BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|27453
|4.90
|4.78
|4.78—.08
|AT&TInc 2
|101228
|34.30
|33.93
|33.94—.18
|Alibaba
|110555
|157.12
|152.25
|152.48—3.65
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|34894
|10.91
|10.78
|10.84—.01
|Ambev .05e
|116359
|4.63
|4.53
|4.53—.05
|Annaly 1.20e
|43368
|10.17
|10.11
|10.11—.04
|BPPLC 2.38
|29982
|46.71
|46.19
|46.21—.57
|BcoBrads .06a
|102947
|8.18
|7.92
|7.95—.05
|BkofAm .60f
|217972
|30.65
|30.13
|30.15—.28
|BiPVxSTrs
|332789
|29.40
|27.00
|29.30+1.50
|BarrickG .12
|83499
|11.63
|11.35
|11.44—.21
|BlackBerry
|30450
|10.33
|9.93
|9.93—.33
|Blackstone 2.70e
|
|26876
|37.89
|36.94
|37.21—.49
|CabotO&G .24
|27748
|24.15
|23.79
|23.99+.20
|CanopyGrn
|28754
|49.29
|47.65
|47.85—.47
|Cemex .29t
|39636
|6.63
|6.38
|6.40—.18
|Cemigpf .08e
|68325
|2.21
|2.13
|2.18+.16
|CntryLink 2.16
|30059
|22.21
|21.85
|21.87
|ChesEng
|87704
|4.60
|4.44
|4.44—.15
|CgpVelICrd
|58287
|5.10
|4.87
|4.98+.03
|Citigroup 1.80f
|39535
|73.12
|72.21
|72.28—.34
|ClevCliffs
|44326
|12.55
|12.07
|12.24—.05
|Clouderan
|25033
|19.30
|18.28
|18.32—.73
|CocaCola 1.56
|29256
|46.16
|45.78
|45.79—.06
|Coty .50
|24986
|11.53
|11.34
|11.48+.03
|DRHorton .50
|26520
|40.86
|39.78
|39.79—.71
|DelphiTcn .68
|23755
|29.07
|26.10
|26.63—3.23
|DenburyR
|40428
|6.62
|6.41
|6.41—.07
|DxSOXBrrs
|31858
|10.99
|10.13
|10.96+.79
|DxGBullrs
|36314
|13.69
|13.15
|13.18—.23
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|58156
|8.00
|7.65
|7.67—.09
|DxBrzBulls
|25962
|24.20
|22.84
|22.92—.40
|DxSCBearrs
|94076
|9.59
|9.08
|9.58+.42
|EliLilly 2.25
|40951
|115.45
|114.09
|114.72+1.73
|EnbrdgEPt 1.40
|
|146727
|11.47
|11.39
|11.42—.04
|ENSCO .04
|27210
|8.53
|8.33
|8.40+.05
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|29267
|85.70
|84.99
|85.05—.53
|Fitbitn
|29768
|5.21
|4.99
|5.08+.08
|FordM .60a
|122922
|9.22
|9.13
|9.13—.02
|FrptMcM .20
|86600
|13.48
|13.22
|13.39—.25
|GarrtMotn
|36008
|16.43
|15.73
|16.13—.11
|GenElec .48
|750529
|13.30
|12.86
|13.13+.47
|GenMotors 1.52
|38506
|34.51
|34.13
|34.15—.10
|Gerdau .02e
|41722
|4.13
|4.03
|4.04—.10
|Goldcrpg .24
|34338
|10.30
|10.09
|10.12—.10
|GrmPrTrrs 1.50
|24493
|27.48
|27.46
|27.46
|HPInc .56f
|47728
|26.43
|25.56
|25.60—.82
|Hallibrtn .72
|29397
|42.45
|41.69
|41.86—.03
|HPEntn .45e
|39634
|17.02
|16.32
|16.38—.47
|iShGold
|107723
|11.56
|11.51
|11.51+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|216342
|36.98
|36.26
|36.31—.20
|iShEMU .86e
|30560
|40.21
|39.86
|39.88—.48
|iShHK .61e
|36920
|22.92
|22.75
|22.75—.08
|iShSilver
|45644
|13.83
|13.71
|13.72+.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|119772
|41.03
|40.54
|40.55—.17
|iShEMkts .59e
|379165
|41.08
|40.52
|40.53—.47
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|39994
|113.26
|112.87
|112.93—.45
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|46314
|113.72
|112.99
|113.11—.91
|iSEafe 1.66e
|103662
|66.71
|66.21
|66.21—.60
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|51915
|85.67
|85.43
|85.43—.25
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|120331
|164.16
|161.16
|161.18—2.46
|iShChina .61e
|28406
|56.95
|56.07
|56.08—.64
|iShREst 2.76e
|27607
|78.37
|77.80
|78.01+.10
|Infosyss
|40306
|10.19
|10.01
|10.13+.13
|iShJapanrs
|58439
|59.50
|58.99
|59.00—.16
|iSTaiwnrs
|31548
|35.49
|35.08
|35.10—.85
|iShCorEM .95e
|75050
|49.61
|48.96
|48.98—.59
|ItauUnibH .58e
|98778
|12.39
|12.10
|12.13—.01
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|48979
|116.10
|114.33
|114.37—.90
|JohnContln 1.04
|24477
|36.58
|36.19
|36.30—.07
|Keycorp .48f
|39018
|20.61
|20.31
|20.32—.12
|KindMorg .80
|40920
|18.32
|18.01
|18.02—.25
|Kinrossg
|45816
|2.83
|2.76
|2.80+.05
|Kroger s .56f
|29828
|29.44
|28.43
|29.31+.53
|LBrands 2.40
|24736
|29.38
|28.65
|28.69—.17
|LaredoPet
|28125
|7.59
|7.24
|7.24—.33
