BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 37837 14.73 14.48 14.52+.09 AKSteel 25141 4.94 4.83 4.93+.10 AT&TInc 2 97691 34.12 33.90 34.02+.10 Acuity .52 25878 148.48 132.04 132.72—22.76 AlcoaCp 78516 45.45 43.85 44.28+2.72 Alibaba 75756 164.54 161.93 163.10+2.87 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 53782 10.93 10.80 10.91+.09 Altria 3.20 31660 62.10 61.26 61.47+.18 Ambev .05e 189052 4.81 4.68 4.70+.05 Annaly 1.20e 42515 10.35 10.27 10.30+.01 AstraZens 1.37e 27002 40.16 39.93 40.06+.33 BPPLC 2.38 37170 47.05 46.59 46.92+.11 BcoBrads .06a 239031 8.32 8.05 8.13+.56 BcoSantSA .21e 37627 5.07 5.01 5.03+.11 BkofAm .60f 248473 30.17 29.72 30.13+.55 BiPVxSTrs 101552 26.29 26.02 26.06—.36 BarrickG .12 106730 11.80 11.62 11.71+.02 BauschHl 44139 28.45 27.31 27.85+.59 BlackBerry 31847 10.57 10.17 10.53+.17 BlueAprnn 27057 1.50 1.40 1.42—.05 CdnNRsgs 1.34 25218 33.03 32.30 32.97+.25 CanopyGrn 44273 48.25 45.93 47.84+2.10 Cemex .29t 36710 7.04 6.96 6.97 Cemigpf .08e 64825 2.05 1.97 1.99+.13 CntryLink 2.16 24383 22.04 21.60 21.90+.07 ChesEng 109825 4.64 4.45 4.64+.12 CgpVelICrd 74212 5.03 4.74 4.81—.07 Citigroup 1.80f 48981 72.83 72.02 72.66+.86 ClevCliffs 35372 12.94 12.63 12.83+.25 CocaCola 1.56 27903 46.55 46.14 46.18—.34 ConAgra .85 25399 33.61 33.30 33.52+.11 ConocoPhil 1.14f 25577 78.91 77.89 78.16—.12 DeltaAir 1.40f 27386 55.20 54.25 54.80+.11 DenburyR 111235 6.60 6.12 6.52+.47 DxGBullrs 53133 14.41 13.51 13.74—.30 DrGMBllrs .09e 47878 8.15 7.71 7.86—.13 DxSPOGBrrs 31149 5.34 5.05 5.05—.30 DxBrzBulls 38194 25.85 24.42 24.65+2.96 DxSCBearrs 64281 9.04 8.83 8.84—.18 DowDuPnt 1.52 28437 65.18 64.10 64.85+.03 EldorGldg .02e 26132 .91 .87 .89 EnCanag .06 42862 13.38 13.05 13.32+.14 EgyTrEqs 1.22 41234 18.04 17.70 17.99+.11 ENSCO .04 40324 8.51 8.30 8.47+.06 ExxonMbl 3.28 36795 86.89 86.26 86.49+.03 Fitbitn 25267 5.20 5.02 5.18+.07 FordM .60a 145978 9.31 9.17 9.22+.02 FrptMcM .20 50178 14.09 13.85 14.08+.19 GenElec .48 334828 12.56 12.28 12.40+.08 GenMotors 1.52 156780 35.05 33.77 34.11+.81 Gerdau .02e 97955 4.48 4.31 4.32+.09 Goldcrpg .24 38112 10.59 10.30 10.38—.17 HPInc .56f 34132 26.34 25.97 26.14+.06 Hallibrtn .72 35419 42.08 41.31 41.59—.12 HPEntn .45e 31420 16.68 16.46 16.68+.15 ICICIBk .16e 49973 8.40 8.26 8.28—.20 iShGold 117272 11.56 11.48 11.50—.03 iShBrazil .67e 450769 37.88 37.09 37.23+1.62 iShSilver 57699 13.89 13.77 13.82+.03 iShChinaLC .87e 51736 42.26 41.99 42.07+.09 iShEMkts .59e 150181 42.72 42.40 42.45+.06 iShiBoxIG 3.87 26591 114.53 114.04 114.18—.35 iSh20yrT 3.05 59283 116.36 115.24 115.54—1.32 iSEafe 1.66e 68602 67.88 67.66 67.74+.02 iShiBxHYB 5.09 32567 86.31 86.24 86.27+.04 iShR2K 1.77e 102067 165.75 164.51 165.73+1.20 iShREst 2.76e 40940 79.63 79.19 79.26+.01 iShHmCnst .09e 31232 35.40 34.69 34.87—.32 iShCorEafe 1.56e 23551 64.03 63.82 63.88+.03 Infosyss 33557 10.15 10.04 10.08—.20 iShJapanrs 26892 60.14 59.100 60.07—.44 iSTaiwnrs 26634 37.16 36.99 36.100—.18 iShCorEM .95e 45997 51.55 