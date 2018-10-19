BC-150-actives-n,

202
By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 12:10 pm
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 45061 4.70 4.51 4.55—.13
AT&TInc 2 119986 32.95 32.31 32.92+.42
Alibaba 78985 146.77 143.72 144.46+2.44
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
31525 10.67 10.54 10.62+.10
Ambev .05e 111115 4.56 4.45 4.47+.02
AmExp 1.56f
26773 107.55 104.06 106.49+3.65
AmIntlGrp 1.28 45843 48.04 46.80 47.56—1.05
BPPLC 2.38 30621 44.34 43.97 44.20+.34
BRFSA 27757 5.60 5.48 5.52+.06
BcoBrads .06a 44873 8.94 8.75 8.80+.02
BcoSantSA .21e 78457 4.80 4.71 4.79+.09
BkofAm .60f 287102 28.52 27.97 28.48+.23
BkNYMel 1.12f 39595 47.62 46.37 47.39—.40
BiPVxSTrs 229890 34.49 33.44 33.71—.94
BarrickG .12 94178 13.41 13.16 13.24+.08
BrMySq 1.60 63914 55.85 54.44 54.77—1.21
CanopyGrn 80702 51.21 48.42 49.50+.59
Caterpillar 3.44
x31299 136.93 132.60 133.95—.99
Cemex .29t 29228 5.99 5.86 5.89+.03
Cemigpf .08e 39143 2.82 2.69 2.71—.05
CntryLink 2.16 41825 22.06 21.17 22.05+1.01
ChesEng 138952 4.86 4.66 4.78+.12
CgpVelICrd 35568 6.06 5.88 5.97—.20
Citigroup 1.80f 59818 69.60 68.16 69.44+.82
CitizFincl .52 30544 36.89 35.41 36.83+1.91
ClevCliffs 157652 11.70 10.32 10.83—.65
CocaCola 1.56 46747 46.21 45.83 46.17+.56
ColgPalm 1.68 28844 65.53 64.39 64.45+1.81
Coty .50 41931 11.04 10.65 10.68—.16
DenburyR 32236 5.51 5.27 5.30—.04
DxGBullrs 40343 16.64 16.02 16.21+.21
DrGMBllrs .09e 44397 9.40 9.10 9.18+.22
DxSCBearrs 85744 10.78 10.39 10.64—.01
DrxSPBulls 26560 47.64 46.56 47.05+.80
Disney 1.68 43547 118.99 117.22 118.57+2.39
DowDuPnt 1.52 61181 58.66 57.19 57.82—.76
EnCanag .06 67169 11.51 11.15 11.36+.25
ENSCO .04 33902 8.52 8.23 8.36+.16
ExxonMbl 3.28 41951 82.46 81.51 82.40+.55
FiatChrys 28765 15.64 15.19 15.58+.09
FordM .60a 294882 8.53 8.19 8.47—.04
FrptMcM .20 59487 12.33 12.04 12.14—.01
GenElec .48 412704 12.73 12.26 12.59+.21
GenMotors 1.52 58589 31.47 30.57 31.12+.04
Gerdau .02e 122435 4.22 3.98 4.03—.10
Goldcrpg .24 35552 11.06 10.85 10.92+.01
HPInc .56f 33738 24.25 23.83 24.04+.27
HSBC 1.50e 54094 40.76 40.51 40.59+.44
Hallibrtn .72 68806 38.86 37.63 38.50+.50
Hilton .60 32084 72.01 70.50 71.54—.51
HomeDp 4.12 29148 180.99 178.57 179.88—.56
HonwllIntl 3.28f
27057 157.74 152.92 155.94+.75
HostHotls 1a 34770 19.24 18.100 19.21+.14
Huntsmn .65 26997 22.95 22.03 22.36—.21
IAMGldg 1.52f 30868 4.06 3.94 4.02+.06
ICICIBk .16e 31856 8.67 8.49 8.59+.25
iShGold 52899 11.78 11.75 11.76+.01
iShBrazil .67e 113373 39.42 38.68 38.90+.31
iShEMU .86e 28434 38.42 37.99 38.40+.42
iShSilver 27709 13.83 13.72 13.74+.04
iShChinaLC .87e
149490 39.81 39.44 39.61+.97
iShEMkts .59e 354031 40.16 39.30 39.90+.60
iSh20yrT 3.05
69591 113.95 113.41 113.62—.34
iSEafe 1.66e 111190 64.10 63.70 64.03+.65
iShiBxHYB 5.09 68395 85.07 84.86 84.92+.07
iShR2K 1.77e
104165 156.36 154.47 155.12+.12
Infosyss 38917 9.76 9.57 9.63+.09
IBM 6.28f 28272 131.89 129.68 130.29—.26
Interpublic .84 47134 24.95 22.61 24.92+2.44
Invesco 1.16 33682 21.76 20.78 21.75+.49
iShItaly rs 30596 25.78 25.26 25.75+.60
iShJapanrs 48089 57.16 56.77 56.94+.41
