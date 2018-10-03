Ben Jealous, Md.’s Democratic nominee for governor, will ‘respect’ HQ2 incentive package offered by Hogan

Ben Jealous, the Democratic Party’s gubernatorial nominee in Maryland, said Monday he will uphold the $5 billion-plus in incentive commitments made to Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) if the e-commerce and web services giant chooses Montgomery…

Ben Jealous, the Democratic Party’s gubernatorial nominee in Maryland, said Monday he will uphold the $5 billion-plus in incentive commitments made to Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) if the e-commerce and web services giant chooses Montgomery County for its second headquarters.

Jealous, a progressive who is running well behind incumbent Republican Larry Hogan in the polls, told Bethesda Magazine that he remains concerned about the transparency of the HQ2 process, but businesses should have confidence that promises made will be promises kept.

“We have to have stability in our economy, and business leaders need to be able to make plans and expect they’ll be respected,” Jealous told Bethesda Mag. More explicitly, he added later, “I will respect any deal that this governor cuts.”

Montgomery County, specifically the demolished White Flint Mall site, is among 20 short listed candidates for HQ2. Northern Virginia and D.C. are, separately, also in the running.

