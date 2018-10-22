BC-150-actives-f,

202
By The Associated Press October 22, 2018 5:38 pm 10/22/2018 05:38pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AT&TInc 2 230861 32.96 32.59 32.67—.20
AbbottLab 1.12 68625 68.85 67.35 68.52+.93
AbbVie 3.84 76197 88.53 83.50 84.27—3.70
Alibaba 225590 150.20 146.10 148.80+5.87
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
132880 10.58 10.41 10.45—.05
Ambev .05e 328925 4.59 4.45 4.51
AmIntlGrp 1.28
110502 47.39 44.91 44.96—2.24
Annaly 1.20e 95711 10.02 9.86 9.88—.08
BB&TCp 1.62f 67344 49.15 47.04 47.08—1.84
BPPLC 2.38 61899 43.68 43.10 43.14—.86
BcoBrads .06a 134974 9.07 8.93 8.96+.17
BcoSantSA .21e 63462 4.73 4.68 4.68—.09
BkofAm .60f 898848 28.35 27.31 27.38—.94
BkNYMel 1.12f 72183 47.65 46.46 46.47—.93
BiPVxSTrs 597902 36.03 33.92 34.56+.51
BarrickG .12 220245 13.24 13.00 13.09—.09
BostonSci 64590 37.00 36.31 36.62+.08
BrMySq 1.60 246310 51.90 50.51 50.88—3.42
CanopyGrn 257630 47.83 39.71 41.60—5.25
Caterpillar 3.44
78477 133.13 128.66 128.71—2.61
Cemex .29t 81921 5.97 5.65 5.65—.25
CntryLink 2.16 98951 22.04 21.25 21.29—.70
ChesEng 284622 4.76 4.44 4.54—.15
CgpVelICrd 75536 6.26 5.96 5.97—.02
Citigroup 1.80f 178661 69.21 66.57 66.59—2.27
CitizFincl 1.08 96086 37.29 35.65 35.77—.60
ClevCliffs .60 135303 11.46 10.79 11.34+.29
CocaCola 1.56 141074 46.46 45.81 45.97—.36
ConAgra .85 62765 36.39 35.72 36.23+.39
Corning .72 77542 31.11 30.61 30.83+.05
DRHorton .50 80755 36.11 34.88 34.97—.95
DxSOXBrrs 69569 13.22 12.62 12.86—.26
DxGBullrs 83670 15.89 15.19 15.62—.43
DrGMBllrs .09e 99287 9.08 8.72 8.90—.25
DxSCBearrs 197257 11.19 10.78 11.09+.08
Disney 1.68 84041 119.69 117.72 118.27—.63
DowDuPnt 1.52
129319 57.94 55.77 56.07—1.42
EnCanag .06 87993 11.30 11.01 11.25+.06
ENSCO .04 80608 8.33 8.08 8.11—.10
ExxonMbl 3.28 87574 82.18 80.64 81.15—.82
FiatChrys 78693 16.16 15.74 16.09+.58
FlagstarB 68258 30.95 29.45 30.14—.58
FordM .60a x397858 8.45 8.27 8.41+.06
FrptMcM .20 123998 12.10 11.84 12.00—.02
GenElec .48 501495 12.63 12.33 12.38—.18
GenMotors 1.52
109779 31.59 31.03 31.34+.14
Gerdau .02e 99081 4.26 4.10 4.26+.26
Goldcrpg .24 121006 10.88 10.53 10.56—.32
HPInc .56f 103539 24.43 23.95 24.11+.27
HSBC 1.50e 64367 40.66 40.25 40.35—.11
Hallibrtn .72 157940 37.54 36.07 36.40—1.14
HPEntn .45e 78816 15.89 15.52 15.84+.40
ICICIBk .16e 67373 8.82 8.67 8.72+.20
iShGold 81865 11.73 11.70 11.72—.03
iShBrazil .67e 232697 40.05 39.49 39.78+.83
iShEMU .86e 61639 38.17 37.79 37.90—.32
iShChinaLC .87e
329670 40.71 40.29 40.54+1.06
iShEMkts .59e 677247 40.42 39.92 40.10+.43
iShiBoxIG 3.87
72828 112.85 112.53 112.56—.14
iSEafe 1.66e 286412 63.85 63.27 63.46—.28
iShiBxHYB 5.09
150498 85.15 84.87 84.94+.04
iShR2K 1.77e
274905 154.45 152.52 153.03—.33
iShREst 2.76e 80808 78.28 76.71 76.71—1.02
iShCorEafe 1.56e
73161 60.12 59.54 59.69—.37
Infosyss 95813 9.58 9.40 9.48—.10
Interpublic .84 93336 25.10 24.35 24.44—.21
Invesco 1.16 64471 22.07 21.08 21.11—.87
iShJapanrs 72964 56.71 56.19 56.30—.35
iShCorEM .95e 92697 48.76 48.19 48.38+.41
ItauUnibH .58e 86782 13.29 13.12 13.18+.27
JPMorgCh 2.24f
161239 108.34 106.11 106.36—1.55
