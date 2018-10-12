BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 36145 4.68 4.52 4.63+.12 AT&TInc 2 183219 32.32 31.85 32.27+.52 AbbottLab 1.12 x35753 69.98 68.97 69.42+1.32 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|36145
|4.68
|4.52
|4.63+.12
|AT&TInc 2
|183219
|32.32
|31.85
|32.27+.52
|AbbottLab 1.12
|
|x35753
|69.98
|68.97
|69.42+1.32
|Alibaba
|160815
|147.80
|145.56
|146.24+4.34
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|43360
|10.71
|10.55
|10.58+.04
|Altria 3.20
|37658
|60.61
|59.62
|60.00—1.12
|Ambev .05e
|80547
|4.61
|4.51
|4.59+.13
|Annaly 1.20e
|50489
|10.00
|9.90
|9.94+.05
|BPPLC 2.38
|40799
|44.79
|44.30
|44.34+.21
|BcoBrads .06a
|61638
|8.66
|8.44
|8.53+.15
|BkofAm .60f
|416974
|29.04
|28.12
|28.31—.06
|BiPVxSTrs
|409941
|35.48
|33.34
|35.18—1.69
|BarrickG .12
|133647
|12.47
|12.15
|12.32—.26
|BostonSci
|31467
|37.18
|36.70
|36.90+.90
|CVSHealth 2
|39236
|74.97
|73.27
|74.25+1.06
|CanopyGrn
|43230
|49.96
|47.74
|49.64+2.50
|Cemigpf .08e
|37058
|2.87
|2.69
|2.82+.18
|ChesEng
|132061
|4.53
|4.39
|4.40+.03
|CgpVelICrd
|29545
|5.68
|5.52
|5.64—.11
|Citigroup 1.80f
|132214
|71.23
|68.71
|69.41+1.03
|ClevCliffs
|33275
|12.09
|11.78
|11.97+.28
|CocaCola 1.56
|40868
|44.88
|44.25
|44.62—.03
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|36636
|52.71
|51.57
|51.76+.28
|DenburyR
|36228
|5.97
|5.66
|5.67+.04
|DxGBullrs
|95155
|15.60
|14.29
|14.97—.75
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|82942
|9.10
|8.32
|8.73—.22
|DirSPBears
|51502
|25.30
|24.48
|25.12—.70
|DxSCBearrs
|88140
|11.01
|10.56
|10.94—.08
|DrxSPBulls
|34170
|46.70
|45.29
|45.59+1.32
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|42331
|61.10
|59.68
|59.82+.84
|EnCanag .06
|42234
|11.63
|11.32
|11.35+.02
|ENSCO .04
|50019
|8.89
|8.64
|8.73+.17
|EntProdPt 1.73
|31701
|29.11
|28.75
|28.82+.34
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|43419
|82.24
|81.13
|81.21—.39
|FstDatan
|32925
|23.38
|22.88
|23.05+.70
|Fitbitn
|45515
|4.89
|4.68
|4.70+.20
|FordM .60a
|162334
|8.95
|8.72
|8.74—.07
|FrptMcM .20
|x138609
|13.47
|12.73
|12.80—.38
|GenElec .48
|496276
|12.83
|12.42
|12.67—.06
|GenMotors 1.52
|58976
|32.74
|31.84
|31.87—.44
|Gerdau .02e
|36941
|4.27
|4.12
|4.18+.05
|GoldFLtd .02e
|28599
|2.81
|2.71
|2.77—.02
|Goldcrpg .24
|47050
|10.79
|10.45
|10.66—.15
|HPInc .56f
|43331
|23.63
|23.35
|23.46+.45
|HeclaM .01e
|30188
|2.95
|2.80
|2.89—.07
|HPEntn .45e
|75520
|15.33
|14.89
|15.27+.64
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|29247
|3.98
|3.78
|3.85—.10
|ICICIBk .16e
|62209
|8.62
|8.43
|8.48+.19
|iShGold
|82600
|11.73
|11.66
|11.69—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|128834
|38.49
|38.04
|38.23+.72
|iShEMU .86e
|32067
|38.62
|38.12
|38.21—.11
|iShHK .61e
|29275
|22.29
|22.17
|22.19+.16
|iShSilver
|46943
|13.81
|13.67
|13.71+.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|145259
|40.07
|39.77
|39.84+.76
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|29983
|279.14
|276.28
|276.89+2.56
|iShEMkts .59e
|491525
|40.35
|40.01
|40.04+.90
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|33925
|113.46
|113.16
|113.46+.16
|iSEafe 1.66e
|262921
|64.14
|63.42
|63.49—.13
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|86611
|85.21
|85.00
|85.06+.36
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|177743
|155.76
|153.65
|154.05+.48
|iShChina .61e
|46423
|54.96
|54.57
|54.67+1.42
|iShREst 2.76e
|33929
|76.70
|75.88
|76.12+.42
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|48744
|60.44
|59.72
|59.81—.14
|Infosyss
|43820
|9.68
|9.59
|9.63+.11
|Invesco 1.16
|43319
|20.56
|19.79
|19.81—.26
|iShJapanrs
|125783
|56.73
|56.25
|56.30—.31
|iSTaiwnrs
|42704
|34.14
|33.66
|33.73+.73
|iShCorEM .95e
|99689
|48.67
|48.29
|48.32+1.03
|ItauUnibH .58e
|70447
|12.86
|12.64
|12.77+.25
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|127553
|110.83
|107.15
|107.42—.71
|Keycorp .48f
|73654
|19.60
|18.75
|18.77—.47
|KindMorg .80
|51498
|17.76
|17.47
|17.57+.15
|Kinrossg
