BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 85453 4.81 4.58 4.81+.07 AT&TInc 2 283385 32.72 32.28 32.57+.18 AbbottLab 1.12 107353 70.69 69.17 70.23—.72 AlcoaCp…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|85453
|4.81
|4.58
|4.81+.07
|AT&TInc 2
|283385
|32.72
|32.28
|32.57+.18
|AbbottLab 1.12
|107353
|70.69
|69.17
|70.23—.72
|AlcoaCp
|71835
|36.71
|35.56
|36.70+.51
|Alibaba
|168623
|150.68
|146.37
|148.14—1.46
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|160082
|10.75
|10.55
|10.55—.13
|Ambev .05e
|263656
|4.70
|4.57
|4.61—.04
|BcoBrads .06a
|184513
|9.15
|8.89
|9.07+.11
|BkofAm .60f
|786696
|29.19
|28.16
|28.90+.37
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|76926
|49.45
|48.12
|49.15—.20
|BiPVxSTrs
|675288
|34.30
|31.98
|32.47+.49
|BarrickG .12
|205088
|12.97
|12.59
|12.72—.03
|BostonSci
|93109
|38.62
|37.48
|38.00—.11
|BrMySq 1.60
|65455
|59.28
|57.66
|58.90+1.07
|CVSHealth 2
|72334
|74.83
|73.75
|74.36+.64
|CampSp 1.40
|64884
|37.80
|35.97
|36.32—2.08
|CanopyGrn
|211842
|52.87
|48.30
|50.69—2.32
|Cemex .29t
|79227
|6.44
|6.23
|6.24—.19
|Cemigpf .08e
|82636
|2.87
|2.67
|2.83+.03
|CntryLink 2.16
|64793
|21.22
|20.86
|21.15+.15
|ChesEng
|243185
|4.81
|4.55
|4.70—.12
|CgpVelICrd
|163584
|6.02
|5.63
|5.86+.38
|Citigroup 1.80f
|166785
|70.79
|69.03
|69.84+.13
|CitizFincl .52
|63854
|36.37
|35.20
|35.89+.18
|ClevCliffs
|63870
|11.86
|11.55
|11.84+.06
|CocaCola 1.56
|105424
|45.99
|45.36
|45.86+.37
|ConocoPhil 1.22f
|
|67594
|74.07
|72.22
|72.48—1.32
|Coty .50
|159087
|11.46
|11.08
|11.21—.01
|DRHorton .50
|67041
|38.35
|37.30
|37.78—.87
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|91831
|55.28
|53.70
|54.30+1.19
|DenburyR
|127255
|5.87
|5.38
|5.48—.39
|DevonE .32
|83278
|36.98
|35.60
|36.00—1.08
|DxGBullrs
|95904
|16.55
|15.47
|15.78—.23
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|101196
|9.54
|8.93
|9.05—.30
|DirSPBears
|64876
|24.28
|23.38
|23.58+.02
|DxSPOGBrrs
|71658
|6.36
|5.87
|6.13+.27
|DxSCBearrs
|163468
|10.49
|10.05
|10.08+.10
|Disney 1.68
|71184
|117.22
|115.43
|117.13+.94
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|75613
|60.04
|59.00
|59.57—.69
|EnCanag .06
|84790
|11.29
|10.95
|11.23—.10
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|79030
|17.16
|16.85
|17.08+.07
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|88313
|21.94
|21.55
|21.77+.03
|ENSCO .04
|94508
|8.82
|8.54
|8.73—.09
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|108391
|81.52
|80.34
|81.50+.30
|FstHorizon .48
|76246
|16.32
|15.54
|16.14+.53
|FordM .60a
|487242
|8.86
|8.64
|8.76—.04
|FrptMcM .20
|230000
|12.84
|12.33
|12.40—.28
|GenElec .48
|833858
|12.56
|12.12
|12.19+.09
|GenMotors 1.52
|90983
|32.29
|31.58
|31.93—.41
|Gerdau .02e
|128093
|4.39
|4.22
|4.33+.02
|Goldcrpg .24
|113325
|11.05
|10.65
|10.89+.11
|HPInc .56f
|72234
|24.13
|23.60
|23.87—.09
|Hallibrtn .72
|87133
|40.02
|39.48
|39.56—.52
|HomeDp 4.12
|
|89629
|190.67
|183.98
|185.17—8.41
|iShGold
|139178
|11.79
|11.72
|11.72—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|284488
|40.23
|39.08
|39.89+.44
|iShEMU .86e
|108673
|38.97
|38.62
|38.75—.44
|iShSilver
|70708
|13.85
|13.72
|13.74—.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|239644
|40.05
|39.58
|39.75—.49
|iShEMkts .59e
|697142
|40.58
|40.16
|40.36—.50
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|68805
|113.40
|112.84
|112.84—.56
|iSEafe 1.66e
|265665
|64.67
|64.12
|64.42—.37
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|187088
|85.36
|85.14
|85.21—.17
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|240221
|158.22
|155.89
|157.96—.68
|iShREst 2.76e
|86018
|77.70
|76.79
|77.23—.38
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|97103
|60.92
|60.41
|60.63—.38
|Infosyss
|206946
|10.06
|9.74
|9.80—.42
|IBM 6.28f
|189602
|137.15
|133.42
|134.05—11.07
|Interpublic .84
|67035
|22.45
|22.02
|22.20+.16
|iShJapanrs
|146794
|57.70
|57.24
|57.57—.04
|iShCorEM .95e
|132484
|48.97
|48.47
|48.71—.60
|ItauUnibH .58e
|143408
|13.57
|13.20
|13.31+.01