JohnContln 1.04 65054 33.05 32.42 32.66—.27
Keycorp .48f 213802 17.92 17.20 17.25—.59
KindMorg .80 179022 18.02 17.41 17.44—.54
Kinrossg 133291 2.90 2.78 2.82—.11
Kroger s .56f 76143 28.20 27.53 27.98+.42
LloydBkg .47a 63940 2.94 2.87 2.89
Macys 1.51 73720 33.31 32.50 32.89+.55
Manulifeg .88 69155 16.17 15.93 16.11+.21
MarathnO .20 104036 20.59 20.15 20.46—.21
Masco .48f 73605 31.01 30.27 30.29—.63
Merck 1.92 118342 73.49 71.85 72.57+.22
MorgStan 1.20 110836 46.72 45.09 45.11—1.31
Nabors .24 67388 6.01 5.82 5.88—.09
NYCmtyB .68 64129 9.88 9.33 9.38—.43
NewellRub .92f 105192 17.32 16.32 16.32—.63
NewmtM .56 62338 32.35 31.43 31.97—.22
NikeB s .80 70034 75.21 74.30 74.90+.69
NokiaCp .19e 174958 5.66 5.57 5.63+.01
Oracle .76 164801 48.49 47.71 47.94+.35
Penney 136073 1.53 1.44 1.51—.01
PetrbrsA 102898 14.42 14.16 14.30+.43
Petrobras 206242 16.08 15.67 16.04+.55
Pfizer 1.36 168513 44.51 44.02 44.37—.13
Praxair 3.30 75911 168.95 160.52 166.88+7.03
PUltSP500s 66917 49.22 47.66 48.01—.61
ProctGam 2.87 141225 87.24 85.23 86.60—.70
PrUShSPrs 65524 36.99 36.21 36.81+.31
PrUShD3rs 65299 16.30 15.69 16.14+.24
PulteGrp .36 90008 21.64 20.88 20.88—.70
RangeRs .08 83778 17.40 16.63 16.70—.69
RegionsFn .56 207251 17.07 16.37 16.39—.51
RiteAid 62359 1.05 1.00 1.03+.02
S&P500ETF 4.13e
821142 277.36 274.41 275.01—1.24
SpdrBiots .44e 93744 85.65 82.13 83.49—1.93
SpdrLehHY 2.30
106536 35.47 35.36 35.38+.01
SpdrS&PRB .74e
139454 55.05 52.86 53.03—1.68
SpdrRetls .49e 76014 47.02 46.36 46.74+.51
SpdrOGEx .73e 141120 40.09 39.10 39.36—.64
Schlmbrg 2 133504 58.61 56.17 56.81—1.66
Schwab .52f 76838 47.01 45.58 45.60—1.23
SnapIncAn 126375 6.98 6.72 6.84+.03
SwstnEngy 183653 5.60 5.34 5.37—.19
Squaren 159335 76.35 72.28 75.72+1.65
SPMatls .98e 133159 53.52 52.50 52.68—.42
SPHlthC 1.01e 82882 91.67 90.34 90.76—.75
SPCnSt 1.28e 166457 54.86 54.13 54.28—.41
SPConsum 1.12e
69188 107.32 106.19 106.77+.43
SPEngy 2.04e 122790 71.63 70.31 70.74—.79
SPDRFncl .46e
585578 26.76 26.10 26.10—.57
SPInds 1.12e 136717 73.47 72.59 72.93—.25
SPTech .78e 159809 71.05 69.92 70.59+.58
SPUtil 1.55e 122499 54.69 54.09 54.22—.35
Synchrony .84f 88226 31.57 29.41 29.47—1.89
TALEducs 76969 25.25 24.28 24.36+.86
TaiwSemi .73e 81656 39.23 38.54 38.72+.27
TevaPhrm .73e 83029 21.61 21.20 21.23—.20
Transocn 97675 12.28 11.87 12.07—.12
Twitter 217128 29.28 28.31 29.18+.35
UnionPac 3.20f
63794 147.38 145.59 146.82—1.88
USBancrp 1.20 89094 52.65 51.29 51.43—1.07
USOilFd 174340 14.75 14.50 14.74+.02
ValeSA .29e 229231 15.79 15.45 15.77+.51
VanEGold .06e 300158 19.98 19.68 19.86—.15
VnEkRus .01e 77143 21.02 20.62 20.71—.17
VnEkSemi .58e 61678 96.31 94.75 95.59+.51
VEckOilSvc .47e
77075 23.27 22.68 22.83—.42
VanEJrGld 87255 29.49 29.10 29.27—.36
VangREIT 3.08e
74992 78.58 77.03 77.03—1.09
VangEmg 1.10e
141777 38.81 38.36 38.49+.40
VangFTSE 1.10e
97083 40.56 40.20 40.32—.19
Vereit .55 66609 7.26 7.10 7.13—.09
VerizonCm 2.41f
216108 55.27 54.61 54.98+.08
VistraEnn 78520 23.20 22.39 23.01+.36
WalMart 2.08f 70203 97.58 96.74 97.14—.01
WeathfIntl 138922 2.46 2.31 2.40—.04
WellsFargo 1.72f
176054 53.17 51.56 51.65—1.24
WstnUnion .76 78104 18.29 18.01 18.01—.17
WmsCos 1.36 73244 26.85 26.24 26.28—.46
Yamanag .02 78377 2.67 2.59 2.59—.07

