BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 x93711 14.80 14.56 14.58—.11 AKSteel 137346 3.72 3.53 3.70+.20 AT&TInc 2 448041 30.98 30.12 30.68+.21 AbbVie 3.84 138189 81.58 77.74 77.85—3.74 Alibaba 236334 142.65 139.14 142.28+5.95 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 235875 10.01 9.79 9.82—.07 Altria 3.20 99078 65.81 64.45 65.04—.83 Ambev .05e 374365 4.37 4.23 4.33+.04 AmIntlGrp 1.28 112919 42.62 41.20 41.29+.33 Anadarko 1 115516 58.63 52.99 53.20—3.25 Annaly 1.20e 104077 9.94 9.84 9.87—.04 AuroraCn 205522 6.84 6.19 6.80+.71 BPPLC 2.38 122903 43.96 43.24 43.37+1.16 BcoBrads .06a 218934 9.37 8.98 9.17—.23 BcoSantSA .21e 100396 4.82 4.76 4.78+.07 BkofAm .60 921419 27.88 27.06 27.50+.72 BiPVxSTrs 450649 38.61 36.94 37.44—1.43 BarrickG .12 234596 12.66 12.32 12.55—.16 Baxters .76 147314 64.09 61.05 62.51—6.15 BostonSci 92197 36.86 35.97 36.14+.23 BrMySq 1.60 95137 51.16 50.11 50.54+.52 CanopyGrn 117305 37.37 34.62 36.89+2.92 Caterpillar 3.44 103390 122.89 119.26 121.32+3.86 Cemex .29t 119860 5.26 4.94 5.04—.04 CenovusE .20 92263 8.97 8.37 8.46+.02 ChesEng 460247 3.63 3.36 3.51+.24 Citigroup 1.80f 204337 66.21 64.84 65.46+.93 ClevCliffs .60 98312 10.77 10.22 10.76+.66 CocaCola 1.56 252920 48.08 47.22 47.88+.25 ConAgra .85 95479 36.13 35.25 35.60—.78 DenburyR 151040 3.67 3.43 3.45+.09 DxGBullrs 118643 13.30 12.71 13.25—.51 DrGMBllrs .09e 176104 7.46 7.02 7.17—.52 DxSCBearrs 145553 11.59 11.18 11.55—.14 DowDuPnt 1.52 160365 54.60 53.18 53.92+1.29 EnCanag .06 149618 10.49 10.17 10.24+.20 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 102469 15.70 15.39 15.54+.54 ENSCO .04 163656 7.42 6.96 7.14+.17 ExxonMbl 3.28 166126 80.35 78.90 79.68+.90 FiatChrys 124970 15.35 14.97 15.11—.27 FstDatan 209882 19.12 18.10 18.74+.90 Fitbitn 103695 4.83 4.53 4.73+.31 FordM .60a 684311 9.67 9.43 9.55+.09 FrptMcM .20 233086 11.78 11.38 11.65+.24 GenElec .48 1989286 10.39 9.80 10.10—.08 GenMotors 1.52 377616 37.05 35.40 36.59+3.05 Genworth 102697 4.42 4.17 4.28+.06 Gerdau .02e 282595 4.36 4.17 4.35+.11 Goldcrpg .24 214509 9.15 8.62 9.02—.02 HPInc .56f 99529 24.37 23.78 24.14+.47 Hallibrtn .72 106234 35.60 34.55 34.68—.38 HPEntn .45e 93891 15.52 15.14 15.25+.32 HostHotls 1a 99053 19.42 18.77 19.11+.14 ICICIBk .16e 103423 9.52 9.41 9.49+.19 iShGold 113826 11.67 11.61 11.67—.06 iShBrazil .67e 304421 40.43 39.50 40.15—.24 iShSilver 93523 13.47 13.39 13.41—.20 iShChinaLC .87e 271724 39.56 39.11 39.29+.48 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 148759 104.70 104.50 104.59—.05 iShEMkts .59e 926662 39.39 39.00 39.16+.42 iShiBoxIG 3.87 131563 112.61 112.23 112.23—.32 iSEafe 1.66e 492809 62.80 62.40 62.46+.46 iShiBxHYB 5.09 219139 84.59 84.35 84.35 iShR2K 1.77e 354845 151.86 150.03 150.03+.30 iShREst 2.76e 112529 79.06 77.86 78.11—.82 iShCrSPSs 103515 79.08 77.96 78.05—.06 iShCorEafe 1.56e 206992 59.02 58.64 58.78+.55 IBM 6.28 216309 116.50 114.09 115.43+.03 IntlGmeTn .80 99159 19.32 17.14 18.55+2.54 iShJapanrs 99426 55.07 54.71 54.84+.53 iShCorEM .95e 160489 47.50 47.04 47.26+.56 ItauUnibH .58e 262931 13.40 12.86 13.17—.25 JPMorgCh 2.24f 208478 110.48 107.79 109.02+2.32 JohnJn 3.60 99507 