BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 34606 4.72 4.58 4.67—.08 AT&TInc 2 89288 32.63 32.28 32.61+.22 AbbottLab 1.12 42195 70.69 69.17 69.92—1.03 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|34606
|4.72
|4.58
|4.67—.08
|AT&TInc 2
|89288
|32.63
|32.28
|32.61+.22
|AbbottLab 1.12
|42195
|70.69
|69.17
|69.92—1.03
|Alibaba
|95303
|150.68
|146.37
|146.79—2.82
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|53477
|10.75
|10.57
|10.69+.01
|Altria 3.20
|23734
|61.29
|60.41
|60.87+.10
|Ambev .05e
|128622
|4.69
|4.57
|4.68+.03
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|30262
|39.43
|38.81
|39.09+.01
|BPPLC 2.38
|26099
|44.67
|44.06
|44.29—.41
|BcoBrads .06a
|101758
|9.13
|8.89
|9.11+.15
|BkofAm .60f
|303457
|28.85
|28.16
|28.83+.30
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|35087
|49.40
|48.12
|49.29—.07
|BiPVxSTrs
|359583
|34.30
|31.98
|32.79+.81
|BarrickG .12
|111772
|12.97
|12.61
|12.75
|BauschHl
|27332
|25.76
|24.58
|24.83—1.09
|BostonSci
|49718
|38.62
|37.48
|38.16+.05
|BritATobs 2.24e
|
|31152
|43.36
|42.77
|43.35+1.43
|CVSHealth 2
|24180
|74.81
|73.75
|74.54+.82
|CanopyGrn
|157686
|52.87
|48.30
|50.84—2.17
|Cemex .29t
|42937
|6.44
|6.23
|6.35—.09
|Cemigpf .08e
|42067
|2.81
|2.67
|2.81+.01
|ChesEng
|135359
|4.81
|4.55
|4.62—.20
|CgpVelICrd
|102613
|5.97
|5.63
|5.88+.40
|Citigroup 1.80f
|52878
|70.28
|69.03
|70.21+.50
|ClevCliffs
|28482
|11.83
|11.55
|11.69—.09
|CocaCola 1.56
|30694
|45.73
|45.36
|45.71+.22
|Coty .50
|30391
|11.36
|11.08
|11.19—.03
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|48586
|55.28
|53.70
|54.44+1.33
|DenburyR
|63974
|5.87
|5.38
|5.38—.49
|DevonE .32
|24428
|36.98
|35.60
|35.66—1.42
|DxGBullrs
|68547
|16.55
|15.47
|15.82—.19
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|61168
|9.54
|8.93
|9.18—.17
|DirSPBears
|29992
|24.28
|23.55
|23.62+.06
|DxSPOGBrrs
|49455
|6.32
|5.87
|6.28+.42
|DxSCBearrs
|88482
|10.49
|10.05
|10.20+.22
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|23942
|60.04
|59.00
|59.54—.72
|EnCanag .06
|29643
|11.27
|10.95
|11.02—.32
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|23618
|17.12
|16.88
|16.91—.10
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|33729
|21.88
|21.58
|21.63—.11
|ENSCO .04
|44208
|8.82
|8.54
|8.57—.25
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|26398
|81.34
|80.34
|80.83—.37
|FiatChrys
|27640
|16.38
|15.86
|16.05—.79
|FstDatan
|25623
|24.06
|23.63
|23.74—.02
|FstHorizon .48
|29726
|15.98
|15.54
|15.97+.36
|FordM .60a
|203262
|8.86
|8.64
|8.73—.08
|FrptMcM .20
|75410
|12.84
|12.45
|12.48—.20
|GenElec .48
|447263
|12.56
|12.18
|12.27+.17
|GenMotors 1.52
|36426
|32.29
|31.58
|31.92—.42
|Gerdau .02e
|73890
|4.36
|4.22
|4.36+.05
|Goldcrpg .24
|59058
|11.05
|10.65
|10.87+.09
|Hallibrtn .72
|25448
|40.02
|39.48
|39.71—.38
|HarmonyG .05
|26052
|2.05
|1.99
|2.03—.05
|HeclaM .01e
|23701
|3.07
|2.94
|3.01+.02
|Hi-Crush 1.68e
|23915
|9.30
|8.62
|8.92—.57
|HomeDp 4.12
|
|44436
|190.67
|183.98
|185.20—8.38
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|24807
|4.02
|3.81
|3.97+.08
|ICICIBk .16e
|24357
|8.57
|8.45
|8.56—.20
|iShGold
|78501
|11.79
|11.74
|11.75
|iShBrazil .67e
|108670
|40.07
|39.08
|40.05+.60
|iShSilver
|41207
|13.85
|13.74
|13.81+.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|92241
|40.05
|39.58
|39.92—.32
|iShEMkts .59e
|283312
|40.57
|40.16
|40.50—.36
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|33998
|113.40
|113.17
|113.22—.18
|iSEafe 1.66e
|104469
|64.60
|64.12
|64.54—.25
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|78169
|85.36
|85.14
|85.26—.12
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|117551
|158.22
|155.89
|157.35—1.29
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|40711
|60.88
|60.41
|60.80—.21
|Infosyss
|99796
|10.06
|9.75
|9.83—.39
|IBM 6.28f
|102802
|136.98
|133.43
|136.00—9.12
|iShJapanrs
|25116
|57.62
|57.24
|57.58—.04
|iShCorEM .95e
|63548
|48.96
|48.47
|48.87—.44
|ItauUnibH .58e
|55054
|13.51
|13.20
