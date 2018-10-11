202
BC-150-actives-f

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 5:32 pm 10/11/2018 05:32pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AT&TInc 2 635294 33.06 31.66 31.75—1.10
AbbottLab 1.12 119199 69.47 67.65 68.38—.54
AbbVie 3.84 99808 93.38 89.61 90.70—2.38
Alibaba 430855 142.91 135.14 141.90+3.61
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
185860 10.74 10.51 10.54—.18
Ambev .05e 268962 4.61 4.45 4.46—.09
Annaly 1.20e 198899 10.10 9.88 9.89—.22
BcoBrads .06a 201374 8.62 8.28 8.38—.07
BcoSantSA .21e 98187 5.01 4.88 4.91—.08
BkofAm .60f 1112076 29.25 28.26 28.36—.88
BiPVxSTrs 1402469 38.69 32.64 36.87+2.87
BarrickG .12 492080 12.75 11.71 12.58+1.08
BlackBerry 96972 9.80 9.14 9.51+.26
BostonSci 112952 36.98 35.84 36.00—.11
BrMySq 1.60 125248 60.77 57.02 57.50—3.27
CVSHealth 2 170891 77.07 72.60 73.19—5.73
Cemigpf .08e 99937 2.69 2.58 2.64+.07
CntryLink 2.16 114013 21.06 20.05 20.14—.78
ChesEng 395111 4.55 4.27 4.37—.24
CgpVelICrd 173936 5.80 5.42 5.75+.45
Citigroup 1.80f 288572 70.65 68.36 68.38—1.57
CocaCola 1.56 174672 45.97 44.50 44.64—1.04
ConAgra .85 110790 35.69 34.77 34.87—.40
Corning .72 103505 32.66 31.26 31.34—.98
DeltaAir 1.40f 158852 52.60 50.67 51.48+1.77
DenburyR 156941 6.00 5.61 5.63—.35
DxGBullrs 246553 15.98 13.54 15.72+2.64
DrGMBllrs .09e 308144 9.10 7.78 8.95+1.42
DirSPBears 324522 26.34 24.09 25.82+1.51
DxSCBearrs 378728 11.03 10.27 11.02+.61
DrxSPBulls 142686 47.74 43.39 44.27—3.22
Disney 1.68 100320 113.25 110.32 111.15—1.71
DowDuPnt 1.52 149478 60.24 58.81 58.98—.34
EnCanag .06 164995 11.89 11.25 11.33—.40
ENSCO .04 176881 8.90 8.33 8.56—.06
ExxonMbl 3.28
200411 84.17 81.17 81.60—2.92
Fitbitn 117126 4.75 4.46 4.50—.15
FordM .60a 661022 8.99 8.76 8.81—.01
FrptMcM .20 315958 13.36 12.67 13.23+.46
GenElec .48 1160274 13.29 12.66 12.72—.56
GenMotors 1.52
180051 33.50 32.19 32.31—.29
Gerdau .02e 143598 4.23 4.05 4.13+.03
GoldFLtd .02e 107417 2.82 2.61 2.79+.16
Goldcrpg .24 213067 10.93 10.18 10.80+.69
HPInc .56f 179857 24.14 22.84 23.01—1.25
Hallibrtn .72 119905 40.57 39.41 39.75—.89
HarmonyG .05 102480 2.04 1.87 2.04+.28
ICICIBk .16e 154238 8.45 8.16 8.29—.10
iShGold 258676 11.76 11.56 11.72+.28
iShBrazil .67e 438136 38.78 37.33 37.51—.61
iShEMU .86e 154292 38.88 38.05 38.32—.34
iShGerm .60e 97674 28.27 27.62 27.84—.24
iShHK .61e 123401 22.21 21.81 22.03—.23
iShSilver 158225 13.75 13.56 13.67+.22
iShChinaLC .87e
772262 39.81 38.64 39.08—.35
iSCorSP500 4.38e
105606 280.97 272.40 274.33—5.92
iShEMkts .59e 1688893 39.74 38.77 39.14—.40
iShiBoxIG 3.87
185876 113.49 113.05 113.30+.47
iSh20yrT 3.05
160863 115.15 113.79 114.87+1.38
iSEafe 1.66e 1192751 64.54 63.19 63.62—.90
iShiBxHYB 5.09
376651 85.00 84.57 84.70+.07
iShR2K 1.77e
685556 157.32 153.51 153.57—2.99
iShChina .61e 152367 53.88 52.37 53.25—.21
iShREst 2.76e 190489 78.03 75.60 75.70—2.12
iShCorEafe 1.56e
329152 60.75 59.49 59.94—.71
Infosyss 187143 9.68 9.46 9.52—.22
Interpublic .84 96736 22.50 21.44 21.60—.34
Invesco 1.16 114762 21.33 20.02 20.07—1.07
iShJapanrs 294379 57.58 56.20 56.60—1.04
iSTaiwnrs 201464 33.35 32.62 33.00—1.08
iShCorEM .95e 422801 47.97 46.83 47.29—.54
ItauUnibH .58e 201202 12.89 12.42 12.52—.22
