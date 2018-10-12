202
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-f

BC-150-actives-f

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 5:33 pm 10/12/2018 05:33pm
Share
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AKSteel 78601 4.68 4.52 4.63+.12
AT&TInc 2 428517 32.36 31.85 32.25+.50
AbbottLab 1.12
x103456 69.98 68.60 69.33+1.23
Alibaba 307127 149.00 144.52 147.29+5.39
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
154572 10.71 10.40 10.56+.02
Altria 3.20 102452 60.61 59.50 60.06—1.06
Ambev .05e 175318 4.62 4.51 4.59+.13
Annaly 1.20e 137295 10.00 9.81 9.86—.03
BcoBrads .06a 129095 8.66 8.44 8.60+.22
BkofAm .60f 1020779 29.04 27.73 28.46+.10
BiPVxSTrs 1050658 37.39 33.34 34.02—2.85
BarrickG .12 255926 12.60 12.15 12.47—.11
BostonSci 87373 37.18 36.55 36.99+.99
BrMySq 1.60 104847 57.96 56.66 57.51+.01
CVSHealth 2 94727 74.97 73.27 74.58+1.39
CanopyGrn 79624 49.96 47.74 49.80+2.66
ChesEng 287258 4.53 4.35 4.45+.08
Citigroup 1.80f 289791 71.23 68.41 69.84+1.46
CitizFincl .52 74034 37.99 35.25 36.11—.88
CocaCola 1.56 111585 44.88 44.25 44.68+.04
Corning .72 78911 32.25 31.53 32.13+.79
DeltaAir 1.40f 96100 52.71 51.36 52.05+.57
DenburyR 94482 5.97 5.52 5.72+.09
DevonE .32 76211 36.98 35.82 36.63+.59
DxGBullrs 165504 15.77 14.29 15.42—.30
DrGMBllrs .09e 148395 9.10 8.32 8.90—.05
DirSPBears 135503 25.83 24.48 24.79—1.03
DxSCBearrs 249575 11.39 10.56 11.02
DrxSPBulls 80545 46.70 44.37 46.17+1.90
DowDuPnt 1.52 101523 61.10 59.05 59.66+.68
EnCanag .06 155128 11.63 11.04 11.29—.04
ENSCO .04 125999 8.89 8.59 8.71+.15
ExxonMbl 3.28 148843 82.24 80.27 81.38—.22
Fitbitn 93378 4.89 4.53 4.62+.12
FordM .60a 592648 8.95 8.55 8.64—.17
FrptMcM .20 x309672 13.47 12.63 12.74—.44
GenElec .48 1217436 12.83 12.20 12.32—.40
GenMotors 1.52
149433 32.74 31.49 31.79—.52
Gerdau .02e 74395 4.27 4.12 4.21+.08
Goldcrpg .24 127013 10.91 10.45 10.76—.04
HPInc .56f 118138 23.76 23.27 23.67+.66
Hallibrtn .72 77477 40.26 38.99 39.60—.15
HPEntn .45e 165922 15.46 14.89 15.42+.79
ICICIBk .16e 164548 8.62 8.36 8.43+.14
iShGold 137008 11.73 11.66 11.68—.04
iShBrazil .67e 365784 38.64 37.99 38.61+1.10
iShEMU .86e 99713 38.62 37.99 38.37+.05
iShSilver 80812 13.81 13.67 13.74+.07
iShChinaLC .87e
487134 40.16 39.53 40.09+1.01
iShEMkts .59e
1164777 40.36 39.75 40.29+1.15
iShiBoxIG 3.87
89566 113.53 113.16 113.32+.02
iSEafe 1.66e 666476 64.14 63.18 63.85+.23
iShiBxHYB 5.09
317276 85.21 84.94 85.15+.45
iShR2K 1.77e
527263 155.76 151.89 153.60+.03
iShChina .61e 127029 55.22 54.19 55.07+1.82
iShREst 2.76e 125045 76.70 75.15 75.55—.15
iShCorEafe 1.56e
128338 60.44 59.51 60.09+.15
Infosyss 115220 9.76 9.57 9.74+.22
Interpublic .84 73755 21.86 21.17 21.43—.17
Invesco 1.16 100259 20.56 19.66 19.94—.13
iShJapanrs 242047 56.84 56.03 56.73+.13
iSTaiwnrs 98079 34.14 33.45 33.82+.82
iShCorEM .95e
245975 48.69 47.97 48.61+1.32
ItauUnibH .58e 139031 12.87 12.64 12.85+.33
JPMorgCh 2.24f
320388 110.83 105.60 106.95—1.18
JohnContln 1.04 77344 34.32 32.35 32.96—.77
Keycorp .48f 198112 19.60 18.33 18.65—.59
KindMorg .80 194665 17.76 17.22 17.51+.09
Kinrossg 115904 2.95 2.81 2.88—.08
Kroger s .56f 88382 27.21 26.63 26.92+.18
MGM Rsts .48 80499 26.67 25.99 26.45+.50
Macys 1.51 81715 33.86 32.64 33.38+1.24