51.20 51.25+.07 ItauUnibH .58e 294137 12.53 12.20 12.34+.86 JPMorgCh 2.24f 64283 115.50 114.48 115.43+1.46 Keycorp .48f 30599 20.19 19.81 20.16+.40 KindMorg .80 41674 18.37 18.07 18.36+.28 Kinrossg 37589 2.84 2.74 2.78—.03 Kroger s .56f 27360 29.44 29.09 29.41+.33 LVSands 3 32903 61.41 60.05 61.31+2.11 LennarA .16 60681 47.74 45.37 46.32—.45 LloydBkg .47a 155736 3.02 2.99 2.99+.04 Macys 1.51 33592 33.35 32.57 33.16+.13 MarathnO .20 45718 23.91 23.33 23.88+.37 MarathPts 1.84 32051 86.35 84.00 85.80+2.52 Merck 1.92 24059 72.42 71.80 71.93+.18 MorgStan 1.20f 25233 47.55 46.98 47.51+.88 Nabors .24 49616 6.45 6.20 6.31—.16 NikeB s .80 34340 82.91 81.75 82.77—.01 NokiaCp .19e 85530 5.54 5.47 5.48—.01 Olin .80 43822 25.04 24.40 24.94—.43 Oracle .76 97491 50.07 49.59 50.01—.22 Pandora 63616 9.09 8.93 9.05+.06 Penney 131977 1.70 1.57 1.69+.13 PetrbrsA 172763 12.70 12.17 12.29+.76 Petrobras 420240 14.31 13.62 13.70+.54 Pfizer 1.36 65368 44.72 44.28 44.70+.48 PulteGrp .36 28018 24.84 24.03 24.09—.55 QEPRes .08 27824 11.78 11.47 11.73+.22 RegionsFn .56f 45332 18.50 18.21 18.48+.37 RiteAid 70083 1.17 1.14 1.15 SpdrGold 28384 114.05 113.36 113.54—.33 S&P500ETF 4.13e 225878 293.21 292.33 292.88+1.32 SpdrLehHY 2.30 50091 35.99 35.95 35.95+.01 SpdrS&PRB .74e 45894 59.84 58.75 59.79+1.18 SpdrRetls .49e 44951 49.49 48.87 49.20+.14 SpdrOGEx .73e 76266 44.32 43.51 44.32+.81 Schlmbrg 2 34072 62.85 61.59 62.51+.62 SibanyeG .14r 26165 2.83 2.73 2.75+.03 SiderurNac 26852 2.58 2.43 2.45+.04 SnapIncAn 62143 8.33 8.13 8.17—.01 SwstnEngy 94678 5.34 5.16 5.33+.17 Sprint 35252 6.59 6.51 6.55+.01 Squaren 53623 98.70 95.69 96.89—.94 SPCnSt 1.28e 42967 54.38 54.05 54.10—.10 SPConsum 1.12e 28183 115.95 115.26 115.54+.26 SPEngy 2.04e 58666 77.65 76.98 77.44+.57 SPDRFncl .46e 331769 28.03 27.79 28.03+.34 SPInds 1.12e 42496 79.86 79.47 79.79+.52 SPTech .78e 61853 76.26 75.89 76.16+.46 SPUtil 1.55e 90646 53.37 52.79 52.80—.38 SupEnrgy .32 24020 11.02 10.44 10.85+.40 TALEducs 26611 25.63 25.01 25.16+.18 TaiwSemi .73e 25930 44.24 43.57 43.76+.14 TeekayTnk .21 82740 1.06 1.01 1.04+.02 TevaPhrm .73e 59471 22.10 21.51 21.70—.12 ThomsonR 1.38 55094 47.47 46.77 47.19+2.45 Transocn 35866 14.17 13.90 14.10+.12 TurqHillRs 86373 2.18 2.11 2.13—.02 Twitter 78408 28.92 28.25 28.82+.63 USOilFd 147780 16.01 15.67 15.94+.07 USSteel .20 28483 29.96 29.49 29.85+.28 ValeSA .29e 198085 16.13 15.74 15.79+.17 VanEGold .06e 188406 19.23 18.81 18.92—.14 VnEkRus .01e 58990 21.90 21.62 21.76+.30 VanEEMBd .98 34773 16.45 16.36 16.36—.02 VEckOilSvc .47e 33300 25.75 25.35 25.65+.15 VanEJrGld 38802 28.28 27.75 27.93—.09 VangEmg 1.10e 47168 40.94 40.66 40.71+.05 VangFTSE 1.10e 30741 43.20 43.06 43.11+.01 Vereit .55 34667 7.22 7.15 7.16—.05 VerizonCm 2.41f 45934 54.94 54.52 54.55+.13 VistraEnn 27236 26.02 25.38 25.61+.16 WPXEngy 44608 20.41 19.77 20.41+.33 WeathfIntl 41479 2.85 2.77 2.82+.01 WtWatch 24732 74.26 69.05 71.65—1.70 WellsFargo 1.72f 63398 52.74 52.33 52.70+.57 WmsCos 1.36 23471 28.07 27.63 