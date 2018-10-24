CareFirst awards $2.1M to Baltimore-D.C. community health organizations combatting opioids

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield is awarding about $2.1 million to 11 community health organizations working to combat substance addiction and opioid abuse in Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. The region’s largest health insurer put out…

The region’s largest health insurer put out a request for proposals in April looking for programs that are working to expand access to treatment services and care coordination. Baltimore-based CareFirst said Wednesday the 11 programs will receive between $100,000 and $400,000 in funding support.

The funding effort is part of CareFirst’s response to the ongoing public health crisis of drug addiction and overdose, especially in relation to opioids. Overdose is currently the leading cause of accidental death in the country — about 115 people die per day from opioids. Locally, opioid-related deaths has been on the rise over the past several years. Maryland has the fourth-highest rate of opioid-related overdose deaths in the nation.

CareFirst said its contribution to nonprofits is…