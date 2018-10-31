BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 x93711 14.80 14.56 14.58—.11 AKSteel 137346 3.72 3.53 3.70+.20 AT&TInc 2 448041 30.98 30.12 30.68+.21 AbbVie…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .52
|x93711
|14.80
|14.56
|14.58—.11
|AKSteel
|137346
|3.72
|3.53
|3.70+.20
|AT&TInc 2
|448041
|30.98
|30.12
|30.68+.21
|AbbVie 3.84
|138189
|81.58
|77.74
|77.85—3.74
|Alibaba
|236334
|142.65
|139.14
|142.28+5.95
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|235875
|10.01
|9.79
|9.82—.07
|Altria 3.20
|99078
|65.81
|64.45
|65.04—.83
|Ambev .05e
|374365
|4.37
|4.23
|4.33+.04
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|
|112919
|42.62
|41.20
|41.29+.33
|Anadarko 1
|115516
|58.63
|52.99
|53.20—3.25
|Annaly 1.20e
|104077
|9.94
|9.84
|9.87—.04
|AuroraCn
|205522
|6.84
|6.19
|6.80+.71
|BPPLC 2.38
|122903
|43.96
|43.24
|43.37+1.16
|BcoBrads .06a
|218934
|9.37
|8.98
|9.17—.23
|BcoSantSA .21e
|100396
|4.82
|4.76
|4.78+.07
|BkofAm .60
|921419
|27.88
|27.06
|27.50+.72
|BiPVxSTrs
|450649
|38.61
|36.94
|37.44—1.43
|BarrickG .12
|234596
|12.66
|12.32
|12.55—.16
|Baxters .76
|147314
|64.09
|61.05
|62.51—6.15
|BostonSci
|92197
|36.86
|35.97
|36.14+.23
|BrMySq 1.60
|95137
|51.16
|50.11
|50.54+.52
|CanopyGrn
|117305
|37.37
|34.62
|36.89+2.92
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|103390
|122.89
|119.26
|121.32+3.86
|Cemex .29t
|119860
|5.26
|4.94
|5.04—.04
|CenovusE .20
|92263
|8.97
|8.37
|8.46+.02
|ChesEng
|460247
|3.63
|3.36
|3.51+.24
|Citigroup 1.80f
|204337
|66.21
|64.84
|65.46+.93
|ClevCliffs .60
|98312
|10.77
|10.22
|10.76+.66
|CocaCola 1.56
|252920
|48.08
|47.22
|47.88+.25
|ConAgra .85
|95479
|36.13
|35.25
|35.60—.78
|DenburyR
|151040
|3.67
|3.43
|3.45+.09
|DxGBullrs
|118643
|13.30
|12.71
|13.25—.51
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|176104
|7.46
|7.02
|7.17—.52
|DxSCBearrs
|145553
|11.59
|11.18
|11.55—.14
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|
|160365
|54.60
|53.18
|53.92+1.29
|EnCanag .06
|149618
|10.49
|10.17
|10.24+.20
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|102469
|15.70
|15.39
|15.54+.54
|ENSCO .04
|163656
|7.42
|6.96
|7.14+.17
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|166126
|80.35
|78.90
|79.68+.90
|FiatChrys
|124970
|15.35
|14.97
|15.11—.27
|FstDatan
|209882
|19.12
|18.10
|18.74+.90
|Fitbitn
|103695
|4.83
|4.53
|4.73+.31
|FordM .60a
|684311
|9.67
|9.43
|9.55+.09
|FrptMcM .20
|233086
|11.78
|11.38
|11.65+.24
|GenElec .48
|1989286
|10.39
|9.80
|10.10—.08
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|377616
|37.05
|35.40
|36.59+3.05
|Genworth
|102697
|4.42
|4.17
|4.28+.06
|Gerdau .02e
|282595
|4.36
|4.17
|4.35+.11
|Goldcrpg .24
|214509
|9.15
|8.62
|9.02—.02
|HPInc .56f
|99529
|24.37
|23.78
|24.14+.47
|Hallibrtn .72
|106234
|35.60
|34.55
|34.68—.38
|HPEntn .45e
|93891
|15.52
|15.14
|15.25+.32
|HostHotls 1a
|99053
|19.42
|18.77
|19.11+.14
|ICICIBk .16e
|103423
|9.52
|9.41
|9.49+.19
|iShGold
|113826
|11.67
|11.61
|11.67—.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|304421
|40.43
|39.50
|40.15—.24
|iShSilver
|93523
|13.47
|13.39
|13.41—.20
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|271724
|39.56
|39.11
|39.29+.48
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|148759
|104.70
|104.50
|104.59—.05
|iShEMkts .59e
|926662
|39.39
|39.00
|39.16+.42
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|131563
|112.61
|112.23
|112.23—.32
|iSEafe 1.66e
|492809
|62.80
|62.40
|62.46+.46
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|219139
|84.59
|84.35
|84.35
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|354845
|151.86
|150.03
|150.03+.30
|iShREst 2.76e
|112529
|79.06
|77.86
|78.11—.82
|iShCrSPSs
|103515
|79.08
|77.96
|78.05—.06
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|206992
|59.02
|58.64
|58.78+.55
|IBM 6.28
|216309
|116.50
|114.09
|115.43+.03
|IntlGmeTn .80
|99159
|19.32
|17.14
|18.55+2.54
|iShJapanrs
|99426
|55.07
|54.71
|54.84+.53
|iShCorEM .95e
|160489
|47.50
|47.04
|47.26+.56
|ItauUnibH .58e
|262931
|13.40
