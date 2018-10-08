BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 29270 4.85 4.76 4.82—.01 AT&TInc 2 100385 34.14 33.78 34.07+.08 AlcoaCp 36298 41.01 38.99 39.03—3.03 Alibaba 143864…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|29270
|4.85
|4.76
|4.82—.01
|AT&TInc 2
|100385
|34.14
|33.78
|34.07+.08
|AlcoaCp
|36298
|41.01
|38.99
|39.03—3.03
|Alibaba
|143864
|152.64
|148.34
|150.10—4.53
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|33581
|10.86
|10.78
|10.78—.04
|Altria 3.20
|25178
|63.47
|62.20
|63.27+1.20
|Ambev .05e
|171523
|4.84
|4.74
|4.78+.18
|Annaly 1.20e
|30012
|10.19
|10.09
|10.15+.04
|Axalta
|22921
|28.70
|28.04
|28.32+.23
|Azuln
|29737
|22.49
|20.56
|22.49+3.27
|BPPLC 2.38
|29385
|45.85
|45.28
|45.38—1.12
|BRFSA
|28028
|6.27
|5.84
|5.90+.08
|BcoBrads .06a
|183812
|8.89
|8.60
|8.66+.66
|BcoSantSA .21e
|40877
|5.02
|4.96
|4.99+.01
|BkofAm .60f
|197698
|30.25
|29.91
|29.95—.28
|BiPVxSTrs
|266911
|30.55
|28.59
|30.10+1.72
|BarnesNob .60
|23490
|7.49
|7.01
|7.17+.22
|BarrickG .12
|52561
|11.28
|11.09
|11.18—.29
|BauschHl
|30008
|27.59
|26.18
|26.28—.04
|BostonSci
|27065
|37.88
|36.93
|37.05—.80
|BritATobs 2.24e
|
|32323
|45.02
|44.46
|44.56—.26
|CanopyGrn
|37465
|50.03
|47.49
|48.42+.93
|Cemex .29t
|25437
|6.37
|6.29
|6.32—.10
|Cemigpf .08e
|214113
|2.79
|2.54
|2.57+.39
|CenterPnt 1.11
|23221
|28.17
|27.80
|28.08+.35
|CntryLink 2.16
|31026
|21.85
|21.18
|21.24—.63
|ChesEng
|111310
|4.68
|4.42
|4.59+.11
|CgpVelICrd
|48742
|5.17
|5.00
|5.08+.09
|Citigroup 1.80f
|46649
|72.39
|71.52
|71.79—.63
|ClevCliffs
|24414
|12.54
|12.21
|12.28—.08
|Clouderan
|35017
|18.44
|17.51
|17.99+.09
|CocaCola 1.56
|29838
|46.41
|45.97
|46.37+.49
|ConAgra .85
|27338
|34.71
|33.86
|34.70+1.11
|CousPrp .26
|23323
|8.80
|8.58
|8.77+.21
|DenburyR
|28389
|6.50
|6.23
|6.38—.08
|DevonE .32
|26604
|39.86
|38.82
|38.87—1.17
|DxSOXBrrs
|25625
|11.48
|10.84
|11.35+.47
|DxGBullrs
|50361
|12.55
|12.21
|12.45—.68
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|56508
|7.35
|7.17
|7.28—.35
|DxSPOGBrrs
|24669
|5.57
|5.29
|5.45+.17
|DxBrzBulls
|41319
|29.05
|27.08
|27.51+3.98
|DxSCBearrs
|48030
|9.70
|9.38
|9.65+.22
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|24549
|63.24
|62.76
|62.81—.38
|EliLilly 2.25
|28474
|116.61
|114.77
|115.49+.47
|EnCanag .06
|33068
|12.76
|12.32
|12.33—.45
|ENSCO .04
|166784
|8.86
|8.30
|8.60+.12
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|33984
|85.92
|84.65
|85.34
|FiatChrys
|22683
|17.08
|16.84
|17.00—.38
|FordM .60a
|129475
|9.21
|9.09
|9.11—.01
|FrptMcM .20
|62584
|13.35
|12.97
|12.98—.29
|GenElec .48
|869391
|13.62
