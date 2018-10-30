BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 34029 19.64 19.38 19.59+.30 AKSteel 103356 3.62 3.42 3.56—.10 AT&TInc 2 217674 30.59 29.82 30.45+.81 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|ABBLtd .76e
|34029
|19.64
|19.38
|19.59+.30
|AKSteel
|103356
|3.62
|3.42
|3.56—.10
|AT&TInc 2
|217674
|30.59
|29.82
|30.45+.81
|Alibaba
|141063
|134.60
|130.06
|134.17+.79
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|68179
|9.82
|9.59
|9.75+.01
|Altria 3.20
|47340
|66.00
|64.64
|65.70+1.11
|Ambev .05e
|231203
|4.27
|4.16
|4.26+.14
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|62446
|40.20
|39.29
|39.42—.49
|AuroraCn
|139583
|6.26
|5.39
|5.99+.08
|BPPLC 2.38
|46846
|42.29
|41.54
|42.07+1.04
|BcoBrads .06a
|85363
|9.27
|8.85
|9.22+.28
|BcoSantSA .21e
|49671
|4.74
|4.68
|4.70+.02
|BkofAm .60
|326530
|26.86
|26.32
|26.40—.21
|BiPVxSTrs
|365342
|40.96
|39.54
|40.04—.19
|BarrickG .12
|60149
|12.78
|12.42
|12.48—.20
|BlueAprnn
|38638
|1.38
|1.27
|1.36+.09
|CBLAsc .30m
|61458
|3.46
|3.18
|3.35—.21
|CabotO&G .28f
|38434
|24.25
|22.88
|24.22+1.26
|CanopyGrn
|83911
|34.92
|31.82
|33.65+.58
|Cemex .29t
|94092
|5.02
|4.83
|4.98+.09
|Cemigpf .08e
|38511
|3.05
|2.87
|3.02+.03
|Chegg
|40309
|26.48
|24.50
|26.28+3.29
|ChesEng
|750338
|3.30
|3.16
|3.27—.46
|Citigroup 1.80f
|65418
|65.20
|63.83
|64.03—.32
|ClevCliffs .60
|34455
|10.21
|9.61
|10.11+.04
|CocaCola 1.56
|70106
|47.45
|46.04
|47.04+.58
|Coty .50
|49918
|10.12
|9.78
|9.96+.15
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|34935
|12.83
|12.68
|12.74+.24
|DenburyR
|167732
|3.31
|2.95
|3.15—.18
|DxSOXBrrs
|41678
|16.01
|14.18
|14.65—1.16
|DxGBullrs
|55479
|14.00
|13.14
|13.29—.14
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|65935
|8.07
|7.39
|7.53—.09
|DirSPBears
|55580
|28.27
|27.04
|27.46—.60
|DxSCBearrs
|104299
|12.47
|11.68
|11.82—.59
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|47014
|53.12
|51.55
|51.72—.35
|EnCanag .06
|68062
|10.02
|9.69
|9.93+.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|44111
|15.02
|14.63
|14.91+.07
|ENSCO .04
|94056
|7.03
|6.62
|6.95+.07
|EvoquaWtn
|45311
|12.27
|8.93
|10.16—3.65
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|59894
|78.74
|77.42
|78.19+1.14
|FstDatan
|90485
|18.22
|17.49
|18.07+.06
|FordM .60a
|275393
|9.56
|9.27
|9.49+.21
|FrptMcM .20
|79088
|11.49
|10.95
|11.34+.25
|GenElec .48
|1600670
|11.40
|10.12
|10.18—.98
|GenMotors 1.52
|64621
|33.92
|33.02
|33.37+.24
|Gerdau .02e
|66166
|4.30
|4.17
|4.26+.10
|GlbShipLs .40
|53656
|1.40
|.88
|.91+.06
|Goldcrpg .24
|53706
|9.08
|8.83
|8.88—.11
|Hallibrtn .72
|37172
|34.94
|34.07
|34.78+.36
|Hanesbdss .60
|33498
|17.62
|16.71
|17.45+.74
|Huntsmn .65
|38831
|20.78
|19.26
|20.63—.15
|ICICIBk .16e
|57856
|9.39
|9.26
|9.34+.03
|iShGold
|79390
|11.76
|11.73
|11.74—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|188714
|39.98
|38.76
|39.71+1.08
|iShEMU .86e
|40549
|37.10
|36.78
|37.01+.10
|iShGerm .60e
|68726
|27.01
|26.77
|26.92+.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|118091
|38.79
|38.36
|38.60+.34
|iShEMkts .59e
|383321
|38.57
|38.15
|38.45+.45
|iSEafe 1.66e
|199929
|61.83
|61.30
|61.69+.43
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|71912
|84.30
|84.08
|84.09—.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|135869
|149.69
|146.56
|149.20+2.53
|iShREst 2.76e
|54000
|79.46
|77.76
|79.29+1.53
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|46804
|58.09
|57.62
|57.97+.41
|Infosyss
|61597
|9.32
|9.10
|9.24+.27
|Intelsat
|33362
|26.38
|23.05
|26.16—1.29
|IBM 6.28f
|72120
|121.50
|116.58
|117.02—2.62
|iShJapanrs
|68232
|54.23
|53.71
|53.94+.47
|iSTaiwnrs
|40618
|32.52
|32.19
|32.42+.55
|iShCorEM .95e
|87254
|46.53
|46.02
|46.40+.55
|ItauUnibH .58e
|134728
|13.30
|12.71
|13.17+.27
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|65693
|106.48
|104.86
|105.11+.26
|Keycorp .48f
|68249
|17.83
|17.41
|17.46—.04
|KindMorg .80
|x48322
|16.60