|LennarA .16
|28644
|44.88
|43.87
|43.88—.81
|LloydBkg .47a
|211480
|3.07
|3.03
|3.05+.04
|MGM Rsts .48
|27581
|27.45
|26.34
|26.35—.57
|Macys 1.51
|35000
|33.45
|32.65
|32.79—.08
|Manulifeg .88
|41931
|17.27
|16.68
|16.70—.74
|MarathnO .20
|24999
|23.99
|23.37
|23.39—.34
|Merck 1.92
|32442
|71.69
|70.92
|70.93—.29
|MorgStan 1.20f
|24976
|47.53
|46.52
|46.59—.68
|Nabors .24
|57551
|6.44
|6.22
|6.29—.14
|NewellRub .92f
|67634
|20.09
|18.78
|18.82—1.15
|NobleCorp .08
|40463
|7.23
|6.94
|7.12+.13
|NokiaCp .19e
|44250
|5.43
|5.35
|5.35—.13
|OasisPet
|26888
|14.03
|13.44
|13.45—.39
|Oracle .76
|52914
|49.77
|49.12
|49.15—.32
|Pandora
|47180
|9.12
|8.88
|8.88—.09
|Penney
|36629
|1.66
|1.61
|1.62—.02
|PetrbrsA
|60450
|12.61
|12.18
|12.22—.09
|Petrobras
|260738
|14.15
|13.66
|13.73+.04
|Pfizer 1.36
|62162
|44.85
|44.60
|44.63—.08
|PrecDrill .28
|51124
|3.45
|3.23
|3.32—.12
|ProShSPrs
|28677
|27.67
|27.36
|27.67+.24
|PrUShSPrs
|35314
|33.98
|33.22
|33.97+.60
|RegionsFn .56f
|28009
|18.82
|18.49
|18.52—.16
|RiteAid
|52581
|1.18
|1.15
|1.15
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|30118
|68.53
|67.80
|67.83—1.40
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|25393
|266.62
|263.40
|263.45—2.80
|SpdrGold
|29269
|114.10
|113.61
|113.65+.17
|SpdEMkts
|28028
|33.49
|33.07
|33.07—.42
|SpdrWldxUS .79e
|
|29398
|30.18
|29.97
|29.97—.25
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|388872
|290.27
|286.97
|287.02—2.42
|SpdrLCapVs
|78207
|31.40
|31.16
|31.16—.14
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|49779
|35.72
|35.62
|35.63—.10
|SpdrRetls .49e
|24974
|48.93
|48.22
|48.23—.45
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|50577
|44.08
|43.28
|43.29—.57
|SpdrSCapn
|26761
|32.39
|31.83
|31.83—.50
|STMicro .40
|25927
|17.81
|17.36
|17.39—.88
|Schlmbrg 2
|29313
|63.36
|62.51
|62.53—.32
|SnapIncAn
|137869
|8.04
|7.68
|7.70—.11
|SwstnEngy
|61372
|5.32
|5.15
|5.16—.11
|Sprint
|24692
|6.60
|6.43
|6.43—.10
|Squaren
|53940
|96.31
|92.69
|92.79—1.70
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|33148
|94.97
|93.98
|94.00—.40
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|62245
|53.65
|53.37
|53.40—.09
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|31555
|113.59
|111.82
|111.85—1.24
|SPEngy 2.04e
|40333
|77.41
|76.77
|76.79—.38
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|232737
|28.31
|27.98
|28.00—.14
|SPInds 1.12e
|40950
|79.75
|78.72
|78.75—.59
|SPTech .78e
|76469
|74.76
|73.35
|73.40—1.16
|SPUtil 1.55e
|116713
|53.51
|52.70
|53.37+.55
|TALEducs
|24361
|24.49
|23.43
|23.47—.47
|TaiwSemi .73e
|28215
|42.07
|41.39
|41.50—.93
|TevaPhrm .73e
|33260
|21.80
|21.30
|21.33—.51
|Transocn
|46865
|13.84
|13.51
|13.55—.18
|TurqHillRs
|28142
|2.09
|2.02
|2.02—.04
|Twitter
|130302
|28.96
|28.11
|28.29+.06
|USOilFd
|151556
|15.84
|15.60
|15.72—.02
|USSteel .20
|28989
|29.84
|29.27
|29.27—.65
|ValeSA .29e
|96118
|15.07
|14.85
|14.86—.24
|VanEGold .06e
|119217
|18.90
|18.64
|18.65—.10
|VnEkRus .01e
|39346
|21.22
|21.00
|21.02+.09
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|35461
|104.66
|101.90
|101.97—2.68
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|32725
|25.79
|25.38
|25.39—.20
|VanEJrGld
|42226
|28.10
|27.69
|27.71—.12
|VangEmg 1.10e
|95573
|39.40
|38.89
|38.91—.49
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|37327
|42.44
|42.11
|42.12—.36
|Vereit .55
|30075
|7.04
|6.98
|6.99—.01
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|44080
|55.44
|54.87
|54.95—.07
|Vipshop
|33473
|5.78
|5.50
|5.56—.20
|Visa s .84
|27818
|147.41
|144.78
|144.91—1.85
|WPXEngy
|28737
|20.50
|20.08
|20.22+.03
|WeathfIntl
|29382
|2.83
|2.75
|2.77—.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|55435
|53.86
|53.07
|53.14—.37
|WmsCos 1.36
|27126
|27.86
|27.58
|27.59—.18
|Yamanag .02
|49767
|2.55
|2.49
|2.51+.02
|—————————
