BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 62105 4.90 4.74 4.83—.03 AT&TInc 2 286634 34.30 33.86 33.99—.13 Alibaba 202529 157.12 152.25 154.63—1.50 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 106818 10.91 10.78 10.82—.02 Altria 3.20 71768 62.23 61.45 62.07+.29 Ambev .05e 250345 4.63 4.52 4.60+.02 Annaly 1.20e 179795 10.17 10.09 10.11—.04 Avon 64878 2.07 1.90 1.93—.12 BcoBrads .06a 187549 8.18 7.92 8.00 BkofAm .60f 519048 30.65 30.05 30.23—.20 BiPVxSTrs 873952 29.95 27.00 28.38+.58 BarrickG .12 158645 11.63 11.35 11.47—.18 BlackBerry 64149 10.33 9.88 10.02—.24 Blackstone 2.70e 66094 37.89 36.94 37.34—.35 CabotO&G .24 64732 24.23 23.76 23.91+.12 CampSp 1.40 70361 37.38 36.94 37.23+.04 Cemex .29t 78041 6.63 6.36 6.42—.15 Cemigpf .08e 118369 2.21 2.13 2.18+.16 CenterPnt 1.11 61785 27.76 27.25 27.73+.45 CntryLink 2.16 92607 22.21 21.83 21.86—.01 ChesEng 182118 4.60 4.43 4.48—.11 CgpVelICrd 109888 5.10 4.83 4.99+.04 Citigroup 1.80f 114752 73.12 72.07 72.42—.20 ClevCliffs 88591 12.55 12.07 12.36+.07 CocaCola 1.56 86965 46.16 45.69 45.88+.03 ConocoPhil 1.14f 65338 78.57 77.59 78.39+.11 Coty .50 72008 11.66 11.34 11.62+.17 DRHorton .50 80872 40.86 39.43 40.26—.24 DenburyR 92446 6.62 6.30 6.46—.02 DxGBullrs 66045 13.69 13.04 13.13—.28 DrGMBllrs .09e 87884 8.00 7.58 7.63—.13 DxSCBearrs 211545 9.67 9.08 9.43+.27 DowDuPnt 1.52 76752 64.21 62.89 63.19—.82 EliLilly 2.25 83287 115.45 114.09 115.02+2.03 EnbrdgEPt 1.40 156638 11.47 11.32 11.40—.05 ENSCO .04 72435 8.53 8.33 8.48+.13 ExxonMbl 3.28 92162 85.70 84.93 85.34—.24 FstDatan 61234 24.19 23.59 24.05+.12 Fitbitn 63307 5.21 4.99 5.04+.04 FordM .60a 369206 9.22 9.10 9.12—.03 FrptMcM .20 198536 13.48 13.22 13.27—.36 GarrtMotn 75591 17.10 15.73 16.37+.13 GenElec .48 1509929 13.30 12.86 13.18+.52 GenMotors 1.52 107401 34.51 33.97 34.12—.13 Gerdau .02e 81421 4.13 4.01 4.09—.04 Goldcrpg .24 105664 10.30 9.99 9.99—.22 HPInc .56f 156823 26.43 25.22 25.34—1.08 Hallibrtn .72 83529 42.45 41.69 42.00+.11 HPEntn .45e 127946 17.02 16.04 16.14—.71 ICICIBk .16e 65605 8.22 8.07 8.19—.16 iShGold 189574 11.56 11.50 11.53+.04 iShBrazil .67e 454019 36.98 36.26 36.66+.15 iShHK .61e 60740 22.92 22.72 22.86+.03 iShSilver 70159 13.83 13.70 13.75+.04 iShChinaLC .87e 266489 41.03 40.46 40.89+.17 iShEMkts .59e 805778 41.08 40.46 40.84—.15 iShiBoxIG 3.87 87857 113.26 112.76 112.94—.44 iSh20yrT 3.05 180963 113.72 112.62 113.04—.98 iSEafe 1.66e 281168 66.71 66.16 66.41—.40 iShiBxHYB 5.09 250632 85.67 85.30 85.30—.38 iShR2K 1.77e 312307 164.16 160.66 162.16—1.48 iShREst 2.76e 117253 78.37 77.80 77.81—.10 Infosyss 82968 10.19 10.01 10.17+.17 IntlGmeTn .80 63730 18.42 17.16 17.61—.86 iShJapanrs 112806 59.50 58.91 59.17+.01 iSTaiwnrs 67245 35.49 35.03 35.19—.76 iShCorEM .95e 202392 49.61 48.89 49.34—.23 ItauUnibH .58e 183173 12.39 12.10 12.22+.08 JPMorgCh 2.24f 137731 116.10 114.02 114.62—.65 Keycorp .48f 98776 20.61 20.19 20.29—.15 KindMorg .80 161781 18.32 17.93 18.06—.21 Kinrossg 130211 2.83 2.76 2.76+.01 Kroger s .56f 78994 29.44 28.43 29.07+.29 LaredoPet 70520 7.59 7.20 7.26—.31 LennarA .16 89700 45.13 43.66 44.78+.09 LloydBkg .47a 284166 