|52143
|2.95
|2.81
|2.86—.10
|KrSChInn
|28040
|44.07
|43.44
|43.85+1.68
|LBrands 2.40
|29032
|31.59
|29.92
|31.52+1.31
|LloydBkg .47a
|36018
|3.07
|3.01
|3.02+.03
|Macys 1.51
|38690
|33.86
|32.64
|33.78+1.64
|MarathnO .20
|55899
|20.70
|20.18
|20.35+.39
|MasterCrd 1
|28334
|204.69
|200.02
|201.84+7.33
|Merck 1.92
|30930
|69.67
|68.42
|69.38+1.01
|MorgStan 1.20f
|48126
|44.57
|43.30
|43.44—.05
|Nabors .24
|30385
|6.16
|6.04
|6.07+.09
|NewmtM .56
|38071
|32.54
|31.37
|31.80—.92
|NikeB s .80
|38597
|76.86
|75.66
|75.82+1.31
|NobleCorp .08
|31701
|6.95
|6.72
|6.83+.32
|NokiaCp .19e
|65184
|5.26
|5.20
|5.21+.06
|OasisPet
|28679
|12.50
|12.13
|12.26+.29
|Oracle .76
|66491
|47.75
|47.27
|47.37+.59
|PNC 3.80
|32808
|128.73
|123.99
|124.89—6.72
|Pandora
|30899
|9.19
|9.01
|9.11+.16
|Penney
|76989
|1.89
|1.71
|1.72—.09
|PetrbrsA
|39127
|13.83
|13.58
|13.65+.33
|Petrobras
|130043
|15.38
|15.11
|15.22+.36
|Pfizer 1.36
|103121
|43.72
|42.64
|43.65+.84
|PUltSP500s
|43743
|49.23
|47.75
|48.07+1.30
|ProctGam 2.87
|31819
|79.37
|78.55
|78.95+.08
|ProShtQQQ
|36731
|31.53
|31.12
|31.44—.57
|ProShSPrs
|41025
|28.94
|28.63
|28.87—.27
|PrUShSPrs
|65458
|37.08
|36.29
|36.92—.69
|PrUShD3rs
|58767
|16.54
|15.90
|16.41—.33
|RegionsFn .56f
|82259
|18.00
|17.30
|17.34—.40
|RiteAid
|40373
|1.08
|1.04
|1.07+.03
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|37937
|254.61
|251.45
|252.04+1.77
|SpdrGold
|61183
|115.71
|115.08
|115.41—.37
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|620469
|277.09
|274.22
|274.82+2.65
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|91175
|58.00
|55.91
|55.96—1.25
|SpdrRetls .49e
|31824
|47.72
|47.19
|47.50+.88
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|58800
|41.54
|40.92
|40.98+.33
|Salesforce
|46600
|148.75
|144.33
|145.05+5.81
|Schlmbrg 2
|35647
|60.14
|59.01
|59.10—.02
|SchwIntEq .71e
|36528
|31.59
|31.26
|31.29—.03
|ScorpioTk .04
|37088
|1.83
|1.78
|1.81+.01
|SnapIncAn
|196574
|7.39
|7.13
|7.14+.33
|SwstnEngy
|77701
|5.51
|5.31
|5.33+.01
|Squaren
|223627
|76.38
|72.36
|73.02+3.99
|SPMatls .98e
|36183
|54.63
|53.83
|53.87+.26
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|78970
|91.32
|90.30
|90.83+1.14
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|111553
|52.48
|51.98
|52.22+.13
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|67990
|109.22
|107.99
|108.27+1.76
|SPEngy 2.04e
|78938
|73.74
|72.70
|72.83+.03
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|592122
|26.92
|26.31
|26.38—.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|115175
|74.81
|73.54
|73.67+.26
|SPTech .78e
|135836
|70.83
|69.90
|70.13+1.50
|SPUtil 1.55e
|102153
|53.08
|52.54
|52.84—.17
|Supvalurs
|33185
|32.49
|32.42
|32.47+.43
|TaiwSemi .73e
|31325
|40.58
|39.51
|39.63+.69
|Tenaris .69e
|32114
|32.98
|32.41
|32.46—.03
|TevaPhrm .73e
|64850
|21.55
|20.78
|21.43+.98
|Transocn
|44502
|13.40
|13.05
|13.11+.30
|Twitter
|121502
|28.17
|27.49
|27.68+.68
|USBancrp 1.20
|50196
|52.43
|50.50
|50.73—1.10
|USOilFd
|122094
|15.15
|15.00
|15.04+.09
|ValeSA .29e
|71364
|15.49
|15.06
|15.13+.18
|VanEGold .06e
|280077
|19.80
|19.27
|19.55—.32
|VnEkRus .01e
|42276
|21.02
|20.83
|20.85+.23
|VnEkSemi .58e
|39174
|98.79
|96.49
|96.74+1.29
|VanEJrGld
|68010
|29.49
|28.64
|29.08—.26
|VangTSM 2.17e
|
|31544
|142.32
|140.54
|140.83+1.30
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|34558
|77.07
|76.14
|76.39+.37
|VangAllW 1.34e
|46422
|49.09
|48.62
|48.68+.18
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|116391
|38.80
|38.50
|38.52+.76
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|88954
|40.84
|40.31
|40.37—.01
|Vereit .55
|32782
|7.01
|6.92
|6.98+.06
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|75061
|53.83
|52.82
|53.57+.24
|Vipshop
|41846
|5.46
|5.10
|5.46+.40
|Visa s .84
|59138
|140.98
|138.25
|138.75+5.02
|WalMart 2.08f
|30784
|95.00
|93.67
|94.69+.77
|WeathfIntl
|49845
|2.63
|2.51
|2.55+.01
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|127655
|53.33
|50.87
|52.24+.80
|Yamanag .02
|96104
|2.71
|2.56
|2.63—.08
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.