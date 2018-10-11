BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2 635294 33.06 31.66 31.75—1.10 AbbottLab 1.12 119199 69.47 67.65 68.38—.54 AbbVie 3.84 99808 93.38 89.61 90.70—2.38…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AT&TInc 2
|635294
|33.06
|31.66
|31.75—1.10
|AbbottLab 1.12
|119199
|69.47
|67.65
|68.38—.54
|AbbVie 3.84
|99808
|93.38
|89.61
|90.70—2.38
|Alibaba
|430855
|142.91
|135.14
|141.90+3.61
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|185860
|10.74
|10.51
|10.54—.18
|Ambev .05e
|268962
|4.61
|4.45
|4.46—.09
|Annaly 1.20e
|198899
|10.10
|9.88
|9.89—.22
|BcoBrads .06a
|201374
|8.62
|8.28
|8.38—.07
|BcoSantSA .21e
|98187
|5.01
|4.88
|4.91—.08
|BkofAm .60f
|1112076
|29.25
|28.26
|28.36—.88
|BiPVxSTrs
|1402469
|38.69
|32.64
|36.87+2.87
|BarrickG .12
|492080
|12.75
|11.71
|12.58+1.08
|BlackBerry
|96972
|9.80
|9.14
|9.51+.26
|BostonSci
|112952
|36.98
|35.84
|36.00—.11
|BrMySq 1.60
|125248
|60.77
|57.02
|57.50—3.27
|CVSHealth 2
|170891
|77.07
|72.60
|73.19—5.73
|Cemigpf .08e
|99937
|2.69
|2.58
|2.64+.07
|CntryLink 2.16
|114013
|21.06
|20.05
|20.14—.78
|ChesEng
|395111
|4.55
|4.27
|4.37—.24
|CgpVelICrd
|173936
|5.80
|5.42
|5.75+.45
|Citigroup 1.80f
|288572
|70.65
|68.36
|68.38—1.57
|CocaCola 1.56
|174672
|45.97
|44.50
|44.64—1.04
|ConAgra .85
|110790
|35.69
|34.77
|34.87—.40
|Corning .72
|103505
|32.66
|31.26
|31.34—.98
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|158852
|52.60
|50.67
|51.48+1.77
|DenburyR
|156941
|6.00
|5.61
|5.63—.35
|DxGBullrs
|246553
|15.98
|13.54
|15.72+2.64
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|308144
|9.10
|7.78
|8.95+1.42
|DirSPBears
|324522
|26.34
|24.09
|25.82+1.51
|DxSCBearrs
|378728
|11.03
|10.27
|11.02+.61
|DrxSPBulls
|142686
|47.74
|43.39
|44.27—3.22
|Disney 1.68
|100320
|113.25
|110.32
|111.15—1.71
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|149478
|60.24
|58.81
|58.98—.34
|EnCanag .06
|164995
|11.89
|11.25
|11.33—.40
|ENSCO .04
|176881
|8.90
|8.33
|8.56—.06
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|200411
|84.17
|81.17
|81.60—2.92
|Fitbitn
|117126
|4.75
|4.46
|4.50—.15
|FordM .60a
|661022
|8.99
|8.76
|8.81—.01
|FrptMcM .20
|315958
|13.36
|12.67
|13.23+.46
|GenElec .48
|1160274
|13.29
|12.66
|12.72—.56
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|180051
|33.50
|32.19
|32.31—.29
|Gerdau .02e
|143598
|4.23
|4.05
|4.13+.03
|GoldFLtd .02e
|107417
|2.82
|2.61
|2.79+.16
|Goldcrpg .24
|213067
|10.93
|10.18
|10.80+.69
|HPInc .56f
|179857
|24.14
|22.84
|23.01—1.25
|Hallibrtn .72
|119905
|40.57
|39.41
|39.75—.89
|HarmonyG .05
|102480
|2.04
|1.87
|2.04+.28
|ICICIBk .16e
|154238
|8.45
|8.16
|8.29—.10
|iShGold
|258676
|11.76
|11.56
|11.72+.28
|iShBrazil .67e
|438136