|16.27
|16.51+.25
|Kinrossg
|66221
|2.69
|2.59
|2.61—.03
|Kroger s .56f
|74160
|30.07
|28.22
|29.85+1.62
|MGM Rsts .48
|42811
|24.73
|23.81
|24.55+.32
|Macys 1.51
|40012
|35.64
|34.07
|35.41+1.43
|MarathnO .20
|39083
|18.43
|17.85
|18.33+.18
|MasterCrd 1
|34915
|193.63
|185.05
|187.71—3.33
|Merck 2.20f
|56805
|72.78
|71.50
|72.06+.61
|MetLife 1.68
|36775
|40.78
|39.67
|39.78—.18
|MorgStan 1.20
|x42351
|44.43
|43.56
|43.73+.08
|Nabors .24
|96168
|4.86
|4.49
|4.66—.22
|NewellRub .92f
|36678
|16.03
|15.40
|15.61+.21
|NokiaCp .19e
|80199
|5.61
|5.49
|5.59+.04
|OasisPet
|47542
|9.68
|9.23
|9.60—.09
|Olin .80
|37715
|20.91
|18.49
|19.74—.17
|Oracle .76
|84353
|48.11
|46.92
|47.83+.81
|Pandora
|50652
|8.24
|7.91
|8.19+.26
|Penney
|76472
|1.50
|1.38
|1.46+.10
|PetrbrsA
|156980
|14.84
|14.28
|14.69+.53
|Petrobras
|178109
|16.27
|15.56
|16.10+.54
|Pfizer 1.36
|115285
|43.09
|41.78
|42.56—.67
|Praxair 3.30
|56835
|167.67
|163.73
|166.07+.58
|PUltSP500s
|40495
|43.59
|41.72
|42.97+.92
|ProctGam 2.87
|60867
|89.43
|88.47
|88.62+.38
|ProShSPrs
|62462
|30.13
|29.69
|29.84—.22
|PrUShSPrs
|71207
|40.10
|38.91
|39.31—.56
|PrUShD3rs
|92906
|17.92
|17.18
|17.44—.41
|RedHat
|40548
|170.64
|167.45
|169.81+.18
|RegionsFn .56
|71711
|16.60
|16.11
|16.15—.28
|RiteAid
|43479
|1.09
|1.04
|1.09+.03
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|599030
|267.02
|263.12
|265.69+1.83
|SpdrHome .15e
|33400
|33.18
|31.95
|33.15+.97
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|55986
|53.58
|52.56
|52.73—.23
|SpdrRetls .49e
|51435
|47.98
|46.46
|47.81+1.32
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|101579
|34.97
|34.12
|34.84+.23
|Salesforce
|46612
|132.99
|128.03
|131.50+.51
|Schlmbrg 2
|40144
|52.05
|50.82
|51.58+.13
|Schwab .52
|39679
|45.05
|44.19
|44.48+.78
|SnapIncAn
|156229
|6.38
|5.91
|6.34+.35
|SwstAirl .64
|38714
|48.17
|47.25
|47.80—.11
|SwstnEngy
|105855
|5.28
|4.99
|5.20+.17
|Sprint
|38059
|5.85
|5.67
|5.82+.07
|Squaren
|86613
|68.15
|64.49
|67.54+.26
|SPMatls .98e
|82407
|51.56
|50.55
|51.31+.57
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|69694
|88.55
|87.20
|88.19+.55
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|134936
|55.37
|54.68
|55.16+.71
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|66300
|104.07
|101.89
|103.61+1.11
|SPEngy 2.04e
|105703
|66.28
|64.90
|65.97+.73
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|323202
|25.83
|25.44
|25.52+.04
|SPInds 1.12e
|103022
|68.99
|67.61
|68.48+.53
|SPTech .78e
|133534
|67.93
|66.49
|67.19+.25
|SpdrRESel
|41144
|32.75
|31.96
|32.70+.70
|SPUtil 1.55e
|99068
|54.66
|54.06
|54.09—.03
|TaiwSemi .73e
|47355
|37.46
|36.67
|37.37+1.04
|Transocn
|98019
|10.95
|9.93
|10.79+.39
|Twitter
|209874
|34.45
|31.30
|34.38+1.99
|UndrArms
|188316
|23.00
|21.58
|22.88+4.69
|UnArCwi
|69995
|20.97
|19.16
|20.76+3.95
|USBancrp 1.20
|33433
|52.41
|51.54
|51.85+.29
|USOilFd
|101363
|14.15
|13.87
|14.10—.01
|ValeSA .29e
|132953
|14.64
|14.23
|14.56+.29
|VanEGold .06e
|136923
|19.25
|18.85
|18.92—.09
|VnEkSemi .58e
|39364
|91.63
|88.75
|90.97+2.32
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|40504
|20.66
|20.10
|20.57+.10
|VanEJrGld
|49683
|28.44
|27.60
|27.78—.11
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|41574
|79.85
|78.10
|79.70+1.52
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|100566
|37.27
|36.86
|37.16+.48
|VangEur 1.71e
|35995
|51.26
|50.83
|51.17+.27
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|82455
|39.12
|38.80
|39.04+.29
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|97230
|58.19
|56.92
|58.12+1.64
|Visa s 1f
|62467
|134.86
|131.69
|132.20—2.13
|VulcanM 1.12
|33766
|96.34
|89.99
|95.41+11.21
|WalMart 2.08f
|
|49510
|102.47
|100.06
|101.88+2.08
|WeathfIntl
|462350
|1.60
|1.10
|1.22—.32
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|85941
|52.91
|51.87
|52.14—.09
|WildhRsn
|70200
|19.44
|17.95
|19.15+.73
|WmsCos 1.36
|36825
|24.27
|23.54
|23.91—.12
|Yamanag .02
|56074
|2.32
|2.23
|2.31+.07
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.