202
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-f

BC-150-actives-f

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 5:31 pm 10/19/2018 05:31pm
Share
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .52 84685 15.04 14.84 14.98+.18
AKSteel 112958 4.70 4.43 4.44—.23
AT&TInc 2 347635 32.95 32.31 32.87+.37
AbbottLab 1.12 70859 68.65 67.23 67.59—.55
AbbVie 3.84 70590 89.99 87.97 87.97—1.93
Alibaba 148411 146.77 142.61 142.93+.91
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
172262 10.67 10.50 10.50—.02
Ambev .05e 228295 4.56 4.43 4.51+.06
AmIntlGrp 1.28 94945 48.04 46.80 47.20—1.41
Annaly 1.20e 71006 9.97 9.90 9.96+.01
BcoBrads .06a 118190 8.94 8.71 8.79+.01
BcoSantSA .21e 127893 4.82 4.71 4.77+.07
BkofAm .60f 642926 28.52 27.97 28.32+.07
BkNYMel 1.12f 93458 47.62 46.37 47.40—.39
BiPVxSTrs 699729 35.48 33.44 34.05—.60
BarrickG .12 178216 13.41 13.13 13.18+.02
BostonSci 84485 37.70 36.35 36.54—.99
BrMySq 1.60 149795 55.85 54.29 54.30—1.68
CVSHealth 2 72662 75.62 73.95 74.18—.35
CanopyGrn 174071 51.21 45.43 46.85—2.06
Caterpillar 3.44
x70316 136.93 131.27 131.32—3.62
Cemex .29t 82687 5.99 5.79 5.90+.04
Cemigpf .08e 116023 2.82 2.67 2.80+.05
CntryLink 2.16 118219 22.08 21.17 21.99+.95
ChesEng 236715 4.86 4.66 4.69+.03
Chevron 4.48 77817 119.26 117.37 118.14+.67
Citigroup 1.80f 167138 69.60 68.16 68.86+.24
ClevCliffs .60f 354583 11.70 10.32 11.05—.43
CocaCola 1.56 137976 46.49 45.83 46.33+.72
ColgPalm 1.68 69035 65.53 64.25 64.52+1.88
Corning .72 72466 31.53 30.68 30.78—.39
Coty .50 104313 11.04 10.49 10.53—.31
DenburyR 75225 5.51 5.21 5.26—.07
DxGBullrs 83636 16.64 15.92 16.05+.05
DrGMBllrs .09e 73470 9.40 9.05 9.15+.19
DxSCBearrs 230802 11.14 10.39 11.01+.36
Disney 1.68 104269 119.17 117.22 118.90+2.72
DowDuPnt 1.52
139930 58.66 57.19 57.49—1.09
EnCanag .06 175143 11.51 11.15 11.19+.08
ENSCO .04 72004 8.52 8.20 8.21+.01
ExxonMbl 3.28 116561 82.46 81.51 81.97+.12
FordM .60a 597850 8.53 8.19 8.50—.01
FrptMcM .20 158036 12.33 11.94 12.02—.12
GenElec .48 867074 12.73 12.26 12.56+.18
GenMotors 1.52
127449 31.47 30.57 31.20+.12
Gerdau .02e 192242 4.22 3.98 4.00—.13
Goldcrpg .24 83501 11.06 10.85 10.88—.03
HPInc .56f 116146 24.25 23.65 23.84+.07
HSBC 1.50e 99646 40.76 40.37 40.46+.31
Hallibrtn .72 161544 38.86 37.53 37.54—.46
HPEntn .45e 76483 15.63 15.34 15.44+.11
Hilton .60 74819 72.01 70.50 70.66—1.39
HomeDp 4.12 69515 180.99 178.57 179.85—.59
HonwllIntl 3.28f
67895 157.74 152.40 153.47—1.72
HostHotls 1a 86570 19.24 18.100 19.10+.03
iShGold 101458 11.78 11.75 11.75
iShBrazil .67e 332041 39.42 38.62 38.95+.36
iShEMU .86e 74573 38.43 37.99 38.22+.25
iShChinaLC .87e
387247 39.81 39.31 39.48+.84
iShEMkts .59e 811732 40.16 39.58 39.67+.37
iSh20yrT 3.05
108924 113.95 113.41 113.71—.25
iSEafe 1.66e 319240 64.10 63.70 63.74+.36
iShiBxHYB 5.09
206063 85.07 84.85 84.90+.05
iShR2K 1.77e
342112 156.36 152.74 153.36—1.64
iShREst 2.76e 69405 78.08 77.12 77.73+.59
Infosyss 86519 9.76 9.54 9.58+.04
IBM 6.28f 77207 131.89 127.96 129.10—1.45
Interpublic .84 131658 24.95 22.61 24.65+2.17
Invesco 1.16 99235 22.04 20.78 21.98+.72
iShJapanrs 86794 57.16 56.53 56.65+.12
iSTaiwnrs 71362 33.91 33.45 33.48+.36
iShCorEM .95e 89928 48.47 47.80 47.97+.51
