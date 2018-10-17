Bezos: If big tech turns its back on the Pentagon, ‘this country is going to be in trouble’

Jeff Bezos made news the other day, which you probably already know. He reiterated his belief that “millions, billions, maybe even a trillion” people would one day be living in space, and he also defended…

Jeff Bezos made news the other day, which you probably already know. He reiterated his belief that “millions, billions, maybe even a trillion” people would one day be living in space, and he also defended his company’s pursuit of lucrative Defense Department contracts for cloud computing.

Obviously I’m more interested in the second headline grabber, but in talking about not just working with the Pentagon but the future prospects of space travel and life on Earth, a couple of things the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO said have stuck with me, because they underscore ongoing challenges for the federal contracting industry while also illustrating his intriguing worldview.

Like his recent appearances here in town with David Rubinstein and at the Air Force Association’s annual conference, the conversation between Bezos and writer Steven Levy at Wired magazine’s 25th annual summit was wide-ranging. (Levy has a big story in the current issue on Bezos and his Blue Origin venture,…