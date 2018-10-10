Bethesda company receives FDA approval for eye-tracking technology

Bethesda health tech company RightEye LLC has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its technology that records, views and analyzes eye movements to identify neurological impairments in patients. The system has a…

The system has a number of applications, including visions tests, reading assessments, sports vision assessment and training and monitoring brain health.

Founded in 2012, RightEye received nearly $7.3 million in new investments last year. Customers of RightEye include primary care optometrists, rehabilitation facilities, the U.S. military and professional sports teams. Interest in the technology took off the company landed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the company now has several Major League Baseball teams as clients.

In addition to athletic performance, the company uses the technology to recommend treatment for everything from concussions to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder to Parkinson’s disease.