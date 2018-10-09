Chopawamsic, an island in the Potomac near Quantico, for sale

The Weichert Realtors ad says “single family home for sale in Stafford,” but let’s be honest, you’re not plunking down $15 million for the one-bedroom, one-bath 0 Chopawamsic Island. You’re buying the island. Chopawamsic, immediately…

The Weichert Realtors ad says “single family home for sale in Stafford,” but let’s be honest, you’re not plunking down $15 million for the one-bedroom, one-bath 0 Chopawamsic Island.

You’re buying the island.

Chopawamsic, immediately east of Marine Corps Base Quantico, is a “gorgeous 13-acre private island with mature growth,” reads the Weichert listing. There are “breathtaking views of the Potomac River,” a dock, and “structures,” but those are “presumed to be unsafe and will not be entered.” There is septic on site, a well for water, and a sandy beach.

The Washington Post reports that Chopawamsic was first inhabited in 1649, and over its many years in private hands, appears to have never sold for more than $500,000. It has reportedly been visited by the likes of Alexander Graham Bell and Theodore Roosevelt, and has, over times, maybe, been eyed for a private religious retreat and a campground for the Metropolitan Club of Washington.

Nicholas Letendre of Weichert…