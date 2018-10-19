BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 45061 4.70 4.51 4.55—.13 AT&TInc 2 119986 32.95 32.31 32.92+.42 Alibaba 78985 146.77 143.72 144.46+2.44 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|45061
|4.70
|4.51
|4.55—.13
|AT&TInc 2
|119986
|32.95
|32.31
|32.92+.42
|Alibaba
|78985
|146.77
|143.72
|144.46+2.44
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|31525
|10.67
|10.54
|10.62+.10
|Ambev .05e
|111115
|4.56
|4.45
|4.47+.02
|AmExp 1.56f
|
|26773
|107.55
|104.06
|106.49+3.65
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|45843
|48.04
|46.80
|47.56—1.05
|BPPLC 2.38
|30621
|44.34
|43.97
|44.20+.34
|BRFSA
|27757
|5.60
|5.48
|5.52+.06
|BcoBrads .06a
|44873
|8.94
|8.75
|8.80+.02
|BcoSantSA .21e
|78457
|4.80
|4.71
|4.79+.09
|BkofAm .60f
|287102
|28.52
|27.97
|28.48+.23
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|39595
|47.62
|46.37
|47.39—.40
|BiPVxSTrs
|229890
|34.49
|33.44
|33.71—.94
|BarrickG .12
|94178
|13.41
|13.16
|13.24+.08
|BrMySq 1.60
|63914
|55.85
|54.44
|54.77—1.21
|CanopyGrn
|80702
|51.21
|48.42
|49.50+.59
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|x31299
|136.93
|132.60
|133.95—.99
|Cemex .29t
|29228
|5.99
|5.86
|5.89+.03
|Cemigpf .08e
|39143
|2.82
|2.69
|2.71—.05
|CntryLink 2.16
|41825
|22.06
|21.17
|22.05+1.01
|ChesEng
|138952
|4.86
|4.66
|4.78+.12
|CgpVelICrd
|35568
|6.06
|5.88
|5.97—.20
|Citigroup 1.80f
|59818
|69.60
|68.16
|69.44+.82
|CitizFincl .52
|30544
|36.89
|35.41
|36.83+1.91
|ClevCliffs
|157652
|11.70
|10.32
|10.83—.65
|CocaCola 1.56
|46747
|46.21
|45.83
|46.17+.56
|ColgPalm 1.68
|28844
|65.53
|64.39
|64.45+1.81
|Coty .50
|41931
|11.04
|10.65
|10.68—.16
|DenburyR
|32236
|5.51
|5.27
|5.30—.04
|DxGBullrs
|40343
|16.64
|16.02
|16.21+.21
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|44397
|9.40
|9.10
|9.18+.22
|DxSCBearrs
|85744
|10.78
|10.39
|10.64—.01
|DrxSPBulls
|26560
|47.64
|46.56
|47.05+.80
|Disney 1.68
|43547
|118.99
|117.22
|118.57+2.39
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|61181
|58.66
|57.19
|57.82—.76
|EnCanag .06
|67169
|11.51
|11.15
|11.36+.25
|ENSCO .04
|33902
|8.52
|8.23
|8.36+.16
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|41951
|82.46
|81.51
|82.40+.55
|FiatChrys
|28765
|15.64
|15.19
|15.58+.09
|FordM .60a
|294882
|8.53
|8.19
|8.47—.04
|FrptMcM .20
|59487
|12.33
|12.04
|12.14—.01
|GenElec .48
|412704
|12.73
|12.26
|12.59+.21
|GenMotors 1.52
|58589
|31.47
|30.57
|31.12+.04
|Gerdau .02e
|122435
|4.22
|3.98
|4.03—.10
|Goldcrpg .24
|35552
|11.06
|10.85
|10.92+.01
|HPInc .56f
|33738
|24.25
|23.83
|24.04+.27
|HSBC 1.50e
|54094
|40.76
|40.51
|40.59+.44
|Hallibrtn .72
|68806
|38.86
|37.63
|38.50+.50
|Hilton .60
|32084
|72.01
|70.50
|71.54—.51
|HomeDp 4.12
|29148
|180.99
|178.57
|179.88—.56
|HonwllIntl 3.28f
|
|27057
|157.74
|152.92
|155.94+.75
|HostHotls 1a
|34770
|19.24
|18.100
|19.21+.14
|Huntsmn .65
|26997
|22.95
|22.03
|22.36—.21
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|30868
|4.06
|3.94
|4.02+.06
|ICICIBk .16e
|31856
|8.67
|8.49
|8.59+.25
|iShGold
|52899
|11.78
|11.75
|11.76+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|113373
|39.42
|38.68
|38.90+.31
|iShEMU .86e
|28434
|38.42
|37.99
|38.40+.42
|iShSilver
|27709
|13.83
|13.72
|13.74+.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|149490
|39.81
|39.44
|39.61+.97
|iShEMkts .59e
|354031
|40.16
|39.30
|39.90+.60
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|69591
|113.95
|113.41
|113.62—.34
|iSEafe 1.66e
|111190
|64.10
|63.70
|64.03+.65
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|68395
|85.07
|84.86
|84.92+.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|104165
|156.36
|154.47
|155.12+.12
|Infosyss
|38917
|9.76
|9.57
|9.63+.09
|IBM 6.28f
|28272
|131.89
|129.68
|130.29—.26
|Interpublic .84
|47134
|24.95
|22.61
|24.92+2.44
|Invesco 1.16
|33682
|21.76
|20.78
|21.75+.49
|iShItaly rs
|30596
|25.78
|25.26
|25.75+.60
|iShJapanrs
|48089
|57.16
|56.77
|56.94+.41
|iSTaiwnrs
|31926
|33.91
|33.58
|33.73+.61
