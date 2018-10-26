BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 277475 3.91 3.55 3.86—.37 AT&TInc 2 352712 29.93 28.85 29.42—.56 Alibaba 92230 142.96 138.55 142.81—1.79 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 277475 3.91 3.55 3.86—.37 AT&TInc 2 352712 29.93 28.85 29.42—.56 Alibaba 92230 142.96 138.55 142.81—1.79 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 68274 9.97 9.72 9.83—.21 Alticen 40367 15.99 15.24 15.76—.62 Altria 3.20 38402 64.14 62.50 62.86—.30 Ambev .05e 184819 4.06 3.97 4.06+.02 AmIntlGrp 1.28 41196 42.08 40.48 41.13—1.25 Annaly 1.20e 46750 9.99 9.78 9.83—.18 AuroraCn 77279 7.52 6.85 7.32—.18 BPPLC 2.38 66453 41.09 40.21 41.00—.59 BcoBrads .06a 69679 9.17 8.94 9.17+.15 BcoSantSA .21e 54862 4.60 4.51 4.58—.07 BkofAm .60 370872 26.38 25.88 26.15—.44 BiPVxSTrs 469763 41.66 39.74 40.32+2.45 BarrickG .12 153689 13.27 12.67 13.19+.62 BrMySq 1.60 49769 50.65 48.79 50.53+1.32 CabotO&G .24 61577 22.89 21.31 22.73+1.33 CanopyGrn 45785 39.99 37.35 39.54+.07 Caterpillar 3.44 40382 114.46 112.37 114.14—1.49 Cemex .29t 97251 5.28 5.02 5.22—.10 Cemigpf .08e 76349 3.15 3.01 3.13+.14 CntryLink 2.16 83507 20.78 19.12 19.43—1.64 ChesEng 192070 3.97 3.70 3.91—.09 Citigroup 1.80f 92537 64.48 63.18 64.09—.88 ClevCliffs .60 66781 10.36 9.82 10.14—.34 CocaCola 1.56 55977 46.48 45.43 45.63—.88 ColgPalm 1.68 40942 62.26 59.75 60.01—3.81 DenburyR 40414 4.43 4.23 4.40—.12 DxSOXBrrs 70894 16.05 14.96 15.13+.55 DxGBullrs 71665 14.70 13.52 14.52+1.03 DrGMBllrs .09e 78517 8.63 8.00 8.52+.44 DirSPBears 94277 28.46 27.16 27.53+1.37 DxSCBearrs 113967 12.89 12.17 12.40+.53 DrxSPBulls 52003 41.25 39.14 40.67—2.26 DowDuPnt 1.52 88331 52.45 51.32 51.90—1.02 EQTCorp .12 43847 35.34 33.06 33.49—1.85 EldorGldg .02e 39305 .84 .73 .78—.05 EnCanag .06 67845 10.56 10.18 10.53—.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 38127 15.57 15.16 15.40—.29 ENSCO .04 55297 7.37 7.10 7.31—.14 ExxonMbl 3.28 54960 78.06 77.01 77.64—.67 FstDatan 42517 21.80 21.20 21.45—.69 FordM .60a 456530 9.06 8.86 8.96—.03 Fortiven .28 38367 73.83 69.16 73.79—2.55 FrptMcM .20 108999 11.38 10.87 11.34+.09 GenElec .48 455990 11.65 11.18 11.36—.45 GenMotors 1.52 84433 32.88 31.63 32.58+.58 Gerdau .02e 88252 4.15 4.01 4.12+.01 Goldcrpg .24 141191 9.12 8.53 9.00+.51 Hallibrtn .72 45831 35.21 33.73 35.14+.40 HomeDp 4.12 39624 177.34 170.91 172.21—6.86 ICICIBk .16e 68475 9.23 8.79 9.11+.35 iShGold 108134 11.92 11.82 11.88+.08 iShBrazil .67e 162046 39.65 38.80 39.64+.64 iShEMU .86e 156335 36.89 36.31 36.83—.21 iShGerm .60e 53997 26.77 26.36 26.74—.21 iShSilver 40632 13.88 13.78 13.85+.11 iShChinaLC .87e 245327 39.11 38.63 39.06—.56 iShEMkts .59e 661350 38.68 38.14 38.65—.47 iSh20yrT 3.05 73539 115.32 114.84 115.03+.73 iSEafe 1.66e 313995 61.37 60.58 61.29—.57 iShiBxHYB 5.09 101330 84.48 84.17 84.26—.36 iShR2K 1.77e 160485 147.79 144.70 146.81—2.30 iShChina .61e 62150 52.64 51.83 52.57—.86 iShREst 2.76e 53136 78.47 76.39 77.14—1.58 iShCorEafe 1.56e 69150 57.67 56.94 57.59—.54 Infosyss 40032 8.99 8.85 8.94—.17 iShJapanrs 79520 53.91 53.20 53.78—.89 iSTaiwnrs 48543 32.01 31.61 31.98—.65 iShCorEM .95e 94991 46.66 46.03 46.64—.53 