ItauUnibH .58e 154611 13.10 12.84 12.91+.02
JPMorgCh 2.24f
151503 109.22 107.27 107.91—.18
Keycorp .48f 201528 18.29 17.82 17.84—.26
KindMorg .80 195727 18.18 17.84 17.98+.04
Kinrossg 181811 2.95 2.86 2.93+.08
LVSands 3 71389 56.55 55.30 55.66—.38
MGM Rsts .48 87658 27.54 26.41 26.65—.68
Macys 1.51 74261 32.54 31.75 32.34—.07
MarathnO .20 135246 21.02 20.56 20.67+.12
MarathPts 1.84
133170 76.58 73.73 73.92—4.90
Merck 1.92 136759 72.66 71.94 72.35+.14
MorgStan 1.20 149309 46.73 45.64 46.42+.39
NewellRub .92f 121735 17.30 16.57 16.95+.34
NikeB s .80 70298 76.05 74.14 74.21—1.39
NobleEngy .44 103915 30.69 29.13 29.22—1.48
NokiaCp .19e 178768 5.66 5.58 5.62+.07
OasisPet 83231 12.58 12.11 12.23+.07
Oracle .76 177683 48.24 47.35 47.59+.21
Pandora 69684 9.02 8.58 8.58—.32
Penney 126229 1.53 1.42 1.52+.03
PetrbrsA 127692 14.18 13.82 13.87+.10
Petrobras 267972 15.71 15.42 15.49+.16
Pfizer 1.36 182361 44.83 43.98 44.50+.50
PhilipMor 4.56 68145 89.01 88.09 88.83+1.31
ProctGam 2.87
302653 87.76 84.86 87.30+7.06
ProShSPrs 84719 28.80 28.40 28.73+.04
PrUShSPrs 85911 36.69 35.69 36.50+.07
PrUShD3rs 90751 16.09 15.60 15.90—.12
RegionsFn .56f 169343 17.27 16.83 16.90—.14
RiteAid 213955 1.06 .98 1.01—.04
SpdrGold 74511 116.24 115.96 116.01+.09
S&P500ETF 4.13e
1390395 279.30 275.47 276.25—.15
SpdrLehHY 2.30 134003 35.45 35.33 35.37
SpdrS&PRB .74e
118906 55.71 54.55 54.71—.90
SpdrRetls .49e 87113 47.15 46.15 46.23—.64
SpdrOGEx .73e 147661 40.79 39.83 40.00—.49
Schlmbrg 2 113472 61.19 57.59 58.47+.04
Schwab .52f 93292 47.49 46.25 46.83+.13
Skecherss 166619 31.97 29.21 29.72+3.60
SnapIncAn 190822 6.97 6.67 6.81
SwstnEngy 98529 5.72 5.52 5.56+.01
Sprint 92589 6.56 6.39 6.46+.09
Squaren 168969 78.70 74.01 74.07—.89
SPMatls .98e 71058 53.83 53.01 53.10—.38
SPHlthC 1.01e 113186 92.83 91.39 91.51—.84
SPCnSt 1.28e 283121 54.85 54.08 54.69+1.22
SPConsum 1.12e
85858 107.99 105.98 106.34—1.05
SPEngy 2.04e 135581 72.58 71.48 71.53—.64
SPDRFncl .46e
736133 26.88 26.42 26.67+.10
SPInds 1.12e 170877 73.89 72.92 73.18—.27
SPTech .78e 221371 71.21 69.75 70.01—.03
SPUtil 1.55e 297895 54.86 53.57 54.57+.84
StateStr 1.68 113139 75.77 71.79 72.90—6.80
Synchrony .84f
101841 31.74 29.42 31.36+1.72
TaiwSemi .73e 112662 39.32 38.34 38.45—.09
Transocn 88072 12.68 12.14 12.19—.08
Twitter 200842 29.79 28.68 28.83—.46
USBancrp 1.20 76431 52.76 51.81 52.50+.37
USOilFd 205888 14.80 14.63 14.72+.16
USSteel .20 87659 28.00 27.26 27.59—.33
VFCorp 1.84 72032 85.94 77.73 77.76—9.33
ValeSA .29e 187256 15.55 15.13 15.26+.11
ValeroE 3.20
117728 100.29 92.50 92.76—10.63
VanEGold .06e 329555 20.28 19.97 20.01+.01
VnEkRus .01e 140068 21.15 20.72 20.88—.02
VnEkSemi .58e 94207 97.69 94.68 95.08—1.39
VEckOilSvc .47e
95274 24.12 23.25 23.25—.16
VanEJrGld 84058 29.83 29.46 29.63+.32
VangEmg 1.10e
151671 38.49 37.96 38.09+.35
VangFTSE 1.10e
132011 40.72 40.46 40.51+.21
Vereit .55 96590 7.24 7.16 7.22+.03
VerizonCm 2.41f
180154 55.50 54.52 54.90+.25
Visa s 1f 86624 142.19 139.38 140.08+.79
WalMart 2.08f 88110 97.65 96.00 97.15+.98
WeathfIntl 80846 2.54 2.42 2.44—.01
WellsFargo 1.72f
194971 53.63 52.86 52.89—.21
WmsCos 1.36 86882 27.14 26.70 26.74+.09
Yamanag .02 119263 2.74 2.63 2.66—.02

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500