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|186512
|110.80
|108.23
|109.83+1.21
|JohnJn 3.60f
|80921
|140.00
|136.21
|139.46+2.90
|Keycorp .48f
|160462
|18.85
|18.34
|18.74+.16
|KindMorg .80
|154764
|18.07
|17.77
|17.95+.03
|Kinrossg
|122829
|2.96
|2.85
|2.86—.03
|Kroger s .56f
|74150
|27.58
|26.92
|27.29+.09
|LaredoPet
|82018
|6.52
|6.01
|6.30—.23
|MGM Rsts .48
|91095
|28.45
|27.15
|27.92+.31
|Macys 1.51
|107313
|33.60
|31.64
|31.84—1.67
|MarathnO .20
|95438
|21.15
|20.46
|20.89—.29
|Merck 1.92
|82939
|71.94
|70.80
|71.82+.60
|MorgStan 1.20
|221214
|47.84
|45.53
|47.19+1.25
|Nabors .24
|90677
|6.39
|6.16
|6.25—.18
|NewellRub .92f
|96811
|18.24
|17.70
|17.75—.25
|NokiaCp .19e
|177446
|5.58
|5.42
|5.52+.07
|OasisPet
|70842
|12.75
|12.24
|12.47—.27
|Oracle .76
|150710
|48.24
|47.43
|47.86—.37
|Penney
|81710
|1.57
|1.52
|1.53—.03
|PetrbrsA
|116567
|14.43
|14.08
|14.29+.03
|Petrobras
|280696
|16.12
|15.72
|16.06+.08
|Pfizer 1.36
|201322
|44.80
|43.75
|44.57+.64
|PivotSftn
|85995
|19.12
|17.51
|18.94—.98
|PUltSP500s
|67702
|51.34
|49.39
|50.95+.11
|ProctGam 2.87
|103677
|82.18
|80.38
|81.86+.85
|ProShSPrs
|68144
|28.57
|28.21
|28.29—.01
|PrUShSPrs
|74871
|36.13
|35.24
|35.42—.02
|PrUShD3rs
|83152
|15.85
|15.26
|15.44+.14
|QEPRes .08
|65839
|11.24
|10.66
|10.84—.40
|RegionsFn .56f
|154129
|17.53
|16.93
|17.33+.11
|RiteAid
|73431
|1.09
|1.07
|1.07—.01
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|68205
|258.02
|254.67
|256.97—.95
|SpdrGold
|70649
|116.33
|115.68
|115.79—.01
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1102219
|281.15
|277.56
|280.45+.05
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|87894
|35.56
|35.49
|35.53—.04
|SprBl1-3brs
|69813
|91.52
|91.51
|91.52
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|103930
|57.15
|55.47
|56.62+.29
|SpdrRetls .49e
|69801
|48.38
|47.03
|47.72—.66
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|143190
|41.82
|40.62
|41.15—.73
|Schlmbrg 2
|64836
|59.53
|58.68
|59.24—.44
|Schwab .52f
|91838
|48.40
|47.03
|48.04—.19
|SnapIncAn
|209196
|7.32
|6.93
|7.06—.19
|SwstnEngy
|255390
|5.73
|5.44
|5.49—.18
|SpiritRltC .50f
|161221
|7.87
|7.74
|7.82+.10
|Sprint
|144143
|6.45
|6.37
|6.41+.01
|Squaren
|166325
|80.32
|75.91
|78.05—.67
|SPMatls .98e
|85349
|54.50
|53.74
|54.09—.35
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|142281
|93.64
|92.39
|93.41+.49
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|158378
|53.66
|53.05
|53.54+.25
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|100386
|110.40
|108.39
|109.49—.91
|SPEngy 2.04e
|158042
|73.07
|71.91
|72.53—.46
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|794196
|27.19
|26.56
|27.02+.27
|SPInds 1.12e
|156106
|75.55
|74.34
|74.74—.55
|SPTech .78e
|241648
|71.91
|70.80
|71.44—.33
|SPUtil 1.55e
|142584
|53.91
|53.36
|53.65—.10
|SunTrst 2f
|64377
|63.07
|61.03
|62.42+.65
|TaiwSemi .73e
|81628
|40.09
|39.18
|39.57—.44
|TevaPhrm .73e
|
|130926
|21.70
|20.87
|21.19—1.07
|Transocn
|154420
|12.90
|12.44
|12.61—.27
|TurqHillRs
|80542
|1.95
|1.85
|1.88—.05
|Twitter
|193526
|30.14
|28.96
|29.55—.32
|UnionPac 3.20f
|
|64455
|154.44
|149.24
|149.89—3.26
|USBancrp 1.20
|
|115158
|53.06
|50.52
|52.90+1.93
|USOilFd
|316037
|15.06
|14.69
|14.82—.37
|USSteel .20
|87500
|28.24
|27.32
|28.19+.56
|ValeSA .29e
|275368
|16.02
|15.50
|15.93+.45
|VanEGold .06e
|435883
|20.23
|19.77
|19.91—.08
|VnEkRus .01e
|79782
|21.59
|21.36
|21.44—.07
|VanEEMBd .98
|
|116480
|16.60
|16.47
|16.55+.02
|VanEJrGld
|102135
|29.96
|29.32
|29.45—.29
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|140343
|38.96
|38.54
|38.75—.47
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|116554
|41.09
|40.77
|40.95—.25
|Vereit .55
|97290
|7.24
|7.11
|7.24+.07
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|135320
|54.38
|53.53
|53.96+.26
|Visa s .84
|91674
|142.86
|140.73
|142.45+.71
|WalMart 2.08f
|87537
|96.62
|94.90
|96.56+.75
|WeathfIntl
|130762
|2.63
|2.53
|2.61—.03
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|235240
|55.01
|53.19
|54.46+.73
|Yamanag .02
|109260
|2.75
|2.62
|2.66+.01
