BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .52
|82147
|14.73
|14.35
|14.53+.10
|AT&TInc 2
|266897
|34.12
|33.77
|33.92
|AbbottLab 1.12
|74771
|73.90
|71.90
|72.04—1.77
|AlcoaCp
|144155
|45.45
|42.51
|42.89+1.33
|Alibaba
|130981
|164.54
|161.93
|162.37+2.14
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|125729
|10.93
|10.80
|10.88+.06
|Altria 3.20
|73236
|62.10
|60.77
|60.86—.43
|Ambev .05e
|357817
|4.81
|4.62
|4.66+.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|116914
|10.35
|10.15
|10.19—.10
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|62489
|40.16
|39.92
|40.08+.35
|Avon
|62600
|2.15
|2.04
|2.07—.06
|BPPLC 2.38
|64618
|47.05
|46.59
|46.99+.18
|BakHuGEn .72f
|67464
|32.25
|31.32
|32.03—.22
|BcoBrads .06a
|393142
|8.32
|7.89
|8.00+.43
|BcoSantSA .21e
|70544
|5.07
|5.01
|5.03+.11
|BkofAm .60f
|610196
|30.18
|29.72
|30.00+.42
|BiPVxSTrs
|246074
|26.56
|26.02
|26.20—.22
|BarrickG .12
|181560
|11.80
|11.57
|11.62—.07
|BauschHl
|91667
|28.45
|27.31
|28.32+1.06
|CanopyGrn
|80030
|49.29
|45.93
|49.28+3.54
|Cemex .29t
|81620
|7.04
|6.80
|6.82—.15
|Cemigpf .08e
|93146
|2.05
|1.94
|1.98+.12
|CenterPnt 1.11
|80102
|27.98
|27.17
|27.32—.59
|CntryLink 2.16
|93508
|22.04
|21.60
|21.89+.06
|ChesEng
|253691
|4.74
|4.45
|4.73+.21
|CgpVelICrd
|159322
|5.03
|4.53
|4.67—.21
|Citigroup 1.80f
|119753
|72.84
|72.02
|72.36+.56
|ClevCliffs
|83143
|12.94
|12.51
|12.59+.01
|CocaCola 1.56
|105325
|46.55
|45.80
|45.87—.64
|ConAgra .85
|61729
|33.66
|33.30
|33.43+.02
|ConocoPhil 1.14f
|
|68254
|78.91
|77.89
|78.57+.29
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|69426
|55.20
|54.25
|54.32—.37
|DenburyR
|211274
|6.66
|6.12
|6.61+.56
|DxGBullrs
|86676
|14.41
|13.39
|13.48—.56
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|90285
|8.15
|7.66
|7.69—.29
|DxSPOGBrrs
|71891
|5.34
|4.92
|4.94—.41
|DxBrzBulls
|64924
|25.85
|23.00
|23.84+2.15
|DxSCBearrs
|152163
|9.04
|8.67
|8.79—.23
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|108557
|65.21
|64.10
|64.39—.43
|EnCanag .06
|98548
|13.48
|13.05
|13.47+.29
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|
|122222
|18.04
|17.70
|17.77—.11
|ENSCO .04
|93103
|8.54
|8.30
|8.54+.13
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|94149
|86.89
|85.98
|86.15—.31
|FstDatan
|88906
|24.65
|23.98
|24.46+.40
|Fitbitn
|83575
|5.22
|5.02
|5.14+.03
|FordM .60a
|469710
|9.31
|9.13
|9.13—.07
|FrptMcM .20
|201209
|14.28
|13.85
|13.95+.06
|GenElec .48
|829120
|12.63
|12.28
|12.48+.16
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|282528
|35.05
|33.77
|34.00+.70
|Gerdau .02e
|216118
|4.48
|4.16
|4.23
|Goldcrpg .24
|73750
|10.59
|10.24
|10.30—.25
|HPInc .56f
|85088
|26.34
|25.97
|26.06—.02
|Hallibrtn .72
|88764
|42.08
|41.31
|41.80+.09
|HPEntn .45e
|99897
|16.91
|16.46
|16.75+.22
|ICICIBk .16e
|98058
|8.40
|8.21
|8.26—.21
|iShGold
|187990
|11.56
|11.47
|11.50—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|877684
|37.88
|36.31
|36.90+1.29
|iShSilver
|85492
|13.89
|13.74
|13.78—.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|200628
|42.26
|41.61
|41.74—.24
|iShEMkts .59e
|763272
|42.72
|41.92
|42.04—.35
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|84004
|114.53
|113.66
|113.85—.67
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|206643
|116.36
|114.24
|114.83—2.03
|iSEafe 1.66e
|193723
|67.88
|67.54
|67.60—.12
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|179306
|86.31
|85.91
|86.00—.23
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|260063
|166.73
|164.51
|165.97+1.44
|iShREst 2.76e
|138061
|79.63
|78.11
|78.70—.55
|Infosyss
|100735
|10.15
|10.01
|10.04—.23
|iShJapanrs
|105035
|60.14
|59.88
|59.97—.53
|iShCorEM .95e
|137577
|51.55
|50.62
|50.78—.40
|ItauUnibH .58e
|646578
|12.53
|12.01
|12.13+.65
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|171389
|115.66
|114.48
|115.04+1.07
|Keycorp .48f
|85825
|20.24
|19.81
|20.14+.38
|KindMorg .80
|88611
|18.38
|18.07
|18.24+.16
|Kinrossg
|89630
|2.84
|2.74
|2.78—.03
|Kroger s .56f
|90184
|29.62
