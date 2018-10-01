BC-150-actives-f

202
By The Associated Press October 1, 2018 5:32 pm 10/01/2018 05:32pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .52 70273 14.14 13.88 14.05+.05
AKSteel 171844 5.11 4.80 4.93+.03
AT&TInc 2 224353 33.75 33.39 33.49—.09
AbbottLab 1.12 71964 74.15 73.54 74.12+.76
Alibaba 105985 165.95 161.56 162.00—2.76
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
113078 10.89 10.71 10.86+.18
Altria 3.20 58666 60.66 59.60 60.33+.02
Ambev .05e 150524 4.63 4.57 4.61+.04
Annaly 1.20e 72496 10.29 10.20 10.25+.02
BPPLC 2.38 65118 46.95 46.61 46.77+.67
BcoBrads .06a 105359 7.11 6.96 7.04—.04
BcoSantSA .21e 66647 5.05 4.94 4.97—.03
BkofAm .60f 538860 29.94 29.54 29.65+.19
Barclay .15e 192496 9.16 9.00 9.02+.07
BiPVxSTrs 238598 26.74 25.85 26.37—.30
BarrickG .12 122717 11.21 11.06 11.14+.06
BauschHl 105244 27.67 25.85 27.34+1.67
BlackBerry 109912 11.75 10.81 10.83—.55
Blackstone 2.70e
57345 38.94 38.34 38.76+.68
BostonSci 82897 39.42 38.60 38.98+.48
CBLAsc .80 68794 3.99 3.80 3.84—.15
CVSHealth 2 64526 80.56 78.95 79.50+.78
CdnNRsgs 1.34 72953 33.86 32.85 33.61+.95
CanopyGrn 93027 51.15 48.50 48.85+.21
CntryLink 2.16 99003 21.68 21.25 21.45+.25
ChesEng 238834 4.62 4.48 4.58+.09
CgpVelICrd 136960 5.31 4.75 4.80—.44
Citigroup 1.80f 112635 72.86 71.76 71.93+.19
ClevCliffs 96673 12.93 12.34 12.77+.11
CocaCola 1.56 93389 46.35 46.05 46.23+.04
ConAgra .85 77585 34.07 33.12 33.45—.52
ConocoPhil 1.14f
63876 80.24 77.74 79.89+2.49
DeltaAir 1.40f 58381 58.14 56.32 56.60—1.23
DenburyR 125326 6.27 5.95 6.15—.05
DeutschBk .83e 56930 11.35 11.19 11.25—.11
DevonE .32 59024 40.47 39.72 40.20+.26
DxGBullrs 58383 13.10 12.72 12.97+.02
DrGMBllrs .09e 80331 7.54 7.25 7.44+.04
DxSCBearrs 109964 8.83 8.30 8.77+.36
Disney 1.68 86284 117.40 115.68 116.24—.70
DowDuPnt 1.52 116512 65.76 64.73 64.82+.51
EnCanag .06 161700 13.61 13.24 13.48+.37
EgyTrEqs 1.22
114255 18.17 17.46 18.09+.66
EngyTrfPt 2.26 66777 23.19 22.27 23.08+.82
ENSCO .04 85742 8.61 8.32 8.50+.06
ExxonMbl 3.28 85187 86.03 85.26 85.81+.79
FstDatan 76677 24.74 23.89 24.15—.32
Fitbitn 60213 5.42 5.28 5.35
FordM .60a 448189 9.44 9.30 9.32+.07
Fortiven .28 181233 84.99 84.14 84.43+.23
FrptMcM .20 159127 13.90 13.60 13.70—.22
GarrtMotn 249120 18.65 16.86 18.39
GenElec .48 3078854 13.07 11.94 12.09+.80
GenMills 1.96 57188 43.06 42.48 42.67—.25
GenMotors 1.52
127017 34.54 33.99 34.20+.53
Gerdau .02e 149371 4.26 4.11 4.16—.05
HPInc .56f 85717 25.98 25.53 25.60—.17
Hallibrtn .72 67311 41.19 40.34 41.05+.52
Hanesbdss .60 61338 18.73 17.94 17.96—.47
HPEntn .45e 97448 16.52 16.13 16.18—.13
ICICIBk .16e 55326 8.72 8.53 8.58+.09
iShGold 101146 11.41 11.36 11.40—.03
iShBrazil .67e 175108 33.92 33.37 33.71—.02
iShSilver 92875 13.65 13.51 13.62—.11
iShChinaLC .87e
188087 43.23 42.89 43.02+.20
iShEMkts .59e 310304 43.16 42.83 42.93+.01
iShiBoxIG 3.87
75505 114.64 114.42 114.42—.51
iSh20yrT 3.05
224423 116.83 116.12 116.15—1.12
iSEafe 1.66e 278795 68.32 68.05 68.07+.08
iShiBxHYB 5.09
225604 86.30 86.14 86.30—.14
iShR2K 1.77e
278802 169.32 165.77 166.33—2.22
iShREst 2.76e 118709 80.25 79.36 79.36—.66
