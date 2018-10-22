BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 94334 32.96 32.59 32.61—.26 AbbottLab 1.12 27706 68.59 67.35 68.16+.57 AbbVie 3.84 31406 88.53 83.50 84.74—3.23…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2
|94334
|32.96
|32.59
|32.61—.26
|AbbottLab 1.12
|27706
|68.59
|67.35
|68.16+.57
|AbbVie 3.84
|31406
|88.53
|83.50
|84.74—3.23
|Alibaba
|142047
|150.20
|146.10
|148.97+6.04
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|36332
|10.58
|10.47
|10.52+.02
|Ambev .05e
|223260
|4.59
|4.45
|4.47—.04
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|33556
|47.39
|45.68
|45.73—1.48
|Annaly 1.20e
|41647
|10.02
|9.86
|9.89—.08
|BPPLC 2.38
|30150
|43.68
|43.26
|43.32—.68
|BcoBrads .06a
|61550
|9.07
|8.93
|8.100+.21
|BcoSantSA .21e
|28085
|4.73
|4.69
|4.70—.08
|BkofAm .60f
|289455
|28.35
|27.66
|27.70—.62
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|26947
|47.65
|46.47
|46.52—.88
|BiPVxSTrs
|325542
|36.03
|33.92
|35.33+1.28
|BarrickG .12
|117933
|13.24
|13.00
|13.17—.02
|BrMySq 1.60
|118677
|51.90
|50.51
|51.15—3.15
|CdnNRsgs 1.34
|24884
|28.46
|28.12
|28.41+.07
|CanopyGrn
|114834
|47.83
|42.00
|42.23—4.62
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|33492
|130.87
|129.35
|129.97—1.35
|Cemex .29t
|24680
|5.97
|5.77
|5.78—.12
|CntryLink 2.16
|31893
|22.04
|21.57
|21.63—.36
|ChesEng
|135103
|4.76
|4.44
|4.50—.20
|CgpVelICrd
|40790
|6.26
|6.02
|6.10+.11
|Citigroup 1.80f
|69113
|69.21
|67.26
|67.39—1.47
|CitizFincl 1.08
|41072
|37.29
|36.06
|36.14—.24
|ClevCliffs .60
|63711
|11.24
|10.79
|11.12+.07
|CocaCola 1.56
|50403
|46.46
|45.81
|46.04—.30
|Corning .72
|26786
|31.06
|30.61
|30.87+.09
|DRHorton .50
|24682
|36.11
|35.23
|35.38—.54
|DxSOXBrrs
|34622
|13.22
|12.62
|13.01—.11
|DxGBullrs
|55537
|15.89
|15.19
|15.79—.26
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|63570
|9.08
|8.72
|9.02—.13
|DirSPBears
|29502
|25.14
|24.36
|24.93+.28
|DxBiotBllrs
|25584
|64.59
|56.70
|59.29—4.70
|DxSCBearrs
|84639
|11.15
|10.78
|10.94—.07
|DrxSPBulls
|28281
|46.66
|45.17
|45.54—.52
|Disney 1.68
|34051
|119.69
|117.96
|118.77—.14
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|35703
|57.94
|56.16
|56.24—1.25
|EnCanag .06
|36824
|11.21
|11.01
|11.10—.09
|ENSCO .04
|35053
|8.33
|8.11
|8.20—.02
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|34619
|82.18
|80.90
|80.95—1.02
|FiatChrys
|39017
|16.08
|15.74
|15.91+.40
|FordM .60a
|x175194
|8.33
|8.27
|8.29—.07
|FrptMcM .20
|55236
|12.10
|11.84
|12.01—.02
|GenElec .48
|195366
|12.63
|12.42
|12.45—.11
|GenMotors 1.52
|44248
|31.59
|31.03
|31.13—.07
|Gerdau .02e
|44243
|4.21
|4.10
|4.19+.19
|Goldcrpg .24