iSTaiwnrs 31926 33.91 33.58 33.73+.61
iShCorEM .95e 36410 48.47 48.00 48.17+.71
ItauUnibH .58e 66402 13.10 12.84 12.94+.05
JPMUlShn 45854 50.22 50.20 50.22
JPMorgCh 2.24f
60525 109.22 107.27 108.97+.88
Keycorp .48f 89052 18.29 17.86 18.11+.01
KindMorg .80 80867 18.18 17.84 18.07+.13
Kinrossg 65679 2.93 2.86 2.93+.08
LloydBkg .47a 27656 2.94 2.89 2.91—.01
MGM Rsts .48 30285 27.54 26.90 27.01—.33
MarathnO .20 37314 21.02 20.65 20.81+.26
MarathPts 1.84
59785 76.58 74.34 76.01—2.81
Merck 1.92 40652 72.66 71.94 72.50+.29
MorgStan 1.20 48267 46.59 45.64 46.55+.52
NewellRub .92f 55472 17.30 16.57 17.22+.61
NobleEngy .44 42032 30.69 29.51 29.74—.96
NokiaCp .19e 96510 5.66 5.59 5.62+.07
OasisPet 55961 12.58 12.15 12.29+.13
Oracle .76 58587 48.24 47.35 47.94+.56
PetrbrsA 81542 14.18 13.85 13.95+.18
Petrobras 117173 15.71 15.42 15.58+.25
Pfizer 1.36 67769 44.78 43.98 44.73+.73
PhilipMor 4.56 26823 88.93 88.09 88.36+.84
PUltSP500s 29045 50.24 49.10 49.64+.88
ProctGam 2.87
143386 87.24 84.86 85.86+5.62
ProShSPrs 27299 28.63 28.40 28.53—.16
PrUShSPrs 34031 36.26 35.69 36.02—.42
PrUShD3rs 33775 15.93 15.60 15.72—.30
RegionsFn .56f 50480 17.27 16.83 17.25+.21
RiteAid 28494 1.06 1.04 1.04—.01
SpdrGold 38039 116.24 116.01 116.03+.11
S&P500ETF 4.13e
517014 279.30 276.98 278.11+1.71
SpdrLehHY 2.30 35039 35.45 35.35 35.37
SpdrS&PRB .74e
67806 55.71 54.55 55.60—.01
SpdrRetls .49e 46636 47.15 46.59 46.75—.12
SpdrOGEx .73e 44444 40.79 40.14 40.42—.07
Schlmbrg 2 59443 61.19 57.59 59.37+.94
Schwab .52f 38121 47.49 46.25 47.16+.46
Skecherss 111520 31.97 29.21 30.09+3.97
SnapIncAn 79965 6.97 6.78 6.80—.02
SwstnEngy 36145 5.72 5.54 5.61+.06
Sprint 38720 6.56 6.39 6.56+.19
Squaren 90545 78.70 75.52 76.00+1.04
SPMatls .98e 30321 53.83 53.17 53.45—.03
SPHlthC 1.01e 39031 92.83 91.95 92.19—.16
SPCnSt 1.28e 135041 54.80 54.08 54.54+1.07
SPConsum 1.12e
29337 107.99 106.93 107.31—.08
SPEngy 2.04e 48607 72.58 71.76 72.35+.18
SPDRFncl .46e
288325 26.88 26.42 26.84+.27
SPInds 1.12e 70053 73.89 73.21 73.64+.19
SPTech .78e 67862 71.21 70.39 70.65+.61
SPUtil 1.55e 102024 54.71 53.57 54.69+.96
StateStr 1.68 47062 75.77 71.79 73.68—6.02
Synchrony .84f 29940 31.33 29.42 31.11+1.47
TaiwSemi .73e 33668 39.32 38.56 38.71+.17
Transocn 36958 12.68 12.30 12.39+.12
Twitter 74913 29.79 29.02 29.40+.11
USBancrp 1.20 29479 52.73 51.81 52.73+.60
USOilFd 102850 14.80 14.66 14.73+.17
USSteel .20 27591 28.00 27.36 27.54—.38
VFCorp 1.84 33061 85.94 79.91 80.29—6.80
ValeSA .29e 93052 15.55 15.16 15.27+.12
ValeroE 3.20 60187 100.29 92.85 96.10—7.29
VanEGold .06e 130889 20.28 20.02 20.11+.11
VnEkRus .01e 59454 21.15 20.81 20.99+.09
VEckOilSvc .47e
39437 24.12 23.40 23.70+.29
VanEJrGld 31648 29.83 29.51 29.61+.30
VangEmg 1.10e 50735 38.49 38.12 38.25+.51
VangFTSE 1.10e
50482 40.72 40.46 40.69+.39
Vereit .55 35522 7.24 7.17 7.20+.01
VerizonCm 2.41f 65974 55.50 54.52 55.49+.84
Visa s 1f 37236 142.19 139.64 140.97+1.68
WPXEngy 27085 18.65 18.06 18.25
WalMart 2.08f 29334 97.16 96.00 97.16+.99
WeathfIntl 28970 2.54 2.43 2.48+.03
WellsFargo 1.72f
73809 53.63 52.88 53.51+.41
WmsCos 1.36 28698 27.14 26.70 27.04+.39
Yamanag .02 66232 2.74 2.63 2.65—.03
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

