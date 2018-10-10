202
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-n,

BC-150-actives-n,

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 12:10 pm 10/10/2018 12:10pm
Share
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 47909 4.81 4.65 4.67—.13
AT&TInc 2 169287 33.99 33.60 33.73+.23
Alibaba 303489 144.00 139.25 140.76—6.18
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
55480 10.91 10.75 10.77—.16
Altria 3.20 38072 64.03 62.91 63.67+.57
Ambev .05e 124600 4.65 4.57 4.61—.10
Annaly 1.20e 43312 10.24 10.17 10.21+.02
BcoBrads .06a 102948 8.74 8.52 8.57—.34
BcoSantSA .21e 44667 5.09 5.04 5.06+.02
BkofAm .60f 296731 30.13 29.80 29.88—.10
BiPVxSTrs 503975 31.81 29.65 31.18+2.01
BarrickG .12 85198 11.33 11.12 11.32
BlackBerry 40759 9.70 9.27 9.42—.35
Blackstone 2.70e
37184 37.17 35.24 35.28—1.88
BostonSci 38579 37.64 36.79 36.82—.59
CBLAsc .80 42046 3.77 3.60 3.76—.04
CVSHealth 2 45779 80.53 79.69 80.13+.64
CanopyGrn 39669 49.00 46.63 47.35—1.37
Caterpillar 3.44
35093 149.17 144.23 145.45—4.01
Cemigpf .08e 73091 2.66 2.54 2.61—.17
CntryLink 2.16 34040 21.62 21.04 21.39+.36
ChesEng 164835 4.90 4.66 4.73—.14
CgpVelICrd 78590 5.23 4.94 5.21+.31
Citigroup 1.80f 74507 72.50 71.47 71.63—.26
ClevCliffs 45739 12.35 11.74 11.96—.30
CocaCola 1.56 44047 46.70 46.21 46.46+.07
ConAgra .85 99629 36.50 35.62 35.86+.29
Corning .72 40822 33.98 32.72 32.82—1.43
DeltaAir 1.40f 40554 50.83 49.75 50.05—.81
DenburyR 61464 6.54 6.05 6.13—.39
DxSOXBrrs 45643 12.46 11.70 12.27+.99
DxGBullrs 56114 12.64 12.12 12.61—.04
DrGMBllrs .09e 79071 7.38 7.02 7.26—.13
DirSPBears 41994 23.24 22.27 23.14+1.01
DxSPOGBrrs 32070 5.69 5.15 5.60+.44
DxSCBearrs 107346 10.06 9.63 9.95+.36
DowDuPnt 1.52 70981 60.79 59.01 59.99—.85
EnCanag .06 75083 12.58 11.88 11.96—.65
EgyTrEqs 1.22 34415 17.45 17.01 17.10—.32
ENSCO .04 82918 9.40 8.71 8.91—.50
ExTrRobo .07e 45781 38.77 37.65 37.80—1.22
ExxonMbl 3.28 50912 86.82 85.56 85.77—.75
FiatChrys 43541 16.90 16.20 16.32—.68
FstDatan 41865 23.90 22.72 22.89—.90
Fitbitn 33677 5.00 4.72 4.74—.20
FordM .60a 248254 8.96 8.81 8.94—.01
FrptMcM .20 94829 12.99 12.51 12.63—.55
GenElec .48 401411 13.56 13.23 13.49—.06
GenMotors 1.52 64993 32.81 32.12 32.74+.09
Gerdau .02e 62857 4.27 4.10 4.11—.19
Goldcrpg .24 32549 9.99 9.82 9.98+.04
HPInc .56f 36709 24.100 24.67 24.71—.26
HPEntn .45e 32395 15.77 15.41 15.43—.26
ICICIBk .16e 47746 8.57 8.41 8.47+.27
iShGold 61771 11.41 11.37 11.41—.02
iShBrazil .67e 176111 38.93 38.22 38.34—1.24
iShEMU .86e 43749 39.30 38.92 39.03—.54
iShGerm .60e 37014 28.56 28.21 28.29—.48
iShHK .61e 37064 22.70 22.41 22.44—.27
iShSilver 45135 13.50 13.39 13.44—.09
iShChinaLC .87e
154323 40.52 39.83 39.95—.57
iShEMkts .59e 412979 40.55 39.89 40.02—.74
iShiBoxIG 3.87
37862 113.01 112.85 112.86—.29
iSh20yrT 3.05
44876 113.58 113.14 113.34—.46
iSEafe 1.66e 180862 65.68 64.94 65.09—.83
iShiBxHYB 5.09 83419 85.11 84.81 84.84—.41
iShR2K 1.77e
170155 160.99 158.60 159.25—1.94
iShChina .61e 39019 55.07 53.92 54.09—1.26
iShCorEafe 1.56e
38660 61.83 61.14 61.28—.75
Infosyss 51372 9.81 9.63 9.75—.27
IntPap 1.90 32419 45.04 44.01 44.19—.45
iShItaly rs 33056 26.66 26.35 26.44—.28
