Check out new renderings of Penzance’s western Rosslyn development

We have new details about Penzance Cos.’ first-ever ground-up multifamily residential project as the D.C. company prepares to break ground its 1.2 million-square-foot mixed-use development in western Rosslyn,

John Kusturiss, vice president of development for Penzance, told me the company is naming the project at 1555 Wilson Blvd. Highlands for its location adjacent to Rosslyn Highlands Park.

Penzance also has names for the project’s three residential products: The east apartment building, dubbed “Evo,” will include 449 units. Another apartment building, called Aubrey, will include 331 units and be physically connected to the 104-unit Pierce condominium building.

Penzance started site work over the summer. In addition to the residential, the project will include a new park, a fire station on the ground floor and 40,000 square feet of retail, including a 9,600-square-foot CVS.

Highlands will be built in phases and should deliver by 2021, with heavy construction work underway in 30…