|29.09
|29.38+.30
|LaredoPet
|73071
|7.86
|7.37
|7.85+.48
|LVSands 3
|65311
|61.47
|60.05
|60.82+1.62
|LennarA .16
|115114
|47.74
|45.37
|46.24—.53
|LloydBkg .47a
|224875
|3.02
|2.99
|3.00+.05
|Macys 1.51
|69788
|33.55
|32.57
|33.40+.37
|MarathnO .20
|125463
|24.20
|23.33
|23.99+.48
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|80065
|86.56
|84.00
|86.39+3.11
|Merck 1.92
|86315
|72.42
|71.35
|71.37—.38
|MorgStan 1.20f
|89853
|47.73
|46.98
|47.11+.48
|Nabors .24
|145735
|6.51
|6.20
|6.49+.03
|NikeB s .80
|99260
|82.96
|81.75
|82.50—.27
|NokiaCp .19e
|155115
|5.54
|5.46
|5.47—.01
|Olin .80
|68110
|25.40
|24.40
|24.90—.47
|Oracle .76
|212075
|50.10
|49.59
|49.75—.48
|Pandora
|208253
|9.09
|8.93
|9.06+.07
|Penney
|279290
|1.78
|1.57
|1.62+.06
|PetrbrsA
|277302
|12.70
|12.03
|12.20+.67
|Petrobras
|711676
|14.31
|13.43
|13.55+.39
|Pfizer 1.36
|210688
|44.84
|44.28
|44.81+.59
|ProctGam 2.87
|79586
|84.52
|82.85
|83.03—1.33
|ProUShL20
|64693
|40.14
|38.75
|39.75+1.38
|PulteGrp .36
|77810
|24.84
|23.92
|24.09—.55
|QEPRes .08
|68842
|11.90
|11.47
|11.87+.36
|RegionsFn .56f
|121067
|18.56
|18.21
|18.47+.36
|RiteAid
|139899
|1.17
|1.14
|1.15
|SpdrGold
|66741
|114.05
|113.26
|113.42—.45
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|645296
|293.21
|291.32
|291.72+.16
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|257361
|35.99
|35.83
|35.88—.06
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|136175
|60.29
|58.75
|60.03+1.42
|SpdrRetls .49e
|99970
|49.49
|48.87
|49.15+.09
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|
|188663
|44.67
|43.51
|44.57+1.06
|Schlmbrg 2
|73156
|62.91
|61.59
|62.62+.73
|Schwab .52f
|64947
|51.11
|50.24
|50.80+.95
|SnapIncAn
|149281
|8.33
|8.13
|8.23+.05
|SouthnCo 2.40
|68153
|43.46
|42.51
|42.79—.64
|SwstnEngy
|251159
|5.41
|5.16
|5.34+.18
|SpiritRltC .50f
|61812
|7.99
|7.78
|7.86—.04
|Sprint
|140193
|6.59
|6.50
|6.50—.04
|Squaren
|97830
|98.70
|95.69
|96.96—.87
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|63664
|96.00
|95.18
|95.33—.18
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|151927
|54.38
|53.55
|53.62—.58
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|91610
|115.95
|114.84
|114.89—.39
|SPEngy 2.04e
|131960
|77.72
|76.98
|77.49+.62
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|795779
|28.07
|27.79
|27.95+.26
|SPInds 1.12e
|105337
|80.02
|79.43
|79.60+.33
|SPTech .78e
|132923
|76.27
|75.79
|75.93+.23
|SPUtil 1.55e
|246750
|53.37
|52.09
|52.54—.64
|TeekayTnk .21
|120505
|1.07
|1.01
|1.04+.02
|TevaPhrm .73e
|109849
|22.10
|21.51
|21.61—.20
|ThomsonR 1.38
|
|115887
|47.55
|46.77
|47.24+2.50
|Transocn
|102438
|14.18
|13.90
|14.09+.11
|TurqHillRs
|100081
|2.18
|2.11
|2.11—.04
|Twitter
|193391
|29.12
|28.25
|29.01+.82
|USBancrp 1.20
|77353
|53.57
|52.79
|53.43+.69
|USOilFd
|262198
|16.24
|15.67
|16.08+.21
|USSteel .20
|64508
|30.00
|29.49
|29.90+.33
|ValeSA .29e
|405135
|16.13
|15.29
|15.45—.17
|VanEGold .06e
|478243
|19.23
|18.75
|18.79—.26
|VnEkRus .01e
|105792
|21.90
|21.54
|21.56+.10
|VanEJrGld
|121338
|28.28
|27.70
|27.74—.28
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|70991
|80.02
|78.44
|78.90—.85
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|163706
|40.94
|40.21
|40.32—.34
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|71270
|43.20
|42.97
|43.03—.07
|Vereit .55
|156188
|7.22
|7.08
|7.15—.05
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|149302
|54.94
|54.14
|54.29—.13
|Visa s .84
|75202
|150.71
|149.19
|149.37—.30
|VistraEnn
|68913
|26.02
|25.33
|25.42—.03
|WPXEngy
|85324
|20.60
|19.77
|20.53+.45
|WalMart 2.08f
|63133
|95.54
|94.04
|94.07—1.08
|WeathfIntl
|134464
|2.85
|2.77
|2.81
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|184443
|52.92
|52.33
|52.65+.52
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|62957
|31.93
|30.65
|30.90—1.08
|WmsCos 1.36
|82741
|28.19
|27.63
|27.98+.33
|Yamanag .02
|63243
|2.59
|2.49
|2.50—.05
|ZayoGrp
|72793
|34.49
|34.05
|34.11—.04
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.