BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 70273 14.14 13.88 14.05+.05 AKSteel 171844 5.11 4.80 4.93+.03 AT&TInc 2 224353 33.75 33.39 33.49—.09 AbbottLab 1.12 71964 74.15 73.54 74.12+.76 Alibaba 105985 165.95 161.56 162.00—2.76 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 113078 10.89 10.71 10.86+.18 Altria 3.20 58666 60.66 59.60 60.33+.02 Ambev .05e 150524 4.63 4.57 4.61+.04 Annaly 1.20e 72496 10.29 10.20 10.25+.02 BPPLC 2.38 65118 46.95 46.61 46.77+.67 BcoBrads .06a 105359 7.11 6.96 7.04—.04 BcoSantSA .21e 66647 5.05 4.94 4.97—.03 BkofAm .60f 538860 29.94 29.54 29.65+.19 Barclay .15e 192496 9.16 9.00 9.02+.07 BiPVxSTrs 238598 26.74 25.85 26.37—.30 BarrickG .12 122717 11.21 11.06 11.14+.06 BauschHl 105244 27.67 25.85 27.34+1.67 BlackBerry 109912 11.75 10.81 10.83—.55 Blackstone 2.70e 57345 38.94 38.34 38.76+.68 BostonSci 82897 39.42 38.60 38.98+.48 CBLAsc .80 68794 3.99 3.80 3.84—.15 CVSHealth 2 64526 80.56 78.95 79.50+.78 CdnNRsgs 1.34 72953 33.86 32.85 33.61+.95 CanopyGrn 93027 51.15 48.50 48.85+.21 CntryLink 2.16 99003 21.68 21.25 21.45+.25 ChesEng 238834 4.62 4.48 4.58+.09 CgpVelICrd 136960 5.31 4.75 4.80—.44 Citigroup 1.80f 112635 72.86 71.76 71.93+.19 ClevCliffs 96673 12.93 12.34 12.77+.11 CocaCola 1.56 93389 46.35 46.05 46.23+.04 ConAgra .85 77585 34.07 33.12 33.45—.52 ConocoPhil 1.14f 63876 80.24 77.74 79.89+2.49 DeltaAir 1.40f 58381 58.14 56.32 56.60—1.23 DenburyR 125326 6.27 5.95 6.15—.05 DeutschBk .83e 56930 11.35 11.19 11.25—.11 DevonE .32 59024 40.47 39.72 40.20+.26 DxGBullrs 58383 13.10 12.72 12.97+.02 DrGMBllrs .09e 80331 7.54 7.25 7.44+.04 DxSCBearrs 109964 8.83 8.30 8.77+.36 Disney 1.68 86284 117.40 115.68 116.24—.70 DowDuPnt 1.52 116512 65.76 64.73 64.82+.51 EnCanag .06 161700 13.61 13.24 13.48+.37 EgyTrEqs 1.22 114255 18.17 17.46 18.09+.66 EngyTrfPt 2.26 66777 23.19 22.27 23.08+.82 ENSCO .04 85742 8.61 8.32 8.50+.06 ExxonMbl 3.28 85187 86.03 85.26 85.81+.79 FstDatan 76677 24.74 23.89 24.15—.32 Fitbitn 60213 5.42 5.28 5.35 FordM .60a 448189 9.44 9.30 9.32+.07 Fortiven .28 181233 84.99 84.14 84.43+.23 FrptMcM .20 159127 13.90 13.60 13.70—.22 GarrtMotn 249120 18.65 16.86 18.39 GenElec .48 3078854 13.07 11.94 12.09+.80 GenMills 1.96 57188 43.06 42.48 42.67—.25 GenMotors 1.52 127017 34.54 33.99 34.20+.53 Gerdau .02e 149371 4.26 4.11 4.16—.05 HPInc .56f 85717 25.98 25.53 25.60—.17 Hallibrtn .72 67311 41.19 40.34 41.05+.52 Hanesbdss .60 61338 18.73 17.94 17.96—.47 HPEntn .45e 97448 16.52 16.13 16.18—.13 ICICIBk .16e 55326 8.72 8.53 8.58+.09 iShGold 101146 11.41 11.36 11.40—.03 iShBrazil .67e 175108 33.92 33.37 33.71—.02 iShSilver 92875 13.65 13.51 13.62—.11 iShChinaLC .87e 188087 43.23 42.89 43.02+.20 iShEMkts .59e 310304 43.16 42.83 42.93+.01 iShiBoxIG 3.87 75505 114.64 114.42 114.42—.51 iSh20yrT 3.05 224423 116.83 116.12 116.15—1.12 iSEafe 1.66e 278795 68.32 68.05 68.07+.08 iShiBxHYB 5.09 225604 86.30 86.14 86.30—.14 iShR2K 1.77e 278802 169.32 165.77 166.33—2.22 iShREst 2.76e 118709 80.25 79.36 79.36—.66 iShCorEafe 1.56e 74727 64.44 64.18 64.19+.11 Infosyss 74400 10.39 10.30 10.37+.20 Interpublic .84 66052 23.09 22.77 22.90+.03 