BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 277475 3.91 3.55 3.86—.37 AT&TInc 2 352712 29.93 28.85 29.42—.56 Alibaba 92230 142.96 138.55 142.81—1.79 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|277475
|3.91
|3.55
|3.86—.37
|AT&TInc 2
|352712
|29.93
|28.85
|29.42—.56
|Alibaba
|92230
|142.96
|138.55
|142.81—1.79
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|68274
|9.97
|9.72
|9.83—.21
|Alticen
|40367
|15.99
|15.24
|15.76—.62
|Altria 3.20
|38402
|64.14
|62.50
|62.86—.30
|Ambev .05e
|184819
|4.06
|3.97
|4.06+.02
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|41196
|42.08
|40.48
|41.13—1.25
|Annaly 1.20e
|46750
|9.99
|9.78
|9.83—.18
|AuroraCn
|77279
|7.52
|6.85
|7.32—.18
|BPPLC 2.38
|66453
|41.09
|40.21
|41.00—.59
|BcoBrads .06a
|69679
|9.17
|8.94
|9.17+.15
|BcoSantSA .21e
|54862
|4.60
|4.51
|4.58—.07
|BkofAm .60
|370872
|26.38
|25.88
|26.15—.44
|BiPVxSTrs
|469763
|41.66
|39.74
|40.32+2.45
|BarrickG .12
|153689
|13.27
|12.67
|13.19+.62
|BrMySq 1.60
|49769
|50.65
|48.79
|50.53+1.32
|CabotO&G .24
|61577
|22.89
|21.31
|22.73+1.33
|CanopyGrn
|45785
|39.99
|37.35
|39.54+.07
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|40382
|114.46
|112.37
|114.14—1.49
|Cemex .29t
|97251
|5.28
|5.02
|5.22—.10
|Cemigpf .08e
|76349
|3.15
|3.01
|3.13+.14
|CntryLink 2.16
|83507
|20.78
|19.12
|19.43—1.64
|ChesEng
|192070
|3.97
|3.70
|3.91—.09
|Citigroup 1.80f
|92537
|64.48
|63.18
|64.09—.88
|ClevCliffs .60
|66781
|10.36
|9.82
|10.14—.34
|CocaCola 1.56
|55977
|46.48
|45.43
|45.63—.88
|ColgPalm 1.68
|40942
|62.26
|59.75
|60.01—3.81
|DenburyR
|40414
|4.43
|4.23
|4.40—.12
|DxSOXBrrs
|70894
|16.05
|14.96
|15.13+.55
|DxGBullrs
|71665
|14.70
|13.52
|14.52+1.03
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|78517
|8.63
|8.00
|8.52+.44
|DirSPBears
|94277
|28.46
|27.16
|27.53+1.37
|DxSCBearrs
|113967
|12.89
|12.17
|12.40+.53
|DrxSPBulls
|52003
|41.25
|39.14
|40.67—2.26
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|88331
|52.45
|51.32
|51.90—1.02
|EQTCorp .12
|43847
|35.34
|33.06
|33.49—1.85
|EldorGldg .02e
|39305
|.84
|.73
|.78—.05
|EnCanag .06
|67845
|10.56
|10.18
|10.53—.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|38127
|15.57
|15.16
|15.40—.29
|ENSCO .04
|55297
|7.37
|7.10
|7.31—.14
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|54960
|78.06
|77.01
|77.64—.67
|FstDatan
|42517
|21.80
|21.20
|21.45—.69
|FordM .60a
|456530
|9.06
|8.86
|8.96—.03
|Fortiven .28
|38367
|73.83
|69.16
|73.79—2.55
|FrptMcM .20
|108999
|11.38
|10.87
|11.34+.09
|GenElec .48
|455990
|11.65
|11.18
|11.36—.45
|GenMotors 1.52
|84433
|32.88
|31.63
|32.58+.58
|Gerdau .02e
|88252
|4.15
|4.01
|4.12+.01
|Goldcrpg .24
|141191
|9.12
|8.53
|9.00+.51
|Hallibrtn .72
|45831
|35.21
|33.73
|35.14+.40
|HomeDp 4.12
|
|39624
|177.34
|170.91
|172.21—6.86
|ICICIBk .16e
|68475
|9.23
|8.79
|9.11+.35
|iShGold
|108134
|11.92
|11.82
|11.88+.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|162046
|39.65
|38.80
|39.64+.64
|iShEMU .86e
|156335
|36.89
|36.31
|36.83—.21
|iShGerm .60e
|53997
|26.77
|26.36
|26.74—.21
|iShSilver
|40632
|13.88
|13.78
|13.85+.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|245327
|39.11
|38.63
|39.06—.56
|iShEMkts .59e
|661350
|38.68
|38.14
|38.65—.47
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|73539
|115.32
|114.84
|115.03+.73
|iSEafe 1.66e
|313995
|61.37
|60.58
|61.29—.57
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|101330
|84.48
|84.17
|84.26—.36
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|160485
|147.79
|144.70
|146.81—2.30
|iShChina .61e
|62150
|52.64
|51.83
|52.57—.86
|iShREst 2.76e
|53136
|78.47
|76.39
|77.14—1.58
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|69150
|57.67
|56.94
|57.59—.54
|Infosyss
|40032
|8.99
|8.85
|8.94—.17
|iShJapanrs
|79520
|53.91
|53.20
|53.78—.89
|iSTaiwnrs
|48543
|32.01
|31.61
|31.98—.65
|iShCorEM .95e
|94991
|46.66
|46.03
|46.64—.53
|ItauUnibH .58e
|51971
|13.21
|12.91
|13.21+.23
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|71306
|104.30
|102.73
|103.61—1.25
|Keycorp .48f