iShCorEafe 1.56e
74727 64.44 64.18 64.19+.11
Infosyss 74400 10.39 10.30 10.37+.20
Interpublic .84 66052 23.09 22.77 22.90+.03
iShJapanrs 111825 60.83 60.48 60.64+.41
iShCorEM .95e 79229 52.06 51.67 51.77—.01
ItauUnibH .58e
x113470 10.98 10.76 10.87—.10
JPMorgCh 2.24f
101084 114.61 113.04 113.50+.66
Keycorp .48f 71436 20.14 19.81 19.88—.01
KindMorg .80 126496 18.19 17.71 18.18+.45
Kinrossg 130835 2.79 2.67 2.75+.05
Kroger s .56f 75050 29.26 28.74 28.75—.36
LaredoPet 112913 8.20 7.62 7.62—.55
LVSands 3 62292 60.13 58.63 59.75+.42
LloydBkg .47a 166022 3.06 3.01 3.02—.02
MGM Rsts .48 107440 27.98 26.90 26.93—.98
MarathnO .20 142890 23.98 23.26 23.86+.58
MarathPts 1.84
65925 83.32 81.16 82.43+2.46
Merck 1.92 76285 71.89 70.61 71.53+.59
MorgStan 1.20f 81300 47.31 46.52 46.63+.06
NRGEgy .12 59409 37.69 37.09 37.62+.22
Nabors .24 91824 6.47 6.12 6.38+.22
NewellRub .92f 57170 20.81 20.23 20.43+.13
NikeB s .80 78261 85.85 84.37 84.46—.26
NobleCorp .08 55039 7.21 7.00 7.07+.04
NokiaCp .19e 170329 5.65 5.59 5.61+.03
OasisPet 73514 14.57 14.13 14.27+.09
Oracle .76 191980 51.99 51.14 51.80+.24
Pandora 146670 9.50 9.12 9.15—.36
Penney 67514 1.71 1.67 1.70+.04
PetrbrsA 86099 10.57 10.33 10.47+.01
Petrobras 176914 12.22 11.87 12.08+.01
Pfizer 1.36 156854 44.52 43.91 44.27+.20
PulteGrp .36 55963 25.03 24.49 24.51—.26
RegionsFn .56f 155863 18.48 18.08 18.14—.21
RiteAid 160707 1.28 1.21 1.21—.07
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
58233 267.15 265.74 266.73+2.33
S&P500ETF 4.13e
619810 292.93 290.98 291.73+1.01
SpdrLehHY 2.30
134006 35.99 35.92 35.99—.06
SpdrS&PRB .74e
82874 59.88 58.65 58.83—.59
SpdrOGEx .73e 123425 44.05 43.28 43.74+.45
Schlmbrg 2 74307 62.37 60.88 61.59+.67
Schwab .52f 81178 49.75 49.22 49.55+.40
ServiceMst x64029 42.71 40.47 40.75—.78
SnapIncAn 226561 8.57 8.23 8.36—.12
SwstnEngy 204272 5.23 5.07 5.12+.01
Sprint 65162 6.61 6.51 6.55+.01
Squaren 125782 101.15 96.60 97.28—1.73
SPHlthC 1.01e 70635 96.06 95.34 95.62+.47
SPCnSt 1.28e 87255 54.09 53.83 53.89—.04
SPConsum 1.12e
78495 118.13 116.86 116.86—.36
SPEngy 2.04e 127123 77.11 76.02 76.79+1.05
SPDRFncl .46e
498470 27.89 27.60 27.69+.11
SPInds 1.12e 168321 79.55 78.81 79.09+.69
SPTech .78e 103339 75.100 75.46 75.69+.36
SPUtil 1.55e 125082 52.59 52.27 52.47—.18
TevaPhrm .73e 155284 22.16 21.42 21.46—.08
ThomsonR 1.38 98355 45.88 45.16 45.33—.35
Transocn 126305 14.27 13.85 14.11+.16
TurqHillRs 61992 2.14 2.09 2.12
Twitter 204980 28.70 28.00 28.31—.15
USOilFd 262174 16.01 15.45 15.95+.43
USSteel .20 118612 30.90 29.36 30.25—.23
ValeSA .29e 132939 15.13 14.70 15.03+.19
VanEGold .06e 301970 18.62 18.43 18.55+.03
VnEkRus .01e 70423 21.91 21.51 21.88+.32
VEckOilSvc .47e
65285 25.64 25.15 25.46+.27
VanEJrGld 73395 27.54 27.19 27.39+.03
VangREIT 3.08e
72151 80.82 79.92 79.93—.75
VangEmg 1.10e
143899 41.24 40.99 41.10+.10
VangFTSE 1.10e
86539 43.52 43.33 43.38+.11
Vereit .55 139411 7.30 7.16 7.16—.10
VerizonCm 2.41f
104818 53.92 53.50 53.84+.45
Visa s .84 98017 151.56 150.61 150.79+.70
WPXEngy 77877 20.40 20.00 20.02—.10
WeathfIntl 102886 2.87 2.71 2.81+.10
WellsFargo 1.72f
172088 52.80 52.16 52.25—.31
WmsCos 1.36 76814 27.71 27.20 27.66+.47
Yamanag .02 67277 2.50 2.45 2.48—.01

