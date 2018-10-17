BC-150-actives-f,

202
By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 5:32 pm 10/17/2018 05:32pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AKSteel 85453 4.81 4.58 4.81+.07
AT&TInc 2 283385 32.72 32.28 32.57+.18
AbbottLab 1.12 107353 70.69 69.17 70.23—.72
AlcoaCp 71835 36.71 35.56 36.70+.51
Alibaba 168623 150.68 146.37 148.14—1.46
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
160082 10.75 10.55 10.55—.13
Ambev .05e 263656 4.70 4.57 4.61—.04
BcoBrads .06a 184513 9.15 8.89 9.07+.11
BkofAm .60f 786696 29.19 28.16 28.90+.37
BkNYMel 1.12f 76926 49.45 48.12 49.15—.20
BiPVxSTrs 675288 34.30 31.98 32.47+.49
BarrickG .12 205088 12.97 12.59 12.72—.03
BostonSci 93109 38.62 37.48 38.00—.11
BrMySq 1.60 65455 59.28 57.66 58.90+1.07
CVSHealth 2 72334 74.83 73.75 74.36+.64
CampSp 1.40 64884 37.80 35.97 36.32—2.08
CanopyGrn 211842 52.87 48.30 50.69—2.32
Cemex .29t 79227 6.44 6.23 6.24—.19
Cemigpf .08e 82636 2.87 2.67 2.83+.03
CntryLink 2.16 64793 21.22 20.86 21.15+.15
ChesEng 243185 4.81 4.55 4.70—.12
CgpVelICrd 163584 6.02 5.63 5.86+.38
Citigroup 1.80f 166785 70.79 69.03 69.84+.13
CitizFincl .52 63854 36.37 35.20 35.89+.18
ClevCliffs 63870 11.86 11.55 11.84+.06
CocaCola 1.56 105424 45.99 45.36 45.86+.37
ConocoPhil 1.22f
67594 74.07 72.22 72.48—1.32
Coty .50 159087 11.46 11.08 11.21—.01
DRHorton .50 67041 38.35 37.30 37.78—.87
DeltaAir 1.40f 91831 55.28 53.70 54.30+1.19
DenburyR 127255 5.87 5.38 5.48—.39
DevonE .32 83278 36.98 35.60 36.00—1.08
DxGBullrs 95904 16.55 15.47 15.78—.23
DrGMBllrs .09e 101196 9.54 8.93 9.05—.30
DirSPBears 64876 24.28 23.38 23.58+.02
DxSPOGBrrs 71658 6.36 5.87 6.13+.27
DxSCBearrs 163468 10.49 10.05 10.08+.10
Disney 1.68 71184 117.22 115.43 117.13+.94
DowDuPnt 1.52 75613 60.04 59.00 59.57—.69
EnCanag .06 84790 11.29 10.95 11.23—.10
EgyTrEqs 1.22 79030 17.16 16.85 17.08+.07
EngyTrfPt 2.26 88313 21.94 21.55 21.77+.03
ENSCO .04 94508 8.82 8.54 8.73—.09
ExxonMbl 3.28 108391 81.52 80.34 81.50+.30
FstHorizon .48 76246 16.32 15.54 16.14+.53
FordM .60a 487242 8.86 8.64 8.76—.04
FrptMcM .20 230000 12.84 12.33 12.40—.28
GenElec .48 833858 12.56 12.12 12.19+.09
GenMotors 1.52 90983 32.29 31.58 31.93—.41
Gerdau .02e 128093 4.39 4.22 4.33+.02
Goldcrpg .24 113325 11.05 10.65 10.89+.11
HPInc .56f 72234 24.13 23.60 23.87—.09
Hallibrtn .72 87133 40.02 39.48 39.56—.52
HomeDp 4.12
89629 190.67 183.98 185.17—8.41
iShGold 139178 11.79 11.72 11.72—.03
iShBrazil .67e 284488 40.23 39.08 39.89+.44
iShEMU .86e 108673 38.97 38.62 38.75—.44
iShSilver 70708 13.85 13.72 13.74—.04
iShChinaLC .87e
239644 40.05 39.58 39.75—.49
iShEMkts .59e 697142 40.58 40.16 40.36—.50
iShiBoxIG 3.87
68805 113.40 112.84 112.84—.56
iSEafe 1.66e 265665 64.67 64.12 64.42—.37
iShiBxHYB 5.09
187088 85.36 85.14 85.21—.17
iShR2K 1.77e
240221 158.22 155.89 157.96—.68
iShREst 2.76e 86018 77.70 76.79 77.23—.38
iShCorEafe 1.56e
97103 60.92 60.41 60.63—.38
Infosyss 206946 10.06 9.74 9.80—.42
IBM 6.28f 189602 137.15 133.42 134.05—11.07
Interpublic .84 67035 22.45 22.02 22.20+.16
iShJapanrs 146794 57.70 57.24 57.57—.04
iShCorEM .95e 132484 48.97 48.47 48.71—.60
ItauUnibH .58e 143408 13.57 13.20 13.31+.01
