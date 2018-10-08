BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 62981 14.82 14.63 14.77+.11 AKSteel 70143 4.94 4.76 4.92+.09 AT&TInc 2 278260 34.18 33.78 34.11+.12 AlcoaCp…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .52
|62981
|14.82
|14.63
|14.77+.11
|AKSteel
|70143
|4.94
|4.76
|4.92+.09
|AT&TInc 2
|278260
|34.18
|33.78
|34.11+.12
|AlcoaCp
|74590
|41.01
|38.27
|38.74—3.32
|Alibaba
|247909
|152.64
|148.34
|151.14—3.49
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|105337
|10.86
|10.72
|10.80—.02
|Altria 3.20
|75100
|63.47
|62.20
|63.17+1.10
|Ambev .05e
|444856
|4.84
|4.74
|4.79+.19
|Annaly 1.20e
|75798
|10.21
|10.09
|10.18+.07
|Arconic .24
|68895
|23.60
|22.35
|23.40+1.56
|Axalta
|64088
|28.72
|28.04
|28.60+.51
|BcoBrads .06a
|364369
|8.89
|8.60
|8.70+.70
|BcoSantSA .21e
|72553
|5.05
|4.96
|5.04+.06
|BkofAm .60f
|474479
|30.42
|29.91
|30.27+.04
|BiPVxSTrs
|569489
|30.55
|28.48
|28.66+.28
|BarrickG .12
|114196
|11.41
|11.09
|11.41—.06
|BostonSci
|68964
|37.88
|36.78
|37.30—.55
|BrMySq 1.60
|77589
|63.15
|62.21
|62.90+.49
|BritATobs 2.24e
|
|69161
|45.02
|43.53
|44.59—.23
|CBSB .72
|62907
|57.49
|54.67
|57.05+1.73
|CabotO&G .24
|78472
|24.60
|23.66
|24.35+.44
|CanopyGrn
|81749
|50.99
|47.49
|50.41+2.92
|Cemex .29t
|77797
|6.37
|6.23
|6.34—.08
|Cemigpf .08e
|297290
|2.79
|2.54
|2.64+.46
|CenterPnt 1.11
|58100
|28.24
|27.80
|27.95+.22
|CntryLink 2.16
|97537
|21.85
|21.04
|21.26—.60
|ChesEng
|209035
|4.69
|4.42
|4.67+.19
|Chevron 4.48
|56804
|125.46
|123.83
|124.84—.49
|CgpVelICrd
|73540
|5.17
|5.00
|5.03+.04
|Citigroup 1.80f
|119554
|72.98
|71.52
|72.59+.17
|ClevCliffs
|62269
|12.54
|12.21
|12.40+.04
|Clouderan
|67040
|18.44
|17.48
|17.50—.40
|CocaCola 1.56
|87058
|46.58
|45.97
|46.48+.60
|DenburyR
|88785
|6.50
|6.23
|6.35—.11
|DevonE .32
|81740
|39.86
|38.66
|38.78—1.26
|DxGBullrs
|89835
|13.33
|12.21
|13.33+.20
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|97237
|7.81
|7.17
|7.80+.17
|DxBrzBulls
|62422
|29.05
|27.08
|28.31+4.78
|DxSCBearrs
|106904
|9.71
|9.38
|9.47+.04
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|93874
|63.48
|62.67
|63.16—.03
|EliLilly 2.25
|59958
|116.61
|114.77
|115.46+.44
|EnCanag .06
|80602
|12.76
|12.21
|12.52—.26
|ENSCO .04
|281480
|8.86
|8.30
|8.79+.31
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|129971
|86.31
|84.65
|86.13+.79
|FstDatan
|60677
|24.03
|23.29
|23.73—.32
|FirstEngy 1.44
|58131
|38.36
|37.83
|38.05+.07
|FordM .60a
|435574
|9.28
|9.09
|9.26+.14
|FrptMcM .20
|161613
|13.38
|12.97
|13.29+.02
|GenElec .48
|1719813
|13.64
|13.26
|13.61+.43
|GenMotors 1.52
|84047
|34.27
