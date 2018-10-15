BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 48206 4.77 4.57 4.73+.10 AT&TInc 2 80600 32.65 32.21 32.46+.21 Alibaba 102857 145.69 142.30 144.00—3.29 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|48206
|4.77
|4.57
|4.73+.10
|AT&TInc 2
|80600
|32.65
|32.21
|32.46+.21
|Alibaba
|102857
|145.69
|142.30
|144.00—3.29
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|34493
|10.63
|10.52
|10.55—.02
|Altria 3.20
|27972
|62.01
|60.07
|61.77+1.71
|Ambev .05e
|85935
|4.55
|4.51
|4.54—.06
|AEagleOut .55
|21520
|22.12
|21.31
|21.49+.22
|AnglogldA
|24045
|10.26
|9.97
|10.13+.43
|Annaly 1.20e
|37169
|9.99
|9.87
|9.96+.10
|BcBilVArg .27e
|46333
|6.20
|6.08
|6.15+.08
|BcoBrads .06a
|56331
|8.65
|8.51
|8.61+.01
|BcoSantSA .21e
|57175
|4.94
|4.88
|4.93+.04
|BkofAm .60f
|505926
|28.62
|27.64
|27.76—.70
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|21790
|49.15
|48.59
|48.73—.37
|BiPVxSTrs
|337154
|35.67
|34.11
|34.91+.89
|BarrickG .12
|142367
|12.95
|12.56
|12.85+.38
|CVSHealth 2
|24923
|74.97
|73.48
|73.49—1.09
|CanopyGrn
|117389
|54.78
|50.32
|54.34+4.54
|Cemigpf .08e
|64489
|2.84
|2.73
|2.76—.09
|CntryLink 2.16
|26988
|20.84
|20.53
|20.71+.05
|ChesEng
|154747
|4.64
|4.45
|4.56+.11
|CgpVelICrd
|40336
|5.72
|5.51
|5.68+.11
|Citigroup 1.80f
|74862
|70.64
|69.18
|69.57—.27
|ClevCliffs
|35871
|12.00
|11.61
|11.76—.26
|CocaCola 1.56
|25689
|45.09
|44.59
|44.89+.21
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|23907
|52.50
|51.76
|52.00—.05
|DenburyR
|43546
|5.87
|5.56
|5.63—.09
|DxGBullrs
|106785
|16.96
|16.11
|16.65+1.23
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|119844
|9.85
|9.22
|9.61+.71
|DirSPBears
|31675
|25.24
|24.62
|25.02+.23
|DxSPOGBrrs
|32167
|6.31
|5.93
|6.19+.01
|DxSCBearrs
|92691
|11.26
|10.87
|11.01—.01
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|24433
|68.05
|65.75
|67.19+.00
|EnCanag .06
|33168
|11.50
|11.12
|11.36+.07
|ENSCO .04
|51279
|8.84
|8.58
|8.61—.11
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|23784
|81.74
|81.13
|81.14—.24
|Fitbitn
|35504
|4.85
|4.60
|4.81+.19
|FordM .60a
|163165
|8.84
|8.66
|8.81+.17
|FrptMcM .20
|57362
|13.06
|12.82
|12.95+.21
|GenElec .48
|297426
|12.50
|12.18
|12.26—.06
|GenMotors 1.52
|45823
|32.23
|31.67
|32.15+.36
|Gerdau .02e
|34045
|4.29
|4.20
|4.22+.01
|GoldFLtd .02e
|72628
|2.98
|2.86
|2.95+.16
|Goldcrpg .24
|53817
|11.17
|10.88
|10.100+.24
|HPInc .56f
|32483
|23.85
|23.54
|23.73+.06
|Hallibrtn .72
|24664
|39.90
|39.36
|39.59—.01
|HarmonyG .05
|43784
|2.17
|2.08
|2.12+.10
|HeclaM .01e
|26100
|3.00
|2.91
|2.95+.05
|HPEntn .45e
|23249
|15.50
|15.24
|15.38—.05
|Hi-Crush 1.68e
|21732
|10.29
|9.42
|9.42—.82
|HostHotls 1a
|25281
|19.38
|19.12
|19.28+.10
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|27482
|4.11
|3.96
|4.01+.08
|ICICIBk .16e
|30422
|8.54
|8.43
|8.46+.03
|iShGold
|102003
|11.81
|11.75
|11.78+.10
|iShBrazil .67e
|123154
|38.76
|38.17
|38.54—.08
|iShEMU .86e
|31438
|38.54
|38.31
|38.45+.08
|iShSilver
|36171
|13.88
|13.81
|13.83+.09
|iShChinaLC .87e
|96167
|39.61
|39.31
|39.41—.68
|iShEMkts .59e
|215206
|40.11
|39.78
|39.90—.39
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|28698
|113.36
|113.17
|113.22—.11
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|23390
|114.82
|114.33
|114.49+.02
|iSEafe 1.66e
|118036
|63.93
|63.51
|63.76—.10
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|38032
|85.18
|85.04
|85.11—.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|162363
|154.31
|152.54
|153.66+.06
|iShChina .61e
|21651
|54.30
|53.75
|53.95—1.12
|iShREst 2.76e
|31815
|76.59
|75.47
|76.30+.75
|Infosyss
|71621
|9.95
|9.79
|9.89+.15
|Interpublic .84
|23899
|21.61
|21.25
|21.43—.01
|iShJapanrs
|43217
|56.64
|56.14
|56.41—.32
|iSTaiwnrs
|24334
|33.64
|33.43
|33.49—.34
|iShCorEM .95e
|41650
|48.42
|48.05
|48.18—.44
|ItauUnibH .58e
|45023
|12.96
|12.75
|12.88+.03
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|79035
|108.85
|106.87
