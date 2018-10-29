BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 183361 3.95 3.56 3.65—.16 AT&TInc 2 484330 30.32 29.29 29.64+.55 Alibaba 350597 144.00 131.36 133.38—9.49 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 183361 3.95 3.56 3.65—.16 AT&TInc 2 484330 30.32 29.29 29.64+.55 Alibaba 350597 144.00 131.36 133.38—9.49 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 185633 9.93 9.59 9.74—.06 Altria 3.20 96563 64.99 63.25 64.59+1.50 Ambev .05e 389765 4.28 4.08 4.12—.01 AmIntlGrp 1.28 128879 41.63 39.60 39.91—1.01 Annaly 1.20e 95845 9.99 9.82 9.88+.03 AuroraCn 274324 7.17 5.75 5.91—1.13 BcoBrads .06a 357270 9.60 8.81 8.94—.31 BkofAm .60 888322 27.18 26.29 26.61+.22 BiPVxSTrs 796095 42.20 37.98 40.23+.24 BarrickG .12 150408 12.97 12.60 12.68—.17 Blackstone 2.70e 95807 32.60 30.29 30.43—1.30 BlueAprnn 106149 1.45 1.22 1.27+.13 BostonSci 111337 36.62 34.74 35.38—.45 BrMySq 1.60 100285 51.21 49.20 49.73—.70 CabotO&G .28f 123853 23.40 22.74 22.96+.04 CanopyGrn 166437 39.70 32.31 33.07—5.63 Cemex .29t 317136 5.25 4.79 4.89—.38 Cemigpf .08e 198444 3.26 2.95 2.99—.29 CntryLink 2.16 98856 20.25 19.49 19.76+.39 ChesEng 288216 3.94 3.62 3.72—.10 Citigroup 1.80f 200312 65.62 63.68 64.35+.14 CocaCola 1.56 206729 46.56 46.05 46.46+.54 ColgPalm 1.68 95532 59.81 57.41 57.88—1.70 ConAgra .85 96582 36.57 35.65 35.96+.54 Coty .50 96392 10.17 9.69 9.81—.15 DeltaAir 1.40f 108196 54.77 52.56 53.42+.14 DenburyR 391004 4.03 3.27 3.32—1.03 DxGBullrs 92617 14.35 13.07 13.43—.15 DrGMBllrs .09e 113265 8.24 7.62 7.62—.30 DirSPBears 131998 29.29 26.06 28.06+.48 DxSCBearrs 220395 12.85 11.47 12.41+.15 DrxSPBulls 88026 42.81 38.07 39.87—.69 Disney 1.68 92292 114.94 111.96 113.04—.15 DowDuPnt 1.52 128234 53.34 51.43 52.07+.07 EQTCorp .12 103059 32.86 30.53 31.00—1.55 EnCanag .06 124403 10.36 9.73 9.91—.34 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 140686 15.66 14.75 14.84—.62 ENSCO .04 159746 7.38 6.85 6.88—.46 EntProdPt 1.73 96529 26.99 26.22 26.48+.11 ExxonMbl 3.28 156458 78.43 76.22 77.05—.48 FstDatan 494889 19.78 17.75 18.01—3.59 Fitbitn 89714 4.72 4.23 4.33—.23 FordM .60a 921128 9.59 9.17 9.28+.30 FrptMcM .20 258129 11.77 10.96 11.09—.41 GenElec .48 1195037 11.73 10.93 11.16—.14 GenMotors 1.52 189868 34.30 32.73 33.13+.48 Genworth 136409 4.44 4.07 4.22+.61 Gerdau .02e 294179 4.39 4.13 4.16—.13 Goldcrpg .24 178421 9.27 8.69 8.98+.14 GraphPkg .30 92272 11.15 10.62 10.68—.27 HPInc .56f 97959 23.72 22.70 23.02—.11 Hallibrtn .72 113836 35.48 33.94 34.42—.72 ICICIBk .16e 180913 9.55 9.26 9.31+.13 iShGold 164219 11.81 11.74 11.78—.04 iShBrazil .67e 742074 41.39 38.13 38.63—1.41 iShEMU .86e 92157 37.41 36.60 36.91+.02 iShSilver 97662 13.80 13.53 13.59—.22 iShChinaLC .87e 360909 39.12 37.85 38.26—.72 iShEMkts .59e 1018284 39.07 37.58 38.00—.67 iSEafe 1.66e 606752 62.23 60.77 61.26—.17 iShiBxHYB 5.09 233784 84.44 84.04 84.15—.08 iShR2K 1.77e 329631 150.63 145.07 146.67—.81 iShREst 2.76e 98779 78.37 77.32 77.76+.89 iShCorEafe 1.56e 197620 58.47 57.10 57.56—.14 Infosyss 96182 9.10 8.88 8.97—.05 IBM 6.28f 201302 123.95 118.30 119.64—5.15 iShJapanrs 142174 54.40 52.100 53.47—.50 iShCorEM .95e 210275 47.12 45.35 45.85—.84 ItauUnibH .58e 267876 13.78 12.77 