141.43 139.61 139.99—.76 KeurDrPep 2.32 110446 26.60 25.08 26.00+1.41 Keycorp .48f 139485 18.55 18.00 18.16+.34 KindMorg .80 199277 17.20 16.83 17.02+.26 Kinrossg 128220 2.66 2.58 2.59—.09 Kroger s .56f 133432 30.39 28.79 29.76—.33 Linde 3.30 178885 165.60 161.31 165.47+.97 MGM Rsts .48 149248 27.09 25.67 26.68+1.49 Macys 1.51 94249 35.88 34.28 34.29—1.43 MarathnO .20 148297 19.76 18.89 18.99+.31 MarathPts 1.84 96072 72.12 69.82 70.45+1.65 Merck 2.20f 158743 74.49 72.77 73.61+.74 MorgStan 1.20 169204 46.34 45.11 45.66+1.16 Nabors .24 214357 5.26 4.61 4.97+.22 NYCmtyB .68 104348 9.81 9.58 9.58—.07 NewellRub .92f 106913 16.30 15.56 15.88—.08 NokiaCp .19e 228183 5.72 5.62 5.62—.01 OasisPet 122193 10.50 9.97 10.06+.25 Oracle .76 209690 49.45 48.59 48.84+.27 OwensMin .30m 100196 10.75 7.86 7.90—6.30 PPLCorp 1.64 99616 30.83 30.02 30.40—.35 Pandora 97267 8.64 8.30 8.50+.25 Penney 159687 1.47 1.38 1.47+.07 PetrbrsA 122649 15.14 14.57 14.82—.27 Petrobras 299861 16.51 15.89 16.25—.16 Pfizer 1.36 267080 43.66 42.71 43.06+.17 PhilipMor 4.56 93339 90.24 87.51 88.07—2.40 ProctGam 2.87 126096 89.32 87.27 88.68—.51 PrUShSPrs 108927 38.01 37.11 37.83—.85 PrUShD3rs 114479 16.56 15.97 16.42—.50 PulteGrp .36 149675 25.40 24.38 24.57—.33 RegionsFn .56 216613 17.25 16.71 16.97+.45 RiteAid 184550 1.21 1.13 1.20+.09 SpdrGold 113925 115.17 114.66 115.15—.65 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1275446 273.23 270.12 270.63+2.86 SpdrLehHY 2.30 126013 35.25 35.15 35.16+.05 SpdrS&PRB .74e 111955 54.75 53.93 53.99+.46 SpdrRetls .49e 95889 48.28 47.14 47.14—.68 SpdrOGEx .73e 294581 37.01 35.80 36.07+.72 Schlmbrg 2 130877 53.01 51.24 51.31—1.01 Schwab .52 116538 47.05 46.12 46.24+.67 SnapIncAn 276675 6.65 6.45 6.61+.18 SwstnEngy 211773 5.44 5.21 5.34+.12 Sprint 330724 6.36 6.06 6.12+.44 Squaren 178910 74.52 71.04 73.45+4.69 SPMatls .98e 131677 52.95 52.27 52.61+.71 SPHlthC 1.01e 134593 89.65 88.63 88.70+.12 SPCnSt 1.28e 301348 55.52 54.57 55.01—.52 SPEngy 2.04e 172862 68.29 67.07 67.16+.41 SPDRFncl .46e 936599 26.61 26.13 26.28+.36 SPInds 1.12e 142034 70.74 69.84 69.88+.53 SPTech .78e 210551 69.85 68.67 69.30+1.61 SPUtil 1.55e 251430 54.21 53.37 53.69—.64 TaiwSemi .73e 126108 38.99 38.03 38.10+.32 TevaPhrm .73e 160434 20.30 19.51 19.98+.22 3DSys 185259 14.59 12.03 12.08—4.88 TollBros .44 114091 34.36 33.22 33.66+.46 Transocn 204903 11.53 10.95 11.01+.19 TurqHillRs 254390 1.72 1.63 1.71+.07 Twitter 330361 35.64 34.35 34.75+.89 UndrArms 132796 23.88 22.08 22.11—1.12 USBancrp 1.20 129742 52.88 52.21 52.27—.05 USOilFd 319480 14.13 13.77 13.79—.24 ValeSA .29e 261895 15.18 14.73 15.10+.51 VanEGold .06e 550304 18.94 18.64 18.93—.22 VanEJrGld 194979 27.67 27.14 27.32—.65 VangEmg 1.10e 234874 38.02 37.66 37.86+.43 VangFTSE 1.10e 170493 39.73 39.49 39.55+.32 Vereit .55 135833 7.50 7.31 7.33—.15 VerizonCm 2.41f 241922 58.32 56.76 57.09—1.09 Visa s 1f 132177 139.12 134.99 137.85+5.09 WPXEngy 123474 16.53 15.87 16.04+.38 WalMart 2.08f 122787 102.49 100.12 100.28—2.14 WeathfIntl 400603 1.45 1.27 1.35+.09 WellsFargo 1.72f 236554 54.03 53.03 53.23+.54 WmsCos 1.36 103206 24.64 24.22 24.33+.13 Yamanag .02 154955 2.33 2.26 2.27—.08 