|38.78
|37.33
|37.51—.61
|iShEMU .86e
|154292
|38.88
|38.05
|38.32—.34
|iShGerm .60e
|97674
|28.27
|27.62
|27.84—.24
|iShHK .61e
|123401
|22.21
|21.81
|22.03—.23
|iShSilver
|158225
|13.75
|13.56
|13.67+.22
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|772262
|39.81
|38.64
|39.08—.35
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|105606
|280.97
|272.40
|274.33—5.92
|iShEMkts .59e
|1688893
|39.74
|38.77
|39.14—.40
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|185876
|113.49
|113.05
|113.30+.47
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|160863
|115.15
|113.79
|114.87+1.38
|iSEafe 1.66e
|1192751
|64.54
|63.19
|63.62—.90
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|376651
|85.00
|84.57
|84.70+.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|685556
|157.32
|153.51
|153.57—2.99
|iShChina .61e
|152367
|53.88
|52.37
|53.25—.21
|iShREst 2.76e
|190489
|78.03
|75.60
|75.70—2.12
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|329152
|60.75
|59.49
|59.94—.71
|Infosyss
|187143
|9.68
|9.46
|9.52—.22
|Interpublic .84
|96736
|22.50
|21.44
|21.60—.34
|Invesco 1.16
|114762
|21.33
|20.02
|20.07—1.07
|iShJapanrs
|294379
|57.58
|56.20
|56.60—1.04
|iSTaiwnrs
|201464
|33.35
|32.62
|33.00—1.08
|iShCorEM .95e
|422801
|47.97
|46.83
|47.29—.54
|ItauUnibH .58e
|201202
|12.89
|12.42
|12.52—.22
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|336676
|111.47
|107.38
|108.13—3.34
|JohnJn 3.60f
|
|115874
|138.66
|132.88
|133.84—3.89
|Keycorp .48f
|123978
|19.92
|19.23
|19.24—.68
|KindMorg .80
|256712
|17.94
|17.34
|17.42—.58
|Kinrossg
|205162
|3.01
|2.87
|2.96+.13
|Kroger s .56f
|103840
|27.76
|26.73
|26.74—.99
|LBrands 2.40
|144608
|32.42
|29.98
|30.21+1.69
|MGM Rsts .48
|118651
|26.79
|25.70
|25.95—.28
|MarathnO .20
|223118
|21.15
|19.92
|19.96—1.20
|Merck 1.92
|128674
|70.53
|67.82
|68.37—2.08
|MorgStan 1.20f
|
|217447
|44.78
|43.17
|43.49—1.13
|MurphO 1
|110981
|36.53
|33.70
|35.46+3.69
|Nabors .24
|106220
|6.22
|5.87
|5.98—.17
|NewmtM .56
|124023
|32.90
|30.90
|32.72+2.16
|NikeB s .80
|115271
|77.07
|73.90
|74.51—.43
|NokiaCp .19e
|192483
|5.25
|5.12
|5.15—.01
|OasisPet
|102912
|12.52
|11.93
|11.97—.61
|Oracle .76
|263706
|47.89
|46.49
|46.78—.62
|Penney
|204996
|1.96
|1.79
|1.81+.03
|PetrbrsA
|157085
|14.10
|13.21
|13.32—.46
|Petrobras
|517434
|15.60
|14.71
|14.86—.24
|Pfizer 1.36
|419769
|44.49
|42.40
|42.81—1.70
|PUltSP500s
|176235
|50.32
|45.73
|46.77—3.24
|ProVixSTrs
|112237
|31.74
|26.88
|30.43+2.49
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|124915
|81.97
|78.67
|78.87—2.57
|ProShtQQQ
|112683
|32.33
|31.30
|32.01+.39
|ProShSPrs
|223702
|29.33
|28.46
|29.14+.62
|PrUShSPrs
|324371
|38.11
|35.89
|37.61+1.55
|PrUShD3rs
|208077
|17.02
|15.57
|16.74+1.06
|RegionsFn .56f
|151517
|18.32
|17.69
|17.74—.53
|RiteAid
|225777
