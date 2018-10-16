Carry an umbrella. Weather protection along F Street NW may be removed in favor of a metal band.

On Sept. 30, 1980, the chairman of the Pennsylvania Avenue Development Corp. issued guidelines for downtown D.C.’s Square 254, in advance of the construction of National Place at 1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. Quadrangle Development’s National…

On Sept. 30, 1980, the chairman of the Pennsylvania Avenue Development Corp. issued guidelines for downtown D.C.’s Square 254, in advance of the construction of National Place at 1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW.

Quadrangle Development’s National Place, those guidelines suggested, “should maximize the use of shops, along the entire F Street frontage, and should incorporate other uses which increase F Street’s attractiveness to both retailers and customers.” The PADC, now defunct, required directly accessible, transparent retail storefronts, and, as the time called for: “Weather protection shall be provided along the entire length of F Street.”

And the F Street retail canopy was born.

National Place Land Co. LLC, a Quadrangle affiliate, still owns the building today. And it is taking steps to make a minor but notable change some 35 years after project delivered.

Bid farewell to the canopy.

Quadrangle has enlisted the General Services Administration, which oversees the square…