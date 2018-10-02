Brandywine picks Tysons to launch Bex, its new take on flexible amenity space

Philadelphia-based Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has come up with a new weapon in the battle with coworking space companies to attract and retain commitment-phobic tenants, and its name is Bex. Short for the Brandywine…

Philadelphia-based Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has come up with a new weapon in the battle with coworking space companies to attract and retain commitment-phobic tenants, and its name is Bex.

Short for the Brandywine Experience, the first Bex is set to open soon from ground-floor space at 8260 Greensboro Drive in Tysons, a nondescript, seven-story office building. It’s not big, at about 6,300 square feet, but Brandywine hopes it will have an outsized impact on occupancy rates across its Northern Virginia portfolio.

Designed by Falls Church-based architecture firm MGMA, Bex looks and feels a lot like a Spaces or a WeWork, featuring shared workbenching, private conference rooms, lounge space and a kitchen and bar area — but it acts more like amenity space for existing tenants.

“We could turn this into rentable square footage again, but what we’re doing is providing a better, higher service to our tenants by saying: We know you need flexibility, we can offer it to you, you…