BC-150-actives-n

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 12:10 pm 10/12/2018 12:10pm
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 36145 4.68 4.52 4.63+.12
AT&TInc 2 183219 32.32 31.85 32.27+.52
AbbottLab 1.12
x35753 69.98 68.97 69.42+1.32
Alibaba 160815 147.80 145.56 146.24+4.34
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
43360 10.71 10.55 10.58+.04
Altria 3.20 37658 60.61 59.62 60.00—1.12
Ambev .05e 80547 4.61 4.51 4.59+.13
Annaly 1.20e 50489 10.00 9.90 9.94+.05
BPPLC 2.38 40799 44.79 44.30 44.34+.21
BcoBrads .06a 61638 8.66 8.44 8.53+.15
BkofAm .60f 416974 29.04 28.12 28.31—.06
BiPVxSTrs 409941 35.48 33.34 35.18—1.69
BarrickG .12 133647 12.47 12.15 12.32—.26
BostonSci 31467 37.18 36.70 36.90+.90
CVSHealth 2 39236 74.97 73.27 74.25+1.06
CanopyGrn 43230 49.96 47.74 49.64+2.50
Cemigpf .08e 37058 2.87 2.69 2.82+.18
ChesEng 132061 4.53 4.39 4.40+.03
CgpVelICrd 29545 5.68 5.52 5.64—.11
Citigroup 1.80f 132214 71.23 68.71 69.41+1.03
ClevCliffs 33275 12.09 11.78 11.97+.28
CocaCola 1.56 40868 44.88 44.25 44.62—.03
DeltaAir 1.40f 36636 52.71 51.57 51.76+.28
DenburyR 36228 5.97 5.66 5.67+.04
DxGBullrs 95155 15.60 14.29 14.97—.75
DrGMBllrs .09e 82942 9.10 8.32 8.73—.22
DirSPBears 51502 25.30 24.48 25.12—.70
DxSCBearrs 88140 11.01 10.56 10.94—.08
DrxSPBulls 34170 46.70 45.29 45.59+1.32
DowDuPnt 1.52 42331 61.10 59.68 59.82+.84
EnCanag .06 42234 11.63 11.32 11.35+.02
ENSCO .04 50019 8.89 8.64 8.73+.17
EntProdPt 1.73 31701 29.11 28.75 28.82+.34
ExxonMbl 3.28 43419 82.24 81.13 81.21—.39
FstDatan 32925 23.38 22.88 23.05+.70
Fitbitn 45515 4.89 4.68 4.70+.20
FordM .60a 162334 8.95 8.72 8.74—.07
FrptMcM .20 x138609 13.47 12.73 12.80—.38
GenElec .48 496276 12.83 12.42 12.67—.06
GenMotors 1.52 58976 32.74 31.84 31.87—.44
Gerdau .02e 36941 4.27 4.12 4.18+.05
GoldFLtd .02e 28599 2.81 2.71 2.77—.02
Goldcrpg .24 47050 10.79 10.45 10.66—.15
HPInc .56f 43331 23.63 23.35 23.46+.45
HeclaM .01e 30188 2.95 2.80 2.89—.07
HPEntn .45e 75520 15.33 14.89 15.27+.64
IAMGldg 1.52f 29247 3.98 3.78 3.85—.10
ICICIBk .16e 62209 8.62 8.43 8.48+.19
iShGold 82600 11.73 11.66 11.69—.03
iShBrazil .67e 128834 38.49 38.04 38.23+.72
iShEMU .86e 32067 38.62 38.12 38.21—.11
iShHK .61e 29275 22.29 22.17 22.19+.16
iShSilver 46943 13.81 13.67 13.71+.04
iShChinaLC .87e
145259 40.07 39.77 39.84+.76
iSCorSP500 4.38e
29983 279.14 276.28 276.89+2.56
iShEMkts .59e 491525 40.35 40.01 40.04+.90
iShiBoxIG 3.87
33925 113.46 113.16 113.46+.16
iSEafe 1.66e 262921 64.14 63.42 63.49—.13
iShiBxHYB 5.09 86611 85.21 85.00 85.06+.36
iShR2K 1.77e
177743 155.76 153.65 154.05+.48
iShChina .61e 46423 54.96 54.57 54.67+1.42
iShREst 2.76e 33929 76.70 75.88 76.12+.42
iShCorEafe 1.56e
48744 60.44 59.72 59.81—.14
Infosyss 43820 9.68 9.59 9.63+.11
Invesco 1.16 43319 20.56 19.79 19.81—.26
iShJapanrs 125783 56.73 56.25 56.30—.31
iSTaiwnrs 42704 34.14 33.66 33.73+.73
iShCorEM .95e 99689 48.67 48.29 48.32+1.03
ItauUnibH .58e 70447 12.86 12.64 12.77+.25
JPMorgCh 2.24f
127553 110.83 107.15 107.42—.71
Keycorp .48f 73654 19.60 18.75 18.77—.47
KindMorg .80 51498 17.76 17.47 17.57+.15
Kinrossg 52143 2.95 2.81 2.86—.10
KrSChInn 28040 44.07 43.44 43.85+1.68
