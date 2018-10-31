BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 58267 3.65 3.53 3.61+.11 AT&TInc 2 163883 30.69 30.12 30.52+.05 AbbVie 3.84 49303 81.58 77.85 78.62—2.98 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|58267
|3.65
|3.53
|3.61+.11
|AT&TInc 2
|163883
|30.69
|30.12
|30.52+.05
|AbbVie 3.84
|49303
|81.58
|77.85
|78.62—2.98
|Alibaba
|118378
|142.36
|139.14
|140.80+4.47
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|89323
|10.01
|9.84
|9.96+.07
|Ambev .05e
|148142
|4.35
|4.23
|4.28—.01
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|37685
|42.58
|41.45
|42.54+1.58
|Annaly 1.20e
|35389
|9.94
|9.84
|9.93+.02
|AuroraCn
|113276
|6.66
|6.19
|6.50+.41
|BPPLC 2.38
|70924
|43.96
|43.24
|43.86+1.65
|BcoBrads .06a
|94826
|9.37
|9.04
|9.13—.28
|BkofAm .60
|324160
|27.67
|27.06
|27.59+.81
|BiPVxSTrs
|186647
|38.41
|37.61
|38.19—.68
|BarrickG .12
|119587
|12.66
|12.32
|12.54—.17
|Baxters .76
|65416
|64.09
|61.57
|61.62—7.04
|CBLAsc .30m
|40692
|3.69
|3.25
|3.30—.42
|CanopyGrn
|60631
|36.99
|34.62
|35.75+1.78
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|42841
|122.09
|119.26
|120.82+3.36
|Cemex .29t
|37566
|5.26
|5.03
|5.07—.02
|Cemigpf .08e
|41272
|3.02
|2.89
|2.91—.09
|CenovusE .20
|38620
|8.97
|8.51
|8.77+.33
|ChesEng
|257913
|3.63
|3.36
|3.53+.26
|Citigroup 1.80f
|75816
|65.98
|64.84
|65.74+1.21
|CocaCola 1.56
|78281
|47.66
|47.22
|47.61—.02
|DenburyR
|75914
|3.67
|3.43
|3.65+.29
|DxGBullrs
|79632
|13.30
|12.71
|13.25—.51
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|108647
|7.46
|7.05
|7.27—.42
|DirSPBears
|38243
|26.10
|25.41
|25.75—1.02
|DxSCBearrs
|76069
|11.46
|11.18
|11.37—.32
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|47762
|54.02
|53.18
|53.69+1.06
|EnCanag .06
|49788
|10.49
|10.17
|10.43+.39
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|41021
|15.70
|15.39
|15.59+.59
|ENSCO .04
|76502
|7.42
|6.96
|7.37+.40
|EntProdPt 1.73
|40230
|27.56
|26.78
|27.29+.79
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|45149
|80.35
|78.90
|80.19+1.41
|FiatChrys
|40607
|15.35
|15.10
|15.21—.17
|FstDatan
|94705
|19.12
|18.10
|18.52+.68
|FordM .60a
|300653
|9.67
|9.44
|9.48+.02
|FrptMcM .20
|85867
|11.78
|11.38
|11.72+.31
|GenElec .48
|901974
|10.39
|9.80
|9.87—.31
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|187153
|36.49
|35.40
|35.98+2.44
|Genworth
|39325
|4.39
|4.17
|4.36+.14
|Gerdau .02e
|34381
|4.28
|4.17
|4.22—.02
|Goldcrpg .24
|113265
|9.15
|8.62
|9.14+.10
|ICICIBk .16e
|44599
|9.52
|9.43
|9.46+.16
|iShGold
|58324
|11.67
|11.61
|11.66—.07
|iShBrazil .67e
|122913
|40.39
|39.65
|40.02—.37
|iShGerm .60e
|59836
|27.44
|27.19
|27.32+.28
|iShSilver
|51643
|13.47
|13.39
|13.46—.15
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|109272
|39.35
|39.11
|39.34+.53
|iShEMkts .59e
|376947
|39.23
|39.00
|39.20+.46
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|47163
|112.59
|112.38
|112.59+.04
|iSEafe 1.66e
|124798
|62.80
|62.40
|62.66+.66
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|80586
|84.59
|84.41
|84.49+.14
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|107898
|151.86
|150.64
|151.02+1.29
|iShREst 2.76e
|42239
|78.91
|77.86
|78.54—.39
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|46499
|59.02
|58.64
|58.90+.66
|Infosyss
|34558
|9.54
|9.41
|9.48+.29
|IBM 6.28
|76666
|116.50
|114.09
|114.98—.42
|IntlGmeTn .80
|37016
|18.57
|17.14
|18.33+2.32
|iSTaiwnrs
|35632
|33.27
|33.03
|33.10+.46
|iShCorEM .95e
|64992
|47.30
|47.04
|47.27+.57
|ItauUnibH .58e
|163863
|13.40
|12.93
|13.07—.35
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|68344
|109.58
|107.79
|109.36+2.66
|Kellogg 2.24
|37767
|67.46
|64.95
|66.12—5.74
|KeurDrPep 2.32
|
|40880
|26.60
|25.08
|25.61+1.02
|Keycorp .48f
|54833
|18.55
|18.00
|18.49+.67
|KindMorg .80
|74018
|17.19
|16.83
|17.17+.41
|Kinrossg
|47224
|2.65
|2.59
|2.65—.03
|Kroger s .56f
|54055
|30.11
|28.79
|29.57—.53
|LennarA .16
|35857
|43.69
|42.38
|42.60—.44
|MGM Rsts .48
|64301
|26.79
|25.67