iShJapanrs 111825 60.83 60.48 60.64+.41 iShCorEM .95e 79229 52.06 51.67 51.77—.01 ItauUnibH .58e x113470 10.98 10.76 10.87—.10 JPMorgCh 2.24f 101084 114.61 113.04 113.50+.66 Keycorp .48f 71436 20.14 19.81 19.88—.01 KindMorg .80 126496 18.19 17.71 18.18+.45 Kinrossg 130835 2.79 2.67 2.75+.05 Kroger s .56f 75050 29.26 28.74 28.75—.36 LaredoPet 112913 8.20 7.62 7.62—.55 LVSands 3 62292 60.13 58.63 59.75+.42 LloydBkg .47a 166022 3.06 3.01 3.02—.02 MGM Rsts .48 107440 27.98 26.90 26.93—.98 MarathnO .20 142890 23.98 23.26 23.86+.58 MarathPts 1.84 65925 83.32 81.16 82.43+2.46 Merck 1.92 76285 71.89 70.61 71.53+.59 MorgStan 1.20f 81300 47.31 46.52 46.63+.06 NRGEgy .12 59409 37.69 37.09 37.62+.22 Nabors .24 91824 6.47 6.12 6.38+.22 NewellRub .92f 57170 20.81 20.23 20.43+.13 NikeB s .80 78261 85.85 84.37 84.46—.26 NobleCorp .08 55039 7.21 7.00 7.07+.04 NokiaCp .19e 170329 5.65 5.59 5.61+.03 OasisPet 73514 14.57 14.13 14.27+.09 Oracle .76 191980 51.99 51.14 51.80+.24 Pandora 146670 9.50 9.12 9.15—.36 Penney 67514 1.71 1.67 1.70+.04 PetrbrsA 86099 10.57 10.33 10.47+.01 Petrobras 176914 12.22 11.87 12.08+.01 Pfizer 1.36 156854 44.52 43.91 44.27+.20 PulteGrp .36 55963 25.03 24.49 24.51—.26 RegionsFn .56f 155863 18.48 18.08 18.14—.21 RiteAid 160707 1.28 1.21 1.21—.07 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 58233 267.15 265.74 266.73+2.33 S&P500ETF 4.13e 619810 292.93 290.98 291.73+1.01 SpdrLehHY 2.30 134006 35.99 35.92 35.99—.06 SpdrS&PRB .74e 82874 59.88 58.65 58.83—.59 SpdrOGEx .73e 123425 44.05 43.28 43.74+.45 Schlmbrg 2 74307 62.37 60.88 61.59+.67 Schwab .52f 81178 49.75 49.22 49.55+.40 ServiceMst x64029 42.71 40.47 40.75—.78 SnapIncAn 226561 8.57 8.23 8.36—.12 SwstnEngy 204272 5.23 5.07 5.12+.01 Sprint 65162 6.61 6.51 6.55+.01 Squaren 125782 101.15 96.60 97.28—1.73 SPHlthC 1.01e 70635 96.06 95.34 95.62+.47 SPCnSt 1.28e 87255 54.09 53.83 53.89—.04 SPConsum 1.12e 78495 118.13 116.86 116.86—.36 SPEngy 2.04e 127123 77.11 76.02 76.79+1.05 SPDRFncl .46e 498470 27.89 27.60 27.69+.11 SPInds 1.12e 168321 79.55 78.81 79.09+.69 SPTech .78e 103339 75.100 75.46 75.69+.36 SPUtil 1.55e 125082 52.59 52.27 52.47—.18 TevaPhrm .73e 155284 22.16 21.42 21.46—.08 ThomsonR 1.38 98355 45.88 45.16 45.33—.35 Transocn 126305 14.27 13.85 14.11+.16 TurqHillRs 61992 2.14 2.09 2.12 Twitter 204980 28.70 28.00 28.31—.15 USOilFd 262174 16.01 15.45 15.95+.43 USSteel .20 118612 30.90 29.36 30.25—.23 ValeSA .29e 132939 15.13 14.70 15.03+.19 VanEGold .06e 301970 18.62 18.43 18.55+.03 VnEkRus .01e 70423 21.91 21.51 21.88+.32 VEckOilSvc .47e 65285 25.64 25.15 25.46+.27 VanEJrGld 73395 27.54 27.19 27.39+.03 VangREIT 3.08e 72151 80.82 79.92 79.93—.75 VangEmg 1.10e 143899 41.24 40.99 41.10+.10 VangFTSE 1.10e 86539 43.52 43.33 43.38+.11 Vereit .55 139411 7.30 7.16 7.16—.10 VerizonCm 2.41f 104818 53.92 53.50 53.84+.45 Visa s .84 98017 151.56 150.61 150.79+.70 WPXEngy 77877 20.40 20.00 20.02—.10 WeathfIntl 102886 2.87 2.71 2.81+.10 WellsFargo 1.72f 172088 52.80 52.16 52.25—.31 WmsCos 1.36 76814 27.71 27.20 27.66+.47 Yamanag .02 67277 2.50 2.45 2.48—.01 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 