|33.75
|34.25+.13
|Gerdau .02e
|177371
|4.32
|4.09
|4.15+.06
|Goldcrpg .24
|89783
|10.13
|9.75
|10.13+.14
|HPInc .56f
|111151
|25.35
|24.94
|25.01—.33
|Hallibrtn .72
|71248
|42.12
|41.27
|42.01+.01
|HPEntn .45e
|82557
|16.15
|15.86
|15.89—.25
|ICICIBk .16e
|89280
|8.36
|8.27
|8.32+.13
|iShGold
|157393
|11.40
|11.34
|11.39—.14
|iShBrazil .67e
|844721
|39.54
|38.49
|39.13+2.47
|iShSilver
|92868
|13.53
|13.40
|13.53—.22
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|232763
|40.71
|40.17
|40.59—.30
|iShEMkts .59e
|594486
|40.99
|40.48
|40.90+.06
|iSEafe 1.66e
|244713
|66.11
|65.54
|66.09—.32
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|125254
|85.36
|85.08
|85.11—.19
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|213172
|162.40
|160.55
|161.82—.34
|iShChina .61e
|60183
|55.100
|55.11
|55.93—.70
|iShREst 2.76e
|84563
|79.20
|77.95
|78.84+1.03
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|62421
|62.28
|61.74
|62.27—.34
|Infosyss
|90915
|10.07
|9.92
|10.03—.14
|Interpublic .84
|57388
|23.45
|22.97
|23.40+.05
|Invesco 1.16
|94512
|23.08
|22.32
|22.41—.83
|iShJapanrs
|115381
|59.50
|58.87
|59.43+.26
|iShCorEM .95e
|96733
|49.52
|48.92
|49.42+.08
|ItauUnibH .58e
|
|441392
|13.54
|13.06
|13.25+1.03
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|139884
|115.78
|113.35
|115.32+.70
|Keycorp .48f
|104929
|20.61
|20.22
|20.52+.23
|Kimco 1.12
|63173
|16.19
|15.92
|16.07+.19
|KindMorg .80
|106666
|18.24
|17.94
|18.21+.15
|Kinrossg
|80135
|2.80
|2.69
|2.79+.03
|LaredoPet
|62450
|7.19
|6.99
|7.18—.08
|LloydBkg .47a
|169975
|3.03
|2.99
|3.03
|MGM Rsts .48
|75263
|26.53
|25.85
|26.47+.23
|MarathnO .20
|78449
|23.27
|22.74
|22.88—.53
|MarathPts 1.84
|76724
|84.16
|81.87
|83.86—.65
|Merck 1.92
|79682
|71.70
|70.89
|71.46+.43
|MorgStan 1.20f
|68682
|47.22
|46.30
|47.02+.27
|Nabors .24
|86661
|6.40
|6.17
|6.39+.06
|NewellRub .92f
|80964
|19.38
|18.58
|19.31+.49
|NikeB s .80
|77634
|80.54
|79.08
|80.23+.11
|NokiaCp .19e
|116747
|5.37
|5.26
|5.32—.06
|OasisPet
|105190
|13.17
|12.58
|12.90—.44
|Oracle .76
|162957
|49.64
|48.90
|49.36+.01
|Pandora
|80083
|8.96
|8.75
|8.91—.04
|Penney
|87172
|1.67
|1.59
|1.66+.04
|PetrbrsA
|235003
|14.17
|13.63
|14.07+1.60
|Petrobras
|817765
|15.69
|15.04
|15.38+1.47
|Pfizer 1.36
|200480
|45.32
|44.70
|45.28+.37
|PhilipMor 4.56
|57377
|85.31
|84.10
|84.89+.79
|ProctGam 2.87
|70710
|82.74
|81.75
|82.40+.25
|ProShSPrs
|58507
|27.82
|27.56
|27.59+.01
|PrUShSPrs
|78220
|34.33
|33.69
|33.78+.02
|PyxusInt
|108074
|39.25
|30.12
|38.52+10.34
|RangeRs .08
|102152
|18.55
|17.32
|17.91+.49
|RegionsFn .56f
|74143
|18.83
|18.46
|18.69+.15
|RiteAid
|111078
|1.17
|1.12
|1.12—.03
|Rowan .40
|124178
|19.68
