CACI executives saw significant compensation bumps

CACI International CEO Ken Asbury saw his compensation package jump 22 percent in the government contractor’s most recent fiscal year, thanks to increases in his salary and performance bonus, according to a new Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Chief Operating Officer John Mengucci saw his compensation more than double, the Arlington company’s proxy filing shows.

Asbury earned $7.1 million in CACI’s 2018 fiscal year, which ended June 30, up from the $5.8 million he earned in fiscal 2017, according to the proxy. His package comprised a $921,883 salary (up from $888,750), $3.5 million in stock awards (up from $3.3 million), $2.5 million in performance incentives (up from $1.5 million) and $165,719 in other compensation, which includes a non-qualified deferred compensation plan, long-term care premiums, a 401(k) match and perks.

Mengucci earned $11.6 million in fiscal 2018, up from $4.2 million the year before, thanks to big jumps in stock awards and performance incentives. Jack…