|13.26
|13.50+.32
|GenMills 1.96
|24296
|44.13
|43.42
|44.05+.56
|GenMotors 1.52
|33760
|34.23
|33.75
|33.98—.15
|Gerdau .02e
|73513
|4.32
|4.09
|4.10+.01
|Goldcrpg .24
|48688
|9.98
|9.75
|9.96—.03
|HPInc .56f
|41117
|25.35
|24.95
|24.99—.35
|ICICIBk .16e
|28059
|8.36
|8.27
|8.30+.11
|iShGold
|89541
|11.40
|11.34
|11.37—.16
|iShBrazil .67e
|426996
|39.54
|38.49
|38.72+2.06
|iShHK .61e
|25414
|22.72
|22.55
|22.59—.28
|iShSilver
|55291
|13.50
|13.40
|13.42—.33
|iShChinaLC .87e
|99636
|40.56
|40.17
|40.32—.58
|iShEMkts .59e
|232327
|40.85
|40.48
|40.62—.23
|iSSP500Val 2.14e
|
|27421
|116.46
|115.99
|116.06—.16
|iSEafe 1.66e
|111315
|65.94
|65.54
|65.63—.78
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|50195
|85.36
|85.08
|85.12—.18
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|80326
|162.40
|160.62
|160.86—1.31
|iShChina .61e
|24119
|55.86
|55.11
|55.45—1.18
|iShREst 2.76e
|34093
|79.16
|77.95
|78.96+1.15
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|26667
|62.12
|61.74
|61.82—.79
|Infosyss
|38414
|10.07
|9.94
|9.94—.23
|IntPap 1.90
|22874
|48.84
|46.90
|47.05—1.73
|Invesco 1.16
|33594
|23.08
|22.38
|22.46—.79
|iShJapanrs
|42268
|59.26
|58.87
|59.01—.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|45917
|49.34
|48.92
|49.07—.27
|ItauUnibH .58e
|214841
|13.54
|13.06
|13.14+.92
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|46192
|114.67
|113.40
|113.46—1.16
|Keycorp .48f
|39738
|20.53
|20.22
|20.44+.15
|KindMorg .80
|35226
|18.20
|17.94
|18.05—.01
|Kinrossg
|30822
|2.75
|2.69
|2.74—.03
|LloydBkg .47a
|120783
|3.02
|2.99
|3.01—.02
|MGM Rsts .48
|29766
|26.24
|25.85
|25.94—.31
|MarathnO .20
|28728
|23.27
|22.77
|22.80—.62
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|29411
|84.16
|81.87
|82.26—2.25
|MasterCrd 1
|27573
|211.80
|203.25
|205.48—7.78
|Merck 1.92
|23032
|71.70
|70.89
|71.33+.30
|MorgStan 1.20f
|23004
|46.75
|46.30
|46.38—.37
|Nabors .24
|30688
|6.33
|6.17
|6.25—.08
|NewellRub .92f
|24607
|19.26
|18.58
|19.03+.21
|NikeB s .80
|23813
|80.42
|79.24
|79.36—.76
|NokiaCp .19e
|61210
|5.37
|5.29
|5.30—.08
|OasisPet
|29335
|13.17
|12.82
|12.83—.51
|Oracle .76
|59528
|49.64
|48.99
|49.17—.18
|Pagsegurn
|25217
|28.93
|26.86
|27.42+.47
|Pandora
|23231
|8.96
|8.75
|8.82—.13
|Penney
|28014
|1.64
|1.59
|1.61—.01
|PetrbrsA
|143813
|14.14
|13.63
|13.81+1.34
|Petrobras
|488857
|15.69
|15.04
|15.21+1.30
|Pfizer 1.36
|79644
|45.22
|44.70
|45.04+.13
|PUltSP500s
|22453
|55.78
|54.22
|54.53—1.12
|PrUShSPrs
|39692
|34.33
|33.70
|34.20+.44
|PyxusInt
|56353
|38.48
|30.12
|36.20+8.02
|RangeRs .08
|47938
|18.55
|17.32
|18.20+.78
|RegionsFn .56f
|27075
|18.67
|18.46
|18.55+.01
|RiteAid
|38208
|1.17
|1.14
|1.14—.01