ItauUnibH .58e 51971 13.21 12.91 13.21+.23 JPMorgCh 2.24f 71306 104.30 102.73 103.61—1.25 Keycorp .48f 59827 17.28 16.79 16.99—.15 KindMorg .80 115613 16.55 16.24 16.45—.13 Kinrossg 97436 2.75 2.61 2.74+.14 LennarA .16 54687 41.68 39.34 41.60+1.41 MarathnO .20 40855 18.72 18.17 18.63—.16 Masco .48f 47302 29.48 27.44 28.05—2.11 Merck 2.20f 58341 70.21 68.88 69.40—.57 Mohawk 50757 126.43 115.30 118.35—32.72 MorgStan 1.20 49499 43.95 43.25 43.75—.81 Nabors .24 64712 5.28 4.97 5.25+.13 NewellRub .92f 50938 16.20 15.38 15.73—.68 NewmtM .56 41868 30.99 29.71 30.74+1.14 NokiaCp .19e 283519 5.57 5.48 5.52+.20 OasisPet 41555 10.43 9.87 10.35—.09 Oracle .76 93384 47.76 46.71 47.44—.52 Penney 67164 1.41 1.31 1.34—.09 PetrbrsA 74757 14.47 14.13 14.45+.21 Petrobras 157543 15.90 15.43 15.81+.24 Pfizer 1.36 85804 43.28 42.39 42.65—.76 Praxair 3.30 50313 167.11 163.44 164.65—.35 PUltSP500s 64353 43.52 41.30 42.88—2.37 ProctGam 2.87 50527 89.17 87.80 88.19—.82 ProShtQQQ 45308 32.87 32.22 32.34+.72 ProShSPrs 88528 30.20 29.72 29.86+.51 PrUShSPrs 135763 40.27 39.02 39.38+1.34 PrUShD3rs 99526 17.83 17.11 17.42+.70 PulteGrp .36 44429 24.15 22.44 24.11+.95 RegionsFn .56 61207 16.23 15.75 16.00—.06 RoadrnTrn 94288 .95 .50 .57+.15 SpdrGold 69514 117.65 116.71 117.30+.90 S&P500ETF 4.13e 720713 271.00 262.29 265.45—4.63 SpdrBiots .44e 41769 80.33 78.05 79.54—.90 SpdrHome .15e 47675 32.92 32.13 32.82—.77 SpdrLehHY 2.30 52830 35.19 35.07 35.11—.14 SprBl1-3brs 60164 91.58 91.57 91.57 SpdrS&PRB .74e 69830 52.33 51.14 51.61—.54 SpdrRetls .49e 51406 46.66 45.52 45.98—.92 SpdrOGEx .73e 87731 36.16 35.07 36.00—.33 Schlmbrg 2 42084 53.29 51.84 53.22—.08 Schwab .52f 43118 43.00 42.01 42.68—.50 SnapIncAn 427068 6.26 5.77 6.08—.92 SwstnEngy 134350 4.99 4.73 4.92—.12 Sprint 45069 6.00 5.86 5.92—.16 Squaren 85325 72.40 68.90 71.27—2.22 SPMatls .98e 110376 50.85 50.09 50.72—.44 SPHlthC 1.01e 88747 87.66 86.35 87.37—1.05 SPCnSt 1.28e 169148 54.65 53.59 53.90—.98 SPConsum 1.12e 70272 104.34 102.31 103.34—3.39 SPEngy 2.04e 103310 66.76 65.38 66.59—.39 SPDRFncl .46e 406947 25.40 25.02 25.24—.39 SPInds 1.12e 137056 69.20 68.12 69.04—.75 SPTech .78e 166432 68.68 67.11 68.32—1.16 SpdrRESel 45024 32.22 31.31 31.62—.70 SPUtil 1.55e 153777 54.82 53.44 53.51—.86 TALEducs 56832 27.34 24.77 27.25+1.27 TaiwSemi .73e 61840 36.87 36.14 36.82—.57 TevaPhrm .73e 39121 20.07 19.34 19.81—.49 Transocn 69782 11.03 10.59 10.98—.16 Twitter 225366 32.75 30.94 32.15+.35 USOilFd 112519 14.36 14.06 14.32+.11 USSteel .20 42461 26.00 25.15 25.61—.92 ValeSA .29e 165123 15.00 14.48 14.99+.27 VanEGold .06e 294881 19.58 19.02 19.50+.50 VnEkRus .01e 65589 20.32 20.08 20.31—.36 VEckOilSvc .47e 54324 21.25 20.47 21.20+.03 VanEJrGld 67224 29.08 28.32 28.94+.56 VangREIT 3.08e 43333 79.18 76.68 77.45—1.65 VangEmg 1.10e 117593 37.40 36.88 37.37—.33 VangEur 1.71e 58521 50.86 50.15 50.76—.34 VangFTSE 1.10e 70032 38.86 38.38 38.82—.42 VerizonCm 2.41f 101374 56.49 55.54 56.15—.28 Visa s 1f 50960 139.80 136.06 138.10—2.42 WalMart 2.08f 60090 99.67 98.02 98.43—.75 WeathfIntl 162475 2.00 1.93 1.97—.10 WellsFargo 1.72f 105371 51.54 50.79 51.13—.73 WmsCos 1.36 47750 24.85 24.00 24.38—.64 Yamanag .02 109872 2.50 2.38 2.47+.03 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.