JPMorgCh 2.24f
336676 111.47 107.38 108.13—3.34
JohnJn 3.60f
115874 138.66 132.88 133.84—3.89
Keycorp .48f 123978 19.92 19.23 19.24—.68
KindMorg .80 256712 17.94 17.34 17.42—.58
Kinrossg 205162 3.01 2.87 2.96+.13
Kroger s .56f 103840 27.76 26.73 26.74—.99
LBrands 2.40 144608 32.42 29.98 30.21+1.69
MGM Rsts .48 118651 26.79 25.70 25.95—.28
MarathnO .20 223118 21.15 19.92 19.96—1.20
Merck 1.92 128674 70.53 67.82 68.37—2.08
MorgStan 1.20f
217447 44.78 43.17 43.49—1.13
MurphO 1 110981 36.53 33.70 35.46+3.69
Nabors .24 106220 6.22 5.87 5.98—.17
NewmtM .56 124023 32.90 30.90 32.72+2.16
NikeB s .80 115271 77.07 73.90 74.51—.43
NokiaCp .19e 192483 5.25 5.12 5.15—.01
OasisPet 102912 12.52 11.93 11.97—.61
Oracle .76 263706 47.89 46.49 46.78—.62
Penney 204996 1.96 1.79 1.81+.03
PetrbrsA 157085 14.10 13.21 13.32—.46
Petrobras 517434 15.60 14.71 14.86—.24
Pfizer 1.36 419769 44.49 42.40 42.81—1.70
PUltSP500s 176235 50.32 45.73 46.77—3.24
ProVixSTrs 112237 31.74 26.88 30.43+2.49
ProctGam 2.87
124915 81.97 78.67 78.87—2.57
ProShtQQQ 112683 32.33 31.30 32.01+.39
ProShSPrs 223702 29.33 28.46 29.14+.62
PrUShSPrs 324371 38.11 35.89 37.61+1.55
PrUShD3rs 208077 17.02 15.57 16.74+1.06
RegionsFn .56f 151517 18.32 17.69 17.74—.53
RiteAid 225777 1.12 1.02 1.04—.07
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
152558 256.73 248.86 250.27—5.79
SpdrGold 268059 116.04 114.09 115.78+2.90
S&P500ETF 4.13e
2727774 278.90 270.36 272.17—6.13
SpdrLehHY 2.30
297264 35.42 35.23 35.32+.09
SpdrS&PRB .74e
128162 58.99 57.19 57.21—1.78
SpdrOGEx .73e
254312 41.92 40.46 40.65—1.31
Salesforce 104894 142.16 136.45 139.24+1.43
Schlmbrg 2 125768 60.58 58.65 59.12—1.70
SchwIntEq .71e
170210 31.77 31.13 31.32—.46
Schwab .52f 111752 50.06 47.64 48.13—1.46
SnapIncAn 311103 7.00 6.46 6.81+.22
SwstnEngy 224329 5.57 5.28 5.32—.18
Sprint 124871 6.32 6.16 6.21—.02
Squaren 631154 74.38 65.00 69.03—8.42
SPMatls .98e 182867 54.68 53.42 53.61—.63
SPHlthC 1.01e
465317 92.14 89.04 89.69—2.49
SPCnSt 1.28e 445226 53.54 51.92 52.09—1.32
SPConsum 1.12e
286027 109.23 105.57 106.51—1.91
SPEngy 2.04e 355625 74.67 72.25 72.80—2.55
SPDRFncl .46e
1786024 27.22 26.32 26.40—.81
SPInds 1.12e 545502 75.57 73.20 73.41—1.99
SPTech .78e 682644 70.49 68.07 68.63—.88
SPUtil 1.55e 426717 54.28 52.74 53.01—.99
TaiwSemi .73e 101823 39.60 38.33 38.94—.41
TevaPhrm .73e 121307 21.10 20.31 20.45—.63
Transocn 169224 13.34 12.58 12.81—.32
Twitter 330342 27.58 26.19 27.00+.21
USBancrp 1.20
133955 53.32 51.65 51.82—1.51
USOilFd 297829 15.27 14.89 14.95—.43
ValeSA .29e 200487 15.29 14.84 14.95+.10
VanEGold .06e
1347525 19.99 18.84 19.87+1.24
VnEkRus .01e 169838 20.83 20.45 20.62+.06
VnEkSemi .58e 208440 98.44 94.67 95.45—.85
VEckOilSvc .47e
133043 24.81 24.03 24.13—.62
VanEJrGld 356118 29.50 27.89 29.33+1.78
VangTSM 2.17e
117042 142.97 138.75 139.53—3.04
VangREIT 3.08e
124713 78.39 75.93 76.02—2.24
VangEmg 1.10e
476000 38.28 37.36 37.76—.34
VangFTSE 1.10e
338581 40.96 40.13 40.37—.57
Vereit .55 179325 7.04 6.88 6.92—.09
VerizonCm 2.41f
262477 55.16 52.84 53.33—1.00
Visa s .84 156464 137.24 132.26 133.73—1.79
WalMart 2.08f 99172 96.29 93.60 93.92—1.84
WeathfIntl 156252 2.72 2.48 2.54—.06
WellsFargo 1.72f
331154 52.84 51.01 51.44—.99
WmsCos 1.36 159136 27.19 26.18 26.59—.61
Yamanag .02 176027 2.75 2.54 2.71+.19