|26.38+1.19
|Macys 1.51
|36346
|35.88
|34.97
|35.07—.65
|MarathnO .20
|61700
|19.76
|18.89
|19.72+1.04
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|35490
|72.12
|69.82
|71.84+3.04
|Merck 2.20f
|53381
|74.28
|72.77
|73.78+.91
|MorgStan 1.20
|46497
|46.09
|45.11
|45.87+1.37
|Nabors .24
|78954
|5.26
|4.61
|5.19+.44
|NYCmtyB .68
|41116
|9.81
|9.58
|9.71+.06
|NewellRub .92f
|39244
|16.30
|15.56
|15.73—.23
|NewmtM .56
|36343
|30.72
|30.06
|30.58—.43
|NobleCorp .08
|40914
|5.40
|4.92
|5.26+.35
|NokiaCp .19e
|131740
|5.72
|5.63
|5.68+.05
|OasisPet
|52640
|10.50
|9.97
|10.43+.62
|Oracle .76
|71860
|49.45
|48.59
|48.75+.18
|OwensMin .30m
|43587
|10.75
|8.71
|8.76—5.44
|Pandora
|38897
|8.57
|8.30
|8.52+.27
|Penney
|41594
|1.43
|1.38
|1.39—.01
|PetrbrsA
|68680
|15.14
|14.60
|14.75—.34
|Petrobras
|151924
|16.51
|15.90
|16.09—.32
|Pfizer 1.36
|79739
|43.46
|42.71
|43.12+.23
|PUltSP500s
|36201
|46.25
|45.11
|45.70+1.70
|ProctGam 2.87
|38459
|88.78
|87.27
|88.26—.93
|ProShSPrs
|37491
|29.34
|29.09
|29.21—.40
|PrUShSPrs
|40507
|38.01
|37.33
|37.65—1.03
|PrUShD3rs
|47062
|16.56
|16.13
|16.29—.63
|PulteGrp .36
|65553
|25.40
|24.46
|24.51—.40
|RegionsFn .56
|77549
|17.21
|16.71
|17.15+.63
|RiteAid
|94573
|1.21
|1.13
|1.21+.10
|SpdrGold
|42410
|115.14
|114.66
|115.11—.69
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|388481
|272.45
|270.12
|271.35+3.58
|SpdrBiots .44e
|37172
|80.61
|79.08
|79.37+1.01
|SpdrHome .15e
|46985
|34.34
|33.69
|33.78—.02
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|45844
|35.25
|35.17
|35.20+.09
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|58670
|54.69
|53.95
|54.53+1.00
|SpdrRetls .49e
|39481
|48.28
|47.19
|47.44—.38
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|
|145869
|37.01
|35.80
|36.98+1.63
|Schlmbrg 2
|42367
|53.01
|51.91
|52.12—.20
|Schwab .52
|40575
|47.05
|46.12
|46.54+.97
|ScorpioTk .04
|43010
|1.81
|1.71
|1.80+.13
|SnapIncAn
|112733
|6.65
|6.48
|6.56+.13
|SwstnEngy
|84132
|5.44
|5.21
|5.43+.21
|Sprint
|104016
|6.36
|6.06
|6.26+.58
|Squaren
|94844
|74.44
|71.04
|73.27+4.51
|SPMatls .98e
|58140
|52.80
|52.27
|52.51+.61
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|42287
|89.53
|88.76
|88.93+.35
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|119151
|55.52
|54.57
|54.89—.64
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|34899
|106.48
|105.22
|105.52+1.48
|SPEngy 2.04e
|60017
|68.29
|67.28
|68.08+1.33
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|275673
|26.50
|26.13
|26.44+.52
|SPInds 1.12e
|53649
|70.74
|69.90
|70.31+.96
|SPTech .78e
|74791
|69.77
|68.67
|69.26+1.57
|SPUtil 1.55e
|114202
|54.00
|53.37
|53.82—.51
|TaiwSemi .73e
|37075
|38.99
|38.18
|38.30+.52
|TevaPhrm .73e
|36227
|20.09
|19.51
|19.97+.21
|3DSys
|97715
|14.59
|12.91
|13.22—3.75
|TollBros .44
|50809
|34.36
|33.25
|33.50+.30
|Transocn
|93484
|11.53
|10.95
|11.42+.60
|Twitter
|176744
|35.64
|34.35
|34.58+.72
|UndrArms
|59772
|23.88
|22.89
|23.01—.22
|USBancrp 1.20
|40483
|52.88
|52.44
|52.71+.39
|USOilFd
|159436
|14.13
|13.94
|14.07+.04
|ValeSA .29e
|109195
|15.18
|14.73
|15.08+.49
|VanEGold .06e
|231996
|18.92
|18.64
|18.90—.25
|VnEkSemi .58e
|35419
|94.33
|93.07
|93.38+.96
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|36709
|21.08
|20.74
|20.92+.08
|VanEJrGld
|52335
|27.67
|27.19
|27.45—.52
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|105150
|37.92
|37.68
|37.85+.42
|VangEur 1.71e
|39885
|52.10
|51.74
|51.96+.60
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|51016
|39.73
|39.49
|39.65+.42
|Vereit .55
|41834
|7.50
|7.31
|7.41—.08
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|84790
|58.32
|56.76
|56.92—1.26
|Visa s 1f
|50641
|138.81
|134.99
|137.49+4.73
|WPXEngy
|40375
|16.53
|15.87
|16.48+.82
|WalMart 2.08f
|
|47634
|102.49
|100.65
|100.97—1.45
|WeathfIntl
|226768
|1.38
|1.27
|1.37+.11
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|72836
|53.61
|53.03
|53.49+.80
|WhitngPetrs
|34318
|38.93
|36.31
|38.23+2.95
|WmsCos 1.36
|35976
|24.64
|24.25
|24.42+.22
|Yamanag .02
|65799
|2.33
|2.26
|2.31—.05
|—————————