|18.41
|19.65+.87
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|62290
|265.21
|262.09
|264.83+.51
|SpdrGold
|120806
|112.59
|111.90
|112.54—1.26
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|875982
|288.22
|285.50
|287.82
|SpdrBiots .44e
|68748
|91.09
|88.00
|89.50—.95
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|184654
|35.58
|35.46
|35.47—.08
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|61526
|60.37
|59.31
|60.10+.43
|SpdrRetls .49e
|98261
|48.69
|47.91
|48.36+.04
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|85196
|43.59
|42.79
|43.38—.27
|Salesforce
|102277
|154.62
|145.60
|148.65—6.42
|SnapIncAn
|276730
|7.70
|7.27
|7.48—.29
|SouthnCo 2.40
|59473
|44.34
|43.67
|43.92+.21
|SwstnEngy
|263639
|5.72
|5.21
|5.63+.35
|Sprint
|144666
|6.56
|6.38
|6.52+.08
|Squaren
|303087
|92.64
|83.55
|86.06—8.05
|SPMatls .98e
|62854
|57.71
|57.17
|57.61—.03
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|119213
|94.52
|93.46
|94.25—.04
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|148151
|54.25
|53.39
|54.18+.74
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|72566
|112.97
|111.27
|112.53+.29
|SPEngy 2.04e
|115785
|77.22
|76.29
|77.10—.06
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|565607
|28.28
|27.90
|28.19+.19
|SPInds 1.12e
|93596
|79.20
|78.31
|79.13+.20
|SPTech .78e
|199688
|73.50
|71.96
|72.79—.83
|SPUtil 1.55e
|214892
|54.44
|53.60
|54.08+.45
|TALEducs
|64286
|23.44
|22.33
|22.74—.65
|TaiwSemi .73e
|77617
|41.17
|40.40
|40.96—.67
|TevaPhrm .73e
|82115
|21.61
|21.00
|21.37—.13
|Transocn
|137959
|14.00
|13.30
|13.97+.31
|Twitter
|221047
|28.94
|27.72
|28.45+.06
|USBancrp 1.20
|57156
|54.06
|53.38
|53.93+.45
|USOilFd
|197867
|15.71
|15.53
|15.68—.01
|ValeSA .29e
|289671
|15.36
|14.91
|15.21+.20
|VanEGold .06e
|506110
|18.73
|18.20
|18.71+.06
|VnEkRus .01e
|107039
|21.29
|20.95
|21.24+.04
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|87770
|102.23
|100.10
|101.07—1.20
|VanEJrGld
|100137
|27.89
|27.09
|27.87+.25
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|163320
|39.36
|38.89
|39.29+.07
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|113316
|42.04
|41.68
|42.04—.23
|Vereit .55
|88370
|7.19
|7.00
|7.19+.20
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|166881
|55.21
|54.45
|55.02+.08
|Visa s .84
|114494
|145.01
|140.18
|141.89—3.47
|WalMart 2.08f
|57615
|94.93
|93.02
|94.69+1.38
|WeathfIntl
|110943
|2.92
|2.73
|2.84+.04
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|126812
|53.96
|52.98
|53.67+.48
|WmsCos 1.36
|113773
|27.78
|27.50
|27.69+.07
|Yamanag .02
|59879
|2.54
|2.43
|2.54+.04
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.