|46977
|10.88
|10.57
|10.74—.15
|HPInc .56f
|48922
|24.43
|23.95
|24.13+.29
|HSBC 1.50e
|29728
|40.66
|40.43
|40.45—.01
|HalconRsn
|30027
|4.21
|4.01
|4.09+.11
|Hallibrtn .72
|66221
|37.54
|36.24
|36.46—1.08
|HPEntn .45e
|25526
|15.77
|15.52
|15.69+.25
|Hi-Crush 1.68e
|29822
|8.64
|7.91
|8.21—.54
|ICICIBk .16e
|36221
|8.82
|8.68
|8.68+.16
|iShGold
|43372
|11.72
|11.70
|11.71—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|119398
|40.05
|39.49
|39.70+.75
|iShEMU .86e
|25547
|38.17
|37.81
|37.84—.38
|iShSilver
|27490
|13.69
|13.64
|13.68—.06
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|133003
|40.71
|40.35
|40.40+.92
|iShEMkts .59e
|273037
|40.42
|40.00
|40.05+.38
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|44018
|112.85
|112.60
|112.64—.06
|iSEafe 1.66e
|84294
|63.85
|63.35
|63.38—.36
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|52352
|85.15
|84.93
|84.96+.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|125302
|154.45
|152.67
|153.73+.37
|Infosyss
|34580
|9.58
|9.40
|9.44—.15
|Interpublic .84
|35899
|25.10
|24.47
|24.73+.08
|Invesco 1.16
|25656
|22.07
|21.11
|21.15—.84
|iShJapanrs
|29219
|56.71
|56.24
|56.29—.36
|iSTaiwnrs
|26925
|33.91
|33.52
|33.55+.07
|iShCorEM .95e
|47962
|48.76
|48.27
|48.32+.35
|ItauUnibH .58e
|38188
|13.29
|13.12
|13.21+.30
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|66459
|108.34
|106.40
|106.55—1.36
|JohnContln 1.04
|37473
|33.05
|32.42
|32.77—.16
|Keycorp .48f
|76778
|17.92
|17.25
|17.29—.55
|KindMorg .80
|87941
|18.02
|17.46
|17.48—.50
|Kinrossg
|52912
|2.90
|2.79
|2.83—.10
|Kroger s .56f
|29486
|28.19
|27.53
|28.12+.56
|LloydBkg .47a
|30094
|2.94
|2.88
|2.88—.01
|Macys 1.51
|35514
|33.31
|32.50
|32.97+.63
|MarathnO .20
|32956
|20.59
|20.15
|20.33—.34
|Merck 1.92
|44899
|73.49
|71.85
|72.14—.21
|MorgStan 1.20
|43632
|46.72
|45.29
|45.38—1.04
|Nabors .24
|30530
|6.01
|5.86
|5.90—.07
|NewellRub .92f
|34806
|17.32
|16.46
|16.53—.42
|NewmtM .56
|34019
|32.33
|31.43
|32.29+.10
|NikeB s .80
|27802
|75.16
|74.30
|74.88+.67
|NokiaCp .19e
|97972
|5.63
|5.57
|5.60—.03
|OasisPet
|26482
|12.21
|11.82
|11.98—.25
|Oracle .76
|58687
|48.49
|47.71
|48.19+.60
|Penney
|49204
|1.53
|1.44
|1.47—.05
|PetrbrsA
|40244
|14.42
|14.16
|14.25+.38
|Petrobras
|104017
|16.07
|15.67
|15.91+.42
|Pfizer 1.36
|60825
|44.51
|44.03
|44.06—.44
|Praxair 3.30
|37308
|165.38
|160.52
|164.01+4.16
|PUltSP500s
|32491
|49.22
|47.66
|48.07—.55
|ProctGam 2.87
|61420
|87.24
|85.23
|85.36—1.94
|ProShtQQQ
|25017
|31.40
|30.91
|31.14—.17
|ProShSPrs
|25652
|28.92
|28.61
|28.83+.10
|PrUShSPrs
|36969
|36.99
|36.21
|36.78+.28
|PrUShD3rs
|38972
|16.26
|15.69
|16.20+.30
|PulteGrp .36
|27203
|21.64
|21.12
|21.22—.36
|RangeRs .08
|44879
|17.40