|107.12+.17
|Keycorp .48f
|76456
|18.77
|18.44
|18.51—.14
|KindMorg .80
|44782
|17.72
|17.47
|17.57+.06
|Kinrossg
|69649
|3.02
|2.91
|2.93+.05
|L-3Tch 3.20
|
|22881
|217.78
|208.48
|214.21+18.43
|LloydBkg .47a
|45271
|3.03
|2.98
|3.02+.00
|MGM Rsts .48
|28865
|26.94
|26.22
|26.70+.25
|Macys 1.51
|23807
|33.81
|33.23
|33.42+.04
|MarathnO .20
|46565
|20.96
|20.42
|20.60+.08
|Merck 1.92
|22515
|70.16
|68.93
|69.62—.19
|MorgStan 1.20f
|37705
|43.74
|43.07
|43.47+.04
|Nabors .24
|50782
|6.27
|6.07
|6.14—.01
|NewellRub .92f
|27605
|17.72
|17.29
|17.60+.08
|NewmtM .56
|34565
|33.25
|32.49
|33.15+1.11
|NokiaCp .19e
|61007
|5.30
|5.24
|5.28+.03
|OasisPet
|31544
|12.74
|12.26
|12.49+.10
|OcciPet 3.12f
|32462
|75.37
|72.33
|72.50—4.46
|Oracle .76
|x50966
|47.55
|46.87
|47.21+.02
|Pandora
|23549
|9.21
|8.98
|9.16+.12
|Penney
|40622
|1.74
|1.66
|1.67—.09
|PetrbrsA
|38696
|13.97
|13.62
|13.86+.04
|Petrobras
|122119
|15.46
|15.14
|15.41+.06
|Pfizer 1.36
|86472
|43.66
|42.98
|43.29—.49
|PUltSP500s
|25501
|49.01
|47.76
|48.21—.45
|ProctGam 2.87
|25715
|80.27
|78.92
|80.06+1.00
|ProShSPrs
|21639
|28.92
|28.69
|28.83+.09
|PrUShSPrs
|42983
|37.05
|36.43
|36.81+.23
|PrUShD3rs
|39665
|16.34
|15.98
|16.24+.07
|RegionsFn .56f
|42970
|17.47
|17.17
|17.24—.06
|RiteAid
|64581
|1.06
|1.04
|1.06
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|23758
|254.29
|252.43
|253.00—.30
|SpdrGold
|55309
|116.53
|116.01
|116.22+.99
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|344708
|276.65
|274.30
|275.15—.80
|SprBl1-3brs
|36958
|91.51
|91.50
|91.50
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|36721
|56.57
|55.75
|56.08+.02
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|54088
|41.70
|40.84
|41.08—.09
|Salesforce
|29187
|146.70
|141.32
|143.21—3.54
|Schlmbrg 2
|24580
|59.66
|58.86
|59.26—.07
|Schwab .52f
|36759
|49.43
|48.00
|48.34—.67
|ScorpioTk .04
|25537
|1.81
|1.75
|1.78+.01
|SibanyeG .14r
|38999
|3.52
|3.39
|3.48+.26
|SnapIncAn
|89148
|7.37
|7.12
|7.35+.17
|SouthnCo 2.40
|27823
|44.61
|43.60
|44.39+.81
|SwstnEngy
|76187
|5.58
|5.37
|5.54+.20
|Sprint
|29637
|6.41
|6.29
|6.35—.07
|Squaren
|132885
|75.90
|72.75
|73.79—.18
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|60484
|91.05
|90.47
|90.61—.46
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|71534
|52.93
|52.23
|52.78+.40
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|35231
|108.95
|107.72
|108.23—.25
|SPEngy 2.04e
|45908
|73.29
|72.46
|72.47—.53
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|263237
|26.63
|26.32
|26.40—.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|52218
|74.34
|73.79
|74.05+.15
|SPTech .78e
|77904
|70.63
|69.63
|70.00—.83
|SpdrRESel
|21777
|31.23
|30.76
|31.10+.29
|SPUtil 1.55e
|73510
|53.50
|52.88
|53.24+.29
|TaiwSemi .73e
|27226
|39.59
|38.92
|39.02—.65
|TevaPhrm .73e
|22322
|21.73
|21.30
|21.59+.21
|Transocn
|46485
|13.42
|13.00
|13.04—.15
|Twitter
|97418
|28.88
|27.59
|28.60+.61
|USOilFd
|141234
|15.16
|14.97
|15.01—.11
|ValeSA .29e
|66839
|15.60
|15.16
|15.56+.30
|VanEGold .06e
|312450
|20.39
|20.02
|20.27+.52
|VnEkRus .01e
|33528
|21.17
|20.91
|21.06—.10
|VnEkSemi .58e
|33816
|97.26
|96.03
|96.79—.55
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|27382
|24.45
|24.07
|24.21—.02
|VanEJrGld
|64550
|30.31
|29.62
|30.05+.75
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|26985
|76.87
|75.73
|76.56+.74
|VangEmg 1.10e
|71729
|38.55
|38.28
|38.37—.35
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|67352
|40.63
|40.35
|40.51—.06
|Vereit .55
|49162
|7.06
|6.95
|7.03+.06
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|38054
|54.05
|53.67
|53.79+.06
|Visa s .84
|28914
|140.06
|137.56
|138.51—1.55
|WalMart 2.08f
|21698
|94.99
|94.12
|94.31—.50
|WeathfIntl
|94533
|2.54
|2.42
|2.48—.06
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|106498
|53.40
|52.51
|53.10+.99
|WmsCos 1.36
|24201
|26.87
|26.60
|26.71+.03
|Yamanag .02
|84382
|2.79
|2.69
|2.74+.10
|ZayoGrp
|25315
|31.99
|31.21
|31.86+.91
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.