LBrands 2.40 29032 31.59 29.92 31.52+1.31
LloydBkg .47a 36018 3.07 3.01 3.02+.03
Macys 1.51 38690 33.86 32.64 33.78+1.64
MarathnO .20 55899 20.70 20.18 20.35+.39
MasterCrd 1 28334 204.69 200.02 201.84+7.33
Merck 1.92 30930 69.67 68.42 69.38+1.01
MorgStan 1.20f 48126 44.57 43.30 43.44—.05
Nabors .24 30385 6.16 6.04 6.07+.09
NewmtM .56 38071 32.54 31.37 31.80—.92
NikeB s .80 38597 76.86 75.66 75.82+1.31
NobleCorp .08 31701 6.95 6.72 6.83+.32
NokiaCp .19e 65184 5.26 5.20 5.21+.06
OasisPet 28679 12.50 12.13 12.26+.29
Oracle .76 66491 47.75 47.27 47.37+.59
PNC 3.80 32808 128.73 123.99 124.89—6.72
Pandora 30899 9.19 9.01 9.11+.16
Penney 76989 1.89 1.71 1.72—.09
PetrbrsA 39127 13.83 13.58 13.65+.33
Petrobras 130043 15.38 15.11 15.22+.36
Pfizer 1.36 103121 43.72 42.64 43.65+.84
PUltSP500s 43743 49.23 47.75 48.07+1.30
ProctGam 2.87 31819 79.37 78.55 78.95+.08
ProShtQQQ 36731 31.53 31.12 31.44—.57
ProShSPrs 41025 28.94 28.63 28.87—.27
PrUShSPrs 65458 37.08 36.29 36.92—.69
PrUShD3rs 58767 16.54 15.90 16.41—.33
RegionsFn .56f 82259 18.00 17.30 17.34—.40
RiteAid 40373 1.08 1.04 1.07+.03
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
37937 254.61 251.45 252.04+1.77
SpdrGold 61183 115.71 115.08 115.41—.37
S&P500ETF 4.13e
620469 277.09 274.22 274.82+2.65
SpdrS&PRB .74e
91175 58.00 55.91 55.96—1.25
SpdrRetls .49e 31824 47.72 47.19 47.50+.88
SpdrOGEx .73e 58800 41.54 40.92 40.98+.33
Salesforce 46600 148.75 144.33 145.05+5.81
Schlmbrg 2 35647 60.14 59.01 59.10—.02
SchwIntEq .71e 36528 31.59 31.26 31.29—.03
ScorpioTk .04 37088 1.83 1.78 1.81+.01
SnapIncAn 196574 7.39 7.13 7.14+.33
SwstnEngy 77701 5.51 5.31 5.33+.01
Squaren 223627 76.38 72.36 73.02+3.99
SPMatls .98e 36183 54.63 53.83 53.87+.26
SPHlthC 1.01e 78970 91.32 90.30 90.83+1.14
SPCnSt 1.28e 111553 52.48 51.98 52.22+.13
SPConsum 1.12e
67990 109.22 107.99 108.27+1.76
SPEngy 2.04e 78938 73.74 72.70 72.83+.03
SPDRFncl .46e
592122 26.92 26.31 26.38—.03
SPInds 1.12e 115175 74.81 73.54 73.67+.26
SPTech .78e 135836 70.83 69.90 70.13+1.50
SPUtil 1.55e 102153 53.08 52.54 52.84—.17
Supvalurs 33185 32.49 32.42 32.47+.43
TaiwSemi .73e 31325 40.58 39.51 39.63+.69
Tenaris .69e 32114 32.98 32.41 32.46—.03
TevaPhrm .73e 64850 21.55 20.78 21.43+.98
Transocn 44502 13.40 13.05 13.11+.30
Twitter 121502 28.17 27.49 27.68+.68
USBancrp 1.20 50196 52.43 50.50 50.73—1.10
USOilFd 122094 15.15 15.00 15.04+.09
ValeSA .29e 71364 15.49 15.06 15.13+.18
VanEGold .06e 280077 19.80 19.27 19.55—.32
VnEkRus .01e 42276 21.02 20.83 20.85+.23
VnEkSemi .58e 39174 98.79 96.49 96.74+1.29
VanEJrGld 68010 29.49 28.64 29.08—.26
VangTSM 2.17e
31544 142.32 140.54 140.83+1.30
VangREIT 3.08e
34558 77.07 76.14 76.39+.37
VangAllW 1.34e 46422 49.09 48.62 48.68+.18
VangEmg 1.10e
116391 38.80 38.50 38.52+.76
VangFTSE 1.10e
88954 40.84 40.31 40.37—.01
Vereit .55 32782 7.01 6.92 6.98+.06
VerizonCm 2.41f 75061 53.83 52.82 53.57+.24
Vipshop 41846 5.46 5.10 5.46+.40
Visa s .84 59138 140.98 138.25 138.75+5.02
WalMart 2.08f 30784 95.00 93.67 94.69+.77
WeathfIntl 49845 2.63 2.51 2.55+.01
WellsFargo 1.72f
127655 53.33 50.87 52.24+.80
Yamanag .02 96104 2.71 2.56 2.63—.08
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

