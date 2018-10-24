BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 134309 4.49 4.12 4.13—.33 AT&TInc 2 1187188 31.80 30.26 30.36—2.66 Alibaba 182930 146.69 139.34 139.61—7.04 AllyFincl .60…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 134309 4.49 4.12 4.13—.33 AT&TInc 2 1187188 31.80 30.26 30.36—2.66 Alibaba 182930 146.69 139.34 139.61—7.04 AllyFincl .60 93869 25.68 24.42 24.45—1.08 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 210703 10.34 9.95 9.96—.34 Ambev .05e 474660 4.47 4.19 4.21—.25 AmIntlGrp 1.28 97630 44.05 42.17 42.23—1.95 Annaly 1.20e 136044 10.00 9.79 9.95+.12 ArcelorMrs .10p 114554 25.55 24.24 24.30—2.28 BPPLC 2.38 90716 42.56 40.98 40.99—1.31 BcoBrads .06a 153861 9.02 8.66 8.66—.33 BcoSantSA .21e 167775 4.61 4.50 4.50—.22 BkofAm .60f 863052 26.90 26.08 26.19—.83 BiPVxSTrs 857800 39.48 35.45 39.00+3.12 BarrickG .12 146823 13.44 13.08 13.11—.23 Blackstone 2.70e 88355 33.96 31.99 32.00—1.78 BostonSci 126029 37.22 35.63 35.68—.35 BrMySq 1.60 135730 51.17 48.67 48.83—1.82 CabotO&G .24 105418 22.84 21.13 21.18—1.56 CanopyGrn 123871 42.43 37.61 37.76—3.25 Caterpillar 3.44 152825 121.64 112.25 112.34—6.64 Cemex .29t 114027 5.62 5.35 5.37—.19 ChesEng 431541 4.52 3.91 3.92—.54 Citigroup 1.80f 234081 65.41 63.59 63.80—1.93 ClevCliffs .60 151616 11.26 10.18 10.19—1.00 CocaCola 1.56 211827 47.39 46.24 46.73+.37 ConAgra .85 135154 37.60 36.51 37.15+.74 ConocoPhil 1.22f 91805 70.02 65.00 65.69—3.53 Corning .72 127672 31.90 30.26 30.30—1.11 DXCTchn .76 175240 87.20 69.51 73.25—14.31 DenburyR 114606 4.97 4.29 4.30—.58 DeutschBk .83e 118940 10.34 10.00 10.00—.70 DxSOXBrrs 128101 15.71 13.68 15.67+2.59 DxGBullrs 88939 16.49 15.41 15.54—.63 DrGMBllrs .09e 111124 9.44 8.82 8.94—.27 DirSPBears 137177 27.85 25.33 27.70+2.31 DxSCBearrs 235208 12.69 11.31 12.68+1.31 DrxSPBulls 92785 44.85 40.42 40.69—4.05 Disney 1.68 116168 117.06 111.25 111.61—6.24 DowDuPnt 1.52 194627 54.72 52.58 52.68—2.00 EnCanag .06 95365 10.89 10.20 10.20—.46 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 148278 16.06 15.17 15.34—.74 ENSCO .04 180950 7.89 7.26 7.26—.48 EntProdPt 1.73 120661 27.64 26.65 26.70—.98 ExxonMbl 3.28 158028 80.26 77.55 77.62—2.22 FiatChrys 112749 15.99 15.23 15.24—1.34 FstDatan 90084 22.79 21.47 21.52—1.21 FordM .60a 581482 8.60 8.17 8.18—.41 FrptMcM .20 457358 11.99 10.59 10.70—.91 GenElec .48 823785 12.81 12.14 12.17—.52 GenMotors 1.52 182063 32.06 30.56 30.56—1.56 Gerdau .02e 184423 4.25 3.90 3.91—.28 Goldcrpg .24 89307 10.69 10.41 10.44—.23 GraphPkg .30 155921 11.08 10.35 10.55—.04 HPInc .56f 113983 24.04 23.02 23.06—.88 Hallibrtn .72 150342 35.99 34.19 34.23—1.37 Hilton .60 134452 70.63 63.76 63.82—5.05 HostHotls 1a 92497 18.77 18.32 18.35—.36 iShGold 164162 11.82 11.76 11.81+.02 iShBrazil .67e 371967 39.81 37.93 37.94—1.62 iShChinaLC .87e 319127 39.80 38.73 38.73—1.16 iShEMkts .59e 875357 39.51 38.36 38.38—1.28 iSh20yrT 3.05 160017 114.82 114.24 114.78+.86 iSEafe 1.66e 617552 62.54 61.04 61.08—1.78 iShiBxHYB 5.09 238011 84.92 84.41 84.44—.42 iShR2K 1.77e 397747 151.98 145.82 145.95—5.71 iShREst 2.76e 141489 78.48 77.15 77.76+.56 iShHmCnst .09e 95662 31.16 29.60 29.65—.86 iShCorEafe 1.56e 122297 58.81 57.41 57.46—1.66 Infosyss 116661 9.37 9.05 9.06—.34 iShJapanrs 