|Rowan .40
|56481
|19.47
|18.41
|19.05+.27
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|27068
|264.53
|262.09
|262.58—1.74
|SpdrGold
|56140
|112.59
|111.90
|112.20—1.60
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|291560
|288.19
|285.50
|286.06—1.76
|SpdrBiots .44e
|26881
|91.09
|88.68
|89.09—1.36
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|60753
|35.58
|35.47
|35.49—.06
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|28939
|59.73
|59.31
|59.55—.13
|SpdrRetls .49e
|42287
|48.69
|47.91
|47.97—.35
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|47466
|43.59
|42.79
|43.13—.52
|SABESP .39e
|24816
|7.61
|7.10
|7.56+.75
|Salesforce
|45687
|154.62
|145.60
|148.35—6.72
|SchwIntEq .71e
|36271
|32.52
|32.32
|32.38—.39
|SnapIncAn
|127121
|7.70
|7.32
|7.39—.39
|SwstnEngy
|129670
|5.70
|5.21
|5.58+.30
|Squaren
|133985
|92.64
|84.60
|85.73—8.38
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|49253
|94.52
|93.64
|93.76—.53
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|68037
|54.14
|53.39
|54.05+.61
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|28366
|112.97
|111.27
|111.60—.64
|SPEngy 2.04e
|53375
|77.14
|76.29
|76.60—.56
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|178245
|28.07
|27.90
|27.92—.09
|SPInds 1.12e
|41025
|79.09
|78.31
|78.40—.53
|SPTech .78e
|67681
|73.50
|71.96
|72.34—1.28
|SPUtil 1.55e
|74188
|54.31
|53.60
|54.20+.57
|TALEducs
|28588
|23.44
|22.33
|22.46—.93
|TaiwSemi .73e
|38031
|41.17
|40.40
|40.73—.90
|TevaPhrm .73e
|32640
|21.61
|21.00
|21.18—.32
|Transocn
|71287
|13.98
|13.30
|13.79+.13
|Twitter
|102313
|28.94
|27.72
|28.19—.20
|USOilFd
|118197
|15.71
|15.53
|15.63—.06
|ValeSA .29e
|150251
|15.36
|14.91
|14.98—.03
|VanEGold .06e
|162326
|18.37
|18.20
|18.31—.34
|VnEkRus .01e
|52314
|21.22
|20.95
|21.15—.06
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|41606
|102.23
|100.26
|100.63—1.65
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|28456
|25.63
|25.16
|25.40—.23
|VanEJrGld
|42727
|27.32
|27.09
|27.24—.38
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|24918
|79.59
|78.20
|79.38+1.18
|VangEmg 1.10e
|93991
|39.23
|38.89
|39.01—.21
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|60239
|41.94
|41.68
|41.74—.54
|Vereit .55
|38125
|7.17
|7.00
|7.13+.14
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|73492
|55.19
|54.45
|55.02+.08
|Visa s .84
|45082
|145.01
|140.32
|141.54—3.82
|WPXEngy
|25752
|20.32
|19.83
|19.85—.47
|WeathfIntl
|41858
|2.92
|2.73
|2.89+.09
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|36679
|53.35
|52.98
|53.13—.06
|Yamanag .02
|24749
|2.48
|2.43
|2.47—.04
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.