12.90—.35 JPMorgCh 2.24f 182434 106.63 103.70 104.85+1.43 Keycorp .48f 159799 17.70 17.24 17.49+.43 KindMorg .80 180160 16.87 16.28 16.46—.13 Kinrossg 126661 2.74 2.57 2.63—.01 Kroger s .56f 118906 28.81 26.94 28.23+.65 Macys 1.51 113583 35.08 32.73 33.98+1.61 MarathnO .20 116775 18.86 17.78 18.15—.54 Masco .48f 90000 28.72 27.15 27.45—.21 Merck 2.20f 183661 73.03 70.55 71.45+1.05 MetLife 1.68 87741 40.78 39.41 39.96+.40 MorgStan 1.20 125649 45.08 43.29 43.95—.02 Nabors .24 180130 5.33 4.82 4.88—.34 NYCmtyB .68 107921 9.54 9.25 9.35+.07 NewellRub .92f 92298 16.02 15.12 15.40—.23 NikeB s .80 98568 74.01 71.39 72.19+.12 NobleEngy .44 105506 25.82 23.83 24.25—1.41 NokiaCp .19e 199465 5.64 5.50 5.55—.03 Oracle .76 192487 48.09 46.34 47.02—.30 Pandora 93276 8.30 7.85 7.93—.15 Penney 197398 1.49 1.34 1.36—.02 PetrbrsA 227386 15.51 13.93 14.16—.83 Petrobras 599917 16.84 15.35 15.56—.68 Pfizer 1.36 285576 43.68 42.56 43.23+.63 Praxair 3.30 139727 169.16 164.59 165.49+.55 PUltSP500s 101487 45.18 40.16 42.05—.74 ProctGam 2.87 128745 89.42 87.44 88.24+.38 ProShSPrs 134667 30.49 29.32 30.06+.15 PrUShSPrs 159370 41.06 37.97 39.87+.44 PrUShD3rs 166409 18.54 16.60 17.85+.50 PulteGrp .36 90232 24.47 23.15 23.42—.51 RangeRs .08 91980 16.26 15.01 15.28—.56 RedHat 306444 174.48 166.10 169.63+52.95 RegionsFn .56 154432 16.70 16.24 16.43+.37 ResidioTcn 304097 28.67 24.50 25.82 RiteAid 109163 1.06 1.04 1.06+.01 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1589433 270.25 259.85 263.86—1.47 SpdrLehHY 2.30 144792 35.19 35.01 35.09 SpdrS&PRB .74e 113048 53.69 52.48 52.96+1.04 SpdrRetls .49e 90417 47.49 45.97 46.49+.21 SpdrOGEx .73e 222079 36.15 34.02 34.61—1.31 Salesforce 91396 139.55 128.53 130.99—4.53 Schlmbrg 2 111235 53.20 50.80 51.45—1.45 Schwab .52 133748 44.69 43.18 43.70+.51 SnapIncAn 320663 6.59 5.89 5.99—.29 SwstAirl .64 112004 50.18 47.10 47.91—1.67 SwstnEngy 287801 5.21 4.88 5.03+.09 Sprint 90593 6.03 5.66 5.75—.09 Squaren 202214 73.55 65.37 67.28—3.84 SPMatls .98e 174084 51.88 50.22 50.74—.12 SPHlthC 1.01e 140243 89.08 86.41 87.64+.22 SPCnSt 1.28e 316924 54.83 53.95 54.45+.62 SPConsum 1.12e 143062 105.53 100.99 102.50—.91 SPEngy 2.04e 243059 67.06 64.37 65.24—1.24 SPDRFncl .46e 978795 25.93 25.21 25.48+.22 SPInds 1.12e 236409 70.22 66.99 67.95—1.15 SPTech .78e 340498 69.52 65.59 66.94—1.15 SPUtil 1.55e 249707 54.36 53.49 54.12+.75 TALEducs 90525 27.15 26.35 26.69—1.21 Transocn 202060 11.04 10.30 10.40—.57 Twitter 406410 33.75 31.62 32.39+.03 USBancrp 1.20 99084 52.49 51.14 51.56+.65 USOilFd 212616 14.28 14.04 14.11—.22 ValeSA .29e 393034 15.41 14.10 14.27—.80 VanEGold .06e 390758 19.43 18.82 19.01—.05 VnEkRus .01e 99380 20.57 20.09 20.23—.06 VnEkSemi .58e 110957 91.93 86.95 88.65—1.03 VEckOilSvc .47e 117101 21.29 20.21 20.47—.67 VanEJrGld 102141 28.61 27.88 27.89—.32 VangEmg 1.10e 274996 37.77 36.35 36.68—.73 VangEur 1.71e 94137 51.63 50.49 50.90+.05 VangFTSE 1.10e 208333 39.38 38.44 38.75—.16 VerizonCm 2.41f 220408 57.15 55.72 56.48+.97 Visa s 1f 127133 141.51 132.27 134.33—3.41 WalMart 2.08f 120257 101.73 99.09 99.80+.86 WeathfIntl 513801 2.03 1.49 1.54—.44 WellsFargo 1.72f 305550 53.15 51.59 52.23+.98 WmsCos 1.36 127943 24.83 23.76 24.03—.29 Yamanag .02 192431 2.34 2.23 2.24—.09 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.