|59827
|17.28
|16.79
|16.99—.15
|KindMorg .80
|115613
|16.55
|16.24
|16.45—.13
|Kinrossg
|97436
|2.75
|2.61
|2.74+.14
|LennarA .16
|54687
|41.68
|39.34
|41.60+1.41
|MarathnO .20
|40855
|18.72
|18.17
|18.63—.16
|Masco .48f
|47302
|29.48
|27.44
|28.05—2.11
|Merck 2.20f
|58341
|70.21
|68.88
|69.40—.57
|Mohawk
|50757
|126.43
|115.30
|118.35—32.72
|MorgStan 1.20
|49499
|43.95
|43.25
|43.75—.81
|Nabors .24
|64712
|5.28
|4.97
|5.25+.13
|NewellRub .92f
|50938
|16.20
|15.38
|15.73—.68
|NewmtM .56
|41868
|30.99
|29.71
|30.74+1.14
|NokiaCp .19e
|283519
|5.57
|5.48
|5.52+.20
|OasisPet
|41555
|10.43
|9.87
|10.35—.09
|Oracle .76
|93384
|47.76
|46.71
|47.44—.52
|Penney
|67164
|1.41
|1.31
|1.34—.09
|PetrbrsA
|74757
|14.47
|14.13
|14.45+.21
|Petrobras
|157543
|15.90
|15.43
|15.81+.24
|Pfizer 1.36
|85804
|43.28
|42.39
|42.65—.76
|Praxair 3.30
|50313
|167.11
|163.44
|164.65—.35
|PUltSP500s
|64353
|43.52
|41.30
|42.88—2.37
|ProctGam 2.87
|50527
|89.17
|87.80
|88.19—.82
|ProShtQQQ
|45308
|32.87
|32.22
|32.34+.72
|ProShSPrs
|88528
|30.20
|29.72
|29.86+.51
|PrUShSPrs
|135763
|40.27
|39.02
|39.38+1.34
|PrUShD3rs
|99526
|17.83
|17.11
|17.42+.70
|PulteGrp .36
|44429
|24.15
|22.44
|24.11+.95
|RegionsFn .56
|61207
|16.23
|15.75
|16.00—.06
|RoadrnTrn
|94288
|.95
|.50
|.57+.15
|SpdrGold
|69514
|117.65
|116.71
|117.30+.90
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|720713
|271.00
|262.29
|265.45—4.63
|SpdrBiots .44e
|41769
|80.33
|78.05
|79.54—.90
|SpdrHome .15e
|47675
|32.92
|32.13
|32.82—.77
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|52830
|35.19
|35.07
|35.11—.14
|SprBl1-3brs
|60164
|91.58
|91.57
|91.57
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|69830
|52.33
|51.14
|51.61—.54
|SpdrRetls .49e
|51406
|46.66
|45.52
|45.98—.92
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|87731
|36.16
|35.07
|36.00—.33
|Schlmbrg 2
|42084
|53.29
|51.84
|53.22—.08
|Schwab .52f
|43118
|43.00
|42.01
|42.68—.50
|SnapIncAn
|427068
|6.26
|5.77
|6.08—.92
|SwstnEngy
|134350
|4.99
|4.73
|4.92—.12
|Sprint
|45069
|6.00
|5.86
|5.92—.16
|Squaren
|85325
|72.40
|68.90
|71.27—2.22
|SPMatls .98e
|110376
|50.85
|50.09
|50.72—.44
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|88747
|87.66
|86.35
|87.37—1.05
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|169148
|54.65
|53.59
|53.90—.98
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|70272
|104.34
|102.31
|103.34—3.39
|SPEngy 2.04e
|103310
|66.76
|65.38
|66.59—.39
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|406947
|25.40
|25.02
|25.24—.39
|SPInds 1.12e
|137056
|69.20
|68.12
|69.04—.75
|SPTech .78e
|166432
|68.68
|67.11
|68.32—1.16
|SpdrRESel
|45024
|32.22
|31.31
|31.62—.70
|SPUtil 1.55e
|153777
|54.82
|53.44
|53.51—.86
|TALEducs
|56832
|27.34
|24.77
|27.25+1.27
|TaiwSemi .73e
|61840
|36.87
|36.14
|36.82—.57
|TevaPhrm .73e
|39121
|20.07
|19.34
|19.81—.49
|Transocn
|69782
|11.03
|10.59
|10.98—.16
|Twitter
|225366
|32.75
|30.94
|32.15+.35
|USOilFd
|112519
|14.36
|14.06
|14.32+.11
|USSteel .20
|42461
|26.00
|25.15
|25.61—.92
|ValeSA .29e
|165123
|15.00
|14.48
|14.99+.27
|VanEGold .06e
|294881
|19.58
|19.02
|19.50+.50
|VnEkRus .01e
|65589
|20.32
|20.08
|20.31—.36
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|54324
|21.25
|20.47
|21.20+.03
|VanEJrGld
|67224
|29.08
|28.32
|28.94+.56
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|43333
|79.18
|76.68
|77.45—1.65
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|117593
|37.40
|36.88
|37.37—.33
|VangEur 1.71e
|58521
|50.86
|50.15
|50.76—.34
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|70032
|38.86
|38.38
|38.82—.42
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|101374
|56.49
|55.54
|56.15—.28
|Visa s 1f
|50960
|139.80
|136.06
|138.10—2.42
|WalMart 2.08f
|60090
|99.67
|98.02
|98.43—.75
|WeathfIntl
|162475
|2.00
|1.93
|1.97—.10
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|105371
|51.54
|50.79
|51.13—.73
|WmsCos 1.36
|47750
|24.85
|24.00
|24.38—.64
|Yamanag .02
|109872
|2.50
|2.38
|2.47+.03
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.