|16.63
|16.82—.57
|RegionsFn .56f
|72245
|17.07
|16.66
|16.69—.21
|RiteAid
|36203
|1.05
|1.00
|1.04+.03
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|24722
|255.44
|252.42
|252.72—1.60
|SpdrGold
|28564
|115.69
|115.43
|115.57—.44
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|380214
|277.36
|274.41
|275.15—1.10
|SpdrBiots .44e
|59074
|85.65
|82.13
|83.33—2.09
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|35280
|35.47
|35.37
|35.39+.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|54082
|55.05
|53.75
|53.80—.92
|SpdrRetls .49e
|28599
|46.94
|46.36
|46.80+.57
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|66006
|40.09
|39.17
|39.38—.62
|Schlmbrg 2
|62016
|58.61
|56.17
|56.61—1.86
|SibanyeG .14r
|27322
|3.09
|2.94
|3.07—.10
|SnapIncAn
|54820
|6.98
|6.72
|6.83+.02
|SwstnEngy
|73765
|5.60
|5.42
|5.47—.10
|Squaren
|96347
|76.16
|72.28
|75.76+1.69
|SPMatls .98e
|50416
|53.52
|52.57
|52.64—.46
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|41207
|91.67
|90.42
|90.49—1.02
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|90287
|54.86
|54.13
|54.23—.46
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|35140
|107.32
|106.19
|106.85+.51
|SPEngy 2.04e
|51800
|71.63
|70.31
|70.58—.95
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|241956
|26.76
|26.22
|26.25—.42
|SPInds 1.12e
|61091
|73.47
|72.59
|72.88—.30
|SPTech .78e
|70082
|71.05
|69.92
|70.59+.58
|SPUtil 1.55e
|53050
|54.69
|54.11
|54.23—.34
|Synchrony .84f
|27497
|31.57
|29.99
|30.07—1.29
|TALEducs
|47976
|25.25
|24.42
|24.59+1.09
|TaiwSemi .73e
|41747
|39.23
|38.59
|38.66+.21
|TevaPhrm .73e
|34550
|21.61
|21.21
|21.43—.01
|Transocn
|39070
|12.28
|11.95
|12.03—.16
|Twitter
|85919
|29.11
|28.31
|28.75—.08
|UnionPac 3.20f
|
|26786
|147.20
|145.59
|146.63—2.07
|USBancrp 1.20
|27663
|52.65
|51.56
|51.62—.88
|USOilFd
|89810
|14.69
|14.50
|14.63—.09
|ValeSA .29e
|106006
|15.72
|15.45
|15.67+.41
|VanEGold .06e
|139139
|19.97
|19.68
|19.95—.06
|VnEkRus .01e
|34887
|21.02
|20.68
|20.73—.16
|VnEkSemi .58e
|32499
|96.31
|94.75
|95.24+.16
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|41881
|23.27
|22.68
|22.81—.44
|VanEJrGld
|33801
|29.49
|29.10
|29.43—.20
|VangEmg 1.10e
|63231
|38.81
|38.42
|38.47+.38
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|43400
|40.56
|40.24
|40.28—.24
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|83177
|55.27
|54.61
|54.72—.19
|Visa s 1f
|28991
|141.54
|139.51
|140.66+.58
|WalMart 2.08f
|28178
|97.58
|96.82
|96.87—.28
|WeathfIntl
|43970
|2.46
|2.37
|2.39—.05
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|67342
|53.17
|51.90
|51.94—.96
|Yamanag .02
|47633
|2.67
|2.59
|2.65—.02
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.