BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 98931 4.77 4.57 4.66+.03 AT&TInc 2 331609 32.67 32.21 32.36+.11 AbbottLab 1.12 65909 69.38 68.23 68.70—.63 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|98931
|4.77
|4.57
|4.66+.03
|AT&TInc 2
|331609
|32.67
|32.21
|32.36+.11
|AbbottLab 1.12
|65909
|69.38
|68.23
|68.70—.63
|Alibaba
|185345
|145.69
|142.30
|144.16—3.13
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|86385
|10.63
|10.52
|10.55—.01
|Altria 3.20
|80875
|62.29
|60.07
|61.44+1.38
|Ambev .05e
|256020
|4.62
|4.50
|4.50—.09
|Annaly 1.20e
|99088
|9.99
|9.87
|9.94+.08
|BcBilVArg .27e
|66753
|6.20
|6.08
|6.14+.07
|BcoBrads .06a
|129667
|8.67
|8.51
|8.54—.06
|BcoSantSA .21e
|104890
|4.96
|4.88
|4.92+.03
|BkofAm .60f
|1144458
|28.62
|27.64
|27.92—.54
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|64023
|49.15
|48.45
|48.45—.65
|BiPVxSTrs
|669136
|35.67
|33.63
|34.51+.49
|BarrickG .12
|259451
|12.95
|12.56
|12.70+.23
|BrMySq 1.60
|63140
|58.20
|57.35
|57.61+.10
|CVSHealth 2
|73832
|74.97
|73.02
|73.06—1.52
|CabotO&G .24
|63901
|24.32
|23.58
|23.90+.52
|CanopyGrn
|236461
|57.00
|50.32
|56.89+7.09
|Cemigpf .08e
|130057
|2.84
|2.70
|2.71—.14
|CntryLink 2.16
|77939
|20.98
|20.53
|20.71+.05
|ChesEng
|261149
|4.64
|4.45
|4.60+.15
|CgpVelICrd
|68990
|5.72
|5.49
|5.55—.02
|Citigroup 1.80f
|176570
|70.64
|69.18
|69.21—.63
|ClevCliffs
|76093
|12.00
|11.61
|11.79—.22
|CocaCola 1.56
|110521
|45.27
|44.59
|44.91+.23
|ConAgra .85
|65352
|36.24
|35.34
|36.05+.71
|ConocoPhil 1.22f
|
|61184
|74.19
|73.01
|73.27—.56
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|64825
|52.50
|51.76
|51.84—.21
|DenburyR
|94130
|5.87
|5.56
|5.71—.01
|DevonE .32
|63188
|37.15
|36.05
|36.11—.52
|DxGBullrs
|184660
|16.96
|15.87
|16.15+.73
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|195785
|9.85
|9.15
|9.38+.48
|DirSPBears
|63129
|25.24
|24.52
|25.19+.40
|DxSPOGBrrs
|61694
|6.31
|5.93
|6.11—.07
|DxSCBearrs
|185545
|11.26
|10.67
|10.89—.13
|Disney 1.68
|65992
|114.62
|111.89
|113.44+.83
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|61080
|60.10
|58.92
|58.94—.72
|EnCanag .06
|78203
|11.50
|11.12
|11.30+.01
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|62042
|17.20
|16.94
|17.05+.04
|ENSCO .04
|120313
|8.90
|8.58
|8.82+.11
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|104371
|81.74
|80.82
|80.82—.56
|Fitbitn
|79178
|5.05
|4.60
|4.84+.22
|FordM .60a
|401272
|8.85
|8.66
|8.81+.17
|FrptMcM .20
|190500
|13.06
|12.82
|12.83+.09
|GenElec .48
|624278
|12.50
|12.14
|12.15—.17
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|136210
|32.45
|31.67
|32.12+.33
|Gerdau .02e
|65095
|4.29
|4.13
|4.15—.06
|GoldFLtd .02e
|137000
|3.00
|2.86
|2.97+.18
|Goldcrpg .24
|111361
|11.17
|10.76
|10.86+.10
|HPInc .56f
|81926
|23.85
|23.54
|23.56—.11
|Hallibrtn .72
|110203
|40.20
|39.36
|39.80+.20
|HarmonyG .05
|60675
|2.17
|2.07
|2.12+.10
|HPEntn .45e
|93447
|15.51
|15.24
|15.34—.08
|HostHotls 1a
|66610
|19.38
|19.12
|19.18
|ICICIBk .16e
|61271
|8.56
|8.43
|8.51+.08
|iShGold
|220690
|11.81
|11.74
|11.75+.07
|iShBrazil .67e
|313970
|38.86
|38.16
|38.21—.40
|iShSilver
|66045
|13.88
|13.77
|13.80+.06
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|243755
|39.79
|39.31
|39.51—.58
|iShEMkts .59e
|525005
|40.14
|39.78
|39.86—.43
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|66365
|113.36
|113.10
|113.11—.21
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|71462
|114.82
|114.29
|114.42—.05
|iSEafe 1.66e
|327023
|64.04
|63.51
|63.70—.15
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|156649
|85.19
|85.04
|85.09—.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|326196
|155.29
|152.54
|154.17+.57
|iShREst 2.76e
|98738
|76.74
|75.47
|75.96+.41
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|69617
|60.27
|59.78
|60.02—.07
|Infosyss
|170299
|9.96
|9.79
|9.91+.17
|Interpublic .84
|96812
|21.79
|21.25
|21.66+.23
|iShJapanrs
|110083
|56.87
|56.14
|56.56—.17
|iShCorEM .95e
|97225
|48.45
|48.05
|48.12—.49
|ItauUnibH .58e
|105505
|12.99
|12.75
|12.79—.06
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|187321
