BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 82147 14.73 14.35 14.53+.10 AT&TInc 2 266897 34.12 33.77 33.92 AbbottLab 1.12 74771 73.90 71.90 72.04—1.77 AlcoaCp 144155 45.45 42.51 42.89+1.33 Alibaba 130981 164.54 161.93 162.37+2.14 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 125729 10.93 10.80 10.88+.06 Altria 3.20 73236 62.10 60.77 60.86—.43 Ambev .05e 357817 4.81 4.62 4.66+.01 Annaly 1.20e 116914 10.35 10.15 10.19—.10 AstraZens 1.37e 62489 40.16 39.92 40.08+.35 Avon 62600 2.15 2.04 2.07—.06 BPPLC 2.38 64618 47.05 46.59 46.99+.18 BakHuGEn .72f 67464 32.25 31.32 32.03—.22 BcoBrads .06a 393142 8.32 7.89 8.00+.43 BcoSantSA .21e 70544 5.07 5.01 5.03+.11 BkofAm .60f 610196 30.18 29.72 30.00+.42 BiPVxSTrs 246074 26.56 26.02 26.20—.22 BarrickG .12 181560 11.80 11.57 11.62—.07 BauschHl 91667 28.45 27.31 28.32+1.06 CanopyGrn 80030 49.29 45.93 49.28+3.54 Cemex .29t 81620 7.04 6.80 6.82—.15 Cemigpf .08e 93146 2.05 1.94 1.98+.12 CenterPnt 1.11 80102 27.98 27.17 27.32—.59 CntryLink 2.16 93508 22.04 21.60 21.89+.06 ChesEng 253691 4.74 4.45 4.73+.21 CgpVelICrd 159322 5.03 4.53 4.67—.21 Citigroup 1.80f 119753 72.84 72.02 72.36+.56 ClevCliffs 83143 12.94 12.51 12.59+.01 CocaCola 1.56 105325 46.55 45.80 45.87—.64 ConAgra .85 61729 33.66 33.30 33.43+.02 ConocoPhil 1.14f 68254 78.91 77.89 78.57+.29 DeltaAir 1.40f 69426 55.20 54.25 54.32—.37 DenburyR 211274 6.66 6.12 6.61+.56 DxGBullrs 86676 14.41 13.39 13.48—.56 DrGMBllrs .09e 90285 8.15 7.66 7.69—.29 DxSPOGBrrs 71891 5.34 4.92 4.94—.41 DxBrzBulls 64924 25.85 23.00 23.84+2.15 DxSCBearrs 152163 9.04 8.67 8.79—.23 DowDuPnt 1.52 108557 65.21 64.10 64.39—.43 EnCanag .06 98548 13.48 13.05 13.47+.29 EgyTrEqs 1.22 122222 18.04 17.70 17.77—.11 ENSCO .04 93103 8.54 8.30 8.54+.13 ExxonMbl 3.28 94149 86.89 85.98 86.15—.31 FstDatan 88906 24.65 23.98 24.46+.40 Fitbitn 83575 5.22 5.02 5.14+.03 FordM .60a 469710 9.31 9.13 9.13—.07 FrptMcM .20 201209 14.28 13.85 13.95+.06 GenElec .48 829120 12.63 12.28 12.48+.16 GenMotors 1.52 282528 35.05 33.77 34.00+.70 Gerdau .02e 216118 4.48 4.16 4.23 Goldcrpg .24 73750 10.59 10.24 10.30—.25 HPInc .56f 85088 26.34 25.97 26.06—.02 Hallibrtn .72 88764 42.08 41.31 41.80+.09 HPEntn .45e 99897 16.91 16.46 16.75+.22 ICICIBk .16e 98058 8.40 8.21 8.26—.21 iShGold 187990 11.56 11.47 11.50—.03 iShBrazil .67e 877684 37.88 36.31 36.90+1.29 iShSilver 85492 13.89 13.74 13.78—.01 iShChinaLC .87e 200628 42.26 41.61 41.74—.24 iShEMkts .59e 763272 42.72 41.92 42.04—.35 iShiBoxIG 3.87 84004 114.53 113.66 113.85—.67 iSh20yrT 3.05 206643 116.36 114.24 114.83—2.03 iSEafe 1.66e 193723 67.88 67.54 67.60—.12 iShiBxHYB 5.09 179306 86.31 85.91 86.00—.23 iShR2K 1.77e 260063 166.73 164.51 165.97+1.44 iShREst 2.76e 138061 79.63 78.11 78.70—.55 Infosyss 100735 10.15 10.01 10.04—.23 iShJapanrs 105035 60.14 59.88 59.97—.53 iShCorEM .95e 137577 51.55 50.62 50.78—.40 ItauUnibH .58e 646578 12.53 12.01 12.13+.65 JPMorgCh 2.24f 171389 115.66 114.48 115.04+1.07 Keycorp .48f 85825 20.24 19.81 20.14+.38 KindMorg .80 88611 18.38 18.07 18.24+.16 Kinrossg 89630 2.84 2.74 2.78—.03 Kroger s .56f 90184 