling-Horowitz, president of the company, has described Zentail’s concept as “kind of an operating system for e-commerce.” The technology allows sellers to efficiently manage their sales activity across multiple online selling platforms — including Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, Wish, Jet, Shopify, BigCommerce and Magento — and automates processes which would otherwise be handled manually, including product listing, pricing, inventory and order management.

The new funding will be used for product development and increased sales efforts. The company is also looking to add to its team of engineers, operations…

