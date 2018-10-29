BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 183361 3.95 3.56 3.65—.16 AT&TInc 2 484330 30.32 29.29 29.64+.55 Alibaba 350597 144.00 131.36 133.38—9.49 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|183361
|3.95
|3.56
|3.65—.16
|AT&TInc 2
|484330
|30.32
|29.29
|29.64+.55
|Alibaba
|350597
|144.00
|131.36
|133.38—9.49
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|185633
|9.93
|9.59
|9.74—.06
|Altria 3.20
|96563
|64.99
|63.25
|64.59+1.50
|Ambev .05e
|389765
|4.28
|4.08
|4.12—.01
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|
|128879
|41.63
|39.60
|39.91—1.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|95845
|9.99
|9.82
|9.88+.03
|AuroraCn
|274324
|7.17
|5.75
|5.91—1.13
|BcoBrads .06a
|357270
|9.60
|8.81
|8.94—.31
|BkofAm .60
|888322
|27.18
|26.29
|26.61+.22
|BiPVxSTrs
|796095
|42.20
|37.98
|40.23+.24
|BarrickG .12
|150408
|12.97
|12.60
|12.68—.17
|Blackstone 2.70e
|
|95807
|32.60
|30.29
|30.43—1.30
|BlueAprnn
|106149
|1.45
|1.22
|1.27+.13
|BostonSci
|111337
|36.62
|34.74
|35.38—.45
|BrMySq 1.60
|100285
|51.21
|49.20
|49.73—.70
|CabotO&G .28f
|123853
|23.40
|22.74
|22.96+.04
|CanopyGrn
|166437
|39.70
|32.31
|33.07—5.63
|Cemex .29t
|317136
|5.25
|4.79
|4.89—.38
|Cemigpf .08e
|198444
|3.26
|2.95
|2.99—.29
|CntryLink 2.16
|98856
|20.25
|19.49
|19.76+.39
|ChesEng
|288216
|3.94
|3.62
|3.72—.10
|Citigroup 1.80f
|200312
|65.62
|63.68
|64.35+.14
|CocaCola 1.56
|206729
|46.56
|46.05
|46.46+.54
|ColgPalm 1.68
|95532
|59.81
|57.41
|57.88—1.70
|ConAgra .85
|96582
|36.57
|35.65
|35.96+.54
|Coty .50
|96392
|10.17
|9.69
|9.81—.15
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|108196
|54.77
|52.56
|53.42+.14
|DenburyR
|391004
|4.03
|3.27
|3.32—1.03
|DxGBullrs
|92617
|14.35
|13.07
|13.43—.15
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|113265
|8.24
|7.62
|7.62—.30
|DirSPBears
|131998
|29.29
|26.06
|28.06+.48
|DxSCBearrs
|220395
|12.85
|11.47
|12.41+.15
|DrxSPBulls
|88026
|42.81
|38.07
|39.87—.69
|Disney 1.68
|92292
|114.94
|111.96
|113.04—.15
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|128234
|53.34
|51.43
|52.07+.07
|EQTCorp .12
|103059
|32.86
|30.53
|31.00—1.55
|EnCanag .06
|124403
|10.36
|9.73
|9.91—.34
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|140686
|15.66
|14.75
|14.84—.62
|ENSCO .04
|159746
|7.38
|6.85
|6.88—.46
|EntProdPt 1.73
|96529
|26.99
|26.22
|26.48+.11
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|156458
|78.43
|76.22
|77.05—.48
|FstDatan
|494889
|19.78
|17.75
|18.01—3.59
|Fitbitn
|89714
|4.72
|4.23
|4.33—.23
|FordM .60a
|921128
|9.59
|9.17
|9.28+.30
|FrptMcM .20
|258129
|11.77
|10.96
|11.09—.41
|GenElec .48
|1195037
|11.73
|10.93
|11.16—.14
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|189868
|34.30
|32.73
|33.13+.48
|Genworth
|136409
|4.44
|4.07
|4.22+.61
|Gerdau .02e
|294179
|4.39
|4.13
|4.16—.13
|Goldcrpg .24
|178421
|9.27
|8.69
|8.98+.14
|GraphPkg .30
|92272
|11.15
|10.62
|10.68—.27
|HPInc .56f
|97959
|23.72
|22.70
|23.02—.11
|Hallibrtn .72
|113836
|35.48
|33.94
|34.42—.72
|ICICIBk .16e
|180913
|9.55
|9.26
|9.31+.13
|iShGold
|164219
|11.81
|11.74
|11.78—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|742074
|41.39
|38.13
|38.63—1.41
|iShEMU .86e
|92157
|37.41
|36.60
|36.91+.02
|iShSilver
|97662
|13.80
|13.53
|13.59—.22
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|360909
|39.12
|37.85
|38.26—.72
|iShEMkts .59e
|1018284
|39.07
|37.58
|38.00—.67
|iSEafe 1.66e
|606752
|62.23
|60.77
|61.26—.17
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|233784
|84.44
|84.04
|84.15—.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|329631
|150.63
|145.07
|146.67—.81
|iShREst 2.76e
|98779
|78.37
|77.32
|77.76+.89
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|197620
|58.47
|57.10
|57.56—.14
|Infosyss
|96182
|9.10
|8.88
|8.97—.05
|IBM 6.28f
|201302
|123.95
|118.30
|119.64—5.15
|iShJapanrs
|142174
|54.40
|52.100
|53.47—.50
|iShCorEM .95e
|210275
|47.12
|45.35
|45.85—.84
|ItauUnibH .58e
|267876
|13.78
|12.77
|12.90—.35
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|182434