141666 55.24 53.84 53.87—1.78 iShCorEM .95e 139473 47.70 46.33 46.39—1.49 ItauUnibH .58e 129489 13.16 12.65 12.65—.46 JPMorgCh 2.24f 231477 105.03 102.91 103.29—1.96 JnprNtwk .72 115431 29.02 27.59 28.66+1.08 Keycorp .48f 142511 17.30 16.48 16.52—.82 KindMorg .80 203004 17.09 16.48 16.51—.53 Kinrossg 132242 2.85 2.73 2.76—.06 LloydBkg .47a 145590 2.91 2.81 2.83—.07 MGM Rsts .48 112087 25.45 24.17 24.21—1.11 MarathnO .20 175636 19.73 18.33 18.35—1.13 MarathPts 1.84 122536 72.00 67.82 68.06—4.03 Merck 1.92 144250 72.64 70.23 70.54—1.56 MetLife 1.68 106071 42.40 40.10 40.24—2.30 MorgStan 1.20 150562 44.80 43.33 43.49—1.03 Nabors .24 197772 5.60 4.98 5.00—.51 NYCmtyB .68 131555 9.41 8.88 9.09—.32 NewellRub .92f 144701 16.84 15.88 15.94—.49 NobleCorp .08 102747 5.77 5.12 5.16—.53 NokiaCp .19e 294376 5.45 5.24 5.26—.29 OasisPet 121773 11.60 10.37 10.39—.99 OcwenFn 95864 3.88 3.63 3.67—.21 Oracle .76 200086 48.30 46.70 46.76—1.23 Pandora 120785 8.76 8.02 8.06—.41 Penney 112535 1.48 1.41 1.43—.02 PetrbrsA 177174 14.54 13.59 13.61—.46 Petrobras 286517 16.06 15.10 15.11—.62 Pfizer 1.36 347164 44.29 42.36 42.48—1.62 PUltSP500s 110598 47.29 42.62 42.87—4.32 ProctGam 2.87 266926 90.70 87.22 89.46+2.30 ProShSPrs 129222 29.95 28.99 29.89+.89 PrUShSPrs 158625 39.64 37.17 39.49+2.24 PrUShD3rs 114420 17.69 16.18 17.59+1.21 PulteGrp .36 136019 23.35 22.10 22.14—.26 RangeRs .08 108890 17.35 15.66 15.72—.75 RegionsFn .56 294440 16.24 15.42 15.46—.82 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1754159 273.76 264.70 265.32—8.29 SpdrBiots .44e 170693 83.89 77.08 77.28—6.14 SpdrLehHY 2.30 195197 35.38 35.16 35.20—.16 SpdrS&PRB .74e 177108 53.09 50.69 50.82—2.28 SpdrOGEx .73e 258744 38.38 35.68 35.68—2.29 STMicro .40 134385 14.52 13.68 13.69—2.19 Schlmbrg 2 169497 55.61 52.97 53.01—2.08 Schwab .52f 113680 44.57 42.45 42.57—1.97 SnapIncAn 217091 6.99 6.59 6.59—.23 SwstnEngy 207448 5.33 4.85 4.86—.40 Sprint 241606 6.40 5.91 5.94—.45 Squaren 155338 75.21 69.10 69.34—4.81 SPMatls .98e 206340 52.23 50.40 50.51—1.65 SPHlthC 1.01e 174313 90.75 87.18 87.29—2.98 SPCnSt 1.28e 367518 55.52 54.40 54.75+.23 SPConsum 1.12e 117953 107.37 103.44 103.60—3.19 SPEngy 2.04e 280978 69.24 66.15 66.17—2.72 SPDRFncl .46e 980044 25.85 25.14 25.24—.65 SPInds 1.12e 221661 72.15 69.17 69.30—2.43 SPTech .78e 341516 70.31 67.09 67.17—3.15 SPUtil 1.55e 291617 55.49 53.93 55.23+1.31 TALEducs 117664 23.26 22.51 22.74—.37 TaiwSemi .73e 133106 37.56 36.43 36.48—1.52 TevaPhrm .73e 97646 21.49 19.76 19.81—1.43 Transocn 167605 11.68 10.81 10.84—.58 Twitter 330963 29.77 27.31 27.54—1.23 USBancrp 1.20 93232 51.30 50.18 50.28—1.09 USOilFd 267940 14.34 14.04 14.05+.01 ValeSA .29e 289184 15.57 14.45 14.50—.73 VanEGold .06e 384769 20.24 19.80 19.87—.23 VnEkRus .01e 123667 20.91 20.39 20.41—.19 VnEkSemi .58e 140383 93.56 88.73 88.82—6.39 VEckOilSvc .47e 129172 22.21 20.87 20.88—1.10 VanEJrGld 105704 29.89 29.23 29.35—.32 VangEmg 1.10e 247872 38.01 36.100 37.00—1.11 VangFTSE 1.10e 174373 39.73 38.76 38.81—1.10 Vereit .55 109740 7.44 7.23 7.33+.08 VerizonCm 2.41f 373873 58.44 56.42 57.42+.21 Visa s 1f 138251 140.18 134.00 134.26—4.86 WalMart 2.08f 102799 99.17 97.28 97.56—.24 WeathfIntl 88233 2.34 2.15 2.16—.16 WellsFargo 1.72f 311417 51.49 50.02 50.19—1.37 WmsCos 1.36 105579 26.03 25.24 25.26—.64 Yamanag .02 148088 2.68 2.58 2.60 