BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 404383 3.93 3.55 3.81—.41 AT&TInc 2 776213 29.93 28.85 29.09—.89 Alibaba 194643 145.83 138.55 142.87—1.73 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 200900 9.97 9.72 9.80—.23 Altria 3.20 97395 64.14 62.37 63.09—.07 Ambev .05e 443437 4.20 3.97 4.13+.09 AmIntlGrp 1.28 116287 42.08 40.48 40.92—1.46 Annaly 1.20e 108754 9.99 9.78 9.85—.15 AuroraCn 134148 7.52 6.85 7.04—.45 BPPLC 2.38 100324 41.37 40.21 41.10—.49 BcoBrads .06a 156912 9.29 8.94 9.25+.23 BcoSantSA .21e 128530 4.64 4.51 4.62—.03 BkofAm .60 910721 26.58 25.88 26.39—.20 BiPVxSTrs 1029675 41.66 38.70 39.99+2.12 BarrickG .12 245971 13.27 12.67 12.85+.28 BostonSci 94681 36.29 35.01 35.83—.56 BrMySq 1.60 136713 51.06 48.79 50.43+1.22 CabotO&G .28f 155457 23.34 21.31 22.92+1.52 Caterpillar 3.44 108112 116.43 112.37 115.05—.58 Cemex .29t 187014 5.31 5.02 5.27—.04 Cemigpf .08e 245808 3.29 3.01 3.28+.29 CntryLink 2.16 174777 20.78 19.12 19.37—1.70 ChesEng 349443 3.97 3.70 3.82—.18 Citigroup 1.80f 240476 64.74 63.18 64.21—.76 ClevCliffs .60 159097 10.36 9.82 10.09—.39 CocaCola 1.56 214521 46.48 45.43 45.92—.59 ColgPalm 1.68 96287 62.26 59.26 59.58—4.24 DeltaAir 1.40f 95730 54.19 52.14 53.28—.43 DxSOXBrrs 167323 16.05 14.59 15.36+.78 DxGBullrs 115329 14.70 13.51 13.58+.09 DrGMBllrs .09e 130594 8.63 7.91 7.92—.16 DirSPBears 211478 28.46 26.58 27.58+1.42 DxSCBearrs 286918 12.89 11.78 12.26+.39 DrxSPBulls 106365 42.23 39.14 40.56—2.36 DowDuPnt 1.52 223873 52.90 51.32 52.00—.92 EQTCorp .12 117305 35.34 32.39 32.55—2.79 EnCanag .06 180243 10.59 10.18 10.25—.29 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 92839 15.67 15.16 15.46—.23 ENSCO .04 128372 7.53 7.10 7.34—.10 Exelon 1.38 93690 44.21 43.24 43.62—.23 ExxonMbl 3.28 181513 78.41 76.96 77.53—.78 FstDatan 278325 21.80 21.20 21.60—.54 FordM .60a 1006097 9.06 8.86 8.98—.01 Fortiven .28 103202 75.49 69.16 73.06—3.27 FrptMcM .20 285724 11.58 10.87 11.50+.25 GenElec .48 1175600 11.65 11.17 11.30—.50 GenMotors 1.52 180365 32.88 31.63 32.65+.65 Gerdau .02e 307386 4.30 4.01 4.29+.18 GoldFLtd .02e 98659 2.92 2.72 2.74—.03 Goldcrpg .24 225564 9.12 8.53 8.84+.35 GraphPkg .30 112990 11.06 10.36 10.95+.44 HPInc .56f 123692 23.63 22.85 23.13—.66 Hallibrtn .72 125502 35.68 33.73 35.14+.40 HPEntn .45e 104694 14.98 14.48 14.63—.52 HomeDp 4.12 94665 177.34 170.91 172.23—6.84 ICICIBk .16e 132108 9.23 8.79 9.18+.42 iShGold 222536 11.92 11.81 11.82+.02 iShBrazil .67e 494292 40.22 38.80 40.04+1.04 iShEMU .86e 219835 37.15 36.31 36.89—.15 iShGerm .60e 101160 26.97 26.36 26.78—.17 iShChinaLC .87e 514683 39.41 38.63 38.98—.64 iShEMkts .59e 1391986 38.97 38.14 38.67—.45 iSh20yrT 3.05 185821 115.32 114.79 114.99+.69 iSEafe 1.66e 720087 61.83 60.58 61.43—.42 iShiBxHYB 5.09 274241 84.53 84.17 84.23—.38 iShR2K 1.77e 369701 149.42 144.70 147.48—1.63 iShChina .61e 104033 53.18 51.83 52.51—.92 iShREst 2.76e 124164 78.47 76.39 76.87—1.85 iShHmCnst .09e 97500 31.18 29.70 30.45 iShCorEafe 1.56e 167357 58.10 56.94 57.70—.43 iShJapanrs 222718 54.31 53.20 53.97—.70 iSTaiwnrs 93311 32.30 31.61 31.94—.68 iShCorEM .95e 236933 47.00 46.03 46.69—.48 ItauUnibH .58e 161371 13.35 12.91 13.25+.27 JPMorgCh 2.24f 