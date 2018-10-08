BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 62981 14.82 14.63 14.77+.11 AKSteel 70143 4.94 4.76 4.92+.09 AT&TInc 2 278260 34.18 33.78 34.11+.12 AlcoaCp…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 62981 14.82 14.63 14.77+.11 AKSteel 70143 4.94 4.76 4.92+.09 AT&TInc 2 278260 34.18 33.78 34.11+.12 AlcoaCp 74590 41.01 38.27 38.74—3.32 Alibaba 247909 152.64 148.34 151.14—3.49 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 105337 10.86 10.72 10.80—.02 Altria 3.20 75100 63.47 62.20 63.17+1.10 Ambev .05e 444856 4.84 4.74 4.79+.19 Annaly 1.20e 75798 10.21 10.09 10.18+.07 Arconic .24 68895 23.60 22.35 23.40+1.56 Axalta 64088 28.72 28.04 28.60+.51 BcoBrads .06a 364369 8.89 8.60 8.70+.70 BcoSantSA .21e 72553 5.05 4.96 5.04+.06 BkofAm .60f 474479 30.42 29.91 30.27+.04 BiPVxSTrs 569489 30.55 28.48 28.66+.28 BarrickG .12 114196 11.41 11.09 11.41—.06 BostonSci 68964 37.88 36.78 37.30—.55 BrMySq 1.60 77589 63.15 62.21 62.90+.49 BritATobs 2.24e 69161 45.02 43.53 44.59—.23 CBSB .72 62907 57.49 54.67 57.05+1.73 CabotO&G .24 78472 24.60 23.66 24.35+.44 CanopyGrn 81749 50.99 47.49 50.41+2.92 Cemex .29t 77797 6.37 6.23 6.34—.08 Cemigpf .08e 297290 2.79 2.54 2.64+.46 CenterPnt 1.11 58100 28.24 27.80 27.95+.22 CntryLink 2.16 97537 21.85 21.04 21.26—.60 ChesEng 209035 4.69 4.42 4.67+.19 Chevron 4.48 56804 125.46 123.83 124.84—.49 CgpVelICrd 73540 5.17 5.00 5.03+.04 Citigroup 1.80f 119554 72.98 71.52 72.59+.17 ClevCliffs 62269 12.54 12.21 12.40+.04 Clouderan 67040 18.44 17.48 17.50—.40 CocaCola 1.56 87058 46.58 45.97 46.48+.60 DenburyR 88785 6.50 6.23 6.35—.11 DevonE .32 81740 39.86 38.66 38.78—1.26 DxGBullrs 89835 13.33 12.21 13.33+.20 DrGMBllrs .09e 97237 7.81 7.17 7.80+.17 DxBrzBulls 62422 29.05 27.08 28.31+4.78 DxSCBearrs 106904 9.71 9.38 9.47+.04 DowDuPnt 1.52 93874 63.48 62.67 63.16—.03 EliLilly 2.25 59958 116.61 114.77 115.46+.44 EnCanag .06 80602 12.76 12.21 12.52—.26 ENSCO .04 281480 8.86 8.30 8.79+.31 ExxonMbl 3.28 129971 86.31 84.65 86.13+.79 FstDatan 60677 24.03 23.29 23.73—.32 FirstEngy 1.44 58131 38.36 37.83 38.05+.07 FordM .60a 435574 9.28 9.09 9.26+.14 FrptMcM .20 161613 13.38 12.97 13.29+.02 GenElec .48 1719813 13.64 13.26 13.61+.43 GenMotors 1.52 84047 34.27 33.75 34.25+.13 Gerdau .02e 177371 4.32 4.09 4.15+.06 Goldcrpg .24 89783 10.13 9.75 10.13+.14 HPInc .56f 111151 25.35 24.94 25.01—.33 Hallibrtn .72 71248 42.12 41.27 42.01+.01 HPEntn .45e 82557 16.15 15.86 15.89—.25 ICICIBk .16e 89280 8.36 8.27 8.32+.13 iShGold 157393 11.40 11.34 11.39—.14 iShBrazil .67e 844721 39.54 38.49 39.13+2.47 iShSilver 92868 13.53 13.40 13.53—.22 iShChinaLC .87e 232763 40.71 40.17 40.59—.30 iShEMkts .59e 594486 40.99 40.48 40.90+.06 iSEafe 1.66e 244713 66.11 65.54 66.09—.32 iShiBxHYB 5.09 125254 85.36 85.08 85.11—.19 iShR2K 1.77e 213172 162.40 160.55 161.82—.34 iShChina .61e 60183 55.100 55.11 55.93—.70 iShREst 2.76e 84563 79.20 77.95 78.84+1.03 iShCorEafe 1.56e 62421 62.28 61.74 62.27—.34 Infosyss 90915 10.07 9.92 10.03—.14 Interpublic .84 57388 23.45 22.97 23.40+.05 Invesco 1.16 94512 23.08 22.32 22.41—.83 iShJapanrs 115381 59.50 58.87 59.43+.26 iShCorEM .95e 96733 49.52 48.92 49.42+.08 ItauUnibH .58e 441392 13.54 13.06 13.25+1.03 JPMorgCh 2.24f 139884 115.78 113.35 115.32+.70 Keycorp .48f 104929 20.61 20.22 20.52+.23 Kimco 1.12 63173 16.19 15.92 16.07+.19 KindMorg .80 106666 18.24 17.94 18.21+.15 Kinrossg 80135 2.80 2.69 2.79+.03 LaredoPet 62450 7.19 6.99 7.18—.08 LloydBkg .47a 169975 3.03 2.99 3.03 MGM Rsts .48 75263 26.53 25.85 26.47+.23 MarathnO .20 78449 23.27 22.74 22.88—.53 MarathPts 1.84 76724 84.16 81.87 83.86—.65 Merck 1.92 79682 71.70 70.89 71.46+.43 MorgStan 1.20f 68682 47.22 46.30 47.02+.27 Nabors .24 86661 6.40 6.17 6.39+.06 NewellRub .92f 80964 19.38 18.58 19.31+.49 NikeB s .80 77634 80.54 79.08 80.23+.11 NokiaCp .19e 116747 5.37 5.26 5.32—.06 OasisPet 105190 13.17 12.58 12.90—.44 Oracle .76 162957 49.64 48.90 49.36+.01 Pandora 80083 8.96 8.75 8.91—.04 Penney 87172 1.67 1.59 1.66+.04 PetrbrsA 235003 14.17 13.63 14.07+1.60 Petrobras 817765 15.69 15.04 15.38+1.47 Pfizer 1.36 200480 45.32 44.70 45.28+.37 PhilipMor 4.56 57377 85.31 84.10 84.89+.79 ProctGam 2.87 70710 82.74 81.75 82.40+.25 ProShSPrs 58507 27.82 27.56 27.59+.01 PrUShSPrs 78220 34.33 33.69 33.78+.02 PyxusInt 108074 39.25 30.12 38.52+10.34 RangeRs .08 102152 18.55 17.32 17.91+.49 RegionsFn .56f 74143 18.83 18.46 18.69+.15 RiteAid 111078 1.17 1.12 1.12—.03 Rowan .40 124178 19.68 18.41 19.65+.87 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 62290 265.21 262.09 264.83+.51 SpdrGold 120806 112.59 111.90 112.54—1.26 S&P500ETF 4.13e 875982 288.22 285.50 287.82 SpdrBiots .44e 68748 91.09 88.00 89.50—.95 SpdrLehHY 2.30 184654 35.58 35.46 35.47—.08 SpdrS&PRB .74e 61526 60.37 59.31 60.10+.43 SpdrRetls .49e 98261 48.69 47.91 48.36+.04 SpdrOGEx .73e 85196 43.59 42.79 43.38—.27 Salesforce 102277 154.62 145.60 148.65—6.42 SnapIncAn 276730 7.70 7.27 7.48—.29 SouthnCo 2.40 59473 44.34 43.67 43.92+.21 SwstnEngy 263639 5.72 5.21 5.63+.35 Sprint 144666 6.56 6.38 6.52+.08 Squaren 303087 92.64 83.55 86.06—8.05 SPMatls .98e 62854 57.71 57.17 57.61—.03 SPHlthC 1.01e 119213 94.52 93.46 94.25—.04 SPCnSt 1.28e 148151 54.25 53.39 54.18+.74 SPConsum 1.12e 72566 112.97 111.27 112.53+.29 SPEngy 2.04e 115785 77.22 76.29 77.10—.06 SPDRFncl .46e 565607 28.28 27.90 28.19+.19 SPInds 1.12e 93596 79.20 78.31 79.13+.20 SPTech .78e 199688 73.50 71.96 72.79—.83 SPUtil 1.55e 214892 54.44 53.60 54.08+.45 TALEducs 64286 23.44 22.33 22.74—.65 TaiwSemi .73e 77617 41.17 40.40 40.96—.67 TevaPhrm .73e 82115 21.61 21.00 21.37—.13 Transocn 137959 14.00 13.30 13.97+.31 Twitter 221047 28.94 27.72 28.45+.06 USBancrp 1.20 57156 54.06 53.38 53.93+.45 USOilFd 197867 15.71 15.53 15.68—.01 ValeSA .29e 289671 15.36 14.91 15.21+.20 VanEGold .06e 506110 18.73 18.20 18.71+.06 VnEkRus .01e 107039 21.29 20.95 21.24+.04 VnEkSemi .58e 87770 102.23 100.10 101.07—1.20 VanEJrGld 100137 27.89 27.09 27.87+.25 VangEmg 1.10e 163320 39.36 38.89 39.29+.07 VangFTSE 1.10e 113316 42.04 41.68 42.04—.23 Vereit .55 88370 7.19 7.00 7.19+.20 VerizonCm 2.41f 166881 55.21 54.45 55.02+.08 Visa s .84 114494 145.01 140.18 141.89—3.47 WalMart 2.08f 57615 94.93 93.02 94.69+1.38 WeathfIntl 110943 2.92 2.73 2.84+.04 WellsFargo 1.72f 126812 53.96 52.98 53.67+.48 WmsCos 1.36 113773 27.78 27.50 27.69+.07 Yamanag .02 59879 2.54 2.43 2.54+.04 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 