|iShCorEM .95e
|36410
|48.47
|48.00
|48.17+.71
|ItauUnibH .58e
|66402
|13.10
|12.84
|12.94+.05
|JPMUlShn
|45854
|50.22
|50.20
|50.22
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|60525
|109.22
|107.27
|108.97+.88
|Keycorp .48f
|89052
|18.29
|17.86
|18.11+.01
|KindMorg .80
|80867
|18.18
|17.84
|18.07+.13
|Kinrossg
|65679
|2.93
|2.86
|2.93+.08
|LloydBkg .47a
|27656
|2.94
|2.89
|2.91—.01
|MGM Rsts .48
|30285
|27.54
|26.90
|27.01—.33
|MarathnO .20
|37314
|21.02
|20.65
|20.81+.26
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|59785
|76.58
|74.34
|76.01—2.81
|Merck 1.92
|40652
|72.66
|71.94
|72.50+.29
|MorgStan 1.20
|48267
|46.59
|45.64
|46.55+.52
|NewellRub .92f
|55472
|17.30
|16.57
|17.22+.61
|NobleEngy .44
|42032
|30.69
|29.51
|29.74—.96
|NokiaCp .19e
|96510
|5.66
|5.59
|5.62+.07
|OasisPet
|55961
|12.58
|12.15
|12.29+.13
|Oracle .76
|58587
|48.24
|47.35
|47.94+.56
|PetrbrsA
|81542
|14.18
|13.85
|13.95+.18
|Petrobras
|117173
|15.71
|15.42
|15.58+.25
|Pfizer 1.36
|67769
|44.78
|43.98
|44.73+.73
|PhilipMor 4.56
|26823
|88.93
|88.09
|88.36+.84
|PUltSP500s
|29045
|50.24
|49.10
|49.64+.88
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|143386
|87.24
|84.86
|85.86+5.62
|ProShSPrs
|27299
|28.63
|28.40
|28.53—.16
|PrUShSPrs
|34031
|36.26
|35.69
|36.02—.42
|PrUShD3rs
|33775
|15.93
|15.60
|15.72—.30
|RegionsFn .56f
|50480
|17.27
|16.83
|17.25+.21
|RiteAid
|28494
|1.06
|1.04
|1.04—.01
|SpdrGold
|38039
|116.24
|116.01
|116.03+.11
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|517014
|279.30
|276.98
|278.11+1.71
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|35039
|35.45
|35.35
|35.37
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|67806
|55.71
|54.55
|55.60—.01
|SpdrRetls .49e
|46636
|47.15
|46.59
|46.75—.12
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|44444
|40.79
|40.14
|40.42—.07
|Schlmbrg 2
|59443
|61.19
|57.59
|59.37+.94
|Schwab .52f
|38121
|47.49
|46.25
|47.16+.46
|Skecherss
|111520
|31.97
|29.21
|30.09+3.97
|SnapIncAn
|79965
|6.97
|6.78
|6.80—.02
|SwstnEngy
|36145
|5.72
|5.54
|5.61+.06
|Sprint
|38720
|6.56
|6.39
|6.56+.19
|Squaren
|90545
|78.70
|75.52
|76.00+1.04
|SPMatls .98e
|30321
|53.83
|53.17
|53.45—.03
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|39031
|92.83
|91.95
|92.19—.16
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|135041
|54.80
|54.08
|54.54+1.07
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|29337
|107.99
|106.93
|107.31—.08
|SPEngy 2.04e
|48607
|72.58
|71.76
|72.35+.18
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|288325
|26.88
|26.42
|26.84+.27
|SPInds 1.12e
|70053
|73.89
|73.21
|73.64+.19
|SPTech .78e
|67862
|71.21
|70.39
|70.65+.61
|SPUtil 1.55e
|102024
|54.71
|53.57
|54.69+.96
|StateStr 1.68
|47062
|75.77
|71.79
|73.68—6.02
|Synchrony .84f
|29940
|31.33
|29.42
|31.11+1.47
|TaiwSemi .73e
|33668
|39.32
|38.56
|38.71+.17
|Transocn
|36958
|12.68
|12.30
|12.39+.12
|Twitter
|74913
|29.79
|29.02
|29.40+.11
|USBancrp 1.20
|29479
|52.73
|51.81
|52.73+.60
|USOilFd
|102850
|14.80
|14.66
|14.73+.17
|USSteel .20
|27591
|28.00
|27.36
|27.54—.38
|VFCorp 1.84
|33061
|85.94
|79.91
|80.29—6.80
|ValeSA .29e
|93052
|15.55
|15.16
|15.27+.12
|ValeroE 3.20
|60187
|100.29
|92.85
|96.10—7.29
|VanEGold .06e
|130889
|20.28
|20.02
|20.11+.11
|VnEkRus .01e
|59454
|21.15
|20.81
|20.99+.09
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|39437
|24.12
|23.40
|23.70+.29
|VanEJrGld
|31648
|29.83
|29.51
|29.61+.30
|VangEmg 1.10e
|50735
|38.49
|38.12
|38.25+.51
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|50482
|40.72
|40.46
|40.69+.39
|Vereit .55
|35522
|7.24
|7.17
|7.20+.01
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|65974
|55.50
|54.52
|55.49+.84
|Visa s 1f
|37236
|142.19
|139.64
|140.97+1.68
|WPXEngy
|27085
|18.65
|18.06
|18.25
|WalMart 2.08f
|29334
|97.16
|96.00
|97.16+.99
|WeathfIntl
|28970
|2.54
|2.43
|2.48+.03
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|73809
|53.63
|52.88
|53.51+.41
|WmsCos 1.36
|28698
|27.14
|26.70
|27.04+.39
|Yamanag .02
|66232
|2.74
|2.63
|2.65—.03
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.