191621 104.56 102.73 103.42—1.44 JohnJn 3.60 113657 139.30 135.33 136.97—1.50 Keycorp .48f 153855 17.28 16.79 17.06—.08 KindMorg .80 301231 16.75 16.24 16.59+.01 Kinrossg 175490 2.75 2.61 2.64+.04 LennarA .16 117980 42.72 39.34 41.79+1.60 MarathnO .20 110824 18.95 18.17 18.69—.10 Masco .48f 123686 29.48 27.20 27.66—2.50 Merck 2.20f 169454 70.78 68.88 70.40+.44 MetLife 1.68 109036 40.39 39.31 39.56—1.21 Mohawk 96000 126.43 113.45 115.03—36.04 MorgStan 1.20 129930 44.52 43.25 43.97—.58 Nabors .24 168142 5.41 4.97 5.22+.10 NewellRub .92f 114759 16.20 15.38 15.63—.77 NewmtM .56 92910 30.99 29.71 30.00+.40 NobleEngy .44 98318 26.40 25.32 25.66—.95 NokiaCp .19e 461146 5.66 5.48 5.58+.26 Oracle .76 230887 48.07 46.71 47.32—.64 Penney 156828 1.41 1.31 1.38—.05 PetrbrsA 200911 15.02 14.13 14.99+.75 Petrobras 408958 16.30 15.43 16.24+.67 Pfizer 1.36 287370 43.28 42.18 42.60—.81 Praxair 3.30 353519 167.11 163.44 164.94—.06 PUltSP500s 133073 44.54 41.30 42.79—2.46 ProctGam 2.87 143308 89.17 87.39 87.86—1.14 ProShSPrs 195743 30.20 29.51 29.91+.56 PrUShSPrs 306280 40.27 38.45 39.43+1.39 PrUShD3rs 201286 17.83 16.88 17.35+.63 PulteGrp .36 139108 24.49 22.44 23.93+.77 RegionsFn .56 158458 16.23 15.75 16.06 SpdrGold 157329 117.65 116.46 116.77+.37 S&P500ETF 4.13e 2009383 271.00 262.29 265.33—4.75 SpdrBiots .44e 111812 81.48 78.05 80.42—.02 SpdrLehHY 2.30 191063 35.22 35.07 35.09—.16 SpdrS&PRB .74e 168647 52.42 51.14 51.92—.23 SpdrRetls .49e 99394 46.76 45.52 46.28—.62 SpdrOGEx .73e 241482 36.49 35.07 35.92—.41 Schlmbrg 2 111312 53.84 51.84 52.90—.40 Schwab .52 134606 43.48 42.01 43.19+.01 SnapIncAn 796845 6.28 5.77 6.28—.71 SwstAirl .64 100573 50.18 48.33 49.58—.33 SwstnEngy 265710 5.09 4.73 4.94—.10 Sprint 155146 6.00 5.79 5.84—.24 Squaren 167482 73.31 68.90 71.12—2.37 SPMatls .98e 239792 51.39 50.09 50.86—.30 SPHlthC 1.01e 255079 88.22 86.35 87.42—1.00 SPCnSt 1.28e 393105 54.65 53.59 53.83—1.05 SPConsum 1.12e 182816 105.00 102.31 103.41—3.32 SPEngy 2.04e 255786 67.30 65.38 66.48—.50 SPDRFncl .46e 1152487 25.52 25.02 25.26—.37 SPInds 1.12e 343308 69.86 68.12 69.10—.69 SPTech .78e 427435 69.33 67.11 68.09—1.39 SPUtil 1.55e 368925 54.82 53.00 53.37—1.00 TALEducs 142408 27.90 24.77 27.90+1.92 TaiwSemi .73e 119731 37.29 36.14 36.67—.72 TevaPhrm .73e 116420 20.09 19.34 19.70—.60 Transocn 145873 11.24 10.59 10.97—.17 Twitter 476871 33.14 30.94 32.36+.56 USBancrp 1.20 104088 51.21 50.29 50.91—.36 USOilFd 217195 14.38 14.06 14.33+.12 ValeSA .29e 390449 15.21 14.48 15.07+.35 VanEGold .06e 745055 19.58 19.01 19.06+.06 VnEkRus .01e 152547 20.38 20.08 20.29—.38 VEckOilSvc .47e 119326 21.55 20.47 21.14—.03 VanEJrGld 187239 29.08 28.21 28.21—.17 VangREIT 3.08e 117214 79.18 76.68 77.20—1.90 VangEmg 1.10e 280233 37.65 36.88 37.41—.29 VangEur 1.71e 138135 51.17 50.15 50.85—.25 VangFTSE 1.10e 201497 39.15 38.38 38.91—.33 VerizonCm 2.41f 249642 56.62 55.19 55.51—.92 Visa s 1f 120291 139.87 136.06 137.74—2.78 WalMart 2.08f 149191 99.67 98.02 98.94—.24 WeathfIntl 422708 2.03 1.93 1.98—.08 WellsFargo 1.72f 300384 51.93 50.79 51.25—.61 WmsCos 1.36 149593 24.85 24.00 24.32—.70 Yamanag .02 209304 2.50 2.33 2.33—.11 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 