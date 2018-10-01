BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 70273 14.14 13.88 14.05+.05 AKSteel 171844 5.11 4.80 4.93+.03 AT&TInc 2 224353 33.75 33.39 33.49—.09 AbbottLab…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .52
|70273
|14.14
|13.88
|14.05+.05
|AKSteel
|171844
|5.11
|4.80
|4.93+.03
|AT&TInc 2
|224353
|33.75
|33.39
|33.49—.09
|AbbottLab 1.12
|71964
|74.15
|73.54
|74.12+.76
|Alibaba
|105985
|165.95
|161.56
|162.00—2.76
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|113078
|10.89
|10.71
|10.86+.18
|Altria 3.20
|58666
|60.66
|59.60
|60.33+.02
|Ambev .05e
|150524
|4.63
|4.57
|4.61+.04
|Annaly 1.20e
|72496
|10.29
|10.20
|10.25+.02
|BPPLC 2.38
|65118
|46.95
|46.61
|46.77+.67
|BcoBrads .06a
|105359
|7.11
|6.96
|7.04—.04
|BcoSantSA .21e
|66647
|5.05
|4.94
|4.97—.03
|BkofAm .60f
|538860
|29.94
|29.54
|29.65+.19
|Barclay .15e
|192496
|9.16
|9.00
|9.02+.07
|BiPVxSTrs
|238598
|26.74
|25.85
|26.37—.30
|BarrickG .12
|122717
|11.21
|11.06
|11.14+.06
|BauschHl
|105244
|27.67
|25.85
|27.34+1.67
|BlackBerry
|109912
|11.75
|10.81
|10.83—.55
|Blackstone 2.70e
|
|57345
|38.94
|38.34
|38.76+.68
|BostonSci
|82897
|39.42
|38.60
|38.98+.48
|CBLAsc .80
|68794
|3.99
|3.80
|3.84—.15
|CVSHealth 2
|64526
|80.56
|78.95
|79.50+.78
|CdnNRsgs 1.34
|72953
|33.86
|32.85
|33.61+.95
|CanopyGrn
|93027
|51.15
|48.50
|48.85+.21
|CntryLink 2.16
|99003
|21.68
|21.25
|21.45+.25
|ChesEng
|238834
|4.62
|4.48
|4.58+.09
|CgpVelICrd
|136960
|5.31
|4.75
|4.80—.44
|Citigroup 1.80f
|112635
|72.86
|71.76
|71.93+.19
|ClevCliffs
|96673
|12.93
|12.34
|12.77+.11
|CocaCola 1.56
|93389
|46.35
|46.05
|46.23+.04
|ConAgra .85
|77585
|34.07
|33.12
|33.45—.52
|ConocoPhil 1.14f
|
|63876
|80.24
|77.74
|79.89+2.49
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|58381
|58.14
|56.32
|56.60—1.23
|DenburyR
|125326
|6.27
|5.95
|6.15—.05
|DeutschBk .83e
|56930
|11.35
|11.19
|11.25—.11
|DevonE .32
|59024
|40.47
|39.72
|40.20+.26
|DxGBullrs
|58383
|13.10
|12.72
|12.97+.02
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|80331
|7.54
|7.25
|7.44+.04
|DxSCBearrs
|109964
|8.83
|8.30
|8.77+.36
|Disney 1.68
|86284
|117.40
|115.68
|116.24—.70
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|116512
|65.76
|64.73
|64.82+.51
|EnCanag .06
|161700
|13.61
|13.24
|13.48+.37
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|
|114255
|18.17
|17.46
|18.09+.66
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|66777
|23.19
|22.27
|23.08+.82
|ENSCO .04
|85742
|8.61
|8.32
|8.50+.06
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|85187
|86.03
|85.26
|85.81+.79
|FstDatan
|76677
|24.74
|23.89
|24.15—.32
|Fitbitn
|60213
|5.42
|5.28
|5.35
|FordM .60a
|448189
|9.44
|9.30
|9.32+.07
|Fortiven .28
|181233
|84.99
|84.14
|84.43+.23
|FrptMcM .20
|159127
|13.90
|13.60
|13.70—.22
|GarrtMotn
|249120
|18.65
|16.86
|18.39
|GenElec .48
|3078854
|13.07
|11.94
|12.09+.80
|GenMills 1.96
|57188
|43.06
|42.48
|42.67—.25
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|127017
|34.54
|33.99
|34.20+.53
|Gerdau .02e
|149371
|4.26
|4.11
|4.16—.05
|HPInc .56f
|85717
|25.98
|25.53
|25.60—.17
|Hallibrtn .72
|67311
|41.19
|40.34
|41.05+.52
|Hanesbdss .60
|61338
|18.73
|17.94
|17.96—.47
|HPEntn .45e
|97448
|16.52
|16.13
|16.18—.13
|ICICIBk .16e
|55326
|8.72
|8.53
|8.58+.09
|iShGold
|101146
|11.41
|11.36
|11.40—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|175108
|33.92
|33.37
|33.71—.02
|iShSilver
|92875
|13.65
|13.51
|13.62—.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|188087
|43.23
|42.89
|43.02+.20
|iShEMkts .59e
|310304
|43.16
|42.83
|42.93+.01
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|75505
|114.64
|114.42
|114.42—.51
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|224423
|116.83
|116.12
|116.15—1.12
|iSEafe 1.66e
|278795
|68.32
|68.05
|68.07+.08
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|225604
|86.30
|86.14
|86.30—.14
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|278802
|169.32
|165.77
|166.33—2.22
|iShREst 2.76e
|118709
|80.25
|79.36
|79.36—.66
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|74727
|64.44
