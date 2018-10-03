BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 37837 14.73 14.48 14.52+.09 AKSteel 25141 4.94 4.83 4.93+.10 AT&TInc 2 97691 34.12 33.90 34.02+.10 Acuity…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .52
|37837
|14.73
|14.48
|14.52+.09
|AKSteel
|25141
|4.94
|4.83
|4.93+.10
|AT&TInc 2
|97691
|34.12
|33.90
|34.02+.10
|Acuity .52
|25878
|148.48
|132.04
|132.72—22.76
|AlcoaCp
|78516
|45.45
|43.85
|44.28+2.72
|Alibaba
|75756
|164.54
|161.93
|163.10+2.87
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|53782
|10.93
|10.80
|10.91+.09
|Altria 3.20
|31660
|62.10
|61.26
|61.47+.18
|Ambev .05e
|189052
|4.81
|4.68
|4.70+.05
|Annaly 1.20e
|42515
|10.35
|10.27
|10.30+.01
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|27002
|40.16
|39.93
|40.06+.33
|BPPLC 2.38
|37170
|47.05
|46.59
|46.92+.11
|BcoBrads .06a
|239031
|8.32
|8.05
|8.13+.56
|BcoSantSA .21e
|37627
|5.07
|5.01
|5.03+.11
|BkofAm .60f
|248473
|30.17
|29.72
|30.13+.55
|BiPVxSTrs
|101552
|26.29
|26.02
|26.06—.36
|BarrickG .12
|106730
|11.80
|11.62
|11.71+.02
|BauschHl
|44139
|28.45
|27.31
|27.85+.59
|BlackBerry
|31847
|10.57
|10.17
|10.53+.17
|BlueAprnn
|27057
|1.50
|1.40
|1.42—.05
|CdnNRsgs 1.34
|25218
|33.03
|32.30
|32.97+.25
|CanopyGrn
|44273
|48.25
|45.93
|47.84+2.10
|Cemex .29t
|36710
|7.04
|6.96
|6.97
|Cemigpf .08e
|64825
|2.05
|1.97
|1.99+.13
|CntryLink 2.16
|24383
|22.04
|21.60
|21.90+.07
|ChesEng
|109825
|4.64
|4.45
|4.64+.12
|CgpVelICrd
|74212
|5.03
|4.74
|4.81—.07
|Citigroup 1.80f
|48981
|72.83
|72.02
|72.66+.86
|ClevCliffs
|35372
|12.94
|12.63
|12.83+.25
|CocaCola 1.56
|27903
|46.55
|46.14
|46.18—.34
|ConAgra .85
|25399
|33.61
|33.30
|33.52+.11
|ConocoPhil 1.14f
|
|25577
|78.91
|77.89
|78.16—.12
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|27386
|55.20
|54.25
|54.80+.11
|DenburyR
|111235
|6.60
|6.12
|6.52+.47
|DxGBullrs
|53133
|14.41
|13.51
|13.74—.30
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|47878
|8.15
|7.71
|7.86—.13
|DxSPOGBrrs
|31149
|5.34
|5.05
|5.05—.30
|DxBrzBulls
|38194
|25.85
|24.42
|24.65+2.96
|DxSCBearrs
|64281
|9.04
|8.83
|8.84—.18
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|28437
|65.18
|64.10
|64.85+.03
|EldorGldg .02e
|26132
|.91
|.87
|.89
|EnCanag .06
|42862
|13.38
|13.05
|13.32+.14
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|41234
|18.04
|17.70
|17.99+.11
|ENSCO .04
|40324
|8.51
|8.30
|8.47+.06
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|36795
|86.89
|86.26
|86.49+.03
|Fitbitn
|25267
|5.20
|5.02
|5.18+.07
|FordM .60a
|145978
|9.31
|9.17
|9.22+.02
|FrptMcM .20
|50178
|14.09
|13.85
|14.08+.19
|GenElec .48
|334828
|12.56
|12.28
|12.40+.08
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|156780
|35.05
|33.77
|34.11+.81
|Gerdau .02e
|97955
|4.48
|4.31
|4.32+.09
|Goldcrpg .24
|38112
|10.59
|10.30
|10.38—.17
|HPInc .56f
|34132
|26.34
|25.97
|26.14+.06
|Hallibrtn .72
|35419
|42.08
|41.31
|41.59—.12
|HPEntn .45e
|31420
|16.68
|16.46
|16.68+.15
|ICICIBk .16e
|49973
|8.40
|8.26
|8.28—.20
|iShGold
|117272
|11.56
|11.48
|11.50—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|450769
|37.88
|37.09
|37.23+1.62
|iShSilver
|57699
|13.89
|13.77
|13.82+.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|51736
|42.26
|41.99
|42.07+.09
|iShEMkts .59e
|150181
|42.72
|42.40
|42.45+.06
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|26591
|114.53
|114.04
|114.18—.35
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|59283
|116.36
|115.24
|115.54—1.32
|iSEafe 1.66e
|68602
|67.88
|67.66
|67.74+.02
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|32567
|86.31
|86.24
|86.27+.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|102067
|165.75
|164.51
|165.73+1.20
|iShREst 2.76e
|40940
|79.63
|79.19
|79.26+.01
|iShHmCnst .09e
|31232
|35.40
|34.69
|34.87—.32
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|23551
|64.03
|63.82
|63.88+.03
|Infosyss
|33557
|10.15
|10.04
|10.08—.20
|iShJapanrs
|26892
|60.14
|59.100
|60.07—.44
|iSTaiwnrs
