BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|35877
|4.49
|4.30
|4.32—.14
|AT&TInc 2
|656633
|31.80
|30.46
|30.98—2.05
|Alibaba
|65364
|146.69
|142.57
|144.20—2.45
|AllyFincl .60
|38510
|25.68
|25.03
|25.24—.29
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|60579
|10.34
|10.12
|10.20—.10
|Ambev .05e
|190806
|4.47
|4.27
|4.29—.17
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|34776
|44.05
|42.50
|43.18—1.00
|Annaly 1.20e
|45050
|9.96
|9.79
|9.96+.13
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|
|73897
|25.55
|24.61
|24.97—1.62
|BcoBrads .06a
|74017
|9.02
|8.72
|8.79—.21
|BcoSantSA .21e
|97436
|4.61
|4.54
|4.58—.15
|BkofAm .60f
|319920
|26.90
|26.42
|26.65—.38
|BiPVxSTrs
|337609
|37.63
|35.45
|36.47+.59
|BarrickG .12
|56652
|13.44
|13.23
|13.28—.06
|Boeing 6.84
|39151
|364.60
|351.69
|360.63+10.58
|BostonSci
|56954
|37.22
|35.87
|36.65+.62
|BrMySq 1.60
|34650
|51.17
|50.13
|50.74+.09
|CabotO&G .24
|33846
|22.84
|21.81
|22.13—.62
|CanopyGrn
|69075
|42.43
|39.27
|40.60—.41
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|66248
|121.64
|114.41
|116.13—2.86
|ChesEng
|193243
|4.52
|4.18
|4.27—.19
|CgpVelICrd
|45719
|6.73
|6.49
|6.55—.28
|Citigroup 1.80f
|81522
|65.41
|64.28
|65.01—.72
|ClevCliffs .60
|52105
|11.26
|10.65
|10.72—.47
|CocaCola 1.56
|85339
|47.29
|46.24
|47.20+.84
|ConAgra .85
|56571
|37.60
|36.51
|37.51+1.10
|Corning .72
|41675
|31.90
|30.87
|31.22—.20
|DXCTchn .76
|85486
|87.20
|69.51
|70.97—16.59
|DenburyR
|50138
|4.97
|4.60
|4.72—.16
|DeutschBk .83e
|46850
|10.34
|10.05
|10.18—.52
|DxSOXBrrs
|56314
|14.66
|13.68
|14.09+1.01
|DxGBullrs
|47391
|16.49
|15.57
|15.79—.38
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|55248
|9.44
|8.95
|9.04—.17
|DirSPBears
|43411
|26.43
|25.33
|25.82+.43
|DxSCBearrs
|72878
|11.88
|11.31
|11.62+.25
|DrxSPBulls
|31594
|44.85
|42.92
|43.98—.76
|Disney 1.68
|43614
|117.06
|113.62
|114.58—3.27
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|59160
|54.72
|53.01
|53.52—1.16
|EnCanag .06
|37562
|10.89
|10.46
|10.67+.01
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|31682
|16.06
|15.59
|15.80—.28
|ENSCO .04
|43975
|7.89
|7.58
|7.76+.02
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|38791
|80.26
|78.67
|79.44—.40
|FiatChrys
|75682
|15.99
|15.42
|15.77—.81
|FordM .60a
|206927
|8.60
|8.29
|8.39—.20
|FrptMcM .20
|158429
|11.99
|10.85
|11.09—.52
|GenElec .48
|250892
|12.81
|12.44
|12.59—.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|63042
|32.06
|30.90
|31.29—.83
|Gerdau .02e
|67075
|4.25
|4.03
|4.06—.14
|Goldcrpg .24
|33606
|10.69
|10.42
|10.49—.19
|GraphPkg .30
|59369
|10.88
|10.35
|10.74+.15
|Hallibrtn .72
|38588
|35.99
|34.90
|35.19—.42
|Hilton .60
|39070
|70.63
|64.93
|66.45—2.42
|HostHotls 1a
|36856
|18.77
|18.39
|18.62—.09
|iShGold
|75922
|11.82
|11.77
|11.78—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|127941
|39.81
|38.55
|38.76—.80
|iShSilver
|34190
|13.88
|13.78
|13.81—.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|94919
|39.80
|39.24
|39.47—.43
|iShEMkts .59e
|316315
|39.51
|38.88
|39.13—.53
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|35474
|113.05
|112.86
|112.94+.22
|iShCorUSTr .33
|31947
|24.24
|24.21
|24.23+.05
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|51696
|114.65
|114.24
|114.38+.46
|iSEafe 1.66e
|185416
|62.54
|61.73
|62.04—.83
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|52223
|84.92
|84.66
|84.81—.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|112317
|151.98
|149.46
|150.58—1.08
|iShChina .61e
|32080
|53.93
|52.92
|53.28—.96
|iShHmCnst .09e
|54595
|31.16
|30.19
|30.61+.10
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|39834
|58.81
|58.04
|58.34—.79
|Infosyss
|40244
|9.37
|9.25
|9.32—.08
|IntlGmeTn .80
|32535
|17.40
|16.29
|16.77+.47
|iShJapanrs
|45340
|55.24
|54.57
|54.84—.81
|iShCorEM .95e
|50376
|47.70
|46.96
|47.25—.63
|ItauUnibH .58e
|45841
|13.16
|12.69
|12.77—.34
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|83164
|105.03
|103.89
