202
Home » Latest News » Bethesda company receives FDA…

Bethesda company receives FDA approval for eye-tracking technology

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 10, 2018 2:56 pm 10/10/2018 02:56pm
Share

Bethesda health tech company RightEye LLC has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its technology that records, views and analyzes eye movements to identify neurological impairments in patients.

The system has a number of applications, including visions tests, reading assessments, sports vision assessment and training and monitoring brain health.

Founded in 2012, RightEye received nearly $7.3 million in new investments last year. Customers of RightEye include primary care optometrists, rehabilitation facilities, the U.S. military and professional sports teams. Interest in the technology took off the company landed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the company now has several Major League Baseball teams as clients.

In addition to athletic performance, the company uses the technology to recommend treatment for everything from concussions to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder to Parkinson’s disease.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500