|106.63
|103.70
|104.85+1.43
|Keycorp .48f
|159799
|17.70
|17.24
|17.49+.43
|KindMorg .80
|180160
|16.87
|16.28
|16.46—.13
|Kinrossg
|126661
|2.74
|2.57
|2.63—.01
|Kroger s .56f
|118906
|28.81
|26.94
|28.23+.65
|Macys 1.51
|113583
|35.08
|32.73
|33.98+1.61
|MarathnO .20
|116775
|18.86
|17.78
|18.15—.54
|Masco .48f
|90000
|28.72
|27.15
|27.45—.21
|Merck 2.20f
|183661
|73.03
|70.55
|71.45+1.05
|MetLife 1.68
|87741
|40.78
|39.41
|39.96+.40
|MorgStan 1.20
|125649
|45.08
|43.29
|43.95—.02
|Nabors .24
|180130
|5.33
|4.82
|4.88—.34
|NYCmtyB .68
|107921
|9.54
|9.25
|9.35+.07
|NewellRub .92f
|92298
|16.02
|15.12
|15.40—.23
|NikeB s .80
|98568
|74.01
|71.39
|72.19+.12
|NobleEngy .44
|105506
|25.82
|23.83
|24.25—1.41
|NokiaCp .19e
|199465
|5.64
|5.50
|5.55—.03
|Oracle .76
|192487
|48.09
|46.34
|47.02—.30
|Pandora
|93276
|8.30
|7.85
|7.93—.15
|Penney
|197398
|1.49
|1.34
|1.36—.02
|PetrbrsA
|227386
|15.51
|13.93
|14.16—.83
|Petrobras
|599917
|16.84
|15.35
|15.56—.68
|Pfizer 1.36
|285576
|43.68
|42.56
|43.23+.63
|Praxair 3.30
|139727
|169.16
|164.59
|165.49+.55
|PUltSP500s
|101487
|45.18
|40.16
|42.05—.74
|ProctGam 2.87
|128745
|89.42
|87.44
|88.24+.38
|ProShSPrs
|134667
|30.49
|29.32
|30.06+.15
|PrUShSPrs
|159370
|41.06
|37.97
|39.87+.44
|PrUShD3rs
|166409
|18.54
|16.60
|17.85+.50
|PulteGrp .36
|90232
|24.47
|23.15
|23.42—.51
|RangeRs .08
|91980
|16.26
|15.01
|15.28—.56
|RedHat
|306444
|174.48
|166.10
|169.63+52.95
|RegionsFn .56
|154432
|16.70
|16.24
|16.43+.37
|ResidioTcn
|304097
|28.67
|24.50
|25.82
|RiteAid
|109163
|1.06
|1.04
|1.06+.01
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1589433
|270.25
|259.85
|263.86—1.47
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|144792
|35.19
|35.01
|35.09
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|113048
|53.69
|52.48
|52.96+1.04
|SpdrRetls .49e
|90417
|47.49
|45.97
|46.49+.21
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|
|222079
|36.15
|34.02
|34.61—1.31
|Salesforce
|91396
|139.55
|128.53
|130.99—4.53
|Schlmbrg 2
|111235
|53.20
|50.80
|51.45—1.45
|Schwab .52
|133748
|44.69
|43.18
|43.70+.51
|SnapIncAn
|320663
|6.59
|5.89
|5.99—.29
|SwstAirl .64
|112004
|50.18
|47.10
|47.91—1.67
|SwstnEngy
|287801
|5.21
|4.88
|5.03+.09
|Sprint
|90593
|6.03
|5.66
|5.75—.09
|Squaren
|202214
|73.55
|65.37
|67.28—3.84
|SPMatls .98e
|174084
|51.88
|50.22
|50.74—.12
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|140243
|89.08
|86.41
|87.64+.22
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|316924
|54.83
|53.95
|54.45+.62
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|143062
|105.53
|100.99
|102.50—.91
|SPEngy 2.04e
|243059
|67.06
|64.37
|65.24—1.24
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|978795
|25.93
|25.21
|25.48+.22
|SPInds 1.12e
|236409
|70.22
|66.99
|67.95—1.15
|SPTech .78e
|340498
|69.52
|65.59
|66.94—1.15
|SPUtil 1.55e
|249707
|54.36
|53.49
|54.12+.75
|TALEducs
|90525
|27.15
|26.35
|26.69—1.21
|Transocn
|202060
|11.04
|10.30
|10.40—.57
|Twitter
|406410
|33.75
|31.62
|32.39+.03
|USBancrp 1.20
|99084
|52.49
|51.14
|51.56+.65
|USOilFd
|212616
|14.28
|14.04
|14.11—.22
|ValeSA .29e
|393034
|15.41
|14.10
|14.27—.80
|VanEGold .06e
|390758
|19.43
|18.82
|19.01—.05
|VnEkRus .01e
|99380
|20.57
|20.09
|20.23—.06
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|110957
|91.93
|86.95
|88.65—1.03
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|117101
|21.29
|20.21
|20.47—.67
|VanEJrGld
|102141
|28.61
|27.88
|27.89—.32
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|274996
|37.77
|36.35
|36.68—.73
|VangEur 1.71e
|94137
|51.63
|50.49
|50.90+.05
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|208333
|39.38
|38.44
|38.75—.16
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|220408
|57.15
|55.72
|56.48+.97
|Visa s 1f
|127133
|141.51
|132.27
|134.33—3.41
|WalMart 2.08f
|120257
|101.73
|99.09
|99.80+.86
|WeathfIntl
|513801
|2.03
|1.49
|1.54—.44
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|305550
|53.15
|51.59
|52.23+.98
|WmsCos 1.36
|127943
|24.83
|23.76
|24.03—.29
|Yamanag .02
|192431
|2.34
|2.23
|2.24—.09
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.