29.62 29.09 29.38+.30 LaredoPet 73071 7.86 7.37 7.85+.48 LVSands 3 65311 61.47 60.05 60.82+1.62 LennarA .16 115114 47.74 45.37 46.24—.53 LloydBkg .47a 224875 3.02 2.99 3.00+.05 Macys 1.51 69788 33.55 32.57 33.40+.37 MarathnO .20 125463 24.20 23.33 23.99+.48 MarathPts 1.84 80065 86.56 84.00 86.39+3.11 Merck 1.92 86315 72.42 71.35 71.37—.38 MorgStan 1.20f 89853 47.73 46.98 47.11+.48 Nabors .24 145735 6.51 6.20 6.49+.03 NikeB s .80 99260 82.96 81.75 82.50—.27 NokiaCp .19e 155115 5.54 5.46 5.47—.01 Olin .80 68110 25.40 24.40 24.90—.47 Oracle .76 212075 50.10 49.59 49.75—.48 Pandora 208253 9.09 8.93 9.06+.07 Penney 279290 1.78 1.57 1.62+.06 PetrbrsA 277302 12.70 12.03 12.20+.67 Petrobras 711676 14.31 13.43 13.55+.39 Pfizer 1.36 210688 44.84 44.28 44.81+.59 ProctGam 2.87 79586 84.52 82.85 83.03—1.33 ProUShL20 64693 40.14 38.75 39.75+1.38 PulteGrp .36 77810 24.84 23.92 24.09—.55 QEPRes .08 68842 11.90 11.47 11.87+.36 RegionsFn .56f 121067 18.56 18.21 18.47+.36 RiteAid 139899 1.17 1.14 1.15 SpdrGold 66741 114.05 113.26 113.42—.45 S&P500ETF 4.13e 645296 293.21 291.32 291.72+.16 SpdrLehHY 2.30 257361 35.99 35.83 35.88—.06 SpdrS&PRB .74e 136175 60.29 58.75 60.03+1.42 SpdrRetls .49e 99970 49.49 48.87 49.15+.09 SpdrOGEx .73e 188663 44.67 43.51 44.57+1.06 Schlmbrg 2 73156 62.91 61.59 62.62+.73 Schwab .52f 64947 51.11 50.24 50.80+.95 SnapIncAn 149281 8.33 8.13 8.23+.05 SouthnCo 2.40 68153 43.46 42.51 42.79—.64 SwstnEngy 251159 5.41 5.16 5.34+.18 SpiritRltC .50f 61812 7.99 7.78 7.86—.04 Sprint 140193 6.59 6.50 6.50—.04 Squaren 97830 98.70 95.69 96.96—.87 SPHlthC 1.01e 63664 96.00 95.18 95.33—.18 SPCnSt 1.28e 151927 54.38 53.55 53.62—.58 SPConsum 1.12e 91610 115.95 114.84 114.89—.39 SPEngy 2.04e 131960 77.72 76.98 77.49+.62 SPDRFncl .46e 795779 28.07 27.79 27.95+.26 SPInds 1.12e 105337 80.02 79.43 79.60+.33 SPTech .78e 132923 76.27 75.79 75.93+.23 SPUtil 1.55e 246750 53.37 52.09 52.54—.64 TeekayTnk .21 120505 1.07 1.01 1.04+.02 TevaPhrm .73e 109849 22.10 21.51 21.61—.20 ThomsonR 1.38 115887 47.55 46.77 47.24+2.50 Transocn 102438 14.18 13.90 14.09+.11 TurqHillRs 100081 2.18 2.11 2.11—.04 Twitter 193391 29.12 28.25 29.01+.82 USBancrp 1.20 77353 53.57 52.79 53.43+.69 USOilFd 262198 16.24 15.67 16.08+.21 USSteel .20 64508 30.00 29.49 29.90+.33 ValeSA .29e 405135 16.13 15.29 15.45—.17 VanEGold .06e 478243 19.23 18.75 18.79—.26 VnEkRus .01e 105792 21.90 21.54 21.56+.10 VanEJrGld 121338 28.28 27.70 27.74—.28 VangREIT 3.08e 70991 80.02 78.44 78.90—.85 VangEmg 1.10e 163706 40.94 40.21 40.32—.34 VangFTSE 1.10e 71270 43.20 42.97 43.03—.07 Vereit .55 156188 7.22 7.08 7.15—.05 VerizonCm 2.41f 149302 54.94 54.14 54.29—.13 Visa s .84 75202 150.71 149.19 149.37—.30 VistraEnn 68913 26.02 25.33 25.42—.03 WPXEngy 85324 20.60 19.77 20.53+.45 WalMart 2.08f 63133 95.54 94.04 94.07—1.08 WeathfIntl 134464 2.85 2.77 2.81 WellsFargo 1.72f 184443 52.92 52.33 52.65+.52 Weyerhsr 1.36 62957 31.93 30.65 30.90—1.08 WmsCos 1.36 82741 28.19 27.63 27.98+.33 Yamanag .02 63243 2.59 2.49 2.50—.05 ZayoGrp 72793 34.49 34.05 34.11—.04 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 