|12.86
|13.17—.25
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|208478
|110.48
|107.79
|109.02+2.32
|JohnJn 3.60
|99507
|141.43
|139.61
|139.99—.76
|KeurDrPep 2.32
|
|110446
|26.60
|25.08
|26.00+1.41
|Keycorp .48f
|139485
|18.55
|18.00
|18.16+.34
|KindMorg .80
|199277
|17.20
|16.83
|17.02+.26
|Kinrossg
|128220
|2.66
|2.58
|2.59—.09
|Kroger s .56f
|133432
|30.39
|28.79
|29.76—.33
|Linde 3.30
|178885
|165.60
|161.31
|165.47+.97
|MGM Rsts .48
|149248
|27.09
|25.67
|26.68+1.49
|Macys 1.51
|94249
|35.88
|34.28
|34.29—1.43
|MarathnO .20
|148297
|19.76
|18.89
|18.99+.31
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|96072
|72.12
|69.82
|70.45+1.65
|Merck 2.20f
|158743
|74.49
|72.77
|73.61+.74
|MorgStan 1.20
|169204
|46.34
|45.11
|45.66+1.16
|Nabors .24
|214357
|5.26
|4.61
|4.97+.22
|NYCmtyB .68
|104348
|9.81
|9.58
|9.58—.07
|NewellRub .92f
|106913
|16.30
|15.56
|15.88—.08
|NokiaCp .19e
|228183
|5.72
|5.62
|5.62—.01
|OasisPet
|122193
|10.50
|9.97
|10.06+.25
|Oracle .76
|209690
|49.45
|48.59
|48.84+.27
|OwensMin .30m
|100196
|10.75
|7.86
|7.90—6.30
|PPLCorp 1.64
|99616
|30.83
|30.02
|30.40—.35
|Pandora
|97267
|8.64
|8.30
|8.50+.25
|Penney
|159687
|1.47
|1.38
|1.47+.07
|PetrbrsA
|122649
|15.14
|14.57
|14.82—.27
|Petrobras
|299861
|16.51
|15.89
|16.25—.16
|Pfizer 1.36
|267080
|43.66
|42.71
|43.06+.17
|PhilipMor 4.56
|93339
|90.24
|87.51
|88.07—2.40
|ProctGam 2.87
|126096
|89.32
|87.27
|88.68—.51
|PrUShSPrs
|108927
|38.01
|37.11
|37.83—.85
|PrUShD3rs
|114479
|16.56
|15.97
|16.42—.50
|PulteGrp .36
|149675
|25.40
|24.38
|24.57—.33
|RegionsFn .56
|216613
|17.25
|16.71
|16.97+.45
|RiteAid
|184550
|1.21
|1.13
|1.20+.09
|SpdrGold
|113925
|115.17
|114.66
|115.15—.65
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1275446
|273.23
|270.12
|270.63+2.86
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|126013
|35.25
|35.15
|35.16+.05
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|111955
|54.75
|53.93
|53.99+.46
|SpdrRetls .49e
|95889
|48.28
|47.14
|47.14—.68
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|294581
|37.01
|35.80
|36.07+.72
|Schlmbrg 2
|130877
|53.01
|51.24
|51.31—1.01
|Schwab .52
|116538
|47.05
|46.12
|46.24+.67
|SnapIncAn
|276675
|6.65
|6.45
|6.61+.18
|SwstnEngy
|211773
|5.44
|5.21
|5.34+.12
|Sprint
|330724
|6.36
|6.06
|6.12+.44
|Squaren
|178910
|74.52
|71.04
|73.45+4.69
|SPMatls .98e
|131677
|52.95
|52.27
|52.61+.71
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|134593
|89.65
|88.63
|88.70+.12
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|301348
|55.52
|54.57
|55.01—.52
|SPEngy 2.04e
|172862
|68.29
|67.07
|67.16+.41
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|936599
|26.61
|26.13
|26.28+.36
|SPInds 1.12e
|142034
|70.74
|69.84
|69.88+.53
|SPTech .78e
|210551
|69.85
|68.67
|69.30+1.61
|SPUtil 1.55e
|251430
|54.21
|53.37
|53.69—.64
|TaiwSemi .73e
|126108
|38.99
|38.03
|38.10+.32
|TevaPhrm .73e
|160434
|20.30
|19.51
|19.98+.22
|3DSys
|185259
|14.59
|12.03
|12.08—4.88
|TollBros .44
|114091
|34.36
|33.22
|33.66+.46
|Transocn
|204903
|11.53
|10.95
|11.01+.19
|TurqHillRs
|254390
|1.72
|1.63
|1.71+.07
|Twitter
|330361
|35.64
|34.35
|34.75+.89
|UndrArms
|132796
|23.88
|22.08
|22.11—1.12
|USBancrp 1.20
|129742
|52.88
|52.21
|52.27—.05
|USOilFd
|319480
|14.13
|13.77
|13.79—.24
|ValeSA .29e
|261895
|15.18
|14.73
|15.10+.51
|VanEGold .06e
|550304
|18.94
|18.64
|18.93—.22
|VanEJrGld
|194979
|27.67
|27.14
|27.32—.65
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|234874
|38.02
|37.66
|37.86+.43
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|170493
|39.73
|39.49
|39.55+.32
|Vereit .55
|135833
|7.50
|7.31
|7.33—.15
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|241922
|58.32
|56.76
|57.09—1.09
|Visa s 1f
|132177
|139.12
|134.99
|137.85+5.09
|WPXEngy
|123474
|16.53
|15.87
|16.04+.38
|WalMart 2.08f
|
|122787
|102.49
|100.12
|100.28—2.14
|WeathfIntl
|400603
|1.45
|1.27
|1.35+.09
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|236554
|54.03
|53.03
|53.23+.54
|WmsCos 1.36
|103206
|24.64
|24.22
|24.33+.13
|Yamanag .02
|154955
|2.33
|2.26
|2.27—.08
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.