|13.50+.20
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|78460
|110.16
|108.23
|110.11+1.49
|JohnJn 3.60f
|28296
|139.38
|136.21
|139.31+2.75
|Keycorp .48f
|54894
|18.69
|18.34
|18.67+.09
|KindMorg .80
|39615
|18.06
|17.77
|17.95+.03
|Kinrossg
|61206
|2.96
|2.85
|2.88—.02
|Kroger s .56f
|24767
|27.35
|26.92
|27.34+.14
|LaredoPet
|25323
|6.52
|6.01
|6.04—.50
|LennarA .16
|28563
|43.36
|42.49
|43.08—1.02
|Lowes 1.92f
|30569
|103.32
|101.39
|102.96—3.02
|MGM Rsts .48
|39796
|28.13
|27.15
|27.91+.30
|Macys 1.51
|51362
|33.60
|31.64
|32.15—1.36
|MarathnO .20
|39937
|21.15
|20.46
|20.56—.63
|Merck 1.92
|34507
|71.64
|70.80
|71.57+.35
|MorgStan 1.20
|96428
|47.64
|45.53
|47.59+1.65
|Nabors .24
|28332
|6.39
|6.18
|6.20—.24
|NewellRub .92f
|25916
|18.12
|17.70
|18.02+.02
|NokiaCp .19e
|69839
|5.50
|5.42
|5.49+.04
|OasisPet
|30696
|12.75
|12.27
|12.31—.44
|Oracle .76
|65190
|48.24
|47.43
|47.86—.38
|Penney
|36983
|1.57
|1.52
|1.53—.04
|PetrbrsA
|33565
|14.40
|14.08
|14.39+.13
|Petrobras
|93944
|16.09
|15.72
|16.07+.09
|Pfizer 1.36
|70327
|44.69
|43.75
|44.64+.71
|PivotSftn
|68475
|19.12
|17.51
|18.85—1.08
|PUltSP500s
|27965
|50.97
|49.39
|50.82—.02
|ProctGam 2.87
|30141
|81.55
|80.38
|81.50+.49
|ProShSPrs
|29816
|28.57
|28.28
|28.31+.01
|PrUShSPrs
|35905
|36.13
|35.41
|35.46+.02
|PrUShD3rs
|30730
|15.85
|15.37
|15.38+.08
|RegionsFn .56f
|53353
|17.29
|16.93
|17.28+.06
|RiteAid
|26101
|1.09
|1.07
|1.09+.01
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|35992
|257.43
|254.67
|257.27—.65
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|411542
|280.46
|277.56
|280.21—.19
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|38463
|56.44
|55.47
|56.41+.08
|SpdrRetls .49e
|35140
|48.38
|47.03
|47.45—.93
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|73606
|41.82
|40.73
|40.81—1.08
|SchwIntEq .71e
|24177
|31.83
|31.58
|31.79—.15
|Schwab .52f
|34018
|48.14
|47.03
|48.01—.22
|ScorpioTk .04
|27550
|1.87
|1.79
|1.80—.05
|SibanyeG .14r
|27491
|3.30
|3.17
|3.24—.04
|SnapIncAn
|109547
|7.32
|6.93
|6.98—.28
|SwstnEngy
|134051
|5.73
|5.44
|5.52—.15
|SpiritRltC .50f
|65376
|7.83
|7.74
|7.83+.11
|Sprint
|47795
|6.45
|6.37
|6.41+.01
|Squaren
|95837
|80.32
|76.02
|76.76—1.96
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|54170
|93.39
|92.39
|93.34+.42
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|68449
|53.52
|53.05
|53.50+.21
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|38219
|110.40
|108.39
|109.51—.89
|SPEngy 2.04e
|69686
|73.07
|71.91
|72.17—.82
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|310079
|27.00
|26.56
|26.98+.23
|SPInds 1.12e
|51951
|75.55
|74.34
|75.02—.27
|SPTech .78e
|80210
|71.91
|70.80
|71.40—.37
|SPUtil 1.55e
|66748
|53.91
|53.36
|53.78+.03
|SunTrst 2f
|28523
|62.36
|61.03
|62.31+.54
|TaiwSemi .73e
|30337
|40.09
|39.18
|39.60—.41
|TevaPhrm .73e
|77124
|21.70
|20.87
|21.13—1.13
|Transocn
|75710
|12.90
|12.51
|12.52—.37
|TurqHillRs
|40591
|1.95
|1.89
|1.89—.04
|Twilion
|28606
|76.58
|71.32
|72.43—3.49
|Twitter
|100786
|30.14
|28.96
|29.21—.66
|USBancrp 1.20
|36970
|52.42
|50.52
|52.37+1.40
|USOilFd
|198482
|15.06
|14.73
|14.81—.38
|VICIPrn .71e
|29217
|21.38
|21.07
|21.38+.29
|ValeSA .29e
|114348
|15.88
|15.50
|15.86+.38
|VanEGold .06e
|217309
|20.23
|19.78
|19.92—.07
|VnEkRus .01e
|41112
|21.59
|21.36
|21.55+.04
|VnEkSemi .58e
|25579
|100.60
|98.43
|99.05—.49
|VanEJrGld
|31571
|29.96
|29.32
|29.58—.16
|VangEmg 1.10e
|59647
|38.95
|38.54
|38.88—.34
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|51484
|41.07
|40.77
|41.03—.17
|Vereit .55
|29369
|7.22
|7.11
|7.22+.05
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|37799
|54.06
|53.53
|53.99+.29
|Visa s .84
|31204
|142.67
|140.73
|142.41+.67
|WalMart 2.08f
|33826
|96.38
|94.90
|96.28+.47
|WeathfIntl
|47457
|2.63
|2.53
|2.54—.10
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|71993
|54.20
|53.19
|54.15+.42
|Winnbgo .40
|23751
|37.35
|31.80
|33.55+1.80
|Yamanag .02
|67588
|2.75
|2.62
|2.67+.02
|—————————
