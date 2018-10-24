Bikes, pinwheels and pavement: Crystal City emerges as JBG Smith’s test lab

Over the span of just two days in September, JBG Smith Properties amassed more than 150 bicycles, a majority of them from dockless bikeshare company Ofo as it pulled out of the D.C. region. Then…

Then the Chevy Chase developer did the most seemingly random thing with them. It had them painted them in bright pink, yellow and orange tones and abandoned them. Well, maybe not abandoned. It dispersed them throughout Crystal City, securing them against trees, sign posts and pretty much anything stationary.

Just weeks later, they were gone, though some reappeared in Pentagon City, attached to temporary walls surrounding part of the company’s two development sites there. Just as soon as the bikes were removed, seas of plastic pinwheels appeared, stuck in the ground in medians and other places. Flowers in matching colors were painted along the sidewalk in other parts of Crystal City and the adjacent Pentagon City.

No formal announcement, no ribbon-cutting, no real explanation at all. The mystery of…