3.07 3.01 3.03+.02 MGM Rsts .48 109917 27.45 25.91 26.24—.67 Macys 1.51 90124 33.45 32.35 32.83—.04 Manulifeg .88 94610 17.27 16.68 16.88—.56 MarathnO .20 95259 23.99 23.02 23.41—.31 MarathPts 1.84 75652 85.00 83.23 84.51—.76 Merck 1.92 74334 71.69 70.58 71.03—.19 MorgStan 1.20f 79373 47.53 46.50 46.75—.52 Nabors .24 112227 6.44 6.22 6.33—.09 NewellRub .92f 160402 20.09 18.61 18.82—1.15 NikeB s .80 70154 80.99 79.43 80.12—.06 NokiaCp .19e 75581 5.43 5.33 5.38—.10 OasisPet 101765 14.03 13.22 13.34—.49 Oracle .76 169001 49.77 49.12 49.35—.12 PG&ECp 2.12f 63274 48.21 47.14 47.95+.96 Pandora 139745 9.12 8.69 8.95—.02 Penney 156882 1.66 1.58 1.62—.01 PetrbrsA 124777 12.61 12.16 12.47+.16 Petrobras 435199 14.15 13.66 13.91+.22 Pfizer 1.36 171714 45.00 44.60 44.91+.21 PrecDrill .28 66807 3.45 3.23 3.34—.10 ProShSPrs 75223 27.74 27.36 27.58+.15 PrUShSPrs 83018 34.16 33.22 33.76+.39 PulteGrp .36 71782 24.07 23.18 23.86+.07 RegionsFn .56f 86040 18.82 18.46 18.54—.13 RiteAid 126734 1.18 1.14 1.15 RoyDShllA 3.76 76342 68.53 67.80 68.35—.88 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 74770 266.62 262.90 264.32—1.93 SpdrGold 79646 114.10 113.57 113.80+.32 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1057613 290.27 286.22 287.82—1.62 SpdrBiots .44e 94872 92.87 88.57 90.45—1.39 SpdrLCapVs 106787 31.40 31.12 31.21—.09 SpdrLehHY 2.30 356766 35.72 35.55 35.55—.17 SpdrS&PRB .74e 65584 60.46 59.41 59.67—.48 SpdrRetls .49e 98833 48.93 47.82 48.32—.36 SpdrOGEx .73e 118466 44.08 43.13 43.65—.21 Schlmbrg 2 73577 63.36 62.44 63.00+.15 SnapIncAn 310128 8.04 7.60 7.77—.03 SouthnCo 2.40 61069 43.94 42.98 43.71+.73 SwstnEngy 151105 5.32 5.15 5.28+.01 Sprint 89742 6.60 6.37 6.44—.09 Squaren 120901 96.31 91.63 94.11—.38 SPHlthC 1.01e 122910 94.97 93.70 94.29—.11 SPCnSt 1.28e 138995 53.65 53.36 53.44—.05 SPConsum 1.12e 74292 113.59 111.34 112.24—.85 SPEngy 2.04e 119830 77.41 76.69 77.16—.01 SPDRFncl .46e 581409 28.31 27.93 28.00—.14 SPInds 1.12e 141654 79.75 78.52 78.93—.41 SPTech .78e 222884 74.76 72.91 73.62—.94 SPUtil 1.55e 303886 53.80 52.70 53.63+.81 TaiwSemi .73e 79205 42.07 41.17 41.63—.80 TevaPhrm .73e 72801 21.80 21.13 21.50—.34 Transocn 101599 13.84 13.51 13.66—.07 Twitter 289761 28.96 27.97 28.39+.16 USOilFd 260262 15.88 15.60 15.69—.05 USSteel .20 60925 29.84 29.01 29.40—.52 ValeSA .29e 232075 15.08 14.81 15.01—.09 VanEGold .06e 320417 18.90 18.58 18.65—.10 VnEkRus .01e 99438 21.25 21.00 21.20+.27 VnEkSemi .58e 95853 104.66 101.31 102.27—2.38 VEckOilSvc .47e 80413 25.79 25.36 25.63+.04 VanEJrGld 88337 28.10 27.60 27.62—.21 VangEmg 1.10e 205429 39.40 38.85 39.22—.18 VangFTSE 1.10e 82832 42.44 42.08 42.27—.21 Vereit .55 109305 7.08 6.98 6.99—.01 VerizonCm 2.41f 140416 55.44 54.78 54.94—.08 Vipshop 89239 5.78 5.44 5.53—.22 Visa s .84 70841 147.41 144.40 145.36—1.40 WPXEngy 72994 20.50 20.08 20.32+.13 WalMart 2.08f 66843 94.19 92.89 93.31—.90 WeathfIntl 92756 2.84 2.75 2.80+.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 147820 53.86 52.98 53.19—.32 WstnUnion .76 75084 18.67 18.09 18.17—.43 WmsCos 1.36 68737 27.86 27.53 27.62—.15 Yamanag .02 94906 2.55 2.49 2.50+.01 