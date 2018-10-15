202
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-n,

BC-150-actives-n,

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 12:10 pm 10/15/2018 12:10pm
Share
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 48206 4.77 4.57 4.73+.10
AT&TInc 2 80600 32.65 32.21 32.46+.21
Alibaba 102857 145.69 142.30 144.00—3.29
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
34493 10.63 10.52 10.55—.02
Altria 3.20 27972 62.01 60.07 61.77+1.71
Ambev .05e 85935 4.55 4.51 4.54—.06
AEagleOut .55 21520 22.12 21.31 21.49+.22
AnglogldA 24045 10.26 9.97 10.13+.43
Annaly 1.20e 37169 9.99 9.87 9.96+.10
BcBilVArg .27e 46333 6.20 6.08 6.15+.08
BcoBrads .06a 56331 8.65 8.51 8.61+.01
BcoSantSA .21e 57175 4.94 4.88 4.93+.04
BkofAm .60f 505926 28.62 27.64 27.76—.70
BkNYMel 1.12f 21790 49.15 48.59 48.73—.37
BiPVxSTrs 337154 35.67 34.11 34.91+.89
BarrickG .12 142367 12.95 12.56 12.85+.38
CVSHealth 2 24923 74.97 73.48 73.49—1.09
CanopyGrn 117389 54.78 50.32 54.34+4.54
Cemigpf .08e 64489 2.84 2.73 2.76—.09
CntryLink 2.16 26988 20.84 20.53 20.71+.05
ChesEng 154747 4.64 4.45 4.56+.11
CgpVelICrd 40336 5.72 5.51 5.68+.11
Citigroup 1.80f 74862 70.64 69.18 69.57—.27
ClevCliffs 35871 12.00 11.61 11.76—.26
CocaCola 1.56 25689 45.09 44.59 44.89+.21
DeltaAir 1.40f 23907 52.50 51.76 52.00—.05
DenburyR 43546 5.87 5.56 5.63—.09
DxGBullrs 106785 16.96 16.11 16.65+1.23
DrGMBllrs .09e 119844 9.85 9.22 9.61+.71
DirSPBears 31675 25.24 24.62 25.02+.23
DxSPOGBrrs 32167 6.31 5.93 6.19+.01
DxSCBearrs 92691 11.26 10.87 11.01—.01
DrxSCBulls .41e
24433 68.05 65.75 67.19+.00
EnCanag .06 33168 11.50 11.12 11.36+.07
ENSCO .04 51279 8.84 8.58 8.61—.11
ExxonMbl 3.28 23784 81.74 81.13 81.14—.24
Fitbitn 35504 4.85 4.60 4.81+.19
FordM .60a 163165 8.84 8.66 8.81+.17
FrptMcM .20 57362 13.06 12.82 12.95+.21
GenElec .48 297426 12.50 12.18 12.26—.06
GenMotors 1.52 45823 32.23 31.67 32.15+.36
Gerdau .02e 34045 4.29 4.20 4.22+.01
GoldFLtd .02e 72628 2.98 2.86 2.95+.16
Goldcrpg .24 53817 11.17 10.88 10.100+.24
HPInc .56f 32483 23.85 23.54 23.73+.06
Hallibrtn .72 24664 39.90 39.36 39.59—.01
HarmonyG .05 43784 2.17 2.08 2.12+.10
HeclaM .01e 26100 3.00 2.91 2.95+.05
HPEntn .45e 23249 15.50 15.24 15.38—.05
Hi-Crush 1.68e 21732 10.29 9.42 9.42—.82
HostHotls 1a 25281 19.38 19.12 19.28+.10
IAMGldg 1.52f 27482 4.11 3.96 4.01+.08
ICICIBk .16e 30422 8.54 8.43 8.46+.03
iShGold 102003 11.81 11.75 11.78+.10
iShBrazil .67e 123154 38.76 38.17 38.54—.08
iShEMU .86e 31438 38.54 38.31 38.45+.08
iShSilver 36171 13.88 13.81 13.83+.09
iShChinaLC .87e 96167 39.61 39.31 39.41—.68
iShEMkts .59e 215206 40.11 39.78 39.90—.39
iShiBoxIG 3.87
28698 113.36 113.17 113.22—.11
iSh20yrT 3.05
23390 114.82 114.33 114.49+.02
iSEafe 1.66e 118036 63.93 63.51 63.76—.10
iShiBxHYB 5.09 38032 85.18 85.04 85.11—.04
iShR2K 1.77e
162363 154.31 152.54 153.66+.06
iShChina .61e 21651 54.30 53.75 53.95—1.12
iShREst 2.76e 31815 76.59 75.47 76.30+.75
Infosyss 71621 9.95 9.79 9.89+.15
Interpublic .84 23899 21.61 21.25 21.43—.01
iShJapanrs 43217 56.64 56.14 56.41—.32
iSTaiwnrs 24334 33.64 33.43 33.49—.34
iShCorEM .95e 41650 48.42 48.05 48.18—.44
ItauUnibH .58e 45023 12.96 12.75 12.88+.03
