BC-150-actives-f,

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 5:34 pm 10/15/2018 05:34pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AKSteel 98931 4.77 4.57 4.66+.03
AT&TInc 2 331609 32.67 32.21 32.36+.11
AbbottLab 1.12 65909 69.38 68.23 68.70—.63
Alibaba 185345 145.69 142.30 144.16—3.13
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
86385 10.63 10.52 10.55—.01
Altria 3.20 80875 62.29 60.07 61.44+1.38
Ambev .05e 256020 4.62 4.50 4.50—.09
Annaly 1.20e 99088 9.99 9.87 9.94+.08
BcBilVArg .27e 66753 6.20 6.08 6.14+.07
BcoBrads .06a 129667 8.67 8.51 8.54—.06
BcoSantSA .21e 104890 4.96 4.88 4.92+.03
BkofAm .60f 1144458 28.62 27.64 27.92—.54
BkNYMel 1.12f 64023 49.15 48.45 48.45—.65
BiPVxSTrs 669136 35.67 33.63 34.51+.49
BarrickG .12 259451 12.95 12.56 12.70+.23
BrMySq 1.60 63140 58.20 57.35 57.61+.10
CVSHealth 2 73832 74.97 73.02 73.06—1.52
CabotO&G .24 63901 24.32 23.58 23.90+.52
CanopyGrn 236461 57.00 50.32 56.89+7.09
Cemigpf .08e 130057 2.84 2.70 2.71—.14
CntryLink 2.16 77939 20.98 20.53 20.71+.05
ChesEng 261149 4.64 4.45 4.60+.15
CgpVelICrd 68990 5.72 5.49 5.55—.02
Citigroup 1.80f 176570 70.64 69.18 69.21—.63
ClevCliffs 76093 12.00 11.61 11.79—.22
CocaCola 1.56 110521 45.27 44.59 44.91+.23
ConAgra .85 65352 36.24 35.34 36.05+.71
ConocoPhil 1.22f
61184 74.19 73.01 73.27—.56
DeltaAir 1.40f 64825 52.50 51.76 51.84—.21
DenburyR 94130 5.87 5.56 5.71—.01
DevonE .32 63188 37.15 36.05 36.11—.52
DxGBullrs 184660 16.96 15.87 16.15+.73
DrGMBllrs .09e 195785 9.85 9.15 9.38+.48
DirSPBears 63129 25.24 24.52 25.19+.40
DxSPOGBrrs 61694 6.31 5.93 6.11—.07
DxSCBearrs 185545 11.26 10.67 10.89—.13
Disney 1.68 65992 114.62 111.89 113.44+.83
DowDuPnt 1.52 61080 60.10 58.92 58.94—.72
EnCanag .06 78203 11.50 11.12 11.30+.01
EgyTrEqs 1.22 62042 17.20 16.94 17.05+.04
ENSCO .04 120313 8.90 8.58 8.82+.11
ExxonMbl 3.28 104371 81.74 80.82 80.82—.56
Fitbitn 79178 5.05 4.60 4.84+.22
FordM .60a 401272 8.85 8.66 8.81+.17
FrptMcM .20 190500 13.06 12.82 12.83+.09
GenElec .48 624278 12.50 12.14 12.15—.17
GenMotors 1.52
136210 32.45 31.67 32.12+.33
Gerdau .02e 65095 4.29 4.13 4.15—.06
GoldFLtd .02e 137000 3.00 2.86 2.97+.18
Goldcrpg .24 111361 11.17 10.76 10.86+.10
HPInc .56f 81926 23.85 23.54 23.56—.11
Hallibrtn .72 110203 40.20 39.36 39.80+.20
HarmonyG .05 60675 2.17 2.07 2.12+.10
HPEntn .45e 93447 15.51 15.24 15.34—.08
HostHotls 1a 66610 19.38 19.12 19.18
ICICIBk .16e 61271 8.56 8.43 8.51+.08
iShGold 220690 11.81 11.74 11.75+.07
iShBrazil .67e 313970 38.86 38.16 38.21—.40
iShSilver 66045 13.88 13.77 13.80+.06
iShChinaLC .87e
243755 39.79 39.31 39.51—.58
iShEMkts .59e 525005 40.14 39.78 39.86—.43
iShiBoxIG 3.87
66365 113.36 113.10 113.11—.21
iSh20yrT 3.05
71462 114.82 114.29 114.42—.05
iSEafe 1.66e 327023 64.04 63.51 63.70—.15
iShiBxHYB 5.09
156649 85.19 85.04 85.09—.06
iShR2K 1.77e
326196 155.29 152.54 154.17+.57
iShREst 2.76e 98738 76.74 75.47 75.96+.41
iShCorEafe 1.56e
69617 60.27 59.78 60.02—.07
Infosyss 170299 9.96 9.79 9.91+.17
Interpublic .84 96812 21.79 21.25 21.66+.23
iShJapanrs 110083 56.87 56.14 56.56—.17
iShCorEM .95e 97225 48.45 48.05 48.12—.49
ItauUnibH .58e 105505 12.99 12.75 12.79—.06
