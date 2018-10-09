202
Coffee startup Southeastern Roastery looks to raise $680K

Southeastern Roastery founder Candy Schibli spends too much time in traffic on Interstate 95. 

Though her 2-year-old business is based in the District, the coffee roaster’s main roasting facility is in Williamsburg, Virginia, which makes for a lot of time on the hellish stretch of highway between the District and Richmond.

So she recently launched a private funding round and is looking to raise $680,000 to help land a new location. She’s looking for up to 1,100 square feet of warehouse space that can be vented in D.C., Maryland or Virginia. Her broker is Lawrence Rondon of SVN Wright Commercial.  

The goal will be to consolidate Southeastern’s many homes; Schibli also has a smaller roasting operation in Adams Morgan, storage space in Northeast D.C. and a presence at culinary incubator Mess Hall in Edgewood.

Schibli’s goal was originally to be located in Southeast D.C., in part because she wanted to be an economic driver for that quadrant — and also because it fit with the…