JPMorgCh 2.24f
79035 108.85 106.87 107.12+.17
Keycorp .48f 76456 18.77 18.44 18.51—.14
KindMorg .80 44782 17.72 17.47 17.57+.06
Kinrossg 69649 3.02 2.91 2.93+.05
L-3Tch 3.20
22881 217.78 208.48 214.21+18.43
LloydBkg .47a 45271 3.03 2.98 3.02+.00
MGM Rsts .48 28865 26.94 26.22 26.70+.25
Macys 1.51 23807 33.81 33.23 33.42+.04
MarathnO .20 46565 20.96 20.42 20.60+.08
Merck 1.92 22515 70.16 68.93 69.62—.19
MorgStan 1.20f 37705 43.74 43.07 43.47+.04
Nabors .24 50782 6.27 6.07 6.14—.01
NewellRub .92f 27605 17.72 17.29 17.60+.08
NewmtM .56 34565 33.25 32.49 33.15+1.11
NokiaCp .19e 61007 5.30 5.24 5.28+.03
OasisPet 31544 12.74 12.26 12.49+.10
OcciPet 3.12f 32462 75.37 72.33 72.50—4.46
Oracle .76 x50966 47.55 46.87 47.21+.02
Pandora 23549 9.21 8.98 9.16+.12
Penney 40622 1.74 1.66 1.67—.09
PetrbrsA 38696 13.97 13.62 13.86+.04
Petrobras 122119 15.46 15.14 15.41+.06
Pfizer 1.36 86472 43.66 42.98 43.29—.49
PUltSP500s 25501 49.01 47.76 48.21—.45
ProctGam 2.87 25715 80.27 78.92 80.06+1.00
ProShSPrs 21639 28.92 28.69 28.83+.09
PrUShSPrs 42983 37.05 36.43 36.81+.23
PrUShD3rs 39665 16.34 15.98 16.24+.07
RegionsFn .56f 42970 17.47 17.17 17.24—.06
RiteAid 64581 1.06 1.04 1.06
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
23758 254.29 252.43 253.00—.30
SpdrGold 55309 116.53 116.01 116.22+.99
S&P500ETF 4.13e
344708 276.65 274.30 275.15—.80
SprBl1-3brs 36958 91.51 91.50 91.50
SpdrS&PRB .74e
36721 56.57 55.75 56.08+.02
SpdrOGEx .73e 54088 41.70 40.84 41.08—.09
Salesforce 29187 146.70 141.32 143.21—3.54
Schlmbrg 2 24580 59.66 58.86 59.26—.07
Schwab .52f 36759 49.43 48.00 48.34—.67
ScorpioTk .04 25537 1.81 1.75 1.78+.01
SibanyeG .14r 38999 3.52 3.39 3.48+.26
SnapIncAn 89148 7.37 7.12 7.35+.17
SouthnCo 2.40 27823 44.61 43.60 44.39+.81
SwstnEngy 76187 5.58 5.37 5.54+.20
Sprint 29637 6.41 6.29 6.35—.07
Squaren 132885 75.90 72.75 73.79—.18
SPHlthC 1.01e 60484 91.05 90.47 90.61—.46
SPCnSt 1.28e 71534 52.93 52.23 52.78+.40
SPConsum 1.12e
35231 108.95 107.72 108.23—.25
SPEngy 2.04e 45908 73.29 72.46 72.47—.53
SPDRFncl .46e
263237 26.63 26.32 26.40—.03
SPInds 1.12e 52218 74.34 73.79 74.05+.15
SPTech .78e 77904 70.63 69.63 70.00—.83
SpdrRESel 21777 31.23 30.76 31.10+.29
SPUtil 1.55e 73510 53.50 52.88 53.24+.29
TaiwSemi .73e 27226 39.59 38.92 39.02—.65
TevaPhrm .73e 22322 21.73 21.30 21.59+.21
Transocn 46485 13.42 13.00 13.04—.15
Twitter 97418 28.88 27.59 28.60+.61
USOilFd 141234 15.16 14.97 15.01—.11
ValeSA .29e 66839 15.60 15.16 15.56+.30
VanEGold .06e 312450 20.39 20.02 20.27+.52
VnEkRus .01e 33528 21.17 20.91 21.06—.10
VnEkSemi .58e 33816 97.26 96.03 96.79—.55
VEckOilSvc .47e
27382 24.45 24.07 24.21—.02
VanEJrGld 64550 30.31 29.62 30.05+.75
VangREIT 3.08e
26985 76.87 75.73 76.56+.74
VangEmg 1.10e 71729 38.55 38.28 38.37—.35
VangFTSE 1.10e
67352 40.63 40.35 40.51—.06
Vereit .55 49162 7.06 6.95 7.03+.06
VerizonCm 2.41f 38054 54.05 53.67 53.79+.06
Visa s .84 28914 140.06 137.56 138.51—1.55
WalMart 2.08f 21698 94.99 94.12 94.31—.50
WeathfIntl 94533 2.54 2.42 2.48—.06
WellsFargo 1.72f
106498 53.40 52.51 53.10+.99
WmsCos 1.36 24201 26.87 26.60 26.71+.03
Yamanag .02 84382 2.79 2.69 2.74+.10
ZayoGrp 25315 31.99 31.21 31.86+.91
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500