|1.12
|1.02
|1.04—.07
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|152558
|256.73
|248.86
|250.27—5.79
|SpdrGold
|268059
|116.04
|114.09
|115.78+2.90
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|2727774
|278.90
|270.36
|272.17—6.13
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|297264
|35.42
|35.23
|35.32+.09
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|128162
|58.99
|57.19
|57.21—1.78
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|
|254312
|41.92
|40.46
|40.65—1.31
|Salesforce
|104894
|142.16
|136.45
|139.24+1.43
|Schlmbrg 2
|125768
|60.58
|58.65
|59.12—1.70
|SchwIntEq .71e
|
|170210
|31.77
|31.13
|31.32—.46
|Schwab .52f
|111752
|50.06
|47.64
|48.13—1.46
|SnapIncAn
|311103
|7.00
|6.46
|6.81+.22
|SwstnEngy
|224329
|5.57
|5.28
|5.32—.18
|Sprint
|124871
|6.32
|6.16
|6.21—.02
|Squaren
|631154
|74.38
|65.00
|69.03—8.42
|SPMatls .98e
|182867
|54.68
|53.42
|53.61—.63
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|465317
|92.14
|89.04
|89.69—2.49
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|445226
|53.54
|51.92
|52.09—1.32
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|286027
|109.23
|105.57
|106.51—1.91
|SPEngy 2.04e
|355625
|74.67
|72.25
|72.80—2.55
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|1786024
|27.22
|26.32
|26.40—.81
|SPInds 1.12e
|545502
|75.57
|73.20
|73.41—1.99
|SPTech .78e
|682644
|70.49
|68.07
|68.63—.88
|SPUtil 1.55e
|426717
|54.28
|52.74
|53.01—.99
|TaiwSemi .73e
|101823
|39.60
|38.33
|38.94—.41
|TevaPhrm .73e
|121307
|21.10
|20.31
|20.45—.63
|Transocn
|169224
|13.34
|12.58
|12.81—.32
|Twitter
|330342
|27.58
|26.19
|27.00+.21
|USBancrp 1.20
|
|133955
|53.32
|51.65
|51.82—1.51
|USOilFd
|297829
|15.27
|14.89
|14.95—.43
|ValeSA .29e
|200487
|15.29
|14.84
|14.95+.10
|VanEGold .06e
|
|1347525
|19.99
|18.84
|19.87+1.24
|VnEkRus .01e
|169838
|20.83
|20.45
|20.62+.06
|VnEkSemi .58e
|208440
|98.44
|94.67
|95.45—.85
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|133043
|24.81
|24.03
|24.13—.62
|VanEJrGld
|356118
|29.50
|27.89
|29.33+1.78
|VangTSM 2.17e
|
|117042
|142.97
|138.75
|139.53—3.04
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|124713
|78.39
|75.93
|76.02—2.24
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|476000
|38.28
|37.36
|37.76—.34
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|338581
|40.96
|40.13
|40.37—.57
|Vereit .55
|179325
|7.04
|6.88
|6.92—.09
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|262477
|55.16
|52.84
|53.33—1.00
|Visa s .84
|156464
|137.24
|132.26
|133.73—1.79
|WalMart 2.08f
|99172
|96.29
|93.60
|93.92—1.84
|WeathfIntl
|156252
|2.72
|2.48
|2.54—.06
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|331154
|52.84
|51.01
|51.44—.99
|WmsCos 1.36
|159136
|27.19
|26.18
|26.59—.61
|Yamanag .02
|176027
|2.75
|2.54
|2.71+.19