|64.18
|64.19+.11
|Infosyss
|74400
|10.39
|10.30
|10.37+.20
|Interpublic .84
|66052
|23.09
|22.77
|22.90+.03
|iShJapanrs
|111825
|60.83
|60.48
|60.64+.41
|iShCorEM .95e
|79229
|52.06
|51.67
|51.77—.01
|ItauUnibH .58e
|
|x113470
|10.98
|10.76
|10.87—.10
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|101084
|114.61
|113.04
|113.50+.66
|Keycorp .48f
|71436
|20.14
|19.81
|19.88—.01
|KindMorg .80
|126496
|18.19
|17.71
|18.18+.45
|Kinrossg
|130835
|2.79
|2.67
|2.75+.05
|Kroger s .56f
|75050
|29.26
|28.74
|28.75—.36
|LaredoPet
|112913
|8.20
|7.62
|7.62—.55
|LVSands 3
|62292
|60.13
|58.63
|59.75+.42
|LloydBkg .47a
|166022
|3.06
|3.01
|3.02—.02
|MGM Rsts .48
|107440
|27.98
|26.90
|26.93—.98
|MarathnO .20
|142890
|23.98
|23.26
|23.86+.58
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|65925
|83.32
|81.16
|82.43+2.46
|Merck 1.92
|76285
|71.89
|70.61
|71.53+.59
|MorgStan 1.20f
|81300
|47.31
|46.52
|46.63+.06
|NRGEgy .12
|59409
|37.69
|37.09
|37.62+.22
|Nabors .24
|91824
|6.47
|6.12
|6.38+.22
|NewellRub .92f
|57170
|20.81
|20.23
|20.43+.13
|NikeB s .80
|78261
|85.85
|84.37
|84.46—.26
|NobleCorp .08
|55039
|7.21
|7.00
|7.07+.04
|NokiaCp .19e
|170329
|5.65
|5.59
|5.61+.03
|OasisPet
|73514
|14.57
|14.13
|14.27+.09
|Oracle .76
|191980
|51.99
|51.14
|51.80+.24
|Pandora
|146670
|9.50
|9.12
|9.15—.36
|Penney
|67514
|1.71
|1.67
|1.70+.04
|PetrbrsA
|86099
|10.57
|10.33
|10.47+.01
|Petrobras
|176914
|12.22
|11.87
|12.08+.01
|Pfizer 1.36
|156854
|44.52
|43.91
|44.27+.20
|PulteGrp .36
|55963
|25.03
|24.49
|24.51—.26
|RegionsFn .56f
|155863
|18.48
|18.08
|18.14—.21
|RiteAid
|160707
|1.28
|1.21
|1.21—.07
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|58233
|267.15
|265.74
|266.73+2.33
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|619810
|292.93
|290.98
|291.73+1.01
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|134006
|35.99
|35.92
|35.99—.06
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|82874
|59.88
|58.65
|58.83—.59
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|123425
|44.05
|43.28
|43.74+.45
|Schlmbrg 2
|74307
|62.37
|60.88
|61.59+.67
|Schwab .52f
|81178
|49.75
|49.22
|49.55+.40
|ServiceMst
|x64029
|42.71
|40.47
|40.75—.78
|SnapIncAn
|226561
|8.57
|8.23
|8.36—.12
|SwstnEngy
|204272
|5.23
|5.07
|5.12+.01
|Sprint
|65162
|6.61
|6.51
|6.55+.01
|Squaren
|125782
|101.15
|96.60
|97.28—1.73
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|70635
|96.06
|95.34
|95.62+.47
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|87255
|54.09
|53.83
|53.89—.04
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|78495
|118.13
|116.86
|116.86—.36
|SPEngy 2.04e
|127123
|77.11
|76.02
|76.79+1.05
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|498470
|27.89
|27.60
|27.69+.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|168321
|79.55
|78.81
|79.09+.69
|SPTech .78e
|103339
|75.100
|75.46
|75.69+.36
|SPUtil 1.55e
|125082
|52.59
|52.27
|52.47—.18
|TevaPhrm .73e
|155284
|22.16
|21.42
|21.46—.08
|ThomsonR 1.38
|98355
|45.88
|45.16
|45.33—.35
|Transocn
|126305
|14.27
|13.85
|14.11+.16
|TurqHillRs
|61992
|2.14
|2.09
|2.12
|Twitter
|204980
|28.70
|28.00
|28.31—.15
|USOilFd
|262174
|16.01
|15.45
|15.95+.43
|USSteel .20
|118612
|30.90
|29.36
|30.25—.23
|ValeSA .29e
|132939
|15.13
|14.70
|15.03+.19
|VanEGold .06e
|301970
|18.62
|18.43
|18.55+.03
|VnEkRus .01e
|70423
|21.91
|21.51
|21.88+.32
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|65285
|25.64
|25.15
|25.46+.27
|VanEJrGld
|73395
|27.54
|27.19
|27.39+.03
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|72151
|80.82
|79.92
|79.93—.75
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|143899
|41.24
|40.99
|41.10+.10
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|86539
|43.52
|43.33
|43.38+.11
|Vereit .55
|139411
|7.30
|7.16
|7.16—.10
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|104818
|53.92
|53.50
|53.84+.45
|Visa s .84
|98017
|151.56
|150.61
|150.79+.70
|WPXEngy
|77877
|20.40
|20.00
|20.02—.10
|WeathfIntl
|102886
|2.87
|2.71
|2.81+.10
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|172088
|52.80
|52.16
|52.25—.31
|WmsCos 1.36
|76814
|27.71
|27.20
|27.66+.47
|Yamanag .02
|67277
|2.50
|2.45
|2.48—.01
