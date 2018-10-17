202
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-n,

BC-150-actives-n,

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 12:10 pm 10/17/2018 12:10pm
Share
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 34606 4.72 4.58 4.67—.08
AT&TInc 2 89288 32.63 32.28 32.61+.22
AbbottLab 1.12 42195 70.69 69.17 69.92—1.03
Alibaba 95303 150.68 146.37 146.79—2.82
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
53477 10.75 10.57 10.69+.01
Altria 3.20 23734 61.29 60.41 60.87+.10
Ambev .05e 128622 4.69 4.57 4.68+.03
AstraZens 1.37e
30262 39.43 38.81 39.09+.01
BPPLC 2.38 26099 44.67 44.06 44.29—.41
BcoBrads .06a 101758 9.13 8.89 9.11+.15
BkofAm .60f 303457 28.85 28.16 28.83+.30
BkNYMel 1.12f 35087 49.40 48.12 49.29—.07
BiPVxSTrs 359583 34.30 31.98 32.79+.81
BarrickG .12 111772 12.97 12.61 12.75
BauschHl 27332 25.76 24.58 24.83—1.09
BostonSci 49718 38.62 37.48 38.16+.05
BritATobs 2.24e
31152 43.36 42.77 43.35+1.43
CVSHealth 2 24180 74.81 73.75 74.54+.82
CanopyGrn 157686 52.87 48.30 50.84—2.17
Cemex .29t 42937 6.44 6.23 6.35—.09
Cemigpf .08e 42067 2.81 2.67 2.81+.01
ChesEng 135359 4.81 4.55 4.62—.20
CgpVelICrd 102613 5.97 5.63 5.88+.40
Citigroup 1.80f 52878 70.28 69.03 70.21+.50
ClevCliffs 28482 11.83 11.55 11.69—.09
CocaCola 1.56 30694 45.73 45.36 45.71+.22
Coty .50 30391 11.36 11.08 11.19—.03
DeltaAir 1.40f 48586 55.28 53.70 54.44+1.33
DenburyR 63974 5.87 5.38 5.38—.49
DevonE .32 24428 36.98 35.60 35.66—1.42
DxGBullrs 68547 16.55 15.47 15.82—.19
DrGMBllrs .09e 61168 9.54 8.93 9.18—.17
DirSPBears 29992 24.28 23.55 23.62+.06
DxSPOGBrrs 49455 6.32 5.87 6.28+.42
DxSCBearrs 88482 10.49 10.05 10.20+.22
DowDuPnt 1.52 23942 60.04 59.00 59.54—.72
EnCanag .06 29643 11.27 10.95 11.02—.32
EgyTrEqs 1.22 23618 17.12 16.88 16.91—.10
EngyTrfPt 2.26 33729 21.88 21.58 21.63—.11
ENSCO .04 44208 8.82 8.54 8.57—.25
ExxonMbl 3.28 26398 81.34 80.34 80.83—.37
FiatChrys 27640 16.38 15.86 16.05—.79
FstDatan 25623 24.06 23.63 23.74—.02
FstHorizon .48 29726 15.98 15.54 15.97+.36
FordM .60a 203262 8.86 8.64 8.73—.08
FrptMcM .20 75410 12.84 12.45 12.48—.20
GenElec .48 447263 12.56 12.18 12.27+.17
GenMotors 1.52 36426 32.29 31.58 31.92—.42
Gerdau .02e 73890 4.36 4.22 4.36+.05
Goldcrpg .24 59058 11.05 10.65 10.87+.09
Hallibrtn .72 25448 40.02 39.48 39.71—.38
HarmonyG .05 26052 2.05 1.99 2.03—.05
HeclaM .01e 23701 3.07 2.94 3.01+.02
Hi-Crush 1.68e 23915 9.30 8.62 8.92—.57
HomeDp 4.12
44436 190.67 183.98 185.20—8.38
IAMGldg 1.52f 24807 4.02 3.81 3.97+.08
ICICIBk .16e 24357 8.57 8.45 8.56—.20
iShGold 78501 11.79 11.74 11.75
iShBrazil .67e 108670 40.07 39.08 40.05+.60
iShSilver 41207 13.85 13.74 13.81+.03
iShChinaLC .87e 92241 40.05 39.58 39.92—.32
iShEMkts .59e 283312 40.57 40.16 40.50—.36
iShiBoxIG 3.87
33998 113.40 113.17 113.22—.18
iSEafe 1.66e 104469 64.60 64.12 64.54—.25
iShiBxHYB 5.09 78169 85.36 85.14 85.26—.12
iShR2K 1.77e
117551 158.22 155.89 157.35—1.29
iShCorEafe 1.56e
40711 60.88 60.41 60.80—.21
Infosyss 99796 10.06 9.75 9.83—.39
IBM 6.28f 102802 136.98 133.43 136.00—9.12
iShJapanrs 25116 57.62 57.24 57.58—.04
iShCorEM .95e 63548 48.96 48.47 48.87—.44
ItauUnibH .58e 55054 13.51 13.20 13.50+.20