JPMorgCh 2.24f
186512 110.80 108.23 109.83+1.21
JohnJn 3.60f 80921 140.00 136.21 139.46+2.90
Keycorp .48f 160462 18.85 18.34 18.74+.16
KindMorg .80 154764 18.07 17.77 17.95+.03
Kinrossg 122829 2.96 2.85 2.86—.03
Kroger s .56f 74150 27.58 26.92 27.29+.09
LaredoPet 82018 6.52 6.01 6.30—.23
MGM Rsts .48 91095 28.45 27.15 27.92+.31
Macys 1.51 107313 33.60 31.64 31.84—1.67
MarathnO .20 95438 21.15 20.46 20.89—.29
Merck 1.92 82939 71.94 70.80 71.82+.60
MorgStan 1.20 221214 47.84 45.53 47.19+1.25
Nabors .24 90677 6.39 6.16 6.25—.18
NewellRub .92f 96811 18.24 17.70 17.75—.25
NokiaCp .19e 177446 5.58 5.42 5.52+.07
OasisPet 70842 12.75 12.24 12.47—.27
Oracle .76 150710 48.24 47.43 47.86—.37
Penney 81710 1.57 1.52 1.53—.03
PetrbrsA 116567 14.43 14.08 14.29+.03
Petrobras 280696 16.12 15.72 16.06+.08
Pfizer 1.36 201322 44.80 43.75 44.57+.64
PivotSftn 85995 19.12 17.51 18.94—.98
PUltSP500s 67702 51.34 49.39 50.95+.11
ProctGam 2.87 103677 82.18 80.38 81.86+.85
ProShSPrs 68144 28.57 28.21 28.29—.01
PrUShSPrs 74871 36.13 35.24 35.42—.02
PrUShD3rs 83152 15.85 15.26 15.44+.14
QEPRes .08 65839 11.24 10.66 10.84—.40
RegionsFn .56f 154129 17.53 16.93 17.33+.11
RiteAid 73431 1.09 1.07 1.07—.01
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
68205 258.02 254.67 256.97—.95
SpdrGold 70649 116.33 115.68 115.79—.01
S&P500ETF 4.13e
1102219 281.15 277.56 280.45+.05
SpdrLehHY 2.30 87894 35.56 35.49 35.53—.04
SprBl1-3brs 69813 91.52 91.51 91.52
SpdrS&PRB .74e
103930 57.15 55.47 56.62+.29
SpdrRetls .49e 69801 48.38 47.03 47.72—.66
SpdrOGEx .73e 143190 41.82 40.62 41.15—.73
Schlmbrg 2 64836 59.53 58.68 59.24—.44
Schwab .52f 91838 48.40 47.03 48.04—.19
SnapIncAn 209196 7.32 6.93 7.06—.19
SwstnEngy 255390 5.73 5.44 5.49—.18
SpiritRltC .50f 161221 7.87 7.74 7.82+.10
Sprint 144143 6.45 6.37 6.41+.01
Squaren 166325 80.32 75.91 78.05—.67
SPMatls .98e 85349 54.50 53.74 54.09—.35
SPHlthC 1.01e 142281 93.64 92.39 93.41+.49
SPCnSt 1.28e 158378 53.66 53.05 53.54+.25
SPConsum 1.12e
100386 110.40 108.39 109.49—.91
SPEngy 2.04e 158042 73.07 71.91 72.53—.46
SPDRFncl .46e
794196 27.19 26.56 27.02+.27
SPInds 1.12e 156106 75.55 74.34 74.74—.55
SPTech .78e 241648 71.91 70.80 71.44—.33
SPUtil 1.55e 142584 53.91 53.36 53.65—.10
SunTrst 2f 64377 63.07 61.03 62.42+.65
TaiwSemi .73e 81628 40.09 39.18 39.57—.44
TevaPhrm .73e
130926 21.70 20.87 21.19—1.07
Transocn 154420 12.90 12.44 12.61—.27
TurqHillRs 80542 1.95 1.85 1.88—.05
Twitter 193526 30.14 28.96 29.55—.32
UnionPac 3.20f
64455 154.44 149.24 149.89—3.26
USBancrp 1.20
115158 53.06 50.52 52.90+1.93
USOilFd 316037 15.06 14.69 14.82—.37
USSteel .20 87500 28.24 27.32 28.19+.56
ValeSA .29e 275368 16.02 15.50 15.93+.45
VanEGold .06e 435883 20.23 19.77 19.91—.08
VnEkRus .01e 79782 21.59 21.36 21.44—.07
VanEEMBd .98
116480 16.60 16.47 16.55+.02
VanEJrGld 102135 29.96 29.32 29.45—.29
VangEmg 1.10e
140343 38.96 38.54 38.75—.47
VangFTSE 1.10e
116554 41.09 40.77 40.95—.25
Vereit .55 97290 7.24 7.11 7.24+.07
VerizonCm 2.41f
135320 54.38 53.53 53.96+.26
Visa s .84 91674 142.86 140.73 142.45+.71
WalMart 2.08f 87537 96.62 94.90 96.56+.75
WeathfIntl 130762 2.63 2.53 2.61—.03
WellsFargo 1.72f
235240 55.01 53.19 54.46+.73
Yamanag .02 109260 2.75 2.62 2.66+.01

