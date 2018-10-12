Buckley Sandler to shed the WWF building for new D.C. office space

Buckley Sandler LLP has inked a deal to shift its D.C. office to 2001 M St. NW from its current space in the World Wildlife Fund Inc.’s headquarters building in downtown D.C. as its current…

Buckley Sandler LLP has inked a deal to shift its D.C. office to 2001 M St. NW from its current space in the World Wildlife Fund Inc.’s headquarters building in downtown D.C. as its current lease nears its expiration.

The law firm, with about 116 local lawyers, signed a lease with Brookfield Properties earlier this week for about 65,000 square feet, boosting occupancy in the building past 90 percent over two years after a major repositioning of the real estate by 20th and M streets NW. The firm will join other tenants including law firms Bracewell LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, among others.

CBRE’s Rob Copito and Harry Stephens represented the law firm, while Brookfield’s Greg Meyer and Melanie Stehmer-Townsend represented the landlord.

Brookfield touted the building’s renovations, designed by Lehman Smith McLeish, which featured a glass curtainwall and two-story lobby, floor-to-ceiling glass, and amenities including a fitness center with a yoga room and Peloton bikes, a golf simulator…