Cal Ripken Jr. has some advice for small business owners

“Halfway through my career, I started to think about what would be beyond baseball,” he said.

Ripken discussed his philosophies on life and business before dozens of business leaders gathered Wednesday at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s 14th annual Small Business Summit. The 19-time All-Star for the Baltimore Orioles is the CEO of his own small business — Ripken Baseball Inc., a youth sports enterprise that operates several baseball complexes across the country.

In August, Ripken Baseball received a minority investment from LionTree Partners, the investment arm of LionTree LLC.

During his 40-minute address, Ripken imparted business lessons drawn from his baseball career. Here are some of the highlights:

On honesty: “You could surround yourself with a lot of people that say yes to you all the time and not tell you the truth. In some scenarios, they’re intimidated enough that…