|26634
|37.16
|36.99
|36.100—.18
|iShCorEM .95e
|45997
|51.55
|51.20
|51.25+.07
|ItauUnibH .58e
|294137
|12.53
|12.20
|12.34+.86
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|64283
|115.50
|114.48
|115.43+1.46
|Keycorp .48f
|30599
|20.19
|19.81
|20.16+.40
|KindMorg .80
|41674
|18.37
|18.07
|18.36+.28
|Kinrossg
|37589
|2.84
|2.74
|2.78—.03
|Kroger s .56f
|27360
|29.44
|29.09
|29.41+.33
|LVSands 3
|32903
|61.41
|60.05
|61.31+2.11
|LennarA .16
|60681
|47.74
|45.37
|46.32—.45
|LloydBkg .47a
|155736
|3.02
|2.99
|2.99+.04
|Macys 1.51
|33592
|33.35
|32.57
|33.16+.13
|MarathnO .20
|45718
|23.91
|23.33
|23.88+.37
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|32051
|86.35
|84.00
|85.80+2.52
|Merck 1.92
|24059
|72.42
|71.80
|71.93+.18
|MorgStan 1.20f
|25233
|47.55
|46.98
|47.51+.88
|Nabors .24
|49616
|6.45
|6.20
|6.31—.16
|NikeB s .80
|34340
|82.91
|81.75
|82.77—.01
|NokiaCp .19e
|85530
|5.54
|5.47
|5.48—.01
|Olin .80
|43822
|25.04
|24.40
|24.94—.43
|Oracle .76
|97491
|50.07
|49.59
|50.01—.22
|Pandora
|63616
|9.09
|8.93
|9.05+.06
|Penney
|131977
|1.70
|1.57
|1.69+.13
|PetrbrsA
|172763
|12.70
|12.17
|12.29+.76
|Petrobras
|420240
|14.31
|13.62
|13.70+.54
|Pfizer 1.36
|65368
|44.72
|44.28
|44.70+.48
|PulteGrp .36
|28018
|24.84
|24.03
|24.09—.55
|QEPRes .08
|27824
|11.78
|11.47
|11.73+.22
|RegionsFn .56f
|45332
|18.50
|18.21
|18.48+.37
|RiteAid
|70083
|1.17
|1.14
|1.15
|SpdrGold
|28384
|114.05
|113.36
|113.54—.33
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|225878
|293.21
|292.33
|292.88+1.32
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|50091
|35.99
|35.95
|35.95+.01
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|45894
|59.84
|58.75
|59.79+1.18
|SpdrRetls .49e
|44951
|49.49
|48.87
|49.20+.14
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|76266
|44.32
|43.51
|44.32+.81
|Schlmbrg 2
|34072
|62.85
|61.59
|62.51+.62
|SibanyeG .14r
|26165
|2.83
|2.73
|2.75+.03
|SiderurNac
|26852
|2.58
|2.43
|2.45+.04
|SnapIncAn
|62143
|8.33
|8.13
|8.17—.01
|SwstnEngy
|94678
|5.34
|5.16
|5.33+.17
|Sprint
|35252
|6.59
|6.51
|6.55+.01
|Squaren
|53623
|98.70
|95.69
|96.89—.94
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|42967
|54.38
|54.05
|54.10—.10
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|28183
|115.95
|115.26
|115.54+.26
|SPEngy 2.04e
|58666
|77.65
|76.98
|77.44+.57
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|331769
|28.03
|27.79
|28.03+.34
|SPInds 1.12e
|42496
|79.86
|79.47
|79.79+.52
|SPTech .78e
|61853
|76.26
|75.89
|76.16+.46
|SPUtil 1.55e
|90646
|53.37
|52.79
|52.80—.38
|SupEnrgy .32
|24020
|11.02
|10.44
|10.85+.40
|TALEducs
|26611
|25.63
|25.01
|25.16+.18
|TaiwSemi .73e
|25930
|44.24
|43.57
|43.76+.14
|TeekayTnk .21
|82740
|1.06
|1.01
|1.04+.02
|TevaPhrm .73e
|59471
|22.10
|21.51
|21.70—.12
|ThomsonR 1.38
|55094
|47.47
|46.77
|47.19+2.45
|Transocn
|35866
|14.17
|13.90
|14.10+.12
|TurqHillRs
|86373
|2.18
|2.11
|2.13—.02
|Twitter
|78408
|28.92
|28.25
|28.82+.63
|USOilFd
|147780
|16.01
|15.67
|15.94+.07
|USSteel .20
|28483
|29.96
|29.49
|29.85+.28
|ValeSA .29e
|198085
|16.13
|15.74
|15.79+.17
|VanEGold .06e
|188406
|19.23
|18.81
|18.92—.14
|VnEkRus .01e
|58990
|21.90
|21.62
|21.76+.30
|VanEEMBd .98
|34773
|16.45
|16.36
|16.36—.02
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|33300
|25.75
|25.35
|25.65+.15
|VanEJrGld
|38802
|28.28
|27.75
|27.93—.09
|VangEmg 1.10e
|47168
|40.94
|40.66
|40.71+.05
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|30741
|43.20
|43.06
|43.11+.01
|Vereit .55
|34667
|7.22
|7.15
|7.16—.05
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|45934
|54.94
|54.52
|54.55+.13
|VistraEnn
|27236
|26.02
|25.38
|25.61+.16
|WPXEngy
|44608
|20.41
|19.77
|20.41+.33
|WeathfIntl
|41479
|2.85
|2.77
|2.82+.01
|WtWatch
|24732
|74.26
|69.05
|71.65—1.70
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|63398
|52.74
|52.33
|52.70+.57
|WmsCos 1.36
|23471
|28.07
|27.63
|28.05+.40
|Yamanag .02
|38454
|2.59
|2.49
|2.51—.04
|ZayoGrp
|36433
|34.49
|34.10
|34.22+.07
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.