|104.51—.74
|JnprNtwk .72
|50137
|29.02
|27.59
|28.27+.69
|Keycorp .48f
|51015
|17.30
|16.81
|16.95—.40
|KindMorg .80
|59732
|17.09
|16.61
|16.81—.23
|Kinrossg
|45034
|2.85
|2.76
|2.78—.05
|LloydBkg .47a
|101991
|2.91
|2.88
|2.90
|MarathnO .20
|67349
|19.73
|19.09
|19.44—.04
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|35856
|72.00
|68.37
|69.07—3.02
|Merck 1.92
|35972
|72.64
|71.82
|72.58+.48
|MetLife 1.68
|36716
|42.40
|40.79
|41.23—1.31
|MorgStan 1.20
|41021
|44.80
|43.76
|44.17—.35
|Nabors .24
|66219
|5.60
|5.20
|5.32—.20
|NYCmtyB .68
|60763
|9.41
|8.88
|9.16—.26
|NewellRub .92f
|40488
|16.84
|16.19
|16.51+.08
|NikeB s .80
|33628
|74.61
|73.47
|74.42+1.07
|NobleCorp .08
|40451
|5.77
|5.34
|5.43—.27
|NokiaCp .19e
|114419
|5.45
|5.33
|5.38—.17
|OasisPet
|38366
|11.60
|11.02
|11.21—.17
|Oracle .76
|73272
|48.30
|47.64
|48.01+.02
|Pandora
|56348
|8.76
|8.39
|8.52+.05
|PetrbrsA
|96741
|14.54
|13.93
|14.09+.02
|Petrobras
|128333
|16.06
|15.47
|15.63—.10
|Pfizer 1.36
|83572
|44.29
|43.72
|44.13+.03
|PUltSP500s
|39075
|47.29
|45.26
|46.38—.81
|ProctGam 2.87
|91737
|89.74
|87.22
|89.61+2.45
|PrUShSPrs
|48730
|38.24
|37.17
|37.65+.40
|PrUShD3rs
|41518
|16.96
|16.18
|16.51+.13
|PulteGrp .36
|50224
|23.35
|22.37
|22.78+.38
|RangeRs .08
|47941
|17.35
|16.12
|16.44—.03
|RegionsFn .56
|74873
|16.24
|15.77
|15.83—.46
|SpdrGold
|38631
|116.72
|116.16
|116.22—.17
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|479811
|273.76
|269.81
|272.01—1.60
|SpdrBiots .44e
|53641
|83.89
|81.06
|81.49—1.93
|SpdrHome .15e
|34834
|34.12
|33.30
|33.73—.08
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|32454
|35.38
|35.26
|35.34—.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|53768
|53.09
|51.57
|51.88—1.22
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|70691
|38.38
|37.08
|37.59—.38
|STMicro .40
|73520
|14.52
|13.85
|14.13—1.75
|Schlmbrg 2
|58379
|55.61
|54.05
|54.28—.81
|Schwab .52f
|37540
|44.57
|43.28
|43.73—.81
|SnapIncAn
|100192
|6.99
|6.75
|6.93+.11
|SwstnEngy
|76057
|5.33
|5.13
|5.24—.03
|Sprint
|91763
|6.40
|6.13
|6.17—.23
|Squaren
|65523
|75.21
|71.96
|73.06—1.09
|SPMatls .98e
|88357
|52.23
|50.98
|51.43—.73
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|72090
|90.75
|89.52
|90.04—.23
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|127769
|55.39
|54.40
|55.33+.81
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|43981
|107.37
|105.85
|106.84+.05
|SPEngy 2.04e
|102100
|69.24
|67.52
|68.14—.75
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|296088
|25.85
|25.46
|25.65—.24
|SPInds 1.12e
|83476
|72.15
|70.38
|71.13—.61
|SPTech .78e
|83914
|70.31
|68.72
|69.46—.86
|SPUtil 1.55e
|102184
|55.01
|53.96
|54.97+1.05
|SterlingBc .28
|39256
|18.72
|17.29
|17.78—1.09
|TALEducs
|55126
|23.21
|22.55
|23.16+.05
|TaiwSemi .73e
|48427
|37.56
|37.01
|37.41—.59
|Teradyn .36
|37475
|32.31
|30.55
|31.52—.68
|Transocn
|62529
|11.68
|11.27
|11.49+.07
|Twitter
|116735
|29.77
|28.72
|29.06+.29
|USBancrp 1.20
|32148
|51.30
|50.54
|50.81—.56
|USOilFd
|165868
|14.28
|14.11
|14.24+.20
|USSteel .20
|36827
|27.41
|26.14
|26.42—.35
|UtdTech 2.94f
|
|37736
|131.29
|124.26
|125.95—4.07
|ValeSA .29e
|103250
|15.57
|14.92
|15.05—.19
|VanEGold .06e
|146422
|20.24
|19.87
|19.96—.14
|VnEkRus .01e
|50393
|20.91
|20.63
|20.79+.19
|VnEkSemi .58e
|52492
|93.56
|91.15
|92.51—2.70
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|35628
|22.21
|21.46
|21.69—.29
|VanEJrGld
|42027
|29.89
|29.36
|29.46—.21
|VangEmg 1.10e
|78166
|38.01
|37.43
|37.66—.45
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|63937
|39.73
|39.20
|39.41—.51
|Vereit .55
|38175
|7.40
|7.23
|7.40+.15
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|121985
|57.18
|56.42
|56.100—.22
|Visa s 1f
|36699
|140.18
|137.12
|138.34—.78
|WalMart 2.08f
|32391
|98.85
|97.30
|98.76+.96
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|75833
|51.49
|50.51
|50.96—.60
|WmsCos 1.36
|36621
|26.03
|25.45
|25.77—.14
|Yamanag .02
|63753
|2.66
|2.59
|2.66+.06
|—————————
