Centerplate ending ties with Washington Convention Center

Centerplate Inc., the primary catering partner for the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, will move on at the conclusion of its contract with Events D.C. next March.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based food and beverage company issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing it opted not to bid on a request for proposals issued by Events D.C. seeking a catering partner. Events D.C. is the quasi-public agency that operates the 2.3 million-square-foot convention center at Mount Vernon Square.

Centerplate, which served as a partner with the convention center for the past decade, said it came to its decision after reviewing the opportunity and financial expectations set forth in the RFP. The RFP bidding period closed Friday.

Events D.C. declined to comment, citing the ongoing procurement process. It declined to reveal the dollar value of its current contract with Centerplate.