iShJapanrs 89360 58.90 58.09 58.20—.89
iSTaiwnrs 43964 34.94 34.26 34.40—.80
iShCorEM .95e 85216 48.98 48.20 48.36—.86
ItauUnibH .58e 91966 13.10 12.84 12.88—.44
JPMorgCh 2.24f
67886 114.95 113.62 113.85—.67
Keycorp .48f 36746 20.64 20.44 20.47+.03
KindMorg .80 135067 18.67 18.31 18.37—.20
Kinrossg 36824 2.77 2.69 2.76+.02
KosmosEn 41263 8.91 8.51 8.70—.54
Kroger s .56f 37482 28.42 27.73 28.27+.35
LloydBkg .47a 33067 3.09 3.06 3.08+.09
MarathnO .20 77162 22.94 21.34 21.52—1.41
Merck 1.92 35467 72.89 71.89 71.94—.40
MorgStan 1.20f 38692 46.41 45.70 45.75—.41
Nabors .24 61373 6.61 6.24 6.32—.23
NewellRub .92f 35744 18.72 18.18 18.45—.27
NikeB s .80 47501 80.04 76.62 77.18—3.24
NobleCorp .08 34311 7.28 6.76 6.87—.32
NokiaCp .19e 139802 5.25 5.18 5.20—.11
Oracle .76 67804 48.98 48.09 48.31—.56
Penney 189370 1.94 1.67 1.85+.18
PetrbrsA 51751 13.98 13.59 13.68—.75
Petrobras 221805 15.59 15.05 15.15—.93
Pfizer 1.36 89531 45.73 45.20 45.25—.22
PUltSP500s 38931 54.99 52.59 52.90—2.44
ProShSPrs 34129 28.09 27.68 28.05+.41
PrUShSPrs 59490 35.01 34.02 34.88+1.01
PrUShD3rs 41746 15.07 14.38 14.97+.61
PyxusInt 39505 39.43 35.04 38.23—1.89
RangeRs .08 32039 18.60 17.65 17.88—.60
RegionsFn .56f 35673 18.78 18.53 18.63+.04
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
49912 264.12 259.91 260.50—3.73
S&P500ETF 4.13e
672297 286.91 282.69 283.21—4.20
SpdrLehHY 2.30 80933 35.49 35.34 35.35—.16
SpdrRetls .49e 40985 48.28 47.66 47.98—.38
SpdrOGEx .73e 80156 43.97 42.40 42.68—1.27
STMicro .40 35466 16.47 16.12 16.45—.65
Salesforce 57459 144.38 140.32 140.53—7.97
SchwIntEq .71e 33023 32.38 32.00 32.06—.44
ScorpioTk .04 274621 1.95 1.86 1.88—.24
SnapIncAn 203390 7.02 6.64 6.75—.26
SwstAirl .64 33999 59.38 57.15 57.20—2.29
SwstnEngy 87044 5.78 5.57 5.65—.10
Squaren 153105 86.90 77.65 79.11—7.06
SPMatls .98e 51741 55.76 54.63 54.86—.84
SPHlthC 1.01e 68086 94.51 93.88 93.93—.48
SPCnSt 1.28e 93403 54.29 53.74 54.14+.08
SPConsum 1.12e
56152 112.15 110.06 110.51—1.69
SPEngy 2.04e 80953 78.05 75.96 76.21—1.58
SPDRFncl .46e
320272 28.14 27.81 27.83—.25
SPInds 1.12e 142127 77.77 75.72 76.09—1.82
SPTech .78e 136298 72.62 70.82 71.05—1.100
SPUtil 1.55e 107761 54.89 54.15 54.63+.33
TaiwSemi .73e 47591 40.44 39.63 39.78—1.13
TevaPhrm .73e 37195 21.34 20.92 21.11—.12
Transocn 111135 14.17 13.29 13.43—.75
TurqHillRs 37332 2.02 1.94 1.96—.04
Twitter 201656 29.12 26.79 27.22—2.05
USBancrp 1.20 33174 54.66 53.100 54.34+.39
USOilFd 88359 15.77 15.44 15.48—.35
USSteel .20 37121 29.27 28.51 28.61—.61
ValeSA .29e 95505 15.53 15.01 15.09—.46
VanEGold .06e 169814 18.40 18.15 18.39
VnEkRus .01e 51568 21.15 20.78 20.87—.35
VnEkSemi .58e 71413 99.32 97.29 97.85—3.03
VEckOilSvc .47e
63470 26.03 25.08 25.24—.78
VanEJrGld 38696 27.34 26.92 27.23—.10
VangEmg 1.10e
119930 39.05 38.38 38.50—.69
VangFTSE 1.10e
66472 41.87 41.24 41.34—.56
Vereit .55 46261 7.24 7.09 7.16—.09
VerizonCm 2.41f 67614 55.70 54.98 55.64+.65
Vipshop 55267 5.18 4.96 5.17—.17
Visa s .84 58284 142.69 137.50 137.58—4.73
WalMart 2.08f 35840 97.85 96.60 96.90—.18
WeathfIntl 86661 2.81 2.60 2.66—.18
WellsFargo 1.72f
61375 54.07 53.51 53.59+.06
WmsCos 1.36 42341 27.89 27.45 27.51—.12
Yamanag .02 57778 2.49 2.43 2.49+.02
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500