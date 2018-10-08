BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 29270 4.85 4.76 4.82—.01 AT&TInc 2 100385 34.14 33.78 34.07+.08 AlcoaCp 36298 41.01 38.99 39.03—3.03 Alibaba 143864…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 29270 4.85 4.76 4.82—.01 AT&TInc 2 100385 34.14 33.78 34.07+.08 AlcoaCp 36298 41.01 38.99 39.03—3.03 Alibaba 143864 152.64 148.34 150.10—4.53 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 33581 10.86 10.78 10.78—.04 Altria 3.20 25178 63.47 62.20 63.27+1.20 Ambev .05e 171523 4.84 4.74 4.78+.18 Annaly 1.20e 30012 10.19 10.09 10.15+.04 Axalta 22921 28.70 28.04 28.32+.23 Azuln 29737 22.49 20.56 22.49+3.27 BPPLC 2.38 29385 45.85 45.28 45.38—1.12 BRFSA 28028 6.27 5.84 5.90+.08 BcoBrads .06a 183812 8.89 8.60 8.66+.66 BcoSantSA .21e 40877 5.02 4.96 4.99+.01 BkofAm .60f 197698 30.25 29.91 29.95—.28 BiPVxSTrs 266911 30.55 28.59 30.10+1.72 BarnesNob .60 23490 7.49 7.01 7.17+.22 BarrickG .12 52561 11.28 11.09 11.18—.29 BauschHl 30008 27.59 26.18 26.28—.04 BostonSci 27065 37.88 36.93 37.05—.80 BritATobs 2.24e 32323 45.02 44.46 44.56—.26 CanopyGrn 37465 50.03 47.49 48.42+.93 Cemex .29t 25437 6.37 6.29 6.32—.10 Cemigpf .08e 214113 2.79 2.54 2.57+.39 CenterPnt 1.11 23221 28.17 27.80 28.08+.35 CntryLink 2.16 31026 21.85 21.18 21.24—.63 ChesEng 111310 4.68 4.42 4.59+.11 CgpVelICrd 48742 5.17 5.00 5.08+.09 Citigroup 1.80f 46649 72.39 71.52 71.79—.63 ClevCliffs 24414 12.54 12.21 12.28—.08 Clouderan 35017 18.44 17.51 17.99+.09 CocaCola 1.56 29838 46.41 45.97 46.37+.49 ConAgra .85 27338 34.71 33.86 34.70+1.11 CousPrp .26 23323 8.80 8.58 8.77+.21 DenburyR 28389 6.50 6.23 6.38—.08 DevonE .32 26604 39.86 38.82 38.87—1.17 DxSOXBrrs 25625 11.48 10.84 11.35+.47 DxGBullrs 50361 12.55 12.21 12.45—.68 DrGMBllrs .09e 56508 7.35 7.17 7.28—.35 DxSPOGBrrs 24669 5.57 5.29 5.45+.17 DxBrzBulls 41319 29.05 27.08 27.51+3.98 DxSCBearrs 48030 9.70 9.38 9.65+.22 DowDuPnt 1.52 24549 63.24 62.76 62.81—.38 EliLilly 2.25 28474 116.61 114.77 115.49+.47 EnCanag .06 33068 12.76 12.32 12.33—.45 ENSCO .04 166784 8.86 8.30 8.60+.12 ExxonMbl 3.28 33984 85.92 84.65 85.34 FiatChrys 22683 17.08 16.84 17.00—.38 FordM .60a 129475 9.21 9.09 9.11—.01 FrptMcM .20 62584 13.35 12.97 12.98—.29 GenElec .48 869391 13.62 13.26 13.50+.32 GenMills 1.96 24296 44.13 43.42 44.05+.56 GenMotors 1.52 33760 34.23 33.75 33.98—.15 Gerdau .02e 73513 4.32 4.09 4.10+.01 Goldcrpg .24 48688 9.98 9.75 9.96—.03 HPInc .56f 41117 25.35 24.95 24.99—.35 ICICIBk .16e 28059 8.36 8.27 8.30+.11 iShGold 89541 11.40 11.34 11.37—.16 iShBrazil .67e 426996 39.54 38.49 38.72+2.06 iShHK .61e 25414 22.72 22.55 22.59—.28 iShSilver 55291 13.50 13.40 13.42—.33 iShChinaLC .87e 99636 40.56 40.17 40.32—.58 iShEMkts .59e 232327 40.85 40.48 40.62—.23 iSSP500Val 2.14e 27421 116.46 115.99 116.06—.16 iSEafe 1.66e 111315 65.94 65.54 65.63—.78 iShiBxHYB 5.09 50195 85.36 85.08 85.12—.18 iShR2K 1.77e 80326 162.40 160.62 160.86—1.31 iShChina .61e 24119 55.86 55.11 55.45—1.18 iShREst 2.76e 34093 79.16 77.95 78.96+1.15 iShCorEafe 1.56e 26667 62.12 61.74 61.82—.79 Infosyss 38414 10.07 9.94 9.94—.23 IntPap 1.90 22874 48.84 46.90 47.05—1.73 Invesco 1.16 33594 