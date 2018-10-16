202
Home » Latest News » Carry an umbrella. Weather…

Carry an umbrella. Weather protection along F Street NW may be removed in favor of a metal band.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 16, 2018 11:34 am 10/16/2018 11:34am
Share

On Sept. 30, 1980, the chairman of the Pennsylvania Avenue Development Corp. issued guidelines for downtown D.C.’s Square 254, in advance of the construction of National Place at 1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW.

Quadrangle Development’s National Place, those guidelines suggested, “should maximize the use of shops, along the entire F Street frontage, and should incorporate other uses which increase F Street’s attractiveness to both retailers and customers.” The PADC, now defunct, required directly accessible, transparent retail storefronts, and, as the time called for: “Weather protection shall be provided along the entire length of F Street.”

And the F Street retail canopy was born.

National Place Land Co. LLC, a Quadrangle affiliate, still owns the building today. And it is taking steps to make a minor but notable change some 35 years after project delivered.

Bid farewell to the canopy.

Quadrangle has enlisted the General Services Administration, which oversees the square…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500