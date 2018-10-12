BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 78601 4.68 4.52 4.63+.12 AT&TInc 2 428517 32.36 31.85 32.25+.50 AbbottLab 1.12 x103456 69.98 68.60 69.33+1.23 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|78601
|4.68
|4.52
|4.63+.12
|AT&TInc 2
|428517
|32.36
|31.85
|32.25+.50
|AbbottLab 1.12
|
|x103456
|69.98
|68.60
|69.33+1.23
|Alibaba
|307127
|149.00
|144.52
|147.29+5.39
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|154572
|10.71
|10.40
|10.56+.02
|Altria 3.20
|102452
|60.61
|59.50
|60.06—1.06
|Ambev .05e
|175318
|4.62
|4.51
|4.59+.13
|Annaly 1.20e
|137295
|10.00
|9.81
|9.86—.03
|BcoBrads .06a
|129095
|8.66
|8.44
|8.60+.22
|BkofAm .60f
|1020779
|29.04
|27.73
|28.46+.10
|BiPVxSTrs
|1050658
|37.39
|33.34
|34.02—2.85
|BarrickG .12
|255926
|12.60
|12.15
|12.47—.11
|BostonSci
|87373
|37.18
|36.55
|36.99+.99
|BrMySq 1.60
|104847
|57.96
|56.66
|57.51+.01
|CVSHealth 2
|94727
|74.97
|73.27
|74.58+1.39
|CanopyGrn
|79624
|49.96
|47.74
|49.80+2.66
|ChesEng
|287258
|4.53
|4.35
|4.45+.08
|Citigroup 1.80f
|289791
|71.23
|68.41
|69.84+1.46
|CitizFincl .52
|74034
|37.99
|35.25
|36.11—.88
|CocaCola 1.56
|111585
|44.88
|44.25
|44.68+.04
|Corning .72
|78911
|32.25
|31.53
|32.13+.79
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|96100
|52.71
|51.36
|52.05+.57
|DenburyR
|94482
|5.97
|5.52
|5.72+.09
|DevonE .32
|76211
|36.98
|35.82
|36.63+.59
|DxGBullrs
|165504
|15.77
|14.29
|15.42—.30
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|148395
|9.10
|8.32
|8.90—.05
|DirSPBears
|135503
|25.83
|24.48
|24.79—1.03
|DxSCBearrs
|249575
|11.39
|10.56
|11.02
|DrxSPBulls
|80545
|46.70
|44.37
|46.17+1.90
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|101523
|61.10
|59.05
|59.66+.68
|EnCanag .06
|155128
|11.63
|11.04
|11.29—.04
|ENSCO .04
|125999
|8.89
|8.59
|8.71+.15
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|148843
|82.24
|80.27
|81.38—.22
|Fitbitn
|93378
|4.89
|4.53
|4.62+.12
|FordM .60a
|592648
|8.95
|8.55
|8.64—.17
|FrptMcM .20
|x309672
|13.47
|12.63
|12.74—.44
|GenElec .48
|1217436
|12.83
|12.20
|12.32—.40
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|149433
|32.74
|31.49
|31.79—.52
|Gerdau .02e
|74395
|4.27
|4.12
|4.21+.08
|Goldcrpg .24
|127013
|10.91
|10.45
|10.76—.04
|HPInc .56f
|118138
|23.76
|23.27
|23.67+.66
|Hallibrtn .72
|77477
|40.26
|38.99
|39.60—.15
|HPEntn .45e
|165922
|15.46
|14.89
|15.42+.79
|ICICIBk .16e
|164548
|8.62
|8.36
|8.43+.14
|iShGold
|137008
|11.73
|11.66
|11.68—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|365784
|38.64
|37.99
|38.61+1.10
|iShEMU .86e
|99713
|38.62
|37.99
|38.37+.05
|iShSilver
|80812
|13.81
|13.67
|13.74+.07
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|487134
|40.16
|39.53
|40.09+1.01
|iShEMkts .59e
|
|1164777
|40.36
|39.75
|40.29+1.15
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|89566
|113.53
|113.16
|113.32+.02
|iSEafe 1.66e
|666476
|64.14
|63.18
|63.85+.23
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|317276
|85.21
|84.94
|85.15+.45
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|527263
|155.76
|151.89
|153.60+.03
|iShChina .61e
|127029
|55.22
|54.19
|55.07+1.82
|iShREst 2.76e
|125045
|76.70
|75.15
|75.55—.15
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|128338
|60.44
|59.51
|60.09+.15
|Infosyss
|115220
|9.76
|9.57
|9.74+.22
|Interpublic .84
|73755
|21.86
|21.17
|21.43—.17
|Invesco 1.16
|100259
|20.56
|19.66
|19.94—.13
|iShJapanrs
|242047
|56.84
|56.03
|56.73+.13
|iSTaiwnrs
|98079
|34.14
|33.45
|33.82+.82
|iShCorEM .95e
|
|245975
|48.69
|47.97
|48.61+1.32
|ItauUnibH .58e
|139031
|12.87
|12.64
|12.85+.33
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|320388
|110.83
|105.60
|106.95—1.18
|JohnContln 1.04
|77344
|34.32
|32.35
|32.96—.77
|Keycorp .48f
|198112
|19.60
|18.33
|18.65—.59
|KindMorg .80
|194665
|17.76
|17.22
|17.51+.09
|Kinrossg
|115904
|2.95
|2.81
|2.88—.08
|Kroger s .56f
|88382
|27.21
|26.63
|26.92+.18
|MGM Rsts .48
|80499
|26.67
|25.99
|26.45+.50
|Macys 1.51
|81715
|33.86
|32.64
|33.38+1.24
|MarathnO .20
|154456
|20.70
|20.01
|20.52+.56