23.08 22.38 22.46—.79 iShJapanrs 42268 59.26 58.87 59.01—.16 iShCorEM .95e 45917 49.34 48.92 49.07—.27 ItauUnibH .58e 214841 13.54 13.06 13.14+.92 JPMorgCh 2.24f 46192 114.67 113.40 113.46—1.16 Keycorp .48f 39738 20.53 20.22 20.44+.15 KindMorg .80 35226 18.20 17.94 18.05—.01 Kinrossg 30822 2.75 2.69 2.74—.03 LloydBkg .47a 120783 3.02 2.99 3.01—.02 MGM Rsts .48 29766 26.24 25.85 25.94—.31 MarathnO .20 28728 23.27 22.77 22.80—.62 MarathPts 1.84 29411 84.16 81.87 82.26—2.25 MasterCrd 1 27573 211.80 203.25 205.48—7.78 Merck 1.92 23032 71.70 70.89 71.33+.30 MorgStan 1.20f 23004 46.75 46.30 46.38—.37 Nabors .24 30688 6.33 6.17 6.25—.08 NewellRub .92f 24607 19.26 18.58 19.03+.21 NikeB s .80 23813 80.42 79.24 79.36—.76 NokiaCp .19e 61210 5.37 5.29 5.30—.08 OasisPet 29335 13.17 12.82 12.83—.51 Oracle .76 59528 49.64 48.99 49.17—.18 Pagsegurn 25217 28.93 26.86 27.42+.47 Pandora 23231 8.96 8.75 8.82—.13 Penney 28014 1.64 1.59 1.61—.01 PetrbrsA 143813 14.14 13.63 13.81+1.34 Petrobras 488857 15.69 15.04 15.21+1.30 Pfizer 1.36 79644 45.22 44.70 45.04+.13 PUltSP500s 22453 55.78 54.22 54.53—1.12 PrUShSPrs 39692 34.33 33.70 34.20+.44 PyxusInt 56353 38.48 30.12 36.20+8.02 RangeRs .08 47938 18.55 17.32 18.20+.78 RegionsFn .56f 27075 18.67 18.46 18.55+.01 RiteAid 38208 1.17 1.14 1.14—.01 Rowan .40 56481 19.47 18.41 19.05+.27 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 27068 264.53 262.09 262.58—1.74 SpdrGold 56140 112.59 111.90 112.20—1.60 S&P500ETF 4.13e 291560 288.19 285.50 286.06—1.76 SpdrBiots .44e 26881 91.09 88.68 89.09—1.36 SpdrLehHY 2.30 60753 35.58 35.47 35.49—.06 SpdrS&PRB .74e 28939 59.73 59.31 59.55—.13 SpdrRetls .49e 42287 48.69 47.91 47.97—.35 SpdrOGEx .73e 47466 43.59 42.79 43.13—.52 SABESP .39e 24816 7.61 7.10 7.56+.75 Salesforce 45687 154.62 145.60 148.35—6.72 SchwIntEq .71e 36271 32.52 32.32 32.38—.39 SnapIncAn 127121 7.70 7.32 7.39—.39 SwstnEngy 129670 5.70 5.21 5.58+.30 Squaren 133985 92.64 84.60 85.73—8.38 SPHlthC 1.01e 49253 94.52 93.64 93.76—.53 SPCnSt 1.28e 68037 54.14 53.39 54.05+.61 SPConsum 1.12e 28366 112.97 111.27 111.60—.64 SPEngy 2.04e 53375 77.14 76.29 76.60—.56 SPDRFncl .46e 178245 28.07 27.90 27.92—.09 SPInds 1.12e 41025 79.09 78.31 78.40—.53 SPTech .78e 67681 73.50 71.96 72.34—1.28 SPUtil 1.55e 74188 54.31 53.60 54.20+.57 TALEducs 28588 23.44 22.33 22.46—.93 TaiwSemi .73e 38031 41.17 40.40 40.73—.90 TevaPhrm .73e 32640 21.61 21.00 21.18—.32 Transocn 71287 13.98 13.30 13.79+.13 Twitter 102313 28.94 27.72 28.19—.20 USOilFd 118197 15.71 15.53 15.63—.06 ValeSA .29e 150251 15.36 14.91 14.98—.03 VanEGold .06e 162326 18.37 18.20 18.31—.34 VnEkRus .01e 52314 21.22 20.95 21.15—.06 VnEkSemi .58e 41606 102.23 100.26 100.63—1.65 VEckOilSvc .47e 28456 25.63 25.16 25.40—.23 VanEJrGld 42727 27.32 27.09 27.24—.38 VangREIT 3.08e 24918 79.59 78.20 79.38+1.18 VangEmg 1.10e 93991 39.23 38.89 39.01—.21 VangFTSE 1.10e 60239 41.94 41.68 41.74—.54 Vereit .55 38125 7.17 7.00 7.13+.14 VerizonCm 2.41f 73492 55.19 54.45 55.02+.08 Visa s .84 45082 145.01 140.32 141.54—3.82 WPXEngy 25752 20.32 19.83 19.85—.47 WeathfIntl 41858 2.92 2.73 2.89+.09 WellsFargo 1.72f 36679 53.35 52.98 53.13—.06 Yamanag .02 24749 2.48 2.43 2.47—.04 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 