JPMorgCh 2.24f
78460 110.16 108.23 110.11+1.49
JohnJn 3.60f 28296 139.38 136.21 139.31+2.75
Keycorp .48f 54894 18.69 18.34 18.67+.09
KindMorg .80 39615 18.06 17.77 17.95+.03
Kinrossg 61206 2.96 2.85 2.88—.02
Kroger s .56f 24767 27.35 26.92 27.34+.14
LaredoPet 25323 6.52 6.01 6.04—.50
LennarA .16 28563 43.36 42.49 43.08—1.02
Lowes 1.92f 30569 103.32 101.39 102.96—3.02
MGM Rsts .48 39796 28.13 27.15 27.91+.30
Macys 1.51 51362 33.60 31.64 32.15—1.36
MarathnO .20 39937 21.15 20.46 20.56—.63
Merck 1.92 34507 71.64 70.80 71.57+.35
MorgStan 1.20 96428 47.64 45.53 47.59+1.65
Nabors .24 28332 6.39 6.18 6.20—.24
NewellRub .92f 25916 18.12 17.70 18.02+.02
NokiaCp .19e 69839 5.50 5.42 5.49+.04
OasisPet 30696 12.75 12.27 12.31—.44
Oracle .76 65190 48.24 47.43 47.86—.38
Penney 36983 1.57 1.52 1.53—.04
PetrbrsA 33565 14.40 14.08 14.39+.13
Petrobras 93944 16.09 15.72 16.07+.09
Pfizer 1.36 70327 44.69 43.75 44.64+.71
PivotSftn 68475 19.12 17.51 18.85—1.08
PUltSP500s 27965 50.97 49.39 50.82—.02
ProctGam 2.87 30141 81.55 80.38 81.50+.49
ProShSPrs 29816 28.57 28.28 28.31+.01
PrUShSPrs 35905 36.13 35.41 35.46+.02
PrUShD3rs 30730 15.85 15.37 15.38+.08
RegionsFn .56f 53353 17.29 16.93 17.28+.06
RiteAid 26101 1.09 1.07 1.09+.01
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
35992 257.43 254.67 257.27—.65
S&P500ETF 4.13e
411542 280.46 277.56 280.21—.19
SpdrS&PRB .74e
38463 56.44 55.47 56.41+.08
SpdrRetls .49e 35140 48.38 47.03 47.45—.93
SpdrOGEx .73e 73606 41.82 40.73 40.81—1.08
SchwIntEq .71e 24177 31.83 31.58 31.79—.15
Schwab .52f 34018 48.14 47.03 48.01—.22
ScorpioTk .04 27550 1.87 1.79 1.80—.05
SibanyeG .14r 27491 3.30 3.17 3.24—.04
SnapIncAn 109547 7.32 6.93 6.98—.28
SwstnEngy 134051 5.73 5.44 5.52—.15
SpiritRltC .50f 65376 7.83 7.74 7.83+.11
Sprint 47795 6.45 6.37 6.41+.01
Squaren 95837 80.32 76.02 76.76—1.96
SPHlthC 1.01e 54170 93.39 92.39 93.34+.42
SPCnSt 1.28e 68449 53.52 53.05 53.50+.21
SPConsum 1.12e
38219 110.40 108.39 109.51—.89
SPEngy 2.04e 69686 73.07 71.91 72.17—.82
SPDRFncl .46e
310079 27.00 26.56 26.98+.23
SPInds 1.12e 51951 75.55 74.34 75.02—.27
SPTech .78e 80210 71.91 70.80 71.40—.37
SPUtil 1.55e 66748 53.91 53.36 53.78+.03
SunTrst 2f 28523 62.36 61.03 62.31+.54
TaiwSemi .73e 30337 40.09 39.18 39.60—.41
TevaPhrm .73e 77124 21.70 20.87 21.13—1.13
Transocn 75710 12.90 12.51 12.52—.37
TurqHillRs 40591 1.95 1.89 1.89—.04
Twilion 28606 76.58 71.32 72.43—3.49
Twitter 100786 30.14 28.96 29.21—.66
USBancrp 1.20 36970 52.42 50.52 52.37+1.40
USOilFd 198482 15.06 14.73 14.81—.38
VICIPrn .71e 29217 21.38 21.07 21.38+.29
ValeSA .29e 114348 15.88 15.50 15.86+.38
VanEGold .06e 217309 20.23 19.78 19.92—.07
VnEkRus .01e 41112 21.59 21.36 21.55+.04
VnEkSemi .58e 25579 100.60 98.43 99.05—.49
VanEJrGld 31571 29.96 29.32 29.58—.16
VangEmg 1.10e 59647 38.95 38.54 38.88—.34
VangFTSE 1.10e
51484 41.07 40.77 41.03—.17
Vereit .55 29369 7.22 7.11 7.22+.05
VerizonCm 2.41f 37799 54.06 53.53 53.99+.29
Visa s .84 31204 142.67 140.73 142.41+.67
WalMart 2.08f 33826 96.38 94.90 96.28+.47
WeathfIntl 47457 2.63 2.53 2.54—.10
WellsFargo 1.72f
71993 54.20 53.19 54.15+.42
Winnbgo .40 23751 37.35 31.80 33.55+1.80
Yamanag .02 67588 2.75 2.62 2.67+.02
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500