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|73418
|80.84
|78.90
|80.08+1.35
|Merck 1.92
|91136
|70.06
|68.42
|69.81+1.44
|MetLife 1.68
|88418
|44.56
|42.80
|43.83+.07
|MorgStan 1.20f
|160242
|44.57
|42.88
|43.43—.06
|Nabors .24
|80973
|6.17
|5.95
|6.15+.17
|NewmtM .56
|90335
|32.54
|31.37
|32.04—.68
|NikeB s .80
|98538
|76.86
|74.91
|75.91+1.40
|NobleCorp .08
|74729
|6.95
|6.62
|6.80+.29
|NokiaCp .19e
|134150
|5.26
|5.17
|5.25+.10
|OasisPet
|98341
|12.50
|12.00
|12.39+.42
|Oracle .76
|231220
|47.75
|46.66
|47.38+.60
|PNC 3.80
|76092
|128.73
|121.61
|124.26—7.35
|Pandora
|89420
|9.19
|8.99
|9.04+.09
|Penney
|219214
|1.89
|1.62
|1.76—.05
|PetrbrsA
|80838
|13.84
|13.49
|13.82+.50
|Petrobras
|259210
|15.38
|15.07
|15.35+.49
|Pfizer 1.36
|284871
|43.96
|42.64
|43.78+.97
|PUltSP500s
|104071
|49.23
|46.80
|48.66+1.89
|ProctGam 2.87
|98494
|79.38
|78.49
|79.06+.19
|ProShSPrs
|119657
|29.14
|28.63
|28.74—.40
|PrUShSPrs
|185770
|37.61
|36.29
|36.58—1.03
|PrUShD3rs
|151235
|16.84
|15.90
|16.17—.57
|RegionsFn .56f
|198129
|18.00
|16.96
|17.29—.45
|RiteAid
|94372
|1.08
|1.04
|1.06+.02
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|86314
|254.61
|249.93
|253.30+3.03
|SpdrGold
|128373
|115.71
|115.08
|115.23—.55
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1823849
|277.09
|272.37
|275.95+3.78
|SpdrShTHiY 1.58
|
|80760
|27.33
|27.22
|27.29+.10
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|92922
|35.51
|35.39
|35.50+.18
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|269353
|58.00
|54.56
|56.06—1.15
|SpdrRetls .49e
|79169
|47.72
|46.80
|47.42+.80
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|205077
|41.54
|40.26
|41.17+.52
|Salesforce
|91365
|148.75
|143.22
|146.74+7.50
|Schlmbrg 2
|95467
|60.14
|58.30
|59.33+.21
|SchwIntEq .71e
|93567
|31.59
|31.13
|31.46+.14
|Schwab .52f
|96642
|49.47
|47.79
|49.01+.88
|ScorpioTk .04
|79573
|1.83
|1.75
|1.77—.03
|SnapIncAn
|361974
|7.39
|7.05
|7.18+.37
|SwstnEngy
|191627
|5.51
|5.24
|5.34+.02
|Sprint
|76659
|6.43
|6.25
|6.41+.20
|Squaren
|380679
|76.38
|71.52
|73.97+4.94
|SPMatls .98e
|106505
|54.63
|53.37
|53.76+.15
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|207828
|91.41
|90.02
|91.07+1.38
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|262578
|52.56
|51.92
|52.38+.29
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|151781
|109.22
|107.14
|108.48+1.97
|SPEngy 2.04e
|235196
|73.74
|71.89
|73.00+.20
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|1378896
|26.92
|26.03
|26.43+.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|294084
|74.81
|73.05
|73.90+.49
|SPTech .78e
|359035
|71.06
|69.45
|70.83+2.20
|SPUtil 1.55e
|218690
|53.11
|52.51
|52.95—.06
|TaiwSemi .73e
|75516
|40.58
|39.19
|39.66+.72
|TevaPhrm .73e
|113558
|21.55
|20.78
|21.38+.93
|Transocn
|99721
|13.40
|12.90
|13.19+.38
|Twitter
|270563
|28.17
|27.26
|27.99+.99
|USBancrp 1.20
|
|125919
|52.43
|50.01
|50.79—1.03
|USOilFd
|266588
|15.16
|14.92
|15.12+.17
|ValeSA .29e
|172056
|15.49
|15.05
|15.26+.31
|VanEGold .06e
|639738
|19.89
|19.27
|19.75—.12
|VnEkRus .01e
|151337
|21.16
|20.75
|21.16+.54
|VnEkSemi .58e
|90250
|98.79
|95.82
|97.34+1.89
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|82882
|24.63
|23.85
|24.23+.10
|VanEJrGld
|188643
|29.49
|28.64
|29.30—.03
|VangTSM 2.17e
|
|79802
|142.32
|139.49
|141.37+1.84
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|101679
|77.07
|75.38
|75.82—.20
|VangAllW 1.34e
|77180
|49.09
|48.41
|48.94+.44
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|285676
|38.80
|38.25
|38.72+.96
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|347927
|40.84
|40.15
|40.57+.20
|Vereit .55
|141378
|7.01
|6.90
|6.97+.05
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|187218
|53.89
|52.82
|53.73+.40
|Vipshop
|87863
|5.46
|5.10
|5.41+.35
|Visa s .84
|129784
|140.98
|137.43
|140.06+6.33
|WPXEngy
|74298
|18.74
|17.87
|18.60+.43
|WalMart 2.08f
|84778
|95.17
|93.67
|94.81+.89
|WeathfIntl
|153081
|2.63
|2.46
|2.54
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|320397
|53.33
|50.87
|52.11+.67
|WmsCos 1.36
|83172
|26.99
|26.24
|26.68+.09
|Yamanag .02
|166534
|2.71
|2.56
|2.64—.07