|108.85
|106.32
|106.34—.61
|JohnJn 3.60f
|63069
|135.30
|133.51
|133.95+.08
|Keycorp .48f
|165506
|18.77
|18.44
|18.47—.18
|KindMorg .80
|130389
|17.72
|17.47
|17.54+.03
|Kinrossg
|147011
|3.02
|2.84
|2.90+.02
|Kroger s .56f
|67291
|27.66
|26.75
|27.50+.58
|LloydBkg .47a
|97109
|3.06
|2.98
|3.02
|MGM Rsts .48
|78374
|27.10
|26.22
|26.79+.34
|MarathnO .20
|114109
|21.01
|20.42
|20.84+.32
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|68848
|80.34
|77.79
|77.79—2.29
|Merck 1.92
|64957
|70.21
|68.93
|69.46—.35
|MorgStan 1.20f
|117084
|43.77
|43.07
|43.47+.04
|Nabors .24
|94403
|6.37
|6.07
|6.27+.12
|NewellRub .92f
|104349
|17.75
|17.29
|17.43—.09
|NewmtM .56
|68680
|33.25
|32.49
|32.66+.62
|NokiaCp .19e
|98231
|5.31
|5.24
|5.29+.04
|OasisPet
|67247
|12.74
|12.26
|12.49+.10
|OcciPet 3.12f
|96745
|75.37
|72.02
|72.24—4.72
|Oracle .76
|x156413
|47.62
|46.87
|47.12—.07
|Penney
|96825
|1.74
|1.66
|1.68—.08
|PetrbrsA
|84566
|13.97
|13.62
|13.77—.05
|Petrobras
|334966
|15.51
|15.14
|15.41+.06
|Pfizer 1.36
|214886
|43.71
|42.98
|43.12—.66
|ProctGam 2.87
|96911
|80.54
|78.92
|80.13+1.07
|PrUShSPrs
|83302
|37.05
|36.33
|37.00+.42
|PrUShD3rs
|88688
|16.35
|15.89
|16.35+.18
|RangeRs .08
|61863
|17.72
|16.94
|17.65+.89
|RegionsFn .56f
|138851
|17.47
|17.16
|17.16—.13
|RiteAid
|158814
|1.06
|1.04
|1.05—.01
|SpdrGold
|118251
|116.53
|115.89
|116.00+.77
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1018682
|277.04
|274.30
|274.40—1.55
|SpdrShTHiY 1.58
|
|60193
|27.30
|27.24
|27.26—.03
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|113824
|35.51
|35.42
|35.42—.08
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|74296
|56.61
|55.75
|56.21+.15
|SpdrRetls .49e
|78199
|47.86
|47.12
|47.55+.13
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|122767
|41.70
|40.84
|41.28+.11
|Schlmbrg 2
|71339
|60.11
|58.86
|59.55+.22
|Schwab .52f
|76881
|49.43
|47.63
|47.64—1.37
|SibanyeG .14r
|67940
|3.52
|3.36
|3.40+.18
|SnapIncAn
|220289
|7.46
|7.12
|7.40+.22
|SouthnCo 2.40
|65233
|44.64
|43.60
|44.22+.64
|SwstnEngy
|154657
|5.63
|5.37
|5.60+.26
|Sprint
|114535
|6.41
|6.28
|6.28—.13
|Squaren
|224735
|75.90
|72.75
|73.77—.20
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|139070
|91.32
|90.37
|90.44—.63
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|158915
|53.08
|52.23
|52.70+.32
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|78070
|109.14
|107.72
|108.23—.25
|SPEngy 2.04e
|115687
|73.29
|72.37
|72.39—.61
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|820133
|26.63
|26.31
|26.31—.12
|SPInds 1.12e
|151956
|74.63
|73.79
|74.04+.14
|SPTech .78e
|191495
|70.63
|69.63
|69.67—1.16
|SPUtil 1.55e
|183529
|53.54
|52.88
|53.20+.25
|TaiwSemi .73e
|82089
|39.59
|38.72
|38.75—.91
|TevaPhrm .73e
|78798
|21.79
|21.30
|21.74+.36
|Transocn
|118066
|13.42
|13.00
|13.16—.03
|Twitter
|202011
|29.05
|27.59
|28.61+.62
|USBancrp 1.20
|68402
|51.09
|50.51
|50.51—.28
|USOilFd
|223692
|15.17
|14.97
|15.13+.01
|USSteel .20
|76681
|28.60
|27.92
|27.97—.65
|ValeSA .29e
|202183
|15.69
|15.16
|15.46+.20
|VanEGold .06e
|641400
|20.39
|19.93
|20.06+.31
|VnEkRus .01e
|81195
|21.25
|20.91
|21.06—.10
|VnEkSemi .58e
|64613
|97.37
|96.03
|96.28—1.06
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|64182
|24.62
|24.07
|24.39+.16
|VanEJrGld
|156515
|30.31
|29.54
|29.79+.49
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|85258
|77.04
|75.73
|76.33+.51
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|160022
|38.61
|38.28
|38.34—.38
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|183586
|40.68
|40.35
|40.50—.07
|Vereit .55
|94005
|7.08
|6.95
|7.04+.07
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|128682
|54.25
|53.60
|53.60—.13
|Visa s .84
|78804
|140.06
|137.22
|137.23—2.83
|VistraEnn
|61425
|24.44
|23.78
|23.83—.39
|WalMart 2.08f
|79179
|94.99
|93.82
|93.82—.99
|WeathfIntl
|311303
|2.67
|2.42
|2.59+.05
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|341172
|53.99
|52.51
|53.24+1.13
|WmsCos 1.36
|67804
|27.02
|26.60
|26.77+.09
|Yamanag .02
|140522
|2.79
|2.65
|2.68+.04