MarathnO .20 154456 20.70 20.01 20.52+.56
MarathPts 1.84
73418 80.84 78.90 80.08+1.35
Merck 1.92 91136 70.06 68.42 69.81+1.44
MetLife 1.68 88418 44.56 42.80 43.83+.07
MorgStan 1.20f 160242 44.57 42.88 43.43—.06
Nabors .24 80973 6.17 5.95 6.15+.17
NewmtM .56 90335 32.54 31.37 32.04—.68
NikeB s .80 98538 76.86 74.91 75.91+1.40
NobleCorp .08 74729 6.95 6.62 6.80+.29
NokiaCp .19e 134150 5.26 5.17 5.25+.10
OasisPet 98341 12.50 12.00 12.39+.42
Oracle .76 231220 47.75 46.66 47.38+.60
PNC 3.80 76092 128.73 121.61 124.26—7.35
Pandora 89420 9.19 8.99 9.04+.09
Penney 219214 1.89 1.62 1.76—.05
PetrbrsA 80838 13.84 13.49 13.82+.50
Petrobras 259210 15.38 15.07 15.35+.49
Pfizer 1.36 284871 43.96 42.64 43.78+.97
PUltSP500s 104071 49.23 46.80 48.66+1.89
ProctGam 2.87 98494 79.38 78.49 79.06+.19
ProShSPrs 119657 29.14 28.63 28.74—.40
PrUShSPrs 185770 37.61 36.29 36.58—1.03
PrUShD3rs 151235 16.84 15.90 16.17—.57
RegionsFn .56f 198129 18.00 16.96 17.29—.45
RiteAid 94372 1.08 1.04 1.06+.02
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
86314 254.61 249.93 253.30+3.03
SpdrGold 128373 115.71 115.08 115.23—.55
S&P500ETF 4.13e
1823849 277.09 272.37 275.95+3.78
SpdrShTHiY 1.58
80760 27.33 27.22 27.29+.10
SpdrLehHY 2.30 92922 35.51 35.39 35.50+.18
SpdrS&PRB .74e
269353 58.00 54.56 56.06—1.15
SpdrRetls .49e 79169 47.72 46.80 47.42+.80
SpdrOGEx .73e 205077 41.54 40.26 41.17+.52
Salesforce 91365 148.75 143.22 146.74+7.50
Schlmbrg 2 95467 60.14 58.30 59.33+.21
SchwIntEq .71e 93567 31.59 31.13 31.46+.14
Schwab .52f 96642 49.47 47.79 49.01+.88
ScorpioTk .04 79573 1.83 1.75 1.77—.03
SnapIncAn 361974 7.39 7.05 7.18+.37
SwstnEngy 191627 5.51 5.24 5.34+.02
Sprint 76659 6.43 6.25 6.41+.20
Squaren 380679 76.38 71.52 73.97+4.94
SPMatls .98e 106505 54.63 53.37 53.76+.15
SPHlthC 1.01e
207828 91.41 90.02 91.07+1.38
SPCnSt 1.28e 262578 52.56 51.92 52.38+.29
SPConsum 1.12e
151781 109.22 107.14 108.48+1.97
SPEngy 2.04e 235196 73.74 71.89 73.00+.20
SPDRFncl .46e
1378896 26.92 26.03 26.43+.03
SPInds 1.12e 294084 74.81 73.05 73.90+.49
SPTech .78e 359035 71.06 69.45 70.83+2.20
SPUtil 1.55e 218690 53.11 52.51 52.95—.06
TaiwSemi .73e 75516 40.58 39.19 39.66+.72
TevaPhrm .73e 113558 21.55 20.78 21.38+.93
Transocn 99721 13.40 12.90 13.19+.38
Twitter 270563 28.17 27.26 27.99+.99
USBancrp 1.20
125919 52.43 50.01 50.79—1.03
USOilFd 266588 15.16 14.92 15.12+.17
ValeSA .29e 172056 15.49 15.05 15.26+.31
VanEGold .06e 639738 19.89 19.27 19.75—.12
VnEkRus .01e 151337 21.16 20.75 21.16+.54
VnEkSemi .58e 90250 98.79 95.82 97.34+1.89
VEckOilSvc .47e
82882 24.63 23.85 24.23+.10
VanEJrGld 188643 29.49 28.64 29.30—.03
VangTSM 2.17e
79802 142.32 139.49 141.37+1.84
VangREIT 3.08e
101679 77.07 75.38 75.82—.20
VangAllW 1.34e 77180 49.09 48.41 48.94+.44
VangEmg 1.10e
285676 38.80 38.25 38.72+.96
VangFTSE 1.10e
347927 40.84 40.15 40.57+.20
Vereit .55 141378 7.01 6.90 6.97+.05
VerizonCm 2.41f
187218 53.89 52.82 53.73+.40
Vipshop 87863 5.46 5.10 5.41+.35
Visa s .84 129784 140.98 137.43 140.06+6.33
WPXEngy 74298 18.74 17.87 18.60+.43
WalMart 2.08f 84778 95.17 93.67 94.81+.89
WeathfIntl 153081 2.63 2.46 2.54
WellsFargo 1.72f
320397 53.33 50.87 52.11+.67
WmsCos 1.36 83172 26.99 26.24 26.68+.09
Yamanag .02 166534 2.71 2.56 2.64—.07

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500