JPMorgCh 2.24f
187321 108.85 106.32 106.34—.61
JohnJn 3.60f 63069 135.30 133.51 133.95+.08
Keycorp .48f 165506 18.77 18.44 18.47—.18
KindMorg .80 130389 17.72 17.47 17.54+.03
Kinrossg 147011 3.02 2.84 2.90+.02
Kroger s .56f 67291 27.66 26.75 27.50+.58
LloydBkg .47a 97109 3.06 2.98 3.02
MGM Rsts .48 78374 27.10 26.22 26.79+.34
MarathnO .20 114109 21.01 20.42 20.84+.32
MarathPts 1.84
68848 80.34 77.79 77.79—2.29
Merck 1.92 64957 70.21 68.93 69.46—.35
MorgStan 1.20f 117084 43.77 43.07 43.47+.04
Nabors .24 94403 6.37 6.07 6.27+.12
NewellRub .92f 104349 17.75 17.29 17.43—.09
NewmtM .56 68680 33.25 32.49 32.66+.62
NokiaCp .19e 98231 5.31 5.24 5.29+.04
OasisPet 67247 12.74 12.26 12.49+.10
OcciPet 3.12f 96745 75.37 72.02 72.24—4.72
Oracle .76 x156413 47.62 46.87 47.12—.07
Penney 96825 1.74 1.66 1.68—.08
PetrbrsA 84566 13.97 13.62 13.77—.05
Petrobras 334966 15.51 15.14 15.41+.06
Pfizer 1.36 214886 43.71 42.98 43.12—.66
ProctGam 2.87 96911 80.54 78.92 80.13+1.07
PrUShSPrs 83302 37.05 36.33 37.00+.42
PrUShD3rs 88688 16.35 15.89 16.35+.18
RangeRs .08 61863 17.72 16.94 17.65+.89
RegionsFn .56f 138851 17.47 17.16 17.16—.13
RiteAid 158814 1.06 1.04 1.05—.01
SpdrGold 118251 116.53 115.89 116.00+.77
S&P500ETF 4.13e
1018682 277.04 274.30 274.40—1.55
SpdrShTHiY 1.58
60193 27.30 27.24 27.26—.03
SpdrLehHY 2.30
113824 35.51 35.42 35.42—.08
SpdrS&PRB .74e
74296 56.61 55.75 56.21+.15
SpdrRetls .49e 78199 47.86 47.12 47.55+.13
SpdrOGEx .73e 122767 41.70 40.84 41.28+.11
Schlmbrg 2 71339 60.11 58.86 59.55+.22
Schwab .52f 76881 49.43 47.63 47.64—1.37
SibanyeG .14r 67940 3.52 3.36 3.40+.18
SnapIncAn 220289 7.46 7.12 7.40+.22
SouthnCo 2.40 65233 44.64 43.60 44.22+.64
SwstnEngy 154657 5.63 5.37 5.60+.26
Sprint 114535 6.41 6.28 6.28—.13
Squaren 224735 75.90 72.75 73.77—.20
SPHlthC 1.01e 139070 91.32 90.37 90.44—.63
SPCnSt 1.28e 158915 53.08 52.23 52.70+.32
SPConsum 1.12e
78070 109.14 107.72 108.23—.25
SPEngy 2.04e 115687 73.29 72.37 72.39—.61
SPDRFncl .46e
820133 26.63 26.31 26.31—.12
SPInds 1.12e 151956 74.63 73.79 74.04+.14
SPTech .78e 191495 70.63 69.63 69.67—1.16
SPUtil 1.55e 183529 53.54 52.88 53.20+.25
TaiwSemi .73e 82089 39.59 38.72 38.75—.91
TevaPhrm .73e 78798 21.79 21.30 21.74+.36
Transocn 118066 13.42 13.00 13.16—.03
Twitter 202011 29.05 27.59 28.61+.62
USBancrp 1.20 68402 51.09 50.51 50.51—.28
USOilFd 223692 15.17 14.97 15.13+.01
USSteel .20 76681 28.60 27.92 27.97—.65
ValeSA .29e 202183 15.69 15.16 15.46+.20
VanEGold .06e 641400 20.39 19.93 20.06+.31
VnEkRus .01e 81195 21.25 20.91 21.06—.10
VnEkSemi .58e 64613 97.37 96.03 96.28—1.06
VEckOilSvc .47e
64182 24.62 24.07 24.39+.16
VanEJrGld 156515 30.31 29.54 29.79+.49
VangREIT 3.08e
85258 77.04 75.73 76.33+.51
VangEmg 1.10e
160022 38.61 38.28 38.34—.38
VangFTSE 1.10e
183586 40.68 40.35 40.50—.07
Vereit .55 94005 7.08 6.95 7.04+.07
VerizonCm 2.41f
128682 54.25 53.60 53.60—.13
Visa s .84 78804 140.06 137.22 137.23—2.83
VistraEnn 61425 24.44 23.78 23.83—.39
WalMart 2.08f 79179 94.99 93.82 93.82—.99
WeathfIntl 311303 2.67 2.42 2.59+.05
WellsFargo 1.72f
341172 53.99 52.51 53.24+1.13
WmsCos 1.36 67804 27.02 26.60 26.77+.